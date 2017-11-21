   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

CRISTIAN DUŢU, DIRECTOR EXECUTIV AL DIRECŢIEI VENIT BUGET LOCAL SECTOR 2 BUCUREŞTI:

"Vrem să economisim 150.000 de euro pe an prin implementarea platformei de interacţiune online"

BURSA 16.01.2018

A.I.
 
măreşte imaginea
     * An de an se dublează numărul celor care accesează serviciile online
     * Dacă 10% dintre contribuabili se mută în online, într-un an, recuperăm banii investiţi în platformă - aproximativ 40 de mii de euro, prin eliminarea cheltuielilor cu trimiterile poştale
         Primăria Sectorului 2 al Capitalei a implementat, din acest an, platforma online www.impozitelocale2.ro pentru plata taxelor, eliberarea de certificate fiscale, depunerea declaraţiilor şi obţinerea de informaţii privind corespondenţa în relaţia cu instituţiile publice.
       Cristian Duţu, Director Executiv al Direcţiei Venit Buget Local Sector 2, a avut amabilitatea să ne povestească despre acest proiect.

       Reporter: Care sunt principalele caracteristici ale platformei online www.impozitelocale2.ro?
     Cristian Duţu: Noi am analizat motivele pentru care cetăţenii vin şi petrec mult timp la ghişeu, iar acestea sunt: să declare bunuri, să plătească taxe, să obţină certificate fiscale necesare tranzacţiilor sau prezentării către alte autorităţi publice şi să solicite informaţii despre eventuala corespondenţă pe care au primit-o în relaţia cu instituţiile publice. De-a lungul timpului, au fost dezvoltate proiecte pe fiecare dintre aceste segmente, însă, începând cu 2018, am strâns toate aceste opţiuni într-o platformă, astfel încât orice cetăţean vine o singură dată aici, îşi ia credenţialele - user şi parolă - şi, astfel, şi-a câştigat independenţa faţă de noi.
     Datele pe care le gestionăm sunt date cu caracter personal şi intră sub incidenţa secretului fiscal. Având în vedere că documentele obţinute pot produce efecte juridice, legislaţia prevede obligativitatea ca persoana să vină la ghişeu, să obţină credenţialele, apoi, de oriunde are acces la internet, poate să îşi depună declaraţiile, la care ataşează documentele scanate, poate să facă plata cu cardul, să obţină certificate fiscale, să obţină, la început de an sau pe parcursul anului, toată corespondenţa emisă de către Direcţia Venituri Buget Local Sector 2 în relaţia cu contribuabilul, fiind avertizat prin email de emiterea actelor administrative fiscale.
     Legal, suntem obligaţi să trimitem informări contribuabilului, în scris, dar acum, dacă el bifează să-i trimitem online, nu mai cheltuim bani cu trimiterile poştale. Poate opta exclusiv pentru această formă de comunicare.
     La momentul înfiinţării direcţiei noastre de impozite şi taxe la nivelul anului 2000, Primăria Sectorului 2 al Capitalei a fost prima care a apreciat că ar fi bine să se trimită contribuabililor o scrisoare prin care să li se spună cât au de plătit, măcar ca să îşi dozeze efortul financiar. Ideea a fost bună şi a fost preluată, în 2004, printr-o hotărâre de guvern care prevede că, în fiecare an, primarul trebuie să trimită contribuabililor o informare cu realizările sale şi ce planuri are pentru viitor şi să anexeze scrisoarea cu suma de plată a persoanei respective. Lucrul acesta a funcţionat şi s-a extins la nivel naţional, însă, în 2018, sunt resurse financiare alocate greşit pe corespondenţă. Această corespondenţă presupune cheltuieli cu tipărirea documentelor şi cu trimiterile poştale.
     Un mare procent al contribuabililor este reprezentat de populaţia activă, care lucrează de dimineaţă până târziu, care nu are disponibilitatea să fie acasă, să primească corespondenţa cu confirmare de primire. Oamenii nu au disponibilitatea, din punct de vedere al timpului, să vină la un ghişeu să primească o informaţie, să solicite un act şi se ajunge la veşnicele mituri că trebuie să-şi ia o zi de concediu ca să obţină o hârtie. Sunt situaţii în care chiar se ajunge să îţi pierzi câteva ore pentru a obţine un act.
