CONTURILE CFR MARFĂ SUB SECHESTRU

Compania are datorii de peste 800 de milioane de lei către CFR SA

BURSA 30.03.2018

Ramona Radu
 
     * CFR Marfă are de recuperat creanţe de 600 de milioane de lei, dintre care 448 de milioane de lei de la societăţi cu capital de stat
     * Iulică Măntescu, Federaţia Mecanicilor de Locomotivă din România: "Cei 7.500 de angajaţi sunt în pericolul de a nu-şi mai primi salariile"
     * Măntescu, FML: "În cazul în care nu se vor găsi soluţii, vom picheta Ministerul Transporturilor şi vom depune un memoriu la Guvern"
     
     Cei 7.500 de angajaţi ai Societăţii Naţionale de Transport Feroviar de Marfă "CFR Marfă" SA riscă să nu îşi primească salariile, înainte de Sărbătorile Pascale, deoarece compania are sechestru pe conturi ca urmare a acumulării de datorii către Compania Naţională de Căi Ferate "CFR" SA, a afirmat, ieri, în cadrul unei conferinţe, Iulică Măntescu, preşedintele Federaţiei Mecanicilor de Locomotivă din România (FML).
     Domnul Măntescu a anunţat că, în cazul în care nu se vor găsi soluţii, vor picheta Ministerul Transporturilor, în zilele de 5, 12 şi 19 aprilie, iar pe 23 aprilie vor face un miting la ministerul de resort, urmat de un marş până în Piaţa Victoriei, unde vor depune un memoriu la Guvern.
     Domnia sa a precizat că FML a făcut mai multe demersuri în ultimele două săptămâni către toate instituţiile statului (Guvern, Preşedinţie, Parlament, Camera Deputaţilor, Senat), subliniind că statul ar trebui să intervină pentru ca angajaţii CFR Marfă să nu ajungă în situaţia să nu îşi ia salariile.
     Domnul Măntescu a declarat: "Consider că, dacă nu se intervine, urgent, se pot declanşa acţiuni necontrolate din partea acestor angajaţi care aşteaptă cu sufletul la gură să ia salariile, deoarece marea lor majoritate este plătită cu salariul minim pe economie şi nu are alte surse de venit. Facem apel la toţi factorii de decizie să intervină până când nu va fi prea târziu. CFR Marfă trebuie să supravieţuiască şi consider că avem soluţii legale (nu cer nimănui să facă ileglităţi ca CFR Marfă să rămână în piaţă, ci să ne aşezăm la masa tratativelor) ca pe viitor cei 7.500 de angajaţi să nu aibă de suferit. Societatea Naţională de Trans­port Feroviar de Marfă «CFR Marfă» SA are datorii totale în valoare de aproximativ 996 de milioane de lei, dintre care circa 835 de milioane de lei către Compania Naţională de Căi Ferate "CFR" SA, iar restul către diferiţi clienţi, furnizori etc."
     Potrivit domniei sale, din datoria către CFR SA, aproximativ 590 de milioane de lei sunt datorii curente, la care se adaugă circa 245 de milioane de lei penalităţi.
     Totodată, conform reprezentantului FML, CFR Marfă are de încasat creanţe în suma totală de aproximativ 568 de milioane de lei, din care circa 448 de milioane de lei provin de la societăţi cu capital integral de stat.
     Domnul Măntescu a declarat: "Pe fondul restanţelor neplătite către ges­tionarul de infrastructură feroviară CFR SA, începând din data de 22 martie 2018, CFR Marfă are toate conturile sub sechestru, inclusiv pe cele ale băncilor cu care lucrează şi pe cele ale tuturor clienţilor care participă la veniturile CFR Marfă.
     Pentru mine, această situaţie (corelată cu faptul că în ultima perioadă domnul ministru Lucian Şova a ieşit cu declaraţii care, din punctul meu de vedere sunt iresponsabile pentru un demnitar al statului român) este un boi­cot la adresa CFR Marfă, prin faptul că nu se intervine între cele două entităţi ale statului, şi probabil că acest boi­cot va duce, în final, la dizolvarea societăţii.
     Îmi pun mari semne de întrebare zilele acestea. De ce tocmai în perioada când au loc două dintre cele mai importante licitaţii de transport (Complexul Energetic Oltenia şi Compania Naţională de Sare SALROM) se întâmplă acest lucru? Este o coincidenţă?".
     Datoriile CFR Marfă către CFR SA au fost acumulate, începând cu anul 2009, şi nu au fost plătite din lipsă de lichidităţi, deoarece şi din cauză că şi CFR Marfă are de recuperat aproape 600 de milioane de lei de la diferite societăţi ale statului (CET Arad, CET Govora, Complexul Energetic Hunedoara, Oltchim, Colterm, CET Bacău, CET Braşov, CET Iaşi, Termica Suceava, CNH şi RAAN), a mai spus domnia sa.
     "Sunt sume importante, sunt bani cu care CFR Marfă ar fi putut să îşi plătească datoria curentă către CFR SA, astfel că nu cred că am fi ajuns să vorbim, astăzi, despre o datorie de 800 de milioane de lei către CFR SA" a adăugat Iulică Măntescu.
     CFR Marfă este singura societate de stat din sistem, nesubvenţionată, aşa cum sunt CFR SA şi CFR Călători, a mai spus reprezentantul Federaţiei.
     Domnul Măntescu a precizat: "Consider că nu trebuia să se ajungă aici. Dacă vrem ca CFR Marfă să fie o societate strategică în raport cu alte entităţi, statul trebuie să intervină, să o capitalizeze, să plătească datoria la CFR SA şi să începem de la zero. De asemenea, este important să se analizeze situaţia pentru a vedea cine şi de ce a adus compania în această stare, iar vinovaţii să suporte rigorile legii".
