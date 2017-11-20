* "De ceva vreme, România se află pe harta marilor puteri, care nu s-au hotărât, încă, cine să pună laba pe noi"

Ţara noastră, având un potenţial geopolitic important, dar fiind atât de prost condusă, apare ca o pradă a unora, consideră consultantul politic Cozmin Guşă care apreciază că, de ceva vreme, România se află pe harta marilor puteri, care nu s-au hotărât, între ele, cine să pună laba pe noi.

Totodată, domnia sa mai consideră că o disoluţie a Uniunii Europene s-ar putea întâmpla din moment în moment, tabloul european fiind influenţat de alegerile din Germania, Rusia şi China.

De altfel, consultantul politic nu exclude nici posibilitatea ca România să ajungă să fie guvernată de către un alt stat, reprezentat de una dintre marile puteri.



Reporter: Cum arată ţara noastră pe harta geopolitică globală?

Cozmin Guşă: În ultima vreme, potenţialul României, din punct de vedere geopolitic, în mod absolut a crescut exponenţial, pentru că aşa "s-au jucat treburile" în lume, nu pentru că am avut noi vreun merit.

Ţara noastră, având potenţial geopolitic, dar fiind atât de prost condusă, apare ca o pradă a unora.

Sunt convins că, de ceva vreme, România se află pe harta marilor puteri, care nu s-au hotărât, între ele, cine să pună laba pe noi. Sigur, SUA sunt partenerul nostru strategic din NATO, există scutul antirachetă, dar, în lipsa investiţiilor directe, de tip economic, americanii nu au încă o opţiune fundamentată şi pe termen lung, în ceea ce priveşte ţara noastră.

Pe de altă parte, există lobby-ul evreiesc, ascuns, cu foarte multe investiţii care se fac şi cu foarte multe discuţii în spatele uşilor închise, între conducerile României şi ale Israelului, şi care privesc, inclusiv, permutarea de populaţie masivă în România, dar nici în această privinţă nu s-a luat încă o decizie.

Rusia nu îndrăzneşte să se uite, prea tare, către noi pentru că România nu are cum să ajungă rusofilă în nici un fel, pe termen scurt şi mediu, şi atunci ar reprezenta un efort prea mare.

Apare China, cu evidenţa economică şi cu o atitudine de tip neutral, însă am nominalizat doar patru dintre puteri.

Nu am vorbit despre Germania, pentru că a pierdut oportunitatea pe care a avut-o până acum un an de zile. Considerentele prin prisma cărora Germania a ratat această şansă ţin de declinul şi aproape iminentul colaps al UE, care este un proiect german. Din acest motiv nu mai putem discuta despre Germania ca un hegemon care s-ar înghesui, acum, la suzeranitatea asupra României.

Reporter: Să ne aşteptăm la disoluţia UE? Dacă da, când?

Cozmin Guşă: Se va întâmpla din zi în zi. Cred că lucrurile vor deveni mai evidente după luna martie.

Eu am enumerat, tot timpul, un şir de trei evenimente care vor marca viitorul UE, în mod consecutiv. Este vorba despre alegerile din Germania care au trecut - şi aţi văzut că s-au încheiat prost pentru cancelarul Angela Merkel -, despre alegerile de la vârful Partidului Comunist Chinez - şi aţi văzut cât de importante şi de generatoare de strategii sunt deciziile care s-au luat acolo -, respectiv despre alegerile din Rusia, din luna martie.

După ce se vor finaliza şi acestea, treburile în interiorul UE se vor precipita şi, într-adevăr, de la zi la zi, ne vom gândi dacă ne mai ţinem banii în euro, în dolari sau în lei.

Reporter: Care este opinia dumneavoastră cu privire la decizia lui Donald Trump de a recunoaşte Ierusalimul capitala statului Israel?

Cozmin Guşă: Decizia lui Donald Trump nu a fost îmbrăţişată nici de către secretarul de stat american Rex Tillerson (dar nu el ar fi cel mai important), nici de către CIA şi Pentagon.

Mike Pompeo (n.r. şeful CIA) şi James Mattis (n..r secretar de stat al Apărării) s-au opus, la rândul lor, pentru că şi-au dat seama că nu sunt, încă, pregătiţi să controleze ceea ce se poate întâmpla în zonă după această decizie.

Legat de Ierusalim, întotdeauna o strategie de anvergură mondială este destinată, în fapt, în plan intern, salvării pielii celui care a iniţiat-o, respectiv lui Trump.

Donald Trump este un Dragnea american foarte găurit la rândul lui. După 1990, am studiat despre trecutul actualului preşedinte al SUA, am văzut că, prima lui intenţie să candideze ca preşedinte al SUA a fost în 1988 şi după aceea am urmărit şi parcursul, am înţeles foarte multe.

Din momentul în care Donald Trump chiar a fost ales preşedintele SUA, am fost foarte curios să aflu ce se va întâmpla în fiecare zi, dar şi îngrijorat pentru că viaţa noastră este atât de interconectată cu deciziile marilor puteri, încât o decizie de pe o zi pe alta, cum este cea cu Ierusalimul, poate să aprindă un incendiu. Iar incendiile, acum, nu mai sunt aprinse ştiind planul următor, ci ele se declanşează pur şi simplu.

În plus, la disoluţia de putere din zona Orientului Mijlociu, care a fost generată de Primăvara Arabă, ne dăm seama că se poate întâmpla orice.