     Această platformă oferă independenţă totală a persoanei faţă de noi.
     Reporter: De cât timp este funcţională platforma?
     Cristian Duţu:: De aproximativ două săptămâni.
     Reporter: Câţi oameni au accesat-o până acum?
     Cristian Duţu:: S-au înscris 17.000 de persoane din 370.000 de locuitori ai Sectorului 2. Avem nevoie de promovare intensă ca lumea să o folosească. Orice persoană în plus care accesează platforma înseamnă o persoană în minus la ghişeu, mai mult timp personal, mai puţin trafic, totul este mult mai bine.
     Într-un interval de 9 zile de la începutul anului,16 persoane fizice şi-au obţinut ceritificatul fiscal online, 20 de persoane juridice şi-au obţinut certificat fiscal online, 8 persoane fizice au depus declaraţii, 700 persoane fizice şi 19 persoane juridice au facut plăţi. Vorbim de 9 zile din care jumătate au fost de vacanţă.
     Reporter: Această platformă online poate fi accesată de toţi cetăţenii Sectorului 2?
     Cristian Duţu:: Da. În primul rând, aceştia trebuie să vină la ghişeu să ia credenţialele, apoi pot interacţiona cu noi, online, prin intermediul platformei impozitelocale2.ro.
     Reporter: Există o linie telefonică prin care oamenii pot afla mai multe informaţii?
     Cristian Duţu:: Avem şi o linie telefonică şi, în plus, toate operaţiunile pe care le face contribuabilul sunt asistate şi validate de un inspector. Cetăţeanul îşi depune declaraţiile şi completează formularul, inspectorului îi apare pe flux că are o solicitare şi pot coresponda online. Avem şi un chat de mesaje instant. Dacă omite să completeze o informaţie, contribuabilul primeşte mesaj că formularul nu a fost validat pentru că nu a completat câmpul respectiv. După ce validează formularul, apare direct în bază.
     Oamenii au posibilitatea să dea note platformei de la foarte mulţumit, la foarte nemulţumit, pot pune întrebări sau pot face sugestii de îmbunătăţire.
     Reporter: Cu ce bănci lucraţi în acest program?
     Cristian Duţu:: Acum lucrăm cu BCR, dar anual facem proceduri de achiziţie. Anul trecut am introdus şi posibilitatea de plată a taxelor prin direct debit pentru clienţii Băncii Transilvania. Cei care optează pentru acest serviciu mandatează banca să efectueze în numele lor plata impozitelor şi taxelor pe baza înştiinţărilor emise de către Direcţia Venituri Buget Local Sector 2, ca în cazul facturilor.
     Platforma este funcţională, dar are un ritm mai greoi de dezvoltare pentru că adresabilitatea segmentului este destul de mică. De obicei, proiectele instituţiilor publice necesită o perioadă de maturizare de vreo doi-trei ani, din păcate, ca să capete lumea încredere, să vadă că sistemul funcţionează şi apoi creşte de la sine.
     Reporter: Unde mai pot face plăţi contribuabilii Sectorului 2?
     Cristian Duţu:: În afară de varianta online, oamenii pot plăti taxele la orice Oficiu Poştal sau în benzinăriile OMV cu cash. La ghişeele Direcţiei nu încasăm cash, se fac plăţi cu cardul prin intermediul POS-urilor deoarece costurile pentru această modalitate de încasare sunt foarte mari: (geamuri anti-glonţ, transport securizat, seif împământat). Numărul mare de contribuabili prezenţi la ghişeele instituţiei este generat de nevoia cetăţenilor de a plăti cu cardul, de a declara bunuri sau de a obţine un certificat fiscal. Este de asemenea un vârf de prezenţă pentru declararea mijloacelor de transport ca urmare a declaraţiilor publice privind reintroducerea taxei de poluare.
     Reporter: Dar taxa de poluare a fost eliminată. Pe taxa de mediu Comisia Europeană a declarat infringement, deci nu poate fi reintrodusă.
