CU O INVESTIŢIE DE 400.000 DE EURO

Avra Aesthetic Institute mizează pe terapiile non-invazive

BURSA 27.08.2018
Ideea lansării institutului de estetică Avra a prins contur în momentul în care am văzut rezultatele folosirii tehnologiei non-invazive în clinici de medicină estetică din Grecia.
       La nivel internaţional, numărul terapiilor non-invazive de estetică este în creştere, faţă de terapiile invazive, iar ţara noastră urmează trendul internaţional. În plus, România este singura ţară din sud-estul Europei care este inclusă într-un raport anual al Societăţii Internaţionale a Chirurgilor Plasticieni din America referitoare la numărul de proceduri estetice realizate la nivel global.
       Marina Aristotel, managing director al Avra Aesthetic Institute, a des­coperit în Grecia rezultatele pe care tehnologia non-invazivă la poate oferi la nivel estetic şi a investit 400.000 de euro pentru a le aduce şi în ţara noastră.
       Managing directorul Avra ne-a acordat un interviu în care ne-a povestit despre cum a luat naştere institutul Avra, despre tendinţele din estetică, dar şi des­pre terapiile disponibile în portofoliu.

       Reporter: Cum a pornit ideea des­chiderii unui institut de estetică şi de ce investiţie a fost nevoie?
     Marina Aristotel: Ideea lansării institutului de estetică Avra a prins contur în momentul în care am văzut rezultatele folosirii tehnologiei non-invazive în clinici de medicină estetică din Grecia. Atunci am observat că non-invaziv putem să avem rezultate vizibile, de lungă durată, comparabile cu cele obţinute prin proceduri chirurgicale. Toate acestea, fără durere, fără să fim supuşi riscurilor unor operaţii şi fără a necesita o perioadă de recuperare. Am petrecut câteva luni studiind atât tendinţele internaţionale, dar şi ce se întâmplă în acest domeniu în România, comparând şi văzând ce putem aduce nou, atât din punct de vedere al aparaturii şi produselor folosite, cât şi al serviciilor. Am urmărit apoi ce se întâmplă la nivel internaţional, unde în fiecare an numărul procedurilor invazive scade, fiind înlocuite cu proceduri non-invazive, care sunt rapide, eficiente, au rezultate vizibile, de lungă durată, comparabile cu cele obţinute prin proceduri chirurgicale.
     Ne-am propus însă nu doar să folosim aceeaşi aparatură pe care o folosesc clinici şi institute estetice de top din lume, şi să oferim servicii personalizate, la cel mai înalte standarde din industrie, ci şi să aducem conversaţia din România în acest domeniu, la acelaşi nivel la care este la nivel internaţional.
     Nu am luat o franciză, dar am adus know-how-ul de la clinicile din Grecia, care au peste 20 ani de experienţă atât pe partea invazivă, cât şi non-invazivă.
     Investiţia se ridică la aproximativ 400.000 de euro până în acest moment. Ne dorim să ne extindem portofoliul de servicii, să lansăm în portofoliul nostru, până la sfârşitul anului, şi tratamente minim-invazive (acid hialuronic, botox, fire resorbabile etc.), pe baza feedbackului clienţilor. Ne gândim, de asemenea, şi la noi aparate.
     Reporter: Ce servicii se regăsesc în portofoliul Institutului de estetică Avra?
     Marina Aristotel: Tratamente pentru remodelare corporală - pentru tonifierea pielii, împotriva celulitei, tratamente pentru vergeturi şi cicatrici, drenaj limfatic, epilare definitivă cu laser. De asemenea, avem în portofoliu tratamente faciale - lifting non-invaziv, peeling, hidrodermoabraziune şi tratamente pentru rejuvenare vaginală. La baza protocoalelor de tratament personalizate stă tehnologia premiată, de ultimă generaţie, a liderului mondial BTL Aesthetics: BTL Vanquish Me, BTL Exilis Ultra 360, BTL X-Wave, BTL Lymphastim, alături de laserul GMT Platinum Diode, tehnologia pentru hidrodermabraziune şi infuzare JetPeel şi peelingurile chimice şi tratamentele cosmetice PCA Skin.
     Reporter: Care sunt cele mai căutate proceduri de înfrumuseţare?
     Marina Aristotel: Ne axăm pe cele trei mari categorii de servicii: tratamente faciale, tratamente corporale şi epilarea definitivă cu laser. Aceasta din urmă are o cerere constantă, aş putea spune că este printre cele mai solicitate, dar creşterea cea mai mare am văzut-o pe partea de remodelare corporală. Am gândit institutul ca unul unisex, destinat în aceeaşi măsură femeilor, cât şi bărbaţilor şi ne bucurăm să observăm că trendul se confirmă.
     Reporter: Cum reuşiţi să vă faceţi loc pe piaţa din Bucureşti unde oferta de saloane de frumuseţe şi wellness este destul de mare?
