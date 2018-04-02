   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
GALA BURSA CONSTRUCTIILOR - 2018

Banci Asigurari

CRISTIAN CÂRSTOIU, ANTREPRENOR:

"Cele mai înverşunate împotriva criptomonedelor vor fi băncile"

BURSA 19.06.2018

A consemnat ADELINA TOADER
 
măreşte imaginea
     *  "Criptomonedele nu reprezintă, astăzi, un mijloc de plată, ci un model tranzacţional"
     *  "Este mai uşor să faci afaceri în România decât în America"
     *  "În SUA, toată lumea are un cont de bitcoin"
     
     Reporter: Cum sunt văzuţi româ­nii în SUA?
     Cristian Cârstoiu: America este un mediu multicultural, unde originea etnică nu contează. Oamenii nu sunt judecaţi după clasă sau categorie, ci pur şi simplu contează, ca persoană, ce faci. În general, în Europa, în vest mai ales, am constatat că românii au o imagine uşor spre negativă. În America, românii în general sunt văzuţi bine. America este o societate bazată pe meritocraţie, iar românii sunt oameni muncitori. De fiecare dată când am fost întrebat de unde sunt, în general am primit comentarii pozitive, spre foarte bune la faptul că sunt din Ro­mânia.
     Reporter: Cum vedeţi mediul de afaceri din ţara noastră, comparativ cu cel din Statele Unite?
     Cristian Cârstoiu: Paradoxal, nu aş spune că sunt mai multe oportunităţi acolo, poate doar în sensul diversificării. Sunt mai multe oportunităţi aici, în ţară, pentru că România este o economie pe creştere şi în care multe zone încă sunt neformate sau neexploatate şi, pe măsură ce anumite lucruri se dezvoltă în societatea românească, apar oportunităţi noi. Lucruri care se pot face astăzi nu erau posibile acum cinci ani, pentru că, între timp, societatea a mai făcut nişte paşi înainte. În schimb, acolo este mult mai diversificat pe orizontală, mai extins, pentru că, fiind o piaţă foarte mare, a-ţi găsi nişte clienţi pentru o nişă în care tu ai ceva de oferit este mult mai uşor decât în România. Nişele sunt mai mari, mai adânci şi cu mai mulţi clienţi potenţiali şi atunci, dacă eşti foarte nişat pe ceva, mai ales dacă este o afacere în care tu ca individ ai ceva de vândut - eşti consultant, expert sau tehnician, practic cantitatea ta de energie profesională este liniar legată de capacitatea ta de a produce. În principiu, nu este aşa de complicat în a găsi o piaţă suficientă din care să te poţi întreţine.
     Reporter: Care credeţi că sunt domeniile de business de viitor în ţara noastră? Sunt acestea diferite de cele din SUA?
     Cristian Cârstoiu: Businessul antreprenorial al anilor 1990 a pornit, în special, prin a oferi soluţii la nişte nevoi majore neîmplinite. Oamenii nu aveau nevoie de lucruri şi, astfel, s-a investit mult pe structura de producţie. În momentul de faţă, ceea ce oferă antreprenoriatul românesc este poate pe zona de servicii cu valoare adăugată pe o infrastructură de producţie. Apar elemente de personalizare, dar tot pe lucruri materiale. America antreprenorială este bazată, poate 95%, pe tipuri de servicii.
     Reporter: Care sunt perspectivele de dezvoltare ale ţării noastre în ceea ce priveşte antreprenoriatul?
