   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
GALA BURSA CONSTRUCTIILOR - 2018

Politica

Cravată pentru Alexis Tsipras, ştreang pentru poporul grec

BURSA 28.06.2018

Călin Rechea
 
măreşte imaginea
Călin Rechea      Înainte de a-şi începe mandatul de prim-ministru, în ianuarie 2015, Alexis Tsipras a promis că va purta cravată doar când creditorii internaţionali vor accepta tăierea datoriei Greciei până la un nivel sustenabil.
     La o întrunire de la sfârşitul săptămânii trecute, premierul de la Atena şi-a pus cravata pentru a "sărbători" încheierea ultimului program de bail-out, dintre cele trei prin care a trecut Grecia în ultimii 8 ani.
     "Nu este un moment obişnuit, este un moment excepţional, este un moment istoric. Criza din Grecia s-a încheiat în această seară", a declarat Pierre Moscovici, comisarul european pentru economie, în cadrul unei întâlniri a membrilor Eurogrupului din Luxemburg, conform unei ştiri din Financial Times.
     "Asemenea lui Ulise care s-a întors în Ithaca, Grecia a ajuns, în sfârşit, la destinaţie, după zece ani de la începutul unei lungi recesiuni", a scris Moscovici pe blogul său, iar acum "ţara poate să răsufle uşurată şi să privească viitorul cu încredere".
     Mai mult, "22 iunie 2018 va rămâne o piatră de hotar în istoria Greciei moderne şi a zonei euro", deoarece "marchează sfârşitul unei crize fără precedent, care a testat voinţa unui popor întreg şi a europenilor de a apăra moneda euro şi solidaritatea noastră".
     Din păcate, criza nu a testat doar voinţa poporului grec, ci a zdrobit-o şi a împrăştiat-o în cele patru vânturi. Pentru că doar astfel poate fi acceptat "salutul" unei "victorii" care îi face pe greci sclavi ai datoriilor pentru cel puţin încă o jumătate de secol.
     Unde se află Grecia după trei programe de bail-out? În 2008, datoria publică reprezenta 109,4% din PIB, iar aceasta a "scăzut" până la 178,6% în 2017, în ciuda ştergerii unei părţi a datoriei după 2010 (vezi graficul 1).
     După cum se mai observă, în cei şase ani premergători intrării Greciei în zona euro, în 2001, datoria publică depăşea semnificativ pragul de 60% din PIB. În 2000, ponderea datoriei publice în PIB a fost de 75,7%, conform datelor de la Eurostat.
     Iar datoria continuă să crească. Datele oficiale de la Agenţia de Admini­s­trare a Datoriei Publice (www. pdma.gr) arată că datoria totală a statului a crescut până la 343,74 miliarde de euro în T1 2018, de la 328,7 miliarde la sfârşitul anului trecut.
     Aşa-numitul acord pentru reducerea datoriei nu prevede decât prelungirea cu 10 ani a scadenţei unor împrumuturi, cu o valoare de circa 96 de miliarde de euro, până în 2033. Adică o farsă macabră. Dacă situaţia nu ar fi aşa de tragică în Grecia, declaraţiile oficialilor europeni referitoare la ieşirea ţării din al treilea program de "salvare" din ultimii 8 ani şi-ar găsi cu uşurinţă locul în orice spectacol de stand-up comedy.
     Totul este condiţionat, bineînţeles, de urmărirea îndeplinirii cerinţelor impuse de creditorii oficiali internaţionali, în condiţiile în care creditorii privaţi deţin doar 15% din datoria publică a Greciei.
     După anunţarea acordului cu partenerii europeni, Financial Times a scris că "Grecia are o nouă şansă să stea pe propriile picioare". Dar cum vor reuşi autorităţile de la Atena un astfel de miracol, când li se cere realizarea unui surplus primar anual de 3,5% din PIB până în 2022 şi o medie anuală de 2,2% până în 2060?
     FT mai scrie că, odată cu finalizarea oficială a programului de bail-out în august 2018, guvernul grec se va confrunta "cu mai multe teste".
     Primul va începe chiar din toamnă, când "va deveni mai clar dacă guvernul dispune de flexibilitatea fiscală pentru asigurarea unei traiectorii stabile de creştere, crearea locurilor de muncă şi temperarea tensiunilor sociale".
     Ultimele date statistice arată o rată a şomajului de 20,5%, pe fondul unei rate a şomajului de peste 43% pentru categoria de vârstă 15 - 24 de ani.
     A doua "provocare", după cum mai scrie Financial Times, o reprezintă aplicarea reformei sistemului de pensii, din ianuarie 2019, care "va testa dorinţa şi capacitatea partidelor politice de a cere noi sacrificii din partea cetăţenilor".