Zona aceasta este foarte apropiată de noi şi, în mod sigur, ne va influenţa, deoarece suntem interconectaţi, cel puţin, cu interesele Israelului în zonă şi cu influenţa Turciei în Marea Neagră, Turcia care va deveni un actor anti-american pronunţat.

Recep Erdogan, la rândul lui, având o situaţie precară la el în ţară, are tot interesul să exploateze această mare greşeală a lui Trump şi să inventeze, şi el, războiul lui ca să nu se mai pună alte probleme.

Reporter: Dacă România ar fi un "paşalâc", pe cine aţi prefera, ca suzeran, dintre Rusia, SUA, China, Israel sau Marea Britanie, care, de altfel, a iniţiat Brexitul?

Cozmin Guşă: Eu mi-aş dori ceea ce mi-am dorit dintotdeauna, să putem să avem acces la o treaptă în plus de prosperitate, deoarece alte niveluri de salarizare, altă infrastructură, preţuri mai mici la bunurile de consum, ne-ar da posibilitatea să ne mai relaxăm.

România are potenţial, iar din punctul acesta de vedere, al portretului robot şi al celor care ar fi dispuşi foarte repede să investească, şi în condiţii paritare sau minoritare, nu avem altă mare putere pe moment decât China. Oricare alta care ar dori să-şi investească aici capitalul, ar vrea să o facă precum cei de la OMV, care au venit şi au luat Petromul în braţe, iar decizia românească nu a contat şi au făcut profituri de miliarde, pe care le-au externalizat.

Pentru mine este evident că investiţii majore din SUA, care ar fi fost de preferat, nu vor veni în România, pentru că Statele Unite se află într-un puternic război intern şi, indiferent de cine îl va câştiga, zona lor de debuşeu economic va fi, de urgenţă, continentul american (America de Nord şi de Sud), şi conform unor înţelegeri subterane.

Nu avem nevoie de ruşi pe teritoriul ţării, deoarece ei manevrează proiecte mult mai mari decât cele pe care ni le dorim noi şi nici nu au această forţă de investiţie.

Când vor veni să investească, chinezii pot să vină măcar cu acele proiecte de infrastructură, de la cea rutieră până la îmbunătăţirea celei energetice, în calitate de parteneri, care să ne asigure nouă ceea ce tot visăm de atâta timp.

Această infrastructură de tip energetic într-o ţară aproape independentă energetic, cum este România, are o valoare mare de întrebuinţare.

Într-o altă ţară, care nu are independenţă energetică şi nu poate să devină hub regional, infrastructura de acest tip nu este atât de importantă, ca să nu mai vorbim de infrastructura rutieră, care e visul românilor de generaţii, şi pe care chinezii ar putea să o rezolve rapid.

Reporter: Chinezii tot cer garanţii de stat. Mai mult, trebuie să avem acordul UE pentru investiţiile chineze.

Cozmin Guşă: Aici avem două categorii de probleme.

În primul rând, avem problema politicienilor români care pornesc orice discuţie de la comisionul pe care l-ar putea lua - şi nu vreau să mai reamintesc despre epoca Ponta-Ghiţă, ca să înţelegem şi istoria Rompetrol.

În a doua categorie intră decizia României de a prospera, în condiţiile în care are mari dificultăţi - pentru că nici nu are capacitatea să atragă fonduri europene, nici nu are infrastructură creată sau când atrage bani europeni, procedează în multe cazuri ca la TelDrum şi trebuie să îi dea înapoi.

România trebuie să caute o soluţie care să îi fie accesibilă şi vreau să spun un lucru: la excesele anti-democratice pe care le fac ţări ca Ungaria, de exemplu, iar UE închide ochii, eu nu cred - ba şi ştiu - că nu s-ar putea găsi vreo soluţie la care UE să nu comenteze, în ceea ce priveşte parteneriatele pe care vrem să le încheiem.

Aici, UE trebuie să ne explice exact în ce fel poate să genereze prosperitate şi pentru ţările care nu au infrastructură profesională care să-i asigure influx de fonduri europene, cum este România.

În plus, la masa decidenţilor, porţia României alături de statele care au aderat recent este sub un sfert absolut de fiecare dată când s-a discutat despre acest lucru.

Noi trebuie să supravieţuim şi să ne şi dezvoltăm. Nu avem ce face decât ca în acest sistem, corect, dar interesat de partea României, să cerem parteneriate cu China. Sigur că putem găsi şi alte exemple de bilaterale cu alte state din afara UE care ar fi motivante pentru noi.

Reporter: Dar dacă am intra în Commonwealth?

Comunitatea Naţiunilor (Commonwealth) este o organizaţie interguvernamentală a 53 de state membre independente, autonome, beneficiind doar de comunitatea de interese. Nici un guvern al Commonwealthului nu exercită putere unul asupra altuia, aşa cum se întâmplă într-o uniune politică.

Cozmin Guşă: Commonwealth este un aspect asupra căruia trebuie discutat, dar sigur că o ţară care se autodeclară francofonă, de atâta timp, cum suntem noi, nu prea poate să aibă legături cu Commonwealth.

Ţara noastră se află într-un univers geopolitic concentraţionar şi, din cauză că a căzut prea multe etaje cu liftul, nu mai poate să ia o decizie de sine stătătoare.

După cum am şi afirmat anterior, ţara noastră va cădea în mâinile unui suzeran, care poate fi Franţa, pentru că are calităţi, care putea fi Germania, dar şi-a pierdut oportunitatea, sau ar putea fi altă ţară, dar noi nu vom avea ce să negociem aici, ci doar vom fi chemaţi şi ni se va comunica rezultatul.