     Cristian Cârstoiu: Aici, în ţară, există încă o pătură groasă de IMM-uri. În America IMM-urile, mai ales pe zona productivă, au cam dispărut sau au fost consolidate. Un peşte un pic mai mare a înghiţit unul un pic mai mic, iar acum a devenit semnificativ mai mare încât poate înghiţi mai mulţi peşti. Brusc, în câteva treceri de acest gen, se consolidează piaţa, în sensul că vor fi doi-trei jucători mari şi zero sub ei. Dacă ne uităm la făbricuţele de textile din România, aşteptarea mea este că se vor închide şi vor rămâne doi-trei jucători mari, fiecare cu segmentul sau nişa lui, iar ceilalţi nu vor face faţă, pentru că cei mari sunt capabili să ţină pasul cu productivitatea, cu tehnologizarea, cu recrutarea, vor lua cei mai buni lucrători din piaţă şi vor avea cele mai noi echipamente. Pe de altă parte, mă aştept să văd francizare în foarte multe domenii de servicii adresate publicului. Francizare, de exemplu a service-urilor auto. În America, există reţele de service-uri la nivelul întregului continent, care au un sistem centralizat de monitorizare a clienţilor. La fel, există reţele de grădiniţe, de exemplu. În 6-8 state ai acelaşi brand de grădiniţă pentru că americanii sunt foarte mobili cu job-ul. Să te muţi dintr-un stat în altul la doi-trei ani nu este ceva neobişnuit. Nu este nici ceva comun sau obişnuit, dar face parte din modul de viaţă.
     Aici aş vedea cele două direcţii majore: fie francizarea pe servicii localizate, fie consolidarea pentru aspectele de tip producţie. Probabil acestea vor fi schimbările punctuale, pentru că paleta este foarte largă.
     Reporter: Cât de greu este să faci afaceri de succes în România, comparativ cu SUA?
     Cristian Cârstoiu: Este mai uşor în România şi asta pentru că încă intrarea pe piaţă este foarte joasă şi piaţa este, încă, deschisă la abordarea proactivă a antreprenorului. În America, este greu tocmai din aceste două punc­te de vedere. Intrarea este foarte sus în SUA, nu te poţi apuca să faci un business cu doar 50.000 de dolari, este nevoie de 250.000 - 500.000 de dolari, sumă pe care nu trebuie neapărat să o ai, dar pe care să o poţi disponibiliza.
     De asemenea, este foarte dificil acolo să te diferenţiezi şi să-ţi găseşti baza de clienţi. În schimb, este o economie efervescentă în care apar mereu idei noi şi în care, fiind o economie atât de mare - vorbim de o piaţă de 350 de milioane de oameni cu un venit mediu de peste patru ori cât al românilor - îmi este uşor să fac afaceri cu un atreprenori din Kentucky, Louisiana sau Idaho, deşi nu îi conosc. Aici, în ţară, nu am aceeşi uşurinţă pe care o am acolo. Dacă vreau să fac afaceri cu cineva din Lisabona este mai dificil, există un prag de limbă, şi chiar dacă suntem în UE costurile să expediez un produs din Bucureşti în Lisabona sunt extrem de mari faţă de costul produsului.
     Chiar dacă am autostradă pe 6 benzi, tot cu 30 de km la oră merg la ora de vârf, pentru că este traficul foarte mare. La fel şi în business. Chiar dacă am această infrastructură destul de bună a businessului, concurenţa este foarte mare.
     Reporter: Cum este văzută piaţa criptomonedelor în SUA, comparativ cu România?