     Marina Aristotel: Ne-am propus să aducem cele mai avansate tehnologii din domeniul esteticii, pe măsură ce acestea sunt testate şi aprobate, astfel încât să respectăm promisiunea de a oferi cele mai avansate proceduri non-invazive: eficiente, sigure şi rapide. Pentru noi, unul dintre cele mai importante aspecte a fost tehnologia folosită, faptul că avem aparate în exclusivitate sau care sunt în puţine locaţii din ţară şi nu în ultimul rând, faptul că oferim tratamente personalizate realizate de către o echipă de medici şi terapeuţi cu experienţă. Planurile de tratament şi dieta sunt recomandate în urma unei sesiuni iniţiale de consultanţă şi evaluare, ce ia în calcul o varietate de parametri individuali, atât corporali, cu ajutorul aparatului InBody, cât şi de lifestyle.
     Reporter: Cum apreciaţi evoluţia cererilor de tratamente în saloane? Se bucură acestea de o mai mare căutare?
     Marina Aristotel: Institutul AVRA s-a deschis în septembrie anul trecut, nu avem încă date suficiente să putem face o comparaţie, dar trendul este cres­cător. De la lună la lună cererea este mai mare şi estimăm că aşa va continua. În plus, suntem conform bugetului şi planificărilor.
     Reporter: Care credeţi că au fost principalii factori care au influenţat evoluţia acestor cereri?
     Marina Aristotel: Cred că şi piaţa din România a început să fie mai educată şi să înţeleagă mult mai bine beneficiile terapiei non-invazive. Până acum, oamenii erau destul de reticenţi şi exista o doză de scepticism legată de rezultatele tratamentelor non-invazive, firească după câţiva ani în care raportul între aşteptări şi rezultate nu a fost onest sau corect gestionat. Tehnologia, în acest moment, oferă rezultate comparabile cu terapiile invazive şi oamenii încep să aprecieze şi să fie atenţi şi la partea de prevenţie. Nu mai trebuie să ajungem până în momentul în care trebuie să alegem varianta invazivă şi înţelegem că putem preveni mult mai bine.
     Reporter: Ce flux de clienţi aveţi? Care sunt categoriile majoritare de vârstă?
     Marina Aristotel: Variază în func­ţie de perioadă şi de tipul tratamentelor folosite. În perioadele cele mai bune putem să avem aproximativ 4 clienţi în acelaşi timp, ajungând astfel la 20 de clienţi pe zi.
     Pe partea de remodelare corporală, proporţia este egală între bărbaţi şi femei, iar atunci când vorbim despre tratamentele faciale sau epilarea definitivă femeile au un procent mai mare.
     Media de vârstă a clienţilor noştri este undeva între 35-50 de ani, depinde, evident, de tipul de tratament.
     Recomandarea noastră pentru clienţi este să vină pentru terapii de prevenţie chiar şi de la 20 de ani. Intrând în contact cu profesionişti pot învăţa lucruri şi pot primi sfaturi care aplicate în îngrijirea de zi cu zi de acasă ar încetini destul de mult procesul de îmbătrânire. Mă refer, de exemplu, la demachierea necesară în fiecare sea­ră sau la protecţia solară care este obligatorie pe tot parcursul anului.
     Reporter: Câţi angajaţi aveţi în prezent?
     Marina Aristotel: În acest moment, echipa AVRA este formată din 9 medici şi terapeuţi cu experienţă şi cred că ne vom stabiliza undeva la 10.
     Reporter: Între ce valori se situează tarifele pe care le practicaţi în cadrul institului?
     Marina Aristotel: Acestea diferă în funcţie de categorie. Dacă vorbim de tratamente faciale pot începe de la 300 de lei pe şedinţă, dacă vorbim de tratamente corporale preţurile, în medie, sunt undeva la 800 de lei, iar cea mai scumpă terapie (care combină trei aparate) ajunge la 1.400 lei pe şedinţă.
     Reporter: Ce previziuni aveţi pentru segmentul de estetică anul viitor?
     Marina Aristotel: Cu siguranţă va fi o creştere. În România este un interes pentru aceste servicii. Suntem singura ţară din Sud-estul Europei inclusă în rapoartele anuale al Societăţii Internaţionale a Chirurgilor Plasticieni din America referitoare la numărul de proceduri estetice realizate la nivel global, ceea ce o plasează pe un loc bun comparativ cu alte ţări din regiune. Este însă nevoie să aducem conversaţia în domeniul esteticii neinvazive la nivelul la care este la nivel internaţional, atât prin aducerea pe piaţă a celor mai noi tehnologii, cât şi oferind informaţii şi servicii la cele mai înalte standarde din industrie.
     Reporter: Ce aşteptări financiare aveţi pentru anul acesta?
     Marina Aristotel: Cifra de afaceri estimată pentru anul 2018 este 300.000 euro. 
     Reporter: Vă mulţumesc!
      A consemnat Adelina Toader 
 
