CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Editorial

Criza de identitate a Europei

BURSA 09.02.2018

Cornel Codiţă
 
Cornel Codiţă      Nu cred să fie un mesaj repetat românilor cu mai multă osîrdie, de cei care ne-au tot explicat cum este cu integrare europeană şi de ce depinde succesul ei, decît acesta: Europa nu înseamnă în primul rînd nici reguli, nici standarde, nici cerinţe instituţionale, ci VALORI. Valori împărtăşite şi, prin urmare, res­pec­tate, susţinute, promovate, în primul rînd de instituţiile statale şi, mai larg, de structurile instituţionale şi oamenii politicii, încă şi mai larg, de o majoritate stabilă a cetăţenilor ţării. Despre ce valori era vorba în primul rînd? Democraţie, stat de drept, Drepturi şi Libertăţi Fundamentale ale Omului, respectul diversităţii, apărarea şi promovarea drepturilor speciale ale minorităţilor etc. Dacă la acest nivel funcţionează bine lucrurile, restul vine de la sine, aşa cum vineri se aşază cuminte şi fără prea multă zarvă, natural, după joi! Pentru societatea României acest examen s-a dovedit şi este încă şi astăzi unul prea greu de trecut într-o singură sesiune; mai rău, nu avem notă de promovare nici chiar după două decenii şi jumătate de exerciţii, cînd libere, cînd impuse de participare şi integrare europeană!!! Nu pentru că am duce lipsă de scuze pe care ni le inventăm cu atîta uşurinţă pentru mai toate eşecurile pe care le înregistrăm, dar este cazul totuşi să spunem că în întreaga istorie a României moderne, viaţa politică la noi nu s-a bazat, nu s-a instituit, nu a fost organizată şi nu a funcţionat niciodată în legătură cu vreun set coerent de valori care să se bucure de respectul, aprecierea şi efortul de promovare, dacă nu al întregii clase politice, atunci măcar al unei majorităţi, fie ea şi "tăcută". Cu alte cuvinte, ar fi trebuit să interpretăm, la nivel profesionist, o partitură pe care oamenii noştri politici şi, mai larg, cetăţenii României, nu ştiau nici măcar să o descifreze. Nu trecuseră niciodată printr-o şcoală la care să se predea asemenea cunoştinţe, iar "cursurile scurte" ca şi în cazul altor experimente educaţionale s-au dovedit o soluţie catastrofală, capabilă să producă doar monştri a căror gîndire de lemn, nearticulată şi golită de orice capacitate critică nu a produs decît stricăiuni şi ruină, niciodată construcţii durabil-funcţionale.
     Două decenii şi jumătate mai tîrziu, te uiţi roată prin Europa şi te iei cu mîinele de cap! Nimeni, nicăieri, nici în instituţiile de la Bruxelles ale Uniunii Europene, nici pe scenele politice ale statelor Europei, fie ele mai mari sau mai mici, nici urmă de coerenţă a valorilor nu mai poate fi detectată. Sigur, pe catargul principal din agora mai toată lumea încă arborează, din inerţie, sau ca element de tradiţie, de liniştire a populaţiei, drapelul pe care stă scris: stat de drept, democraţie, drepturi şi liber­tăţi fundamentale etc. Doar că între ceea ce este scris pe drapelul arborat şi ceea ce se întîmplă în realitate legătura s-a rupt şi se adînceşte pe zi ce trece. O uriaşă confuzie valorică răvăşeşte de la un capăt la altul Europa şi viaţa ei politică, insituţională. Haideţi să începem de la centru spre periferie.
     Modelul construcţiei europene, atît de coerent în nucleul său valoric iniţial, chiar dacă a crescut în complexitate de-a lungul timpului, a fost înlocuit mai întîi de o competiţie între mai multe modele, iar astăzi, efectiv, de mai multe modele ce vor fi puse în practică simultan, fiecare cu dinamica şi consecinţele sale politice, ele economice, sau social-instituţionale. Decretarea oficială a unei "Uniunii slabe de uniuni Europene" este un fapt politic împlinit şi tot ceea ce urmează de acum înainte, după brexit, este doar alegerea între diferitele trasee posibile ale acestui drum care nu mai are nimic de a face cu coerenţa de valori a proiectului cu care părinţii fondatori, Monnet, Schuman, Adenauer, au pornit la drum. Consiliul, Comisia şi Parlamentul UE funcţionează fiecare într-un regim ridicat de confuzie cu privire la politicile şi mai ales la valorile promovate, dar încă şi mai grav, într-un regim de relaţionare a cărui regulă de bază este disensiunea, confuzia şi lipsa de coerenţă.
     Ce altceva a arătat şi atestat votul pro-brexit în Marea Britanie, dacă nu confuzia gravă între seturi de valori competitive de care este cuprinsă şi răvăşită una dintre cele mai importante societăţi componente ale proiectului european. Va deveni societatea britanică mai coerentă valoric, în spaţiul politic, după brexit? S-o creadă cine vrea! Confuzia se va adînci, cel puţin pentru o generaţie, dacă nu chiar două, sau mai mult! Priviţi către Berlin, unde liderii şi partidele politice, dar şi bună parte a cetăţenilor s-au scufundat după ultimele alegeri într-o mare de confuzie politică. Cum pot cele două partide dominante CDU şi SPD, după alegeri, să-şi declare incompatibilitarea deplină şi inadecvarea structurală pentru orice revenire la formula (confuzională de alt­fel!) a marii coaliţii, iar după cîteva luni să-şi strîngă mîinile pentru un nou proiect de mare coaliţie! Dincolo de apetitul politicianului de oriunde de a sacrifica orice pe altarul intereselor proprii, mai ales cel de a se înfrupta din beneficiile guvernării, ce mesaj primesc alegătorii, de la partidele lor principale, care este coerenţa valorică a viitoarea noi mari coaliţii? Niciuna!!! Zero!!! Doar o cacofonie politică menită să salveze SPD-ul şi CDU-ul de la o încă şi mai usturătoa­re înfrîngere electorală, dacă ar fi repetat alegerile, în urma unui eşec de negociere politică!!! Aruncaţi o privire la Paris. Miraculosul "Efect Macron" se topeşte ca un biet om de zăpadă atins de razele firave ale primului soare. În cazul politicii franceze, nu este vorba des­pre soare, ci despre realităţile dure ale unei societăţi pradă de mai bine de două decenii şi jumătate unor valuri de crize pentru care politica nu are nici un fel de răspuns sau soluţie. Singura coerenţă de valori poate fi semnalată doar pe platforma "naţionalis­mului radical" lepenist, care deocamdată a fost blocat în extremis şi împiedicat să ajungă stindardul Republicii! După experimentul şi experienţa Trump în America, teamă îmi este că nici Franţa nu va mai putea reuşi la următoarele alegeri varianta unui "naţionalism renăscut"; cu sau fără Marie Le Pen, prea puţin contează. În sfîrşit ca să închidem micul tur de orizont să ne oprim şi la Varşovia, unde nu doar scena politică se remodelează masiv, ci întregul nucleu de valori în jurul căruia, pînă de curînd, Polonia părea să stea sigură şi atît de mîndră de precedentele ei. Ceea ce se petrece în Polonia nu este doar repunerea în cauză a unora dintre soluţiile standard ale "valorilor europene", ci trecerea către majoritate a unor soluţii şi valori în care Europa devine marginală. Ungaria a luat-o binişor pe aceeaşi cale şi, fie vorba între noi, nici România nu se află pe meleaguri prea îndepărtate. 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] Criza de identitate a Europei