     Cristian Cârstoiu: Acolo, în SUA, toată lumea are un cont de bitcoin. Nu este ceva obişnuit, dar conştientizarea este mult mai mare. Asta şi pentru că ponderea americanilor care înţeleg principiile speculative, în sensul bun al termenului, ale investiţiilor este mult mai mare decât în România. Acest lucru provine din faptul că, în America, îţi poţi administra tu personal banii tăi de pensie. Nu este ca la noi, unde se reţin nişte bani, se duc undeva şi altcineva, de fapt, jongleză cu ei. Nu, acolo îşi poţi deschide un fond de pensii la o bancă sau la un fond de investiţii care au autorizaţie în sensul acesta, tu contribui din venitul tău la finalul anului cu o depunere, nu te poţi atinge de banii aceia până la vârsta de pensie, dar, în mod activ, mâine poţi să faci ce vrei cu ei. Rolul tău, dacă te pricepi, este să multiplici banii din acest depozit, pentru că nu se plăteşte impozit pe plus valoarea generată de banii aceia, decât în momentul în care încep să-i scoţi. Dacă eu pun acum 10.000 de dolari şi îi las într-un fond de pensii să facă ei managementul, voi primi un return of investment de 8%. Dacă, în schimb, cu banii aceia eu cumpăr acţiuni, le vând, urmăresc tranzacţiile, cumpăr altele şi fac 25%, randamentul meu personal cu banii mei este net superior faţă de cât îţi dă un fond de investiţii şi atunci mă motivează să fac lucrul acesta. Şi atunci, pentru că americanii sunt obişnuiţi să-şi facă managementul propriilor bani şi să stea cu ochii pe cotaţiile bursiere, pe tranzacţii şi să fie în pâine pe chestia asta, când au apărut criptomonedele care au avut creşteri de 700% pe an, sigur că au vrut să ştie mai multe despre ele. Nu este atât de mult legat de rolul funcţional al unei criptomonede, cât de rolul implicit într-o economie care se transformă din ce în ce mai mult, pentru că bitcoin este o criptomonedă, iar criptomonedele sunt o aplicaţie a tehnologiei blockchain. Despre blockchain se vorbeşte foarte mult în America, pentru că începe să devină zonă de interes pentru toţi jucătorii mari. Nu cred că în momentul acesta există vreo companie din top 500 cele mai profitabile companii care să nu aibă în interior un proiect sau o direcţie de cercetare, de utilizare a blockchain în metodologia lor de business. Dacă nu o are şi nu urmează această direcţie, nu or să mai fie în scurt timp în acest top. Blockchain este o tehnologie disruptivă care va reseta nişte reguli ale jocului în economie la fel cum a făcut internetul acum 25 de ani. În istoria recentă s-au ratat oportunităţi enorme, ca de exemplu o firmă de ceasuri elveţiene care a spus nu unui proiect de ceas electronic, Kodak, care a ieşit de pe piaţă pentru că nu s-au axat pe fotografii digitale, sau Nokia, care a fost incapabilă să treacă pe smartphone şi din leader mondial de piaţă pe telefonie mobilă în câţiva ani a dispărut. Aceste modele din istoria foarte recentă corporatistă crează, în momentul de faţă, acea stare de spirit în care toţi sunt atenţi la ce pot rata. Nimeni nu mai este dispus să spună că un anumit lucru nu e interesant când apare ceva nou. Toţi vor să ştie. Toţi vor să fie în primul vagon al trenului, nu în tren sau să rămânem în gară, poate nu locomotiva, dar categoric primul vagon. Cam aceasta este atitudinea acum, în corporateul american.
     Românii nu ştiu dacă au această mentalitate, ei merg pe principiul: "poate la americani să meargă, la noi nu cred că merge". Aceasta este probabil partea de risc.
     Reporter: Ce riscuri aduc în piaţă criptomonedele?
     Cristian Cârstoiu: Riscul este să te arunci orbeşte fără să ştii, acela este riscul. Dar dacă îţi asumi riscul, în sensul că faci evaluare, expunerea pe care ţi-o faci e limitată, îţi creezi plase de siguranţă, deci foloseşti aceleaşi tipuri de mecanisme de control şi protecţie ca la orice investiţie bursieră, atunci sigur că riscurile sunt limitate şi lucrurile sunt sub control. Dacă te duci speculativ, cu gândul că vrei să dai lovitura şi pui acum banii cu ideea că poate creşte, atunci nu e o idee foarte bună. Criptomonedele, acum, încă nu reprezintă un mijloc de plată, cât un model tranzacţional. Vor intra încet, încet ca instrument de plată. În primul rând pe zone care au sens, ca de exemplu trans­feruri internaţionale de bani. Un trans­fer internaţional de bani în sistemul bancar, astăzi, poate dura 24-48 de ore şi presupune nişte comisioane foarte mari. Transferul de criptomonede durează minute, iar comisionul este doar de conversie, dar nu şi de tranzacţie. Băncile vor scrâşni din dinţi pentru că loveşte într-o sursă majoră de venit. De asta, probabil băncile vor fi cele înverşunate împotriva criptomonedelor. La fel s-a întâmplat când telefonia mobilă a stricat afacerile celor care vindeau pagere sau autoturismele business-urile celor care erau specializaţi să crească cai. Întotdeauna tehnologiile noi au stricat ploile celor care erau ancoraţi.
