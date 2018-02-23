   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
Cu cât şi de ce sunt mai scumpe creditele de consum româneşti decât cele occidentale?

BURSA 05.04.2018

CRISTIAN DOGARU
 
     Că ne împrumutăm mai scump decât în restul Europei de Vest nu e un secret pentru nimeni. Oficialii BNR au încercat să explice acest fapt cu argumente mai degrabă subţirele. 
     "Populaţia se împrumută la bănci mai scump pentru că modelul operaţional utilizat de băncile locale se bazează pe ideea unor marje mai mari pe segmentul de retail pentru a compensa marjele ceva mai mici pe segmentul companiilor", spunea recent Florian Neagu, director adjunct al direcţiei de stabilitate financiară din cadrul Băncii Naţionale, citat de un cotidian economic.
     În opinia sa, populaţia trebuie să sufere pentru a compensa "generozitatea" pe care o arată băncile locale faţă de mediul de afaceri (aici declaraţia mi se pare cam SF) şi lucrurile ar putea să se schimbe doar dacă dimensiunea sectorului bancar se dublează. Adică bancherii ar accepta să împrumute mai ieftin populaţia doar dacă gradul de intermediere creşte astfel încât să vândă mai mult cu marje mai mici. Ar rezulta de aici că băncile locale nu dau credite mai ieftine pentru că nu dau încă des­tule credite, un argument care cade la prima privire mai atentă - în ciuda expansiunii agresive din ultima perioadă, susţinută de reducerea semnificativă a indicatorului Robor până la valori minime istorice (era sub 1% vara trecută), DAE la creditele de consum s-a oprit cu scăderea pe la 10%. Să nu uităm apoi că nici costurile de operare ale subsidiarelor locale nu sunt pe măsura celor din Vest, una e să plăteşti chirii pentru sedii şi salarii româneşti şi alta să o faci la paliere stabilite prin Franţa. Astfel încât, gradul mai redus de intermediere din România este compensat de costurile mai mici de operare pentru băncile de pe la noi. Până la urmă, cel mai bine stă în picioa­re argumentul marjelor mai mari de profit fixate de management pentru ţările de la periferie, unde consumatorul e mai puţin educat şi autorităţile de supraveghere mai lente în reacţii.
     De fapt, cât de scumpe sunt creditele noastre în comparaţie cu "ale lor"? M-am uitat la două bănci-mamă ale subsidiarelor locale, mă refer la Raiffeisen şi Societe Generale, şi la un IFN specializat în credite cu grad mare de risc (Provident) şi am comparat credite de consum aproximativ egale ca valoa­re şi scadenţă, la noi şi la ei. Pe simulatorul de credit al Raiffeisen din Austria am selectat un credit de consum de 10.000 euro pe 5 ani. Dobânda este de 5%, DAE de 5,8% (taxa acordare de 200 euro) iar în final se rambursează în total 11.480 de euro cu o rată lunară de 188 euro. Potrivit conso.ro, un credit de nevoi personale de 46.600 lei (echivalentul a 10.000 euro) în oferta Raiffeisen Bank România (Flexi credit cu virare de venit) presupune o DAE de 10,67% (dublă!) cu prima rată la 990 lei (212 euro) şi o sumă rambursată în final de 59.604 lei (12.790 euro). Cu alte cuvinte plăteşti în final cu 1.310 euro mai mult, costurile totale fiind de două ori mai mari la noi.
     Pentru Societe Generale din Franţa la un credit Expresso în valoare de 10.000 euro (exemplu de pe site-ul băncii) pe 4 ani ai o dobândă fixă de 2,9% şi DAE de 3% şi vei rambursa în final 10.616 euro (rată de 221 euro). În România, la BRD Societe Generale, la o sumă identică în lei (46.600), pe o scadenţă de 4 ani, tot credit Expresso, cu virare de venit, ai DAE de 10,41% (de trei ori mai mare ca la francezi!) şi se rambursează per total 12.790 euro (56.566 lei) cu o primă rată de 1.151 lei (247 euro). Per total, se plăteşte cu 2.174 euro în plus.
     În sfârşit, pe site-ul Provident din Marea Britanie pentru un împrumut de 200 lire (1.060 lei) pe 52 de săptămâni se va rambursa în final 374 lire cu o rată săptămânală de 7,2 lire (împrumut gestionat la domiciliu). Interesant de remarcat, varianta românească a afacerii propune şi o soluţie mai ieftină, în ipoteza că banii sunt viraţi în cont şi plata ratelor se face tot prin virament (deci fără să mai încaseze angajaţii companiei direct ratele). În ipoteza că s-ar împrumuta 1.000 de lei (188 lire) pe 52 de săptămâni rata săptămânală ar fi astfel de 26 de lei, iar suma rambursată în final de 1.347 de lei, potrivit simulatorului de pe site-ul provident.ro, cu o dobândă fixă de 42%. Dacă s-ar merge pe varianta gestionării la domiciliu, suma rambursată ar creşte la 2.388 de lei din cauza unui comision fix de 20 de lei perceput săptămânal. Oricum, diferenţa între oferta internă şi cea din ţara de origine rămâne mai mică decât în cazul băncilor tradiţionale. Să nu uităm însă că, în cazul IFN-urilor, provenienţa banilor e diferită şi gradul de risc al celor împrumutaţi mai mare, de aici costurile şi dobânzile mai mari. IFN-urile folosesc capital propriu sau capital împrumutat spre deosebire de o bancă ce poa­te dilata masa monetară proporţional cu procentul rezervelor minime obligatorii cerute de BNR (folosesc efectul de levier). În cazul plafonării dobânzilor la 18% pentru creditele de consum, cum se intenţionează, probabil că multe IFN-uri ar trage obloanele în timp ce băncile comerciale n-ar fi afectate decât pe segmentul cardurilor de credit. În acest context, poate ar fi util ca legiuitorii să ia în calcul plafoane diferenţiate în funcţie de tipul de credit, dar şi de categoria finanţatorilor (un anumit plafon pentru bănci, altul pentru IFN-uri, prin care să se reflecte diferenţele în ceea ce priveşte provenienţa banilor oferiţi drept credit şi gradul de risc asumat pentru debitorii finanţaţi). 
 
