Piata De Capital

Cum conectează ASF legea cu etica?

BURSA 12.09.2018

Dan Paul
 
Dan Paul      Această analiză tratează cazul angajaţilor Autorităţii de Supraveghere Financiară (A.S.F.) care au calitatea de lectori în cadrul unor Organisme de Formare Profesională (O.F.P.) autorizate chiar de către A.S.F. Aşa cum voi arăta în cele ce urmează, aceas­tă situaţie reflectă un comportament atât imoral, cât şi nelegal, având în vedere propria legislaţie a A.S.F. Acest caz poate reprezenta un bun punct de pornire pentru orice alt studiu al unei situaţii similare, în care există suspiciuni referitoare la incompatibilităţi şi acţiuni aparent legale, ce se dovedesc a fi contrariul.
     Moralitatea şi etica sunt valori fundamentale ale societăţii moderne. De fapt, încă din timpuri îndepărtate, cei mai dedicaţi gânditori şi filozofi ai lumii au încercat să definească şi să pună bazele conceptelor mai sus numite. De exemplu, în apărarea lui Locke, Victor Nuovo explica: "moralitatea poate fi demonstrată pentru că se bazează pe însăşi natura lucrurilor, atât în ceea ce priveşte atribuţiile noastre, cât şi în ceea ce priveşte obligaţiile noastre"1.
     Enciclopedia filozofică rezumă ideile gânditorilor şi sugerează că moralitatea poate fi utilizată în sens descriptiv sau în sens normativ. În sens des­criptiv, moralitatea se referă la anumite coduri de conduită puse în aplicare într-o societate sau într-un grup2; în sens normativ, se referă la un cod de conduită care, în cadrul anumitor condiţii specifice, ar putea fi pus în aplicare de orice persoană raţională3.
     Aşadar, etica este o ramură a filozofiei ce se ocupă de valorile morale4. În mod curent, atunci când ne gândim la etică şi moralitate, cuvintele cel mai des întâlnite sunt: bine, rău, corect, incorect. Desigur, adesea moralitatea şi dreptul sunt concepte ce se suprapun. Prin urmare, Thiroux si Krasemann comentează că dreptul poate fi văzut precum o codificare publică a moralităţii unei culturi (chiar dacă anumite legi ale sistemului sau chiar sistemul în sine poate fi considerat imoral)5. Prin urmare, dreptul nu este un atribut necesar al moralităţii, însă moralitatea este cu siguranţă considerată un atribut necesar al dreptului6.
     După o scurtă incursiune în semnificaţia conceptului de etică, îmi voi îndrepta atenţia spre cazul ce va fi analizat în continuare. În anul 2017, un O.F.P. a organizat cursuri de formare profesională pentru persoane care se pregătesc pentru a activa în domeniul administrării banilor. După promovarea acestor cursuri, participanţii urmau să fie autorizaţi de către A.S.F., pentru îndeplinirea unor funcţii în piaţa de capital, ce nu pot fi exercitate fără autorizarea menţionată.
     Aceste cursuri pot fi organizate de orice entitate juridică autorizată de A.S.F. ca organism de formare profesională. De asemenea, lista lectorilor fiecărui organism de formare profesională, precum şi orice actualizare a aces­teia, se supun autorizării A.S.F, iar lectorii sunt remuneraţi de către organizatorul cursurilor (O.F.P.). Fiecare modul de curs este în prealabil autorizat de A.S.F. După finalizarea fiecărui curs, participanţii susţin un examen. Comisia de examinare este compusă din doi reprezentanţi ai A.S.F. (dintre care unul este şi preşedintele Comisiei) şi un reprezentant al O.F.P. Grila de examinare, conţinând subiectele propuse de lectori, se alege prin tragere la sorţi, înainte de începerea examenului, sub supravegherea preşedintelui Comisiei.
     Cu toate acestea, începând cu anul 2017, pe lista lectorilor O.F.P. au fost autorizaţi si doi angajaţi ai A.S.F.7 A.S.F. are rol de Autoritate de reglementare şi autorizare, prin urmare, A.S.F. este arbitrul pieţei de capital. Analizând situaţia, în mod normal apare următoarea întrebare: este A.S.F. în acest caz şi arbitru şi jucător? În ce măsură se poate considera acest caz unul lipsit de etică (profesională), având în vedere că angajaţii A.S.F. primesc bani de la O.F.P. şi tot ei acordă acestora licenţa de muncă? Prin urmare, în cele ce urmează, vom dezbate mai atent această situaţie.
     *  Imoral şi/sau nelegal?