      Reporter: Ce efecte are asupra pieţei şi a mediului de afaceri tehnologia blockchain?
     Cristian Cârstoiu: Tehnologia blockchain nu este încă în tot şi în toate, legat de aplicabilităţi. Internetul, acum 20 şi ceva de ani şi tehnica de calcul, acum 30 şi ceva ani, când au intrat în piaţă au permis optimizarea unor procese deja existente. Apoi, tehnologia de calcul a inventat interene­tul, deci a optimizat ceva existent în prima fază, apoi a creat ceva care înainte nu exista. Astfel, o tehnologie nouă permite aplicaţii noi, dar în faza a doua, în faza unu optimizează ce exis­tă. Internetul, care a permis mai întâi comunicarea cu uşurinţă - aveam poşta, am trecut la poşta electronică şi am ajuns la e-mail, deci am avut o tranziţie a ceva existent, după care a permis crearea a ceva nou - motoare de căutare, site-uri web, social media, youtube, marketing digital, marketing bidimensional. Blockchain, acum, este în faza unu. Toate direcţiile de utilizare astăzi sunt gândite să optimizeze nişte procese deja existente. Blockchain, mâine, va permite crearea unor lucruri noi care astăzi nu există. Astăzi suntem cu blockchain în faza unu, ceea ce probabil va mai dura câţiva ani, apoi, încet, încet, vor apărea lucruri pe care nu le putem prevedea. Acum vedem aplicaţiile de blockchain de bază, adică criptomonedă - ştim ce este moneda, ştim ce este o tranzacţie financiară, ce este paypal, mi-e uşor să integrez conceptul de monedă virtuală pentru că am toate aceste noţiuni. Ce se va întâmpla peste 10 ani cu acest concept este virtual imposibil să îmi dau seama. Înţeleg tendinţele, dar nu am viziunea unui anumit lucru. Ca subiect, avem trei factori: internet of things, inteligenţa artificială şi blockchain. Momentan, fiecare se dezvoltă în mediul propriu, dar cresc şi la un moment dat, vor apărea zone de confluenţă. Mi-e foarte greu să-mi imaginez, astăzi, cum va arăta un viitor foarte apropiat când toţi aceşti factori vor crea ceva nou. Să luăm, de exemplu, un frigider inteligent care face gheaţă cu un filtru care trebuie schimbat la 6 luni. Cu două săptămâni înainte de schimbare, frigiderul tău, fără ca tu să faci ceva, dă comandă pentru înlocuirea filtrului şi tu te trezeşti acasă cu el în colet. Vezi că beculeţul te avertizează că e timpul să schimbi filtrul şi doar îl înlocuieşti. Genul acesta de informaţie există, dar acest model de transfer de informaţie şi de precomandă nu este încă parte din mediul nostru de gândire şi nu vorbesc doar de România, ci şi de America. Americanul de rând nu se aşteaptă să îi comande frigiderul singur un filtru, dar generaţia millennials da.
     În plus, ceea ce nu ştim este ce aşi în mânecă au marile companii de tehnologie, pentru că nu îşi fac publice direcţiile de dezvoltare.
