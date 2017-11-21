   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Sport

CORESPONDENŢĂ DIN MELBOURNE

Început cu multă ploaie şi controverse la Australian Open

BURSA 17.01.2018

EUGEN IONESCU
 
     Din cauza ploilor torenţiale, toate terenurile au fost sub apă vineri şi sâmbătă, situaţie care a făcut imposibilă disputarea jocurilor pe terenurile neacoperite din incinta complexului ce găzduieşte primul mare turneu de tenis al anului, de la Melbourne. Salvarea a venit prin recurgerea la o arenă cu acoperiş retractabil şi la terenurile de antrenament acoperite, care însă nu au facilităţi pentru spectatori.
     Până la urmă, cu toate că lipsa de generozitate a naturii a forţat programul calificărilor să se prelungească cu o zi, cei 264 de concurenti au putut fi prezenţi la startul întrecerilor. Sportivii participanţi în calificări au pornit din start cu dezavantaj amplificat în atare condiţii: după ce că au trebuit să câştige trei meciuri pentru a ajunge pe tablou, unii au fost din nou dezavantajaţi, fiind obligaţi să joace fără prea mult timp pentru recuperare.
     Trei tenismane din România prezente în faza preliminară nu au ajuns pe tabloul principal. Astfel, la startul turneului propriu-zis am pornit cu 6 fete şi 3 băieţi, calificati pe tabloul principal - probabil, un record de participare pe tablou.
     * Presa internaţională: "Maria Sharapova - «invitată la... locul crimei!»"
     În afară de vremea nemiloasă, organizatorii au trebuit să suporte şi indignarea presei mondiale. În primă instanţă, din cauza deciziei ca la showul televizat al tragerii la sorţi (unde prin tradiţie îşi fac apariţia campionii anului precedent), pe lângă Federer şi în lipsa Serenei Williams, să fie invitată Maria Sharapova. Unii ziarişti şi-au titrat corespondenţele "Invitată la locul crimei" (se ştie, rusoaica a fost depistată pozitiv în urma testului antidoping chiar la Melbourne)!
     În apărarea organizatorilor s-au găsit destui care să spună că Maria şi-a ispăşit pedeapsa şi o greşeală nu poate să-i anuleze marile realizări din trecut, ea figurând inclusiv pe lista laureatelor la Australian Open. Moral ori imoral, ea rămâne oricum o mare campioană şi o femeie superbă. Televiziunea care a transmis evenimentul pare-se că nu a dezaprobat această alegere, iar organizatorii nu s-au grăbit să îşi anunţe regretul pentru decizia luată.
     Cel de al doilea incident care, într-un fel, au trimis organizatorii "în tranşee", a fost cauzat de celebra Billie Jean King, invitată pentru a decerna cupa câştigătoarei turneului. De două ori campioană la Melbourne, aceasta a ţinut o conferinţă de presă, afirmând fără menajamente că, dacă ar mai fi jucătoare, ar refuza să joace pe Margaret Court Arena, cerând organizatorilor să dea altă denumire acestei arene.
     Margaret Court este o legendă a tenisului australian, fiind câştigătoare a 24 de titluri de Grand Slam. În recenta Campanie pentru referendumul asupra recunoaşterii drepturilor civile ale persoanelor de acelaşi sex, ea a fost vocal opusă acestei uniuni. Atât Billie Jean, cât şi Martina Navratilova (ambele declarate lesbiene) au afirmat că Margaret Court poate fi menţinută în Tennis Hall of Fame, dar nu merită ca o clădire să îi poarte numele.
     Organizatorii s-au eschivat să se implice în această controversă, susţinând doar că denumirea clădirilor publice este de competenţa guvernului. Până în prezent, nu există o recomandare de a se schimba numele arenei. Iar Margaret Court însăşi, fără nici o explicaţie, a anunţat că nu va participa anul acesta la Australian Open.
     Cu titlu informativ, menţionez că, în Australia, referendumul a sancţionat dreptul la căsătorie a persoanelor de acelaşi sex. 

     Simona Halep, numărul unu mondial în tenisul feminin, a declarat că meciul său de debut la Australian Open, cu tânăra Destanee Aiava, a fost unul foarte dificil şi a comparat-o pe australianca de 17 ani cu Serena Williams.
     Halep, principala favorită la Melbourne, a fost nevoită să salveze două mingi de set la 5-2 pentru Aiava, dar a câştigat în cele din urmă cu 7-6 (5), 6-1, după ce a suferit o uşoară entorsă la gleznă în setul secund.
     "A fost un meci foarte dificil, ea (Aiava, n. red.) a jucat foarte bine, a lovit foarte tare mingea şi nu a fost simplu să am ritm la începutul partidei'', a declarat Halep, citată de Reuters. "'Am revenit şi am crezut că pot câştiga şi am făcut tot ce am putut pentru asta. Am suferit o mică accidentare, nu ştiu cum este. Aştept să văd după recuperare, pentru că acum sunt încălzită şi nu simt'', a mai spus Halep, potrivit Agerpres.
     Halep, care a părăsit turneul Australian Open din primul tur la patru din cele şase participări, de alte două ori ajungând în sferturile de finală, va evolua în turul al doilea contra canadiencei Eugenie Bouchard.
     