     Totul este perfect, nu-i aşa? Desigur, după cum arată şi raportul Curţii Europene de Conturi (European Court of Auditors) din noiembrie 2017, cu privire la intervenţia Comisiei Europene în criza financiară din Grecia.
     "Obiectivele programului (n.a. ultimul program de bailout, din 2015) au fost atinse doar parţial", iar "capacitatea ţării de a se finanţa integral de pe piaţă rămâne o provocare", a declarat coordonatorul raportului.
     Concluziile oficialilor Curţii Europene de Conturi au fost publicate înainte de "amorsarea" noii tendinţe de creştere a dobânzilor şi este foarte posibil ca "provocarea" să se fi transformat între timp în "imposibilitate", după cum arată şi evoluţia creditării din Grecia.
     La nivelul companiilor, soldul creditului şi-a accentuat tendinţa de scădere în ultima perioadă, conform datelor de la banca centrală a Greciei, iar creditul de consum şi cel ipotecar şi-a continuat contracţia (vezi graficul 2).
     Evoluţia nu este deloc surprinzătoare, în condiţiile în care rata creditelor neperformante depăşeşte cu mult pragul de 40% (vezi graficul 3).
     Motivul? Numeroasele taxe şi impozite introduse la cererea creditorilor internaţionali, alături de creşterea celor existente, au condus la creşterea explozivă a restanţelor şi numărului restanţierilor nu doar către bugetul statului, ci şi către bănci.
     Se mai poate spune, în aceste condiţii, că acordul dintre autorităţile de la Atena şi partenerii europeni va avea un efect benefic?
     Nici pe departe, după cum demonstrează Jerome Roos, de la London School of Economics, într-un articol publicat pe site-ul Al Jazeera.
     De ce acolo? Oare publicaţiile europene nu sunt interesate de versiunea "nefardată" a "poveştii" de succes a "salvării" Greciei?
     Jerome Roos scrie că "este puţin probabilă revenirea la o traiectorie sustenabilă a datoriei pe termen lung", iar acordul "nu va demonstra în niciun fel solidaritatea europeană".
     Ultima parte este un răspuns la declaraţia recentă a lui Klaus Regling, directorul executiv al Mecanismului European de Stabilitate, în opinia căruia "acordul este cel mai important act de solidaritate pe care l-a văzut vreodată lumea".
     Deoarece "partenerii" europeni au refuzat tăierea directă a unei părţi importante a datoriei publice, Roos consideră că "acordul nu face decât să transfere povara datoriilor către generaţiile viitoare de contribuabili".
     În sprijinul afirmaţiilor sale vin şi analizele unor economişti reputaţi, precum Barry Eichengreen şi Jeromin Zettelmeyer, care subliniază că "măsurile prezentate de Eurogrup nu sunt suficiente pentru asigurarea sustenabilităţii datoriei publice a Greciei".
     Da, este adevărat că vina pentru situaţia actuală aparţine atât cetăţenilor Greciei, cât şi clasei politice iresponsabile, însă acum totul este istorie, o istorie pe care trebuie să şi-o asume inclusiv creditorii.
     Economistul de la London School of Economics nu uită să sublinieze că "adevărata motivaţie din spatele programelor de bail-out a fost asigurarea supravieţuirii sistemului bancar european", iar "cetăţenii Greciei nu au primit niciun ban de la creditorii lor europeni", deoarece "sumele alocate au mers direct la creditorii privaţi".
     Cine au fost aceşti creditori privaţi? În special marile bănci din Germania şi Franţa. Solidaritate, într-adevăr!
     Purtătorul de cuvânt al guvernului de la Atena a declarat că finalizarea acordului cu partenerii europeni "va permite grecilor să zâmbească din nou", în timp ce premierul Alexis Tsipras a subliniat că "Grecia a devenit o ţară normală, care şi-a recâştigat independenţa politică şi financiară".
     Oare mai crede cineva astfel de declaraţii neruşinate?
     Pentru Jerome Roos, dar şi mulţi alţi economişti, inclusiv de la FMI, singura soluţie realistă pentru Grecia este "tăierea unei părţi importante a datoriei".
     Nicio altă soluţie nu este suficientă decât pe termen scurt, iar, în absenţa acesteia, "cravata lui Tsipras se va transforma într-un ştreang pentru poporul grec", după cum scrie Roos în finalul analizei sale.
     Mai contează acest final pentru autorităţile europene şi cele de la Atena? Probabil că nu, deoarece politicienii par să creadă că zâmbetul pe buzele "condamnaţilor", promis de purtătorul de cuvânt al guvernului condus de Tsipras, este dovada "succesului" şi "îm­pă­cării supreme" în faţa ştreangului.
     Dar dacă Zorba nu a murit? 