     Reporter: În ultima vreme se vorbeşte tot mai des de generaţia millennials. Ce rol are tânăra generaţie în schimbarea mediului de business?
     Cristian Cârstoiu: Generaţia năs­cută după anii 1990 vede job-ul altfel. Pentru un milenials job-ul trebuie să fie ceva stimulant, distractiv, să-l provoace. Generaţia mea, cea ante-millennials, a fost cea care popula fabrici şi uzine, iar millennials e omul care populează birouri cu aer condiţionat şi care lucrează pe proiecte cu echipe diverse. Dar millennials nu vrea să lucreze pe proces, ci pe rezultat, cu un program flexibil, fără să fie legat de birou. Genul acesta de atitudine, care ar părea revoluţionar şi impertinent, face parte din modul de gândire - şi dacă vreau să-i ţin pe oamenii aceştia angajaţi în job, nu ca salariaţi, ci implicaţi, trebuie să le ofer un mediu de lucru pe care ei să-l considere prietenos. Poate millennials este mai puţin antreprenorial în sens business, dar este mai antreprenorial în sens social. Din cauza asta, acest mod de a gândi va determina companiile care îi angajează să-şi modifice sistemul de lucru. Dacă am oamenii care lucrează de acasă 8 ore pe zi şi vin doar cât să avem o şedinţă sau o întâlnire cu un client, atunci îmi reduc spaţiul de birouri, pentru că la orice moment am doar jumătate din oameni fizic aici. Pentru restul, eventual plătesc abonamentul de cablu şi lucrăm virtual de acasă, în plus ei nu mai pierd două ore pe zi în trafic. Dar trebuie modificat sistemul de lucru, pentru că acum este gândit să fie toţi prezenţi şi să ponteze. În sensul ăsta avem o legislaţie anacronică. Modelul legislativ, astăzi, este din anii 1980. Buşim astfel tot mediul de afaceri cu o legislaţie inadecvată stilului de muncă, tehnologiei şi tendinţelor.
     Reporter: Se confruntă generaţia millennials cu mai multe probleme sau îi este mai greu să prospere decât generaţia părinţilor lor?
     Cristian Cârstoiu: Nu, toate generaţiile au prosperat faţă de cele anteri­oare, millennials nu vor face excepţie. Sigur, vor face banii altfel. Părinţii mei s-au mutat de la ţară la oraş, au făcut bani din salarii, bunicii mei au făcut bani din agricultură, iar eu din business. În trei generaţii, în familia mea, s-au făcut bani diferit. Copilul meu va face bani diferit de noi, nu ştiu cum, dar altfel decât am făcut eu.
     Reporter: În ce proiecte sunteţi implicat, în prezent?
     Cristian Cârstoiu: În momentul de faţă sunt implicat într-un singur proiect mare, făcut din mai multe bucăţele. Ceea ce vreau să fac este să creez un canal de comunicare, un transfer de know-how, din America către România pe zona antreprenorială, pe aspecte punctuale, adică metode moderne de marketing, abordări de secol 21 în recrutare. Plecând de la nevoile din Româ­nia şi oferta din America, să pot să fac această adaptare şi transfer de cunoştinţe, e nevoie de un transformator care să convertească un know-how, să-l conecteze la realitatea de aici.
     Reporter: Vă mulţumesc! 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] "Cele mai înverşunate împotriva criptomonedelor vor fi băncile"

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Trimite părerea ta.
Nume (maxim 50 caractere)
E-mail (optional)
Titlu (maxim 50 caractere)
Mesaj
 
REGULAMENTUL MESAJELOR
Acord
Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit regulamentul de mai sus şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale !
Aceeasi sectiune (Banci Asigurari)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
PIAŢA MONETARĂ
Dobânzile overnight, în creştere click să citeşti tot articolul
PIAŢA VALUTARĂ
Euro s-a apreciat la 4,6662 lei click să citeşti tot articolul
IERI,
MFP a împrumutat 319 milioane lei de la bănci click să citeşti tot articolul
MINISTERUL FINANŢELOR PUBLICE:
Împrumut cu randament de 4,05% pe an click să citeşti tot articolul
Euro a crescut la 4,6662 lei click să citeşti tot articolul
ROBOR la 3 luni a crescut click să citeşti tot articolul
PIAŢA MONETARĂ
ROBOR la 3 luni a stagnat la 2,90% click să citeşti tot articolul
PIAŢA VALUTARĂ
Euro a scăzut la 4,6618 lei click să citeşti tot articolul
Euro s-a depreciat la 4,6618 lei click să citeşti tot articolul
ROBOR la trei luni a stagnat la 2,90% click să citeşti tot articolul
LIVIU VOINEA, BNR:
"Analizăm gradul de îndatorare a populaţiei" click să citeşti tot articolul
OPINII
BNR pune boii creditului ipotecar înaintea căruţei creditului de consum, riscând să rupă osiile economiei click să citeşti tot articolul
PIAŢA MONETARĂ
Dobânzile overnight, în scădere click să citeşti tot articolul
PIAŢA VALUTARĂ
Euro s-a apreciat la 4,6656 lei click să citeşti tot articolul
MUGUR ISĂRESCU, BNR:
"Riscul de nerambursare a creditelor, principala ameninţare la adresa stabilităţii financiare" click să citeşti tot articolul
Calendarul BURSA 2018
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
19.06.2018
BVB
Scăderi pe linie pentru indicii bursei
     * Volum de numai 21,6 milioane de lei
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut parte de un început de săptămână negativ, majoritatea cotaţiilor suferind deprecieri în şedinţa...  click să citeşti tot articolul
18.06.2018
BVB
Rulaj de numai 17 milioane de lei
     * Creşteri pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursei
     
     Volumul consemant în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de vineri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de numai 17,7 milioane de lei (3,8 milioane de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
18.06.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Scăderi importante în sectorul minier şi cel bancar din Europa
     Bursele din Europa au scăzut vineri, oprindu-se din avansul generat joi de anunţul Băncii Centrale Europene (BCE) privind încheierea, anul acesta, a programului de achiziţii de obligaţiuni. Cele...  click să citeşti tot articolul
15.06.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele europene urcă după ce BCE a promis că menţine dobânzile scăzute
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs ascendent ieri, după ce Banca Centrală Europeană (BCE) a anunţat că va menţine dobânzile la un nivel scăzut încă un an.  click să citeşti tot articolul
14.06.2018
BVB
Volumul rămâne sub media anului
     * Salt de 12,44% pentru SIF Moldova, ca urmare a aprobării programului de răscumpărare de acţiuni la un preţ cu mult peste cel din piaţă
     
     Volumul consemnat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la...  click să citeşti tot articolul
14.06.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele europene au urcat în aşteptarea modificării dobânzii Fed
     Bursele din Europa s-au înscris pe un curs pozitiv ieri, investitorii aşteptând decizia de după reuniunea de politică monetară a Federal Reserve din SUA (Fed), care a avut loc în zilele de 12-13...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 18 iunie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9961
2.3858
3.0565
4.0360
0.1812
0.6264
0.2254
4.6662
5.3310
1.4454
3.6386
0.2400
0.4938
1.0880
0.0636
0.4548
0.8518
4.0240
0.2988
1.0788
0.6249
0.0591
0.3644
0.1944
2.7958
0.0395
0.1527
1.0955
0.6322
0.1231
165.6750
5.6755 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
12.06.2018
The chronology of the reunion
     The reunion scheduled today between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un is taking place in Singapore due to the relative neutrality and the security this city-state provides. Singapore is one of the few countries that still hosts a North-Korean embassy, and many of the deals of the Kim regime were conducted here, according to the foreign press.  click here to read the entire article
05.06.2018
The banking revolution in Switzerland
     "It is a good thing that the public doesn't understand the functioning of our banking and monetary system, because otherwise I think there would be a revolution in the streets by dawn".