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
1.  valorile europene
    (mesaj trimis de Salomeea în data de 09.02.2018, ora 06:25)  
 Presedintia Romaniei a Consiliului de Ministri al UE si/a stabilit 4 prioriati, printre care si cea a valorilor europene.
 In luna februarie au loc consultari ale societatii civile pe temele celor 10 prioritati avand pe agenda firul rosu al celor 4 prioritati ..in cadrul unui Forum 2019 dedicat presedintiei amintite. Oricine a dorit a putut sa se inscrie, fie in calitate de expert, fie de reprezentant al unui ONG, sindicat, patronat etc. Particip si eu activ la cat mai multe dezbateri incercand sa aduc pe agenda teme mai putin discutate. Ma bucu ca pot face acest lucru. Ministrul delegat pentru afaceri europene provine din societatea civila si sper sa ia in seama viziunea societatii civile alaturi de cea politica. In martie vor avea loc dezbateri cu reprezentantii Comitetului Regiunilor si CESE...si in aprilie cu politicienii...dezbaterea este pe teme..insa expertii vor trebui sa lucreze pe fiecare dosar in parte...Vor fi 1500 de experti platiti trimisi la Bruxelles, in grupurile de lucru.
 Mai putin se discuta despre valori..in aceste grupuri de lucru...din pacate.