     "Nu este un moment obişnuit, este un moment excepţional, este un moment istoric. Criza din Grecia s-a încheiat în această seară".
     Pierre Moscovici, comisar european şi fost ministru de finanţe al Franţei

 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] Cravată pentru Alexis Tsipras, ştreang pentru poporul grec

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Trimite părerea ta.
Nume (maxim 50 caractere)
E-mail (optional)
Titlu (maxim 50 caractere)
Mesaj
 
REGULAMENTUL MESAJELOR
Acord
Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit regulamentul de mai sus şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale !

1.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 28.06.2018, ora 00:07)  
 Domnule Rechea ,o rata de 40 la suta npl nu înseamnă decât Bancorex-uri generalizate.
 Nu înțeleg articolul.
 Ce-i de făcut , vb.aia?
 Nu cine e devină sau ce rai sunt aia mari vs Fecioara Grecia?
 Îmbătrânesc și le pleacă tinerii.
 E vina lor.
 Punct.


 
Aceeasi sectiune (Politica)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
Orban nu a reuşit să o răstoarne pe Dăncilă click să citeşti tot articolul
DNA a trimis în instanţă cazul Belina click să citeşti tot articolul
Lucian Şova rămâne şef la Transporturi click să citeşti tot articolul
Sesiune extraordinară pentru Liviu Dragnea click să citeşti tot articolul
CSM, încă o amânare în cazul Kovesi click să citeşti tot articolul
SĂPTĂMÂNA VIITOARE, ÎN COMISIA DE BUGET DIN CAMERA DEPUTAŢILOR
Legea plafonării dobânzilor şi retractul litigios - în şedinţă extraordinară click să citeşti tot articolul
VOT PENTRU O VARĂ DE NEUITAT
Moţiune fără speranţă click să citeşti tot articolul
Moţiunea de cenzură a fost respinsă click să citeşti tot articolul
VICTOR PONTA, ÎN PLEN:
Nu pot să salvez moţiunea lui Orban click să citeşti tot articolul
PREMIERUL VIORICA DĂNCILĂ, ÎN PLENUL PARLAMENTULUI:
Moţiunea este o înşiruire de falsuri click să citeşti tot articolul
UDMR va boicota maţiunea de cenzură click să citeşti tot articolul
Obiectivele României la Summitul NATO, dezbătute astăzi click să citeşti tot articolul
Legea CSM, la un pas de promulgare click să citeşti tot articolul
Medierea, nou motiv pentru amânarea proceselor click să citeşti tot articolul
Iluzia cunoaşterii şi polarizarea socială click să citeşti tot articolul
Calendarul BURSA 2018
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
28.06.2018
BVB
Rulaj de 35 milioane de lei
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat un rulaj de 35,25 milioane de lei (7,57 milioane de euro), valoare situată sub media volumului din acest an, de circa 47 milioane...  click să citeşti tot articolul
28.06.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Cresc acţiunile companiilor petroliere
     Bursele din Europa au fluctuat ieri, după ce SUA au început să facă presiuni asupra aliaţilor să nu mai cumpere petrol din Iran.  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.06.2018
BVB
Creştere de 0,5% pentru BET-FI
     Volumul înregistrat în cea de-a doua şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de 1,34 miliarde de lei (288,86 milioane de euro), peste 98% din rulaj fiind dat de înregistrarea, în sistemul...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.06.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Avans limitat în Europa, din cauza sectoarelor cu expunere la disputa comercială
     Pieţele europene au urmat un curs pozitiv ieri, redresându-se în mare parte după vânzările masive din ziua anterioară, generate de tensiunile comerciale. Totuşi, avansul a fost limitat din cauza...  click să citeşti tot articolul
26.06.2018
Bursele resimt tensiunile comerciale
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs negativ ieri, din cauza tensiunilor comerciale dintre SUA şi UE, în contextul în care, la finele săptămânii trecute, preşedintele american Donald Trump şi-a...  click să citeşti tot articolul
26.06.2018
BVB
BET-FI singurul indice pe plus
     * Corecţie de -11,89% a titlurilor Transgaz, ca urmare a datei ex-dividend
     