     HENRY FORD, founder of the American automotive industry
     Fed up with subsidizing the commercial banks with their own money, the Swiss, mobilized through the "Sovereign Money" initiative, have proposed the organization of a Referendum which will be held on Sunday, June 10th 2018 - is a historical referendum, revolutionary for the banking industry, of international resonance -, by which the initiators want to amend the Constitution, which would impose to the commercial banks to grant loans only within the limits of the bank's money, forbidding them to issue scrip money and ensuring the monopoly of the Confederation (of the Swiss state) on issuance of money free of debt.  click here to read the entire article
23.05.2018
Again about the Second Pillar in 1000 words
     The "pension apocalypse is coming"! The more or less qualified keep talking in the written press, TV and on the radio. The uncertainty is being preserved - deliberately by some, by the government members out of pure stupidity!  click here to read the entire article
16.05.2018
GABRIELA MIHAELA VOICILĂ, THE BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT MINISTER:
"Where there are entrepreneurs there is creation, where there are women entrepreneurs there is divine creation"
     Where there are many entrepreneurs there is creation, where there are many women entrepreneurs there is divine creation, says Gabriela Mihaela Voicilă, state secretary in the Ministry for the Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship (MMACA). In her opinion, entrepreneurship means joy, a better situation, but less time for the family: "Taken together, entrepreneurship means achievements (...) Every one of us needs validation, for having built, having created something".  click here to read the entire article
14.05.2018
IN THE LAWSUITS AGAINST THE BANKS
The courts have begun freezing the Euro exchange rate at the historic value
     * Piperea: "In the Andriciuc case, the EU Court of Justice has not limited its argumentation to the CHF, but expanded it to cover any currency for which the debtors weren't hedged"
     The courts in the country have begun ruling in favor of borrowers and freezing the value of the European currency at the exchange rate valid on the date the loans were originated, in the lawsuits brought against the banks.  click here to read the entire article
09.05.2018
IN THE ROMANIAN BANANA REPUBLIC...
The exogenous factor provides, bless the exogenous factor!
     The urge "Mircea, act like you're working!", back in the days of the so-called revolution of December 1989, was brought back recently by a new "director".
     We are talking of course, about the meeting between NBR governor Mugur Isărescu, and a government "delegation" led by chamber of deputies chairman Liviu Dragnea, together with PM Viorica Dăncilă.
     Sources from within the PSD, quoted by ziare.com, have claimed that, "in the meeting with the NBR governor, Liviu Dragnea seemed to be looking for a way out, and he seems confused, as he didn't expect his decisions to lead to such effects in the economy".  click here to read the entire article
08.05.2018
The promised embassy in Jerusalem
     Liviu Dragnea's insistence in moving the Romanian embassy from Tel Aviv, to Jerusalem, feeds an older, widespread confusion. Much older. Politically, Jerusalem has been divided from the first presence of the Judeans on the lands of the Palestinians, since back in the days of Abraham and Abimelec. "The indivisible Jerusalem" wanted by Benjamin Netanyahu is a spiritual creation.