 
2.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 09.02.2018, ora 06:40)  
 Practica ne omoara!E o vorba...
 Cam asa ceva ar fi si cu UE si cu statele membre si nemembre.Toata ''smecheria'' e ca aceste valori fundamentale ale lu' UE sa ii atinga coarda sensibila a lu' mos Teaca din Cracanatii din Deal si sa il faca sa isi ajusteze comportamentul in acest sens.Daca preceptele UE nu se vor fi facut intelese in teritoriu,pe limba lu' mos Teaca,e ''grele''...


 
Internaţional, 07:06
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI:
Bursele asiatice erau în scădere
     Principalii indici bursieri asiatici erau în depreciere la mijlocul şedinţei de tranzacţionare de astăzi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 07:01
Wall Street a închis în scădere
     Principalii indici bursieri de pe Wall Street, New York, au închis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri în depreciere accentuată.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Revista Presei, 06:54
REVISTA PRESEI 09.02.2018
     * ADEVARUL
     * Etapele măsurilor pe care UE le-ar putea lua împotriva României
     Răspunsurile şi acţiunile politicienilor din majoritatea PSD-ALDE în ceea ce priveşte respectarea statului de drept, de multe ori similare cu cele ale omologilor din ţări ca Ungaria sau Polonia, ar putea atrage, în viitorul apropiat, pedepsirea atitudinii României de către instituţiile Uniunii Europene.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Jurnal Bursier
09.02.2018
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 31 IANUARIE - 7 FEBRUARIE
George Brande, Interfinbrok: "Erste Bank profită de programul de stimulare monetară cantitativă al BCE"
     Marcând un avans de 2,59%, în raport cu moneda euro, în intervalul 31 ianuarie - 7 februarie, titlurile Erste Group Bank (EBS) urcă pe primul loc al randamentelor Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB),...  click să citeşti tot articolul
09.02.2018
BVB
Acţiunile BRD, vedeta şedinţei de tranzacţionare
     * George Brande, Interfinbrok: "Există aşteptări privind randamente ridicate ale dividendelor, în cazul majorităţii companiilor importante ale bursei"
       Acţiunile BRD - Groupe Societe Generale (BRD) au fost vedeta şedinţei de tranzacţionare de ieri, transferurile cu titlurile societăţii bancare însumând 25,68 milioane de lei, reprezentând circa 60%...  click să citeşti tot articolul
09.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Rezultatele unor companii repun bursele europene pe curs negativ
     Bursele europene au scăzut ieri, investitorii fiind atenţi la rezultatele financiare ale companiilor.  click să citeşti tot articolul
08.02.2018
Adrian Simionescu, Vienna Investment Trust:/ BVB
"Creşterea bursei, pe fondul aprecierilor din pieţele externe"
     Majoritatea cotaţiilor Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au urcat în şedinţa de ieri, în contextul unui rulaj de 32,45 milioane de lei (6,68 milioane de euro), cu mult sub cel înregistrat în şedinţa...  click să citeşti tot articolul
08.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene revin pe creştere
     * Sectorul petrolier, impulsionat de rezultatele financiare ale companiilor
       Pieţele europene au revenit pe creştere ieri, după scăderile masive din zilele precedente, cele mai mari câştiguri fiind înregistrate în sectorul petrolului, datorită rezultatelor anunţate de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
07.02.2018
FRISON ÎN PIAŢA FINANCIARĂ MONDIALĂ / BVB
Scăderi de peste două procente pentru toţi indicii bursei
     * Analişti: "Căderea pieţei locale de capital este dată de deprecierea pieţelor internaţionale"
       Scăderea generalizată a pieţei locale de capital a continuat şi în şedinţa de ieri, toţi indici Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) încheind ziua de tranzacţionare cu deprecieri de peste două...  click să citeşti tot articolul
Cotaţii Internaţionale

English Section
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook