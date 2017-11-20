   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

"Creşterea ROBOR va avea un impact negativ asupra sectorului construcţiilor"

BURSA 08.01.2018

A consemnat EMILIA OLESCU
 
     * (Interviu cu Ovidiu Iliescu, directorul general al Casei Sociale a Constructorilor)
         Creşterea din ultima parte a anului a ROBOR va avea un impact negativ asupra sectorului de construcţii, pentru că evoluţia acestui indice influenţează dobânzile la creditele ipotecare în lei, este de părere Ovidiu Iliescu, directorul general al Casei Sociale a Constructorilor (CSC).
       Printre altele, domnia sa consideră că datele pe care a fost construit bugetul pentru acest an "s-ar putea să nu fie cele mai fericite". Ovidiu Iliescu ne-a spus, într-un interviu: "Fără investiţii, nu ştiu cum o să duduie economia, pentru că motorul de avansare a economiei este reprezentat de investiţii. Lipsa forţei de muncă din construcţii încă nu a devenit relevantă, dar în clipa în care vor veni fondurile sau vor fi accesate mai bine şi proiectele noi vor începe să fie implementate, atunci să vedem de unde se găseşte forţă de muncă".

       Reporter: Ce aşteptări are sectorul construcţiilor de la acest an?
     Ovidiu Iliescu: Cred că prima parte a anului nu va aduce nimic în plus faţă de anul 2017. Să vedem cât de repede bugetul pe 2018 va intra în execuţie, cât de repede vor ajunge banii către cei care sunt consumatori şi care fac şi investiţii, să vedem care vor fi reacţiile UE vizavi de problemele pe care le-a avut România cu derularea proiectelor din fondurile europene şi cu gradul de absorbţie, care este cel mai scăzut din UE.
     2017 a fost un an dificil atât pentru firmele de construcţii, cât şi pentru Casa Socială a Constructorilor (CSC) şi federaţiile patronale şi sindicale reprezentative din sector şi prezente în Consiliul de Administraţie al CSC, ca urmare a scăderii drastice a fondurilor alocate pentru investiţii de la bugetul de stat, a întreruperii execuţiei unor lucrări şi demarării cu mare dificultate a proiectelor noi cu fonduri UE nerambursabile, lucru care a contribuit la migrarea forţei calificate de muncă din construcţii spre alte sectoare de activitate şi în afara ţării, ceea ce a dus la intensificarea crizei forţei de muncă. Aceasta va deveni şi mai vizibilă când vor începe proiectele noi, mai ales cele cu fonduri europene nerambursabile.
     În ceea ce priveşte firmele de construcţii, continuă încă procesul de sedimentare şi separare a societăţilor comerciale cu adevărat puternice şi active pe piaţă de cel al firmelor care trăiesc dintr-o lucrare în alta şi fără o perspectivă imediată. Ar trebui să înţeleagă şi firmele străine că aşa cum la ele în ţară respectă legislaţia şi se supun legilor ţării de baştină, la fel trebuie să respecte şi legile ţării unde îşi desfăşoară activitatea.
     Nu trebuie uitat nici impactul negativ al modificării legislaţiei privind salariile şi contribuţiile sociale asupra indemnizaţiei de protecţie socială, calculată ca o medie pe ultimele trei luni a salariului de bază brut, ceea ce conduce la o scădere a valorii acesteia, după 1 ianuarie 2018, mai ales pentru lunile ianuarie şi februarie, dar şi pentru luna martie 2018.
     Chiar dacă prima parte a anului 2018 nu va rezolva o serie de probleme care afectează activitatea sectorului de construcţii (lipsa fondurilor, demararea unor proiecte noi, lipsa forţei de muncă, impactul negativ al modificărilor fiscale în domeniul salarizării, contracte negociate ferm la un preţ ce includea obligaţiile şi taxele societăţilor de construcţii, care trebuie renegociate în conformitate cu noile prevederi privind salariile), sperăm într-o revenire a sectorului de construcţii în a doua parte a anului 2018, cu o pondere crescută a lucrărilor în infrastructură (rutieră, alimentare cu apă, canalizare etc.)
     Cât priveşte sectorul privat, pe segmentul de birouri sunt mai multe închirieri decât vânzări. Din câte înţeleg, unii dezvoltatori deja au ocupate clădirile de birouri în proporţie de 70%-80%.
     Pe partea de locuinţe, sunt foarte mulţi dezvoltatori care construiesc ansambluri mici, dar întrebarea este la ce nivel de calitate se realizează aceste lucrări, pe tendinţa pieţei de a creşte costurile, respectiv valoarea lucrărilor pe locuinţe.
     Reporter: În acelaşi timp, a crescut şi indicele ROBOR, în funcţie de care sunt calculate dobânzile la creditele în lei...
     Ovidiu Iliescu: Sigur, şi creşterea ROBOR va avea un impact negativ asupra sectorului de construcţii, pentru că vor creşte dobânzile la creditele ipotecare în lei. Se pare că va creşte şi inflaţia în 2018... Din păcate aceasta este situaţia... Datele pe care s-a construit bugetul pentru acest an s-ar putea să nu fie cele mai fericite.
     Fără investiţii, nu ştiu cum o să duduie economia, pentru că motorul de avansare a economiei este reprezentat de investiţii. Lipsa forţei de muncă din construcţii încă nu a devenit relevantă, dar în clipa în care vor veni fondurile sau vor fi accesate mai bine şi proiectele noi vor începe să fie implementate, atunci să vedem de unde se găseşte forţă de muncă.
     Reporter: În tot acest context, cum au evoluat preţurile, în acest domeniu?
     Ovidiu Iliescu: În Bucureşti, preţurile nu au urcat atât de repede ca în Cluj, de exemplu, dar este un aspect foarte interesant aici - cu toate că au fost construite multe locuinţe noi, încă se vând bine cele vechi şi a crescut preţul în acest segment. Părerea mea este ca aici vorbim despre impactul Programului Prima Casă. Foarte mulţi iau aceste locuinţe vechi cu credit de la bănci, ceea ce mulţi dezvoltatori de unităţi locative noi nu acceptă Prima Casă.
     Reporter: Dar acum, bugetul pentru Prima Casă a scăzut...
     Ovidiu Iliescu: Cam toate bugetele pe dezvoltare au fost reduse - atât la Ministerul Transporturilor, cât şi la Ministerul Dezvoltării -, rămânând ca factor cheie la nivelul comunelor şi oraşelor Programul de Dezvoltare Locală 2 (PDL 2), care a început deja să funcţioneze din ultima parte a lui 2017 şi probabil că va continua şi în 2018. Acest lucru ar fi şi o gură de oxigen, însă depinde cât de repede vor fi alocate fondurile.
     Întorcându-mă la preţuri, până la urmă funcţionăm pe o piaţă liberă care se formează în baza cererii şi ofertei. Dorinţa de cumpărare se menţine pe segmentul de populaţie care este interesată de achiziţionarea unei locuinţe, iar aici câştigul cel mai mare îl vor avea cei care vor merge cu un preţ echilibrat în raport cu nivelul de calitate al lucrărilor. Din păcate, lipsa forţei calificate de muncă se răsfrânge şi asupra calităţii lucrărilor. Măcar să încercăm să oprim specialiştii să mai plece din ţară, iar aici revin cu ideea că soluţia este Casa Socială a Constructorilor, care menţine echilibrul în piaţă pe forţa de muncă existentă, o protejează, o păstrează până în primăvară şi, în acelaşi timp, funcţionează acel sistem cu 4 de "win", adică toată lumea câştigă în acest sistem şi nu ultimul câştigător este statul, datorită contribuţiilor asupra salariilor care se virează la buget, dar şi beneficiarii, pentru că, în final, calitatea lucrărilor va ţine cont de stabilitatea forţei de muncă.