     Definitely, pilgrims and locals claim that Jerusalem has a geography, meaning that the city would be compatible with the cardinal points and that is why Palestinians, Israelis and people overall, including those of the UN, EU and the US, speak about Eastern Jerusalem and Western Jerusalem, without anybody being surprised that that is happening at the center of the world, where the god of the Judeans began his creation, starting from the very rock from which later Archangel Gabriel raised Mohammed to visit Heaven, the same place of origin where one of the seven angels "and showed me the Holy City, Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God." (Apocalypse, 21: 10), where God is one of the same.  click here to read the entire article
03.05.2018
Financial fair-play means health of the press
     Financial fair play is a concept that comes from the world of soccer. The notion is simple, don't spend more than you earn in a month, or in a year, regardless of what shareholder, mogul or investor enters the business.  click here to read the entire article
03.05.2018
Iohannis has established the course of the law of the judicial system: The Venice Commission - the Romanian Constitutional Court
     President Klaus Iohannis has announced that he has decided to send to the Constitutional Court the laws on the judicial system, but also to the Venice Commission. The president has issued a call to the CCR not to hurry and to work with the European entity, saying that after the Constitutional Court gets to issue an opinion on the new laws, a new analysis of the laws will be conducted and it will be decided then if a new reexamination of the three laws in the Parliament will be needed.  click here to read the entire article
27.04.2018
Rich - healthy, longevous; poor - fat chance of both
     The dystopia of 2169 seems to be 151 years away from us, if we were to watch the American sci-fi movie "In Time", in which New Zealand screenwriter, director and producer New Zealand Andrew M. Niccol has imagined a world in which money has been replaced by the lifespan left and each individual over 25 years old (when they stop aging), are wearing a counter on their arm, displaying how much they have left to live; the economic system relies on transactions paid in lifespan - banks, loans, interest rates - the rich are storing billions of years, while the poor only have hours, minutes or seconds left and when their time is up they die suddenly, as if struck by a mace.  click here to read the entire article
25.04.2018
DEPUTY PRIME-MINISTER VIOREL ŞTEFAN:
"The sale of ArcelorMittal Galaţi will be done only with the explicit agreement of the Romanian state"
     * Bogdan Chiriţoiu: "The European Commission will force the future buyer of Sidex Galaţi to increase the output of steel"
     ArcelorMittal may only sell the Galaţi metallurgic plant with the explicit agreement of the Romanian state, and the European Commission will ensure that the output of the plant will increase after the transaction, deputy prime-minister Viorel Ştefan said yesterday, in a conference on the issue of major industrial energy consumers.  click here to read the entire article
20.04.2018
Iliescu on trial - history begins now...
     * "Iliescu on trial for all the bloodshed!" was one of the powerful slogans of the University Square, as well as "Iliescu - KGB, go back to the USSR!".
     We, who had organized the marathon protest of the century, knew who Ion Iliescu was, as the rest of the Romanian people took a long time to catch on, even Brucan was wrong in his estimate that the much maligned "stupid people" would take two decades to "awake".  click here to read the entire article
16.04.2018
"Mission Accomplished!"
     * - The Syrian gas attack did not exist, the American missiles were brought down, then where are the dead coming from?!
     * - It is enough to tell Syrians that they are attacked and killing each other?
     Friday, Syria was attacked by war attacks, in which a warship of the United Nations which operate in the Red Sea (according to the American officials), American B-1 bombers, four British Royal Tornado GR4 aircraft (which fired Storm Shadow missiles) and French Rafale jets.  click here to read the entire article
12.04.2018
Soros, Rothschild, Rockefeller and a buddy of mine from India are investing in the farce called Bitcoin
     New Delhi, March 4th, 2017 - I am in the garden of the Royal Plaza hotel, sitting next to the table of a group of Indians, probably Hindus, two women in colorful saris and two men, all of them in their fifties. They are checking me out, I catch them doing it a few times. A Romanian manea, with heavy Indian influences starts playing from the speakers, I am surprised, I start laughing.  click here to read the entire article
02.04.2018
FOR THE FIRST TIME AFTER THE LOSS OF 2.6 BILLION LEI OF 2014
BCR proposed the distribution of dividends
     The Romanian Commercial Bank (BCR) has proposed to shareholders the distribution of dividends of 228.12 million lei, out of the profit of 570 million lei, for last year, this being the first year with such an item on the agenda of the General Shareholder Meeting, after the huge loss of 2014, of 2.6 billion lei, caused by the high provisions and the sale of non-performing loans.  click here to read the entire article
.