     Aceasta este a 106-a ediţie a campionatelor Australiei şi a 50-a ediţie din epoca open.
     La 36 de ani, Roger Federer se apropie de recordul lui Rod Laver şi Ken Rosewall, care sunt în vârful listei câştigătorilor de Grand Slam-uri după vârsta de 30 de ani. Cei doi au câte 4 titluri, iar Federer - 3.
     
     * Revenire spectaculoasă a Mariei Sharapova
     Jucătoarea rusă de tenis Maria Şharapova şi-a făcut o revenire victorioasă la Openul Australiei, unde a fost depistată pozitiv în urmă cu doi ani, învingând-o în două seturi, 6-1, 6-4, pe germanca Tatjana Maria, într-o partidă din primul tur al competiţiei, disputată, ieri, la Melbourne.
     Rusoaica, în al cărei palmares figurează cinci titluri de Mare Şlem, a fost suspendată doi ani (sancţiune redusă ulterior la 15 luni), pentru că a utilizat meldonium, o substanţă inclusă pe lista produselor interzise cu doar câteva săptămâni înaintea testului antidoping la care a fost supusă.
     
     Jucătoarea română de tenis Ana Bogdan a reuşit să se califice în runda a doua a turneului Australian Open, primul de Mare Şlem al anului, după ce a învins-o surprinzător, ieri, pe Kristina Mladenovic (Franţa), numărul 11 mondial, cu 6-3, 6-2, la Melbourne.
     Ana Bogdan şi-a asigurat 80.000 de dolari australieni şi 70 de puncte WTA, făcând un pas spre top 100. Următoarea sa adversară va fi kazaha Iulia Putinţeva sau britanica Heather Watson.
     Bogdan este a patra reprezentantă a României calificată în turul al doilea la Australian Open, după Irina Begu, Sorana Cîrstea şi Simona Halep. Mihaela Buzărnescu şi Monica Niculescu au pierdut în primul tur.
     * Rezultate înregistrate, ieri, US Open (turul 1):
     Sorana Cîrstea (România) - Zarina Dias (Kazahstan) 5-7, 6-4, 6-3
     Madison Keys (SUA) - Qiang Wang (China) 6-1, 7-5
     Anastasija Sevastova (Letonia) - Varvara Lepchenko (SUA) 3-6, 6-3, 6-2
     Eugenie Bouchard (Canada) - Oceane Dodin (Franţa) 6-3, 7-6 (5)
     Beatriz Haddad Maia (Brazilia) - Lizette Cabrera (Australia) 7-6 (3), 6-4
     Aliaksandra Sasnovici (Belarus) - Christina McHale (SUA) 6-3, 6-2
     Donna Vekic (Croaţia) - Nao Hibino (Japonia) 7-5, 6-3
     Elena Vesnina (Rusia) - Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) 6-3, 6-4
     Maria Sharapova (Rusia) - Tatjana Maria (Germania) 6-1, 6-4
     Angelique Kerber (Germania) - Anna-Lena Friedsam (Germania) 6-0, 6-4
     Bernarda Pera (Croaţia) - Anna Blinkova (Rusia) 6-2, 6-2
     Karolina Pliskova (Cehia) - Veronica Cepede (Paraguay) 6-3, 6-4
     Barbora Strycova (Cehia) - Kristie Ahn (SUA) 6-1, 7-5
     Caroline Garcia (Franţa) - Carina Witthoeft (Germania) 7-5, 6-3
     Marketa Vondrousova (Cehia) - Kurumi Nara (Japonia) 7-5, 6-4
     Lucie Safarova (Cehia) - Ajla Tomljanovic (Australia) 7-5, 6-3
     Lara Arruabarrena (Spania) - Richel Hogenkamp (Australia) 6-1, 6-2
     Johanna Konta (Marea Britanie) - Madison Brengle (SUA) 6-3, 6-1.

 
 
Jurnal Bursier
17.01.2018
BVB
Rulaj de aproape 39 milioane de lei
     * Transferuri de 10,5 milioane de lei cu acţiuni "Banca Transilvania"
       Volumul înregistrat în cea de-a doua şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de 38,87 de milioane de lei, peste cel din şedinţa precedentă, de 28,5 milioane de lei, dar sub valoarea medie...  click să citeşti tot articolul
17.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene urcă pe fondul deprecierii euro
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv ieri, exportatorii din regiune fiind impulsionaţi de deprecierea euro.  click să citeşti tot articolul
16.01.2018
Fondurile NN au ajuns la o deţinere de 6,42% din MedLife
     Fondurile de pensii administrate de NN au ajuns să aibă o participaţie de 6,42% din acţiunile MedLife, în urma unui schimb, pe piaţa secundară a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti, se arată într-un raport...  click să citeşti tot articolul
16.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Lichidarea "Carillion" pune pe curs negativ bursele din Europa
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, în condiţiile în care firma britanică de construcţii "Carillion" Plc, cu 43.000 de angajaţi, a intrat în procedură de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
15.01.2018
BVB
Rulajul urcă spre 60 de milioane de lei
     * BET-FI, singurul indice în scădere
       Valoarea tranzacţiilor a urcat la aproape 60 millioane lei, în ultima zi de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, peste cea înregistrată în şedinţa anterioară de circa 55 de milioane de lei, în contextul în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
15.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele din Europa, stimulate de rezultatele companiilor şi situaţia politică din Germania
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv vineri, investitorii reacţionând la rezultatele financiare anunţate de companii, dar şi la rezultatele preliminare pozitive...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