     Reporter: Care sunt tendinţele în domeniu? Se construiesc tot mai mult clădiri "verzi"? Ce tipuri de materiale sunt utilizate mai nou?
     Ovidiu Iliescu: După mine, problema este mult mai complexă. Ce înseamnă noile materiale şi calitatea lor vizavi de modul cum sunt recepţionate de publicul consumator ţine foarte mult şi de dorinţa celor care lucrează cu aceste materiale de a face un lucru de calitate, pentru că nu este suficient să faci ceva numai de dragul de a te afişa şi a spune că ai lucrat în noul stil şi te-ai adaptat cerinţelor pieţei, fără să ţii cont de piaţa în sine şi de faptul că vrei să faci lucruri mai bune calitativ, dar şi la un cost mai accesibil. Ideea este că această morişcă pe care o folosesc unii dezvoltatori de a construi ansambluri mici şi de a le da repede în funcţiune şi apoi de a porni altele ţine foarte mult de existenţa forţei calificate de muncă şi de posibilitatea de a finanţa lucrările şi de a le continua într-un ritm care să susţină această dezvoltare.
     Reporter: Cum a evoluat activitatea CSC, în 2017?
     Ovidiu Iliescu: Eu zic că prezenţa noastră s-a simţit mult mai mult decât în anii trecuţi, în ceea ce priveşte comunicarea cu jucătorii din sector. De asemenea, activitatea noastră ţine foarte mult de condiţiile meteo. Iar prognozele anunţă o iarnă destul de dificilă, mai ales în a doua parte a ei. Atunci se va vedea cu adevărat cât de folositoare este Casa Socială şi cât de bine au înţeles constructorii să o folosească. Eu zic că iarna aceasta noi avem fonduri suficiente încât să asigurăm protecţie socială unui număr sporit de salariaţi faţă de anii anteriori. Am pregătit sursele financiare necesare astfel încât scadenţele plasamentelor noastre să acopere această perioadă de protecţie socială cât mai bine şi sperăm să acordăm o protecţie socială unui număr cât mai mare de salariaţi. Până la urmă este dorinţa şi putinţa lor de a face acest lucru.
     Important este că CSC şi-a crescut, în anul 2017, vizibilitatea în mass-media dedicată sectorului de construcţii, atât prin publicaţiile scrise şi on-line, cât şi prin organizarea şi participarea la dezbateri, mese rotunde, conferinţe cu tema "Criza forţei de muncă din construcţii" şi promovarea uneia din soluţiile de rezolvare: CSC - prin acordarea protecţiei sociale, în perioada timpului nefavorabil lucrărilor de construcţii, salariaţilor societăţilor membre, contribuind astfel la păstrarea şi stabilizarea forţei de muncă calificate, fiind "roata de rezervă" a sectorului de construcţii.
     Rămâne în continuare o problemă în curs de rezolvare încasarea cotei de 0,5% din valoarea lucrărilor de investiţii realizate de unii investitori-dezvoltatori, puţini din zona publică şi mai mulţi din zona investiţională privată.
     Aceştia încearcă, sub diferite pretexte ce exced cadrului legal în vigoare, întărit şi de hotărâri ale instanţelor de judecată, să eludeze un întreg pachet de acte normative referitoare la obligaţia de plată a cotei de 0,5%, refuzând să contribuie la acordarea protecţiei sociale salariaţilor din construcţii conform prevederilor Legii nr. 215/1997 şi HG nr. 907/2016, contribuind astfel la criza forţei de muncă din construcţii.
     Reporter: Cum colaboraţi cu marii beneficiari de investiţii, legat de această cotă?