     Cristian Duţu:: Se discută (cel puţin în media) despre reintroducerea ei sub altă formă - taxă locală pentru poluare sau pentru intrare în oraş, de exemplu.
     Platforma mai are dezvoltate şi alte două module, în afară de facilităţile oferite contribuabililor. Permite înrolarea notarilor pentru ca aceştia să obţină online certificate fiscale (similar extraselor de carte funciară pentru contribuabili), în cazul unor tranzacţii imobiliare, fără să fie nevoie ca cetăţeanul să se prezinte de mai multe ori la biroul notarial şi la sediile noastre.
     Tot prin intermediul platformei, am reuşit să implementăm şi prevederi legale prin care să se transfere acte pentru contribuabili de la o instituţie a statului la alta, fără ca aceştia să meargă personal să le obţină şi să le ducă apoi la instituţia care le-a solicitat. De exemplu, dacă Direcţia de Protecţie Socială solicită unui cetăţean un certificat fiscal, pentru obţinerea ajutorului de căldură, nu este nevoie sa-l trimită pe acesta la ghişeu, Direcţia poate obţine online certificatul, înrolându-se în platformă. Această opţiune poate fi utilizată şi pentru autorităţile contractante (în cazul licitaţiilor de exemplu).
     Reporter: Practic este o integrare a instituţiilor în platformă.
     Cristian Duţu:: Practic, orice instituţie care, conform legii, poate să solicite un certificat fiscal, cere user şi parolă la noi la Direcţie şi îşi obţine certificatul fiscal direct, fără să mai trimită cetăţeanul. De exemplu, la MDRAP se cer certificate fiscale pentru verificarea eligibilităţii firmelor care vor să acceseze fonduri europene.
     Reporter: În cazul plăţilor pe site-ul platformei oamenii beneficiază de reducere?
     Cristian Duţu:: Sunt aceleaşi reduceri ca şi cum te-ai duce la ghişeu. Ar fi bine dacă am avea un pachet legislativ care să ofere o reducere suplimentară celor care folosesc serviciul de plată a taxelor online pentru că oamenii ar fi motivaţi şi ar fi o soluţie de promovare. Am discutat şi cu domnul Viceprimar al Primăriei Sectorului 2, Dan Cristian Popescu, dar nu cred că legiuitorul ia în calcul această variantă. An de an, se dublează numărul celor care accesează serviciile online. Valoarea acestui proiect a fost de aproximativ 40 de mii de euro. Trimitem 300.000 de decizii de impunere, costă 5 lei taxele poştale pentru fiecare, ceea ce înseamnă 1,5 milioane lei, adică 300.000 euro, doar să trimitem nişte scrisori dintre care jumătate se întorc. Vrem să înjumătăţim costurile şi să economisim 150.000 de euro pe an doar de la trimiterile poştale. Dacă 10% dintre contribuabili se mută în online, într-un an recuperăm banii investiţi în platformă, prin eliminarea cheltuielilor poştale.
     Până la urmă suntem în 2018.
     Există un număr mare de reclamaţii, în majoritate justificate, generate de modul de interacţiune cu contribuabilii. Nevoia de dezvoltare a venit de la persoanele active. Ghişeele sunt aglomerate pentru că am luat decizia că toate solicitările se rezolvă pe loc, ca să nu fie nevoie ca oamenii să vină în altă zi pentru un act. Dacă obţinerea unui certificat durează în mod normal 5 minute, când la rând mai sunt 20 de oameni care au probleme mai dificile, evident că durata ta de aşteptare va fi mai mare, ceea ce nu este corect. Platforma elimină încă o componentă foarte importantă - relaţia directă cu funcţionarul, care nu este mereu politicos, amabil sau competent. Contactul direct cu funcţionarul este şi un generator de corupţie.
     Platforma permite de asemenea măsurarea satisfacţiei utilizatorului şi oferă o imagine asupra direcţiilor în care trebuie dezvoltată platforma. De exemplu de la lansarea platformei, dintr-un număr de 261 de contribuabili, 230 (88%) au fost foarte mulţumiţi, multumiţi sau satisfăcuţi de serviciile oferite online în timp ce 31 au fost nemultumiţi sau foarte nemultumiţi (principala obiecţie fiind necesitatea adaptării platformei pentru mobil).
     Reporter: Vă mulţumesc! 
 