     Volumul înregistrat în prima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de 26,63 milioane de lei (5,7 milioane de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 27 iunie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9515
2.3794
3.0042
4.0325
0.1795
0.6246
0.2234
4.6537
5.2814
1.4243
3.6410
0.2359
0.4903
1.0729
0.0633
0.4484
0.8615
3.9999
0.2928
1.0533
0.6055
0.0583
0.3572
0.2001
2.7290
0.0394
0.1517
1.0890
0.6305
0.1212
161.8319
5.6329 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
27.06.2018
A VOTE FOR AN UNFORGETTABLE SUMMER
A hopeless vote of no-confidence
     In the plenum joint meeting of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, which will be held today starting at 14:00, will be debated and put up for vote the vote of no-confidence against the government submitted by 152 members of the opposition.
     The document which incriminates the failures of the Dăncilă government has been read in the Parliament on Monday, June 25th.  click here to read the entire article
25.06.2018
The transition towards autocracy
     Even without the court ruling rendered in first instance by the High Court of Cassation and Justice in the lawsuit of the fictitious hiring at the Child Protection Department of Teleorman the focus on getting all the institutional levers under the - informal, but all the more important - authority of Liviu Dragnea. But, after his conviction on June 21, this trend will speed up. But only through this kind of concentration of power can the president of the Chamber of Deputies hope to change not only the balance of power - which is already favorable to him, even though nothing is final in politics -, but the legislation based on which he has been sentenced, so that he gets exonerated of any legal responsibility. Or, when the powers of the state are concentrated in the hands of one man, democracy, even though it may be only a façade, moves aside to be replaced by autocracy. And in Romania, the temptation of autocracy, hidden under the veil of illiberalism, is more powerful than it has ever been, after the fall of communism. Could this be just an accident owed to the meteoric apparition of Liviu Dragnea?  click here to read the entire article
19.06.2018
Three scenarios for the suspension of the President
     The Romanian Constitution:
     Art. 80 - The role of the president
     (1) The Romanian president represents the Romanian government and is the guarantor of national independence, unity and territorial integrity.
     (2) The Romanian president must watch for the compliance with the Constitution and the good functioning of the public authorities. For that purpose, the president serves as a mediating entity between the powers of the state, as well as between the state and society.  click here to read the entire article
12.06.2018
The chronology of the reunion
     The reunion scheduled today between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un is taking place in Singapore due to the relative neutrality and the security this city-state provides. Singapore is one of the few countries that still hosts a North-Korean embassy, and many of the deals of the Kim regime were conducted here, according to the foreign press.  click here to read the entire article
05.06.2018
The banking revolution in Switzerland
     "It is a good thing that the public doesn't understand the functioning of our banking and monetary system, because otherwise I think there would be a revolution in the streets by dawn".
     HENRY FORD, founder of the American automotive industry
     Fed up with subsidizing the commercial banks with their own money, the Swiss, mobilized through the "Sovereign Money" initiative, have proposed the organization of a Referendum which will be held on Sunday, June 10th 2018 - is a historical referendum, revolutionary for the banking industry, of international resonance -, by which the initiators want to amend the Constitution, which would impose to the commercial banks to grant loans only within the limits of the bank's money, forbidding them to issue scrip money and ensuring the monopoly of the Confederation (of the Swiss state) on issuance of money free of debt.  click here to read the entire article
23.05.2018
Again about the Second Pillar in 1000 words
     The "pension apocalypse is coming"! The more or less qualified keep talking in the written press, TV and on the radio. The uncertainty is being preserved - deliberately by some, by the government members out of pure stupidity!  click here to read the entire article
16.05.2018
GABRIELA MIHAELA VOICILĂ, THE BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT MINISTER:
"Where there are entrepreneurs there is creation, where there are women entrepreneurs there is divine creation"
     Where there are many entrepreneurs there is creation, where there are many women entrepreneurs there is divine creation, says Gabriela Mihaela Voicilă, state secretary in the Ministry for the Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship (MMACA). In her opinion, entrepreneurship means joy, a better situation, but less time for the family: "Taken together, entrepreneurship means achievements (...) Every one of us needs validation, for having built, having created something".  click here to read the entire article
14.05.2018
IN THE LAWSUITS AGAINST THE BANKS
