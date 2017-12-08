   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Simona Halep s-a calificat în finala Australian Open, după un meci dur şi intens

BURSA 26.01.2018

Eugen Ionescu
 
măreşte imaginea
     *  Sâmbătă, Simona Halep se va lupta în finală cu daneza Caroline Wozniacki
       Simona Halep, locul I WTA, s-a calificat pentru prima dată în finala Australian Open, a treia oară la un grand slam, după ce a învins-o, ieri, cu scorul de 6-3, 4-6, 9-7, pe sportiva germană Angelique Kerber, locul 16 WTA şi cap de serie numărul 21.
     "Ciocnirea titanilor", a prefaţat site-ul oficial al WTA înfruntarea dintre Halep şi Kerber şi cele două jucătoare au respectat aşteptările, cu o luptă dură, intensă, pentru locul din ultimul act al turneului de la Melbourne, potrivit News.ro, care anunţă că a fost partida turneului, prin jocul de înaltă calitate arătat, prin risipa de energie, prin tensiunea ce a atins cote maxime, care au ridicat în picioare spectatorii de pe Rod Laver Arena şi i-au ţinut cu sufletul la gură.
     Calificarea în finală este recompensată cu un premiu de două milioane de dolari australieni (1,3 milioane de euro) şi cu 1.300 de puncte WTA. Câştigătoarea turneului va primi patru milioane de dolari australieni (2,6 milioane de euro) şi 2.000 de puncte WTA.
     Sâmbătă, Simona Halep îşi va pune pe masă locul 1 mondial, cu daneza Caroline Wozniacki, locul 2 WTA, care a dispus în semifinale, cu 6-3, 7-6 (2), de sportiva belgiană Elise Mertens, locul 37 WTA.
     * Halep a învins-o şi pe Karolina Pliskova
     După meciuri dificile cu jucătoare clasate în jurul locului 70 în ierarhia mondială, Simona Halep a reuşit, miercuri, să o "demoleze" şi pe Karolina Pliskova (poziţia a 6-a în lume) cu 6-3, 6-2, ajungând astfel pentru prima oară în semifinale la Australian Open. Cred că românca are prima şansă să iasă învingătoare. Simona mai deţine o performanţă demnă de invidiat: a intrat în micul club al tenismanelor care au câştigat peste 20 de milioane de dolari în carieră!
     * Croatul Marin Cilic s-a calificat, ieri, în finală la Australian Open
     În turneul masculin, Marin Cilic, favoritul numărul 6, s-a calificat, ieri, în finală la Australian Open, învingându-l în semifinale pe ocupantul locului 49 în clasamentul ATP, britanicul Kyle Edmund.
     În finala care va avea loc duminică dimineaţă, croatul Marin Cilic îl va întâlni pe câştigătorul celei de-a doua semifinale, în care se întâlnesc în această dimineaţă Roger Federer şi sud-coreeanul Chung Hyeon.
     Acesta din urmă, un tânăr de 21 de ani, i-a învins pe Novak Jokovics şi Alexander Zverev. El a venit la Australian Open din postura de ilustru necunoscut şi pleacă ca un idol coreean.
     Momentul pe care îl traversează tenisul bărbaţilor este privit cu rezerve. Astfel, am auzit mai mulţi spectatori spunând că, după ce se retrage Federer, ei nu mai vin la competiţii. Socotesc însă că, dacă l-au văzut jucând pe Chung, o să-şi revizuiască atitudinea.
     * Lupta jurnaliştilor cu ... scările
     În vreme ce publicul se "bate" pentru un bilet în plus, reprezentanţii mass-media, altfel fericiţi posesori de acreditări, au de reproşat ceva organizatorilor: în noua clădire a presei sunt patru lifturi, care nu fac faţă solicitărilor, astfel încât mulţi ziarişti aleg să folosească scările. Ca să fluidizeze traficul, organizatorii au implementat un sistem similar cu cel auto din Australia. Pe scări sunt semnale care direcţionează utilizatorii "să ţină" stânga (în această ţară, ca şi în Anglia, maşinile circulă pe această parte,volanul fiind pe dreapta).
     O altă iniţiativă a fost implementată la Australian Open pentru a preveni prezentarea la start a jucătorilor accidentaţi sau a acelora care vin aici numai pentru a încasa prima de joc, abandonând după câteva ghemuri. Este vorba despre instituirea unor amenzi foarte mari. Astfel, Mişa Zverev a fost amendat cu 56.000 $ pentru comportare neaceptabilă din partea unui jucător profesionist. Acesta a abandonat în primul tur pe motive considerate de organizatori ca neîntemeiate, lipsindu-i în acest fel pe spectatorii plătitori de spectacolul la care aveau dreptul.
     Şi un eveniment deosebit de neplăcut pentru Tennis Australia: organizaţia este investigată pentru că a încălcat protocoalele anticorupţie, neluând măsuri pentru a preveni trucarea meciurilor. Se pune problema dacă acest for poate rămâne organizaţia care controlează tenisul în această ţară. Dacă i se retrage acest drept, va pierde procentajul din profiturile caselor de pariuri şi dreptul de a semna contracte de sponsorizare cu acestea. Respectivele pierderi au fost estimate în sute de multe milioane.
     Deocamdată, Tennis Australia şi-a afirmat nevinovăţia. 