     *  "Operatorii de transport feroviar plătesc o taxă de utilizare foarte mare către gestionarul de infrastructură"
     Conform afirmaţiilor preşedintelui Federaţiei, operatorii de transport feroviar plătesc o taxă de utilizare foarte mare către gestionarul de infrastructură, de circa 3,6 euro/km pentru transporturile de marfă şi de aproximativ 2 euro/km pentru cele de călători, subliniind faptul că aceasta trebuie regândită din temelii, deoarece niciun operator din piaţa de transport feroviar nu va supravieţui cu această taxă de utilizare.
     Domnul Măntescu a declarat: "Cu toţii trebuie să înţelegem că trebuie res­pectată legislaţia europeană, care spune că gestionarul de infrastructură să beneficieze de compensaţii din partea statelor membre, inclusiv pentru plata salariilor. La noi, însă, legislaţia impune ca salariile celor de la CFR SA să fie plătite din venituri proprii, şi atunci aceasta nu va diminua niciodată aceste taxe deoarece i s-ar diminua veniturile şi nu ar mai putea plăti salariile.
     Noi am cerut de nenumărate ori în ultimii zece ani să se schimbe legislaţia şi tipul de organizare a căii ferate. Am rămas, însă, cu o cale ferată împărţită şi fărâmiţată şi nu am luat exemplele bune de la nemţi, francezi şi aus­trieci care s-au organizat pe verticală, de tip holding. Aşa a făcut Polonia şi rezultatele au apărut imediat: au trenuri de mare viteză, au înlocuit materialul rulant cu unul nou, reţeaua de cale ferată a fost electrificată şi modernizată în proporţie de 95% la 160km/oră".
     Iulică Măntescu susţine că în ţara noastră, viteza comercială de transport feroviar de călători este undeva la 40 km/h, iar pentru cel de marfă sub 20 de km/h, ceea ce creează probleme în lanţ.
     De asemenea, domnia sa a menţionat şi că operatorii de transport feroviar ar trebui să se supună unei legislaţii care să le permită să recupereze cota de supraacciză aşa cum fac concurenţii din domeniul auto, adăugând: "De asemenea, nu înţelegem de ce nu se modifică legislaţia pentru ca noi, operatorii feroviari, să achiziţionăm energia electrică direct de la producător prin intermediul SC Electrificare. SC Electrificare să devină unic furnizor pentru calea ferată şi sistemul să funcţioneze mai bine decât astăzi. Soluţiile sunt, însă, la Ministerul Transporturilor".
     *  "Dacă decizia DG Competition şi a Comisiei Europene va fi că ştergerea datoriilor este ajutor de stat, nu cred că mai există nicio şansă de salvare a companiei"
     În ceea ce priveşte anularea privatizării CFR Marfă, din anul 2013, domnul Măntes­cu a explicat: "Pe procedura de privatizare a CFR Marfă au fost convertite datoriile în acţiuni. Este vorba de 1,69 miliarde de lei, acţiuni care sunt tot ale statului român, iar ei consideră că această convertire a datoriilor în acţiuni reprezintă ajutor de stat.
     Din punctul nostru de vedere, a fost o înţelegere, atât cu FMI, cât şi cu BM, respectiv Comisia Europeană şi toată lumea a fost de acord, cu condiţia să finalizăm procedura de privatizare. De ce atunci nu s-a spus că este ajutor de stat şi se spune acum aşa ceva? Capitalizarea unei societăţi se poate face şi prin aport propriu, adică statul fiind acţionar 100% o poate capitaliza cu sumele respective.
     Este foarte greu de spus, dar dacă decizia DG Competition (directoratul general pentru competiţie de la nivelul UE) şi a Comisiei Europene va fi că acesta este ajutor de stat, nu cred că mai există nicio şansă de salvare a companiei, iar aici statul român va avea extrem de mult de pierdut. Vă daţi seama că din cei 1,69 miliarde de lei, la timpul respectiv, s-au şters la pachet şi 669 de milioane datorii ale CFR SA către ANAF. Nu cred că în momentul în care se va pune problema ca această datorie să fie trecută în contul CFR Marfă cineva va spune ca cele 669 de milioane de lei să fie trecute în contul CFR SA".
     Procesul de privatizare a CFR Marfă s-a finalizat în anul 2013, sus­ţine domnia sa, subliniind că preşedintele statului, de la acea vreme, a dispus anularea privatizării pentru nerespectarea angajamentelor tuturor părţilor implicate în privatizarea CFR Marfă.
     Grup Feroviar Român (GFR) a câştigat licitaţia pentru privatizarea CFR Marfă, proces care a eşuat în luna octombrie a anului 2013, ca urmare a faptului că unele bănci creditoare nu şi-au dat acordul pentru finalizarea procedurii, iar Consiliul Concurenţei nu a dispus de timpul necesar pentru avizarea tranzacţiei.
     Grup Feroviar Român a fost desemnat, în iunie 2013, câştigătorul licitaţiei pentru privatizarea CFR Marfă, compania asumându-şi un preţ de circa 200 de milioane de euro pentru 51% din acţiunile operatorului de transport feroviar de marfă şi investiţii de alte aproximativ 200 de milioane de euro.
     Afaceristul Gruia Stoica a fost condamnat în 2016 la doi ani şi sase luni de închisoare cu suspendare în dosarul privind trucarea unei licitaţii publice organizate de Complexul Energetic Oltenia. 
 