     Ovidiu Iliescu: În general, colaborarea implică o parte mai puţin pusă în valoare, aceea a comunicării şi colaborării în plan legislativ. Aici mă refer atât la Codul construcţiilor, care este în pregătire, cât şi la alte acte normative, la care de multe ori Casa Socială nu a fost consultată sau care au un impact negativ asupra activităţii CSC, cum ar fi recentele modificări ale salarizării. Aceasta este situaţia, noi încercăm să găsim soluţii, dar trebuie să respectăm legea, nu avem încotro.
     În acelaşi timp, relaţia cu beneficiarii de investiţii din zona publică este bună, cu unele mici excepţii, pe care încercăm să le corectăm. Noi am dezvoltat, spre finalul anului trecut, câteva programe interne de IT prin care am monitorizat mai bine piaţa şi prin care am scos o serie de scrisori în format electronic, cu care am acoperit, practic, tot programul de dezvoltare al Guvernului - PDL 2 - privind comunele şi oraşele, dar în special comunele. Au fost trimise, în ultima perioadă, aproape 3.000 de adrese către aceste comune, pentru a fi atenţionate de obligaţia de plată. Deja unele au început să achite şi altele ne-au spus că investiţiile sunt în curs de derulare şi urmează să achite pe măsura derulării lor. Aşadar, am făcut paşi înainte în această colaborare. Există, însă, din păcate, şi beneficiarii importanţi, mai ales din zona Ministerul Transporturilor, care cam uită să-şi respecte obligaţiile. Noi facem eforturi şi purtăm discuţii cu aceştia pentru a-i determina să intre pe făgaşul normal al respectării legislaţiei.
     O soluţie, care ţine de respectarea cadrului legal în vigoare, este legată de modul în care emitenţii autorizaţiilor de construire (AC) înţeleg să respecte prevederile Legii nr. 215/1997, ale HG nr. 907/2016 şi ale Legii nr. 50/1991 privind autorizarea lucrărilor de construcţii.
     Respectarea, de către emitenţii de AC, a HG nr. 907/2016, unde, la capitolul 5.2.4. din devizul general (piesă scrisă obligatorie a documentaţiei de obţinere a AC) este prevăzută cota de 0,5% a CSC - în aplicarea prevederilor Legii nr. 215/1997 ar aduce o schimbare semnificativă în încasarea cotei de 0,5%.
     Dacă, potrivit prevederilor legale, emitenţii de autorizaţii de construire ar verifica cu rigurozitate şi nu ar accepta Devizul General fără să aibă înscrisă la capitolul 5.2.4. cota de 0,5% aferentă CSC, s-ar rezolva o problemă de percepţie, iar dacă recepţia lucrărilor de investiţii nu s-ar face fără dovada regularizării tuturor taxelor şi cotelor legale (Legea 50/1991), inclusiv pentru cota de 0,5% a CSC, alături de cotele ISC şi OAR, problema încasării acestei cote, ca o componentă a fondului de protecţie socială gestionat de CSC, ar fi în mare măsură rezolvată.
     Reporter: Sunt investitori mari care se uită către sectorul nostru imobiliar?
     Ovidiu Iliescu: Deşi se vorbeşte de lipsă de predictibilitate şi de nesiguranţă în economia noastră, totuşi apar investitori străini care sunt interesaţi de piaţa autohtonă, ceea ce înseamnă că este o piaţă stabilă, după părerea mea.
     Cei care intră pe piaţă deja sunt la curent cu modificările şi ştiu să se plieze şi să se protejeze de modificărilor fiscale. Ce va fi în continuare nu ştie nimeni. Acum, însă, cel puţin zona rezidenţială şi segmentul spaţiilor de servicii pentru birouri sunt în continuare foarte rentabile pentru investitori.
     Reporter: Vă mulţumesc! 

     Conducerea CSC a transmis, în luna decembrie 2017, o scrisoare Ministerului Transporturilor, în care îi cere sprijinul ministrului de resort în vederea achitării cotei de 0,5% de către CNAIR.

 