     * Presa internaţională: "Vom avea o nouă regină la Melbourne; Faceţi plecăciuni!"
     Presa internaţională a notat, ieri, după calificarea Simonei Halep în finala de la Australian Open, că românca s-a impus în faţa germanei Angelique Kerber în urma unui meci entuziasmant, încheiat cu picioarele tremurând.
     "Duelul dintre actualul număr 1 mondial şi predecesoarea sa şi-a respectat toate promisiunile. După 2 ore şi 22 de minute de luptă intensă, cu scenarii diverse şi marcate de lovituri halucinante, Simona Halep a făcut ca ierarhia să se respecte şi s-a impus, cu mare efort, în faţa unei excelente Angelique Kerber. Germana a confirmat că a revenit la cel mai bun nivel, dar a cedat în setul trei, depăşită fizic de combatitivitatea adversarei sale", a notat L'Equipe, care a titrat: "Va exista o nouă regină".
     BBC scrie că Simona Halep a învins-o pe Kerber într-un meci extrem de entuziasmant, pentru a ajunge în prima sa finală la Australian Open. Sursa citată subliniază că Angelique Kerber a părăsit arena Rod Laver în aplauzele spectatorilor, în timp ce Halep s-a aşezat pe scaun, cu mâinile şi picioarele tremurânde. "A dat totul", a precizat BBC.
     "Faceţi plecăciuni! Ce meci", au scris organizatorii Australian Open pe Twitter.

 
 
Ediţii precedente
Jurnal Bursier
26.01.2018
BVB
Circa 63% din rulaj, realizat cu acţiunile Banca Transilvania
     * BET-NG, singurul indice în creştere
       Volumul consemnat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de circa 121,5 milioane de lei, cu mult peste valoarea medie a anului trecut, de aproximativ 47,8...  click să citeşti tot articolul
26.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele din Europa, atente la deciziile BCE
     Bursele din Europa au avut un curs mixt ieri, investitorii fiind atenţi la Banca Centrală Europeană (BCE), după ce această instituţie a decis să păstreze dobânda la minim istoric.  click să citeşti tot articolul
22.01.2018
BVB
Peste 43% din rulaj, realizat cu BRD - Groupe Societe Generale
     * Dragoş Mesaroş, Goldring: "Circa 93% din întregul rulaj consemnat vineri cu titlurile societăţii bancare a fost desfăşurat printr-un singur transfer. Este clar că acesta a fost realizat de către investitorii instituţionali"
       Acţiunile "BRD - Groupe Societe Generale" (BRD) au fost, din nou, titlurile cu cel mai mare volum din şedinţa de tranzacţionare de vineri, rulajul consemnat cu acţiunile societăţii bancare...  click să citeşti tot articolul
19.01.2018
BVB
Rulaj de peste 50 milioane lei cu acţiunile BRD - Groupe Societe Generale
     * Creşteri pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursei
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri, prin volumul mare înregistrat de acţiunile BRD - Groupe Societe Generale (BRD), de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
19.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME / DATORITĂ REZULTATELOR COMPANIILOR
Creşteri în sectorul tehnologic din Europa
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au crescut uşor ieri, după recordurile consemnate în ziua anterioară pe Wall Street. Sectorul tehnologic a avut cele mai importante câştiguri, în baza...  click să citeşti tot articolul
18.01.2018
BVB
O treime din lichiditate, realizată cu acţiuni "Romgaz"
     * Deal de peste 9 milioane de lei cu titluri "Banca Transilvania"
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii, printr-o evoluţie pozitivă atât în ceea ce priveşte cotaţiile...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
English Section
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
14.12.2017
EXCLUSIVE:
"We don't intend to resort to violence, but we have the right to peaceful resistance"
     * "We need real and rational policy from the international community and not political tricks"
     * (Interview with his Excellency, Mr. Fuad Kokaly, the Ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest)
       The UN stated it was "extremely concerned over the risks of a violent escalation of the situation" after the decision of Donald Trump to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in a reunion of the Security Council in which the United States have appeared more isolated than ever, according to AFP.  click here to read the entire article
12.12.2017
AFTER BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE TAX ADMINISTRATION AND THE ANPC, BANKS GET INVESTIGATED BY THE COMPETITION COUNCIL
Vasilescu, NBR: "We hope that banks will come out clean from the audit of the Competition Council"
     * Chiriţoiu: "We suspect an exchange of sensitive information on the banking market"
     * Dan Suciu, NBR: "The audits of the Competition Council can't be a reason for panic whatsoever"
     * Unannounced audit at Finmedia
     * The investigated institutions are at risk of being fined 10% of their turnover
     * Vasilescu: "The NBR has nothing to do with these investigations"
       The financial banking system seems to be the focus of most of the investigation entities. After being audited by the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) and by the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC), some of the banks which operate in Romania have also been investigated by the Competition Council (CC).  click here to read the entire article
11.12.2017
THE COURT RULED THAT SOME CONTRACTS CONCLUDED BY CELL PHONE COMPANIES INCLUDE ABUSIVE CLAUSES
Paul Anghel, ANPC: "It is abnormal for some telephony operators to interpret < < unlimited > > as < < limited > >"
     * The Bucharest Court of Appeal Bucharest yesterday ruled that RCS&RDS has abusive clauses in its contracts
     * The ANPC has also won the initial lawsuit against Telekom România
     * Vodafone has lost the case in the court of last instance against the ANPC
       The Courts have decided that some contracts concluded by the telephony companies contain abusive clauses. The Court rulings were rendered last year, as well as in 2016, but the argumentations have been formulated relatively recently.  click here to read the entire article
08.12.2017
The Eurozone is just a mirage for Romania
     The hope of an accession as quick as possible by Romania to the Eurozone was dealt a heavy blow precisely on the National Day.  click here to read the entire article