The courts have begun freezing the Euro exchange rate at the historic value
     * Piperea: "In the Andriciuc case, the EU Court of Justice has not limited its argumentation to the CHF, but expanded it to cover any currency for which the debtors weren't hedged"
     The courts in the country have begun ruling in favor of borrowers and freezing the value of the European currency at the exchange rate valid on the date the loans were originated, in the lawsuits brought against the banks.  click here to read the entire article
09.05.2018
IN THE ROMANIAN BANANA REPUBLIC...
The exogenous factor provides, bless the exogenous factor!
     The urge "Mircea, act like you're working!", back in the days of the so-called revolution of December 1989, was brought back recently by a new "director".
     We are talking of course, about the meeting between NBR governor Mugur Isărescu, and a government "delegation" led by chamber of deputies chairman Liviu Dragnea, together with PM Viorica Dăncilă.
     Sources from within the PSD, quoted by ziare.com, have claimed that, "in the meeting with the NBR governor, Liviu Dragnea seemed to be looking for a way out, and he seems confused, as he didn't expect his decisions to lead to such effects in the economy".  click here to read the entire article
08.05.2018
The promised embassy in Jerusalem
     Liviu Dragnea's insistence in moving the Romanian embassy from Tel Aviv, to Jerusalem, feeds an older, widespread confusion. Much older. Politically, Jerusalem has been divided from the first presence of the Judeans on the lands of the Palestinians, since back in the days of Abraham and Abimelec. "The indivisible Jerusalem" wanted by Benjamin Netanyahu is a spiritual creation.
     Definitely, pilgrims and locals claim that Jerusalem has a geography, meaning that the city would be compatible with the cardinal points and that is why Palestinians, Israelis and people overall, including those of the UN, EU and the US, speak about Eastern Jerusalem and Western Jerusalem, without anybody being surprised that that is happening at the center of the world, where the god of the Judeans began his creation, starting from the very rock from which later Archangel Gabriel raised Mohammed to visit Heaven, the same place of origin where one of the seven angels "and showed me the Holy City, Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God." (Apocalypse, 21: 10), where God is one of the same.  click here to read the entire article
03.05.2018
Financial fair-play means health of the press
     Financial fair play is a concept that comes from the world of soccer. The notion is simple, don't spend more than you earn in a month, or in a year, regardless of what shareholder, mogul or investor enters the business.  click here to read the entire article
03.05.2018
Iohannis has established the course of the law of the judicial system: The Venice Commission - the Romanian Constitutional Court
     President Klaus Iohannis has announced that he has decided to send to the Constitutional Court the laws on the judicial system, but also to the Venice Commission. The president has issued a call to the CCR not to hurry and to work with the European entity, saying that after the Constitutional Court gets to issue an opinion on the new laws, a new analysis of the laws will be conducted and it will be decided then if a new reexamination of the three laws in the Parliament will be needed.  click here to read the entire article
27.04.2018
Rich - healthy, longevous; poor - fat chance of both
     The dystopia of 2169 seems to be 151 years away from us, if we were to watch the American sci-fi movie "In Time", in which New Zealand screenwriter, director and producer New Zealand Andrew M. Niccol has imagined a world in which money has been replaced by the lifespan left and each individual over 25 years old (when they stop aging), are wearing a counter on their arm, displaying how much they have left to live; the economic system relies on transactions paid in lifespan - banks, loans, interest rates - the rich are storing billions of years, while the poor only have hours, minutes or seconds left and when their time is up they die suddenly, as if struck by a mace.  click here to read the entire article
25.04.2018
DEPUTY PRIME-MINISTER VIOREL ŞTEFAN:
"The sale of ArcelorMittal Galaţi will be done only with the explicit agreement of the Romanian state"
     * Bogdan Chiriţoiu: "The European Commission will force the future buyer of Sidex Galaţi to increase the output of steel"
     ArcelorMittal may only sell the Galaţi metallurgic plant with the explicit agreement of the Romanian state, and the European Commission will ensure that the output of the plant will increase after the transaction, deputy prime-minister Viorel Ştefan said yesterday, in a conference on the issue of major industrial energy consumers.  click here to read the entire article
20.04.2018
Iliescu on trial - history begins now...
     * "Iliescu on trial for all the bloodshed!" was one of the powerful slogans of the University Square, as well as "Iliescu - KGB, go back to the USSR!".
     We, who had organized the marathon protest of the century, knew who Ion Iliescu was, as the rest of the Romanian people took a long time to catch on, even Brucan was wrong in his estimate that the much maligned "stupid people" would take two decades to "awake".  click here to read the entire article
.