     Este moral sau imoral acest caz? Dar este legal, având în vedere că anumite prevederi din legislaţia care reglementează activitatea personalului A.S.F. par a fi încălcate în această situaţie. Astfel, conform dispoziţiilor art. 4 din OUG 93/2013 privind înfiinţarea, organizarea şi funcţionarea A.S.F.: "membrii conducerii şi personalul acesteia nu vor solicita şi nu vor accepta instrucţiuni de orice natură de la nicio altă instituţie, organism sau autoritate în exercitarea atribuţiilor lor conferite de lege"8.
     Acest text trebuie citit împreună cu un alt text şi anume cu dispoziţiile art.4, alin 4., lit. c din OUG 25/2002 care reglementează statutul CNVM. Textul care face referire la membrii Autorităţii, dar şi la personal, este următorul: " [...] se dedică exercitării atribuţiilor lor, cu posibilitatea desfăşurării de activităţi didactice, de cercetare ştiinţifică, de consultanţă sau expertiză pentru organismele internaţionale, cu evitarea conflictului de interese"9. Ne aflăm în faţa unui text de lege care ne vorbeşte despre evitarea conflictului de interese, adică despre deontologia profesională a personalului unei autorităţi. Legea reglementează, aici, activităţile pe care le poate exercita un funcţionar în afara atribuţiilor de serviciu, dar şi în această situaţie legiuitorul accentuează - "cu evitarea conflictului de interese". Cu alte cuvinte, aflăm ce activităţi au dreptul să desfăşoare angajaţii în afara atribuţiilor lor, dar fără a intra în contradicţie sau conflict cu activitatea zilnică, cea de funcţionar al unei Autorităţi a Statului.
     Dacă analizăm mai departe, cuvintele cheie din acest text sunt: "activităţi didactice" şi "pentru organismele internaţionale"; astfel, înţelegem că legea a vrut ca aceste activităţi desfăşurate în afara A.S.F. să fie mult restrânse, pentru evitarea unui conflict de interese, care ar duce la un comportament imoral. Din cele analizate mai sus, se poate deduce că ne aflăm în cazul unei activităţi "mascate" de o aparentă activitate didactică, care este lipsită de etică, pentru că leagă financiar arbitrul pieţei de capital de jucătorul din piaţă, prin plata unor sume de bani într-o activitate privată.
     Acest lucru face ca funcţionarul de stat să nu mai fie un arbitru corect, de aici lipsa de etică şi de deontologie profesională, o distorsionare a concurenţei în piaţă şi o profundă lipsă de morală, prin nesocotirea unor reglementări legale şi dispreţul faţă de evitarea confictului de interese.
     *  Concluzie
     Un arbitru (îndeosebi, cel ai unei pieţe financiare) ar trebui să fie deasupra oricăror bănuieli. El trebuie să res­pecte legea, să nu fie părtinitor, să aplice regulile corect, să trateze egal toţi participanţii din piaţă. După cum se poate deduce din analiza de faţă, se pare că, prin activitatea sa, A.S.F. nu a reuşit sa respecte condiţiile de bază din propria sa legislaţie, astfel încât poate fi acuzat pentru lipsa de moralitate şi, mai ales, pentru acţiuni nelegale. Aşadar, esenţa analizei de faţă poate fi restrânsă în următoarele întrebări retorice: Cum poate un organism public, care este responsabil pentru supravegherea activităţii din piaţa de capital, să le solicite transparenţă şi o conduită adecvată jucătorilor din piaţă, dacă el însuşi nu este capabil de a respecta regulamentul jocului? În spiritul transparenţei, are A.S.F. cunoştinţă de onorariile încasate de angajaţii săi în calitate de lectori ai O.F.P. şi le va face publice?
     
     
     Note:
     1 V.Nuovo, Christianity, Antiquity and Enlightenment. Interpretations of Locke (Springer Netherlands, 2011), p.259.
     2 The Standford Encyclopedia of Philosophy, The Definition of Morality
     (https://plato.stanford.edu/entries/morality-definition/, 2016).
     3 Ibid.
     4 4 J. P. Thiroux si K. W. Krasemann, Ethics: Theory and Practice (Pearson Education, 2012), p.2.
     5 Ibid
     6 Ibid
     7 ASF Romania, Despre Consiliu si Organizare, (https://asfromania.ro/despre-asf/consiliu-si-organizare, 2017)
     8 ASF Romania, Legislatie Primara ASF, (https://asfromania.ro/legislatie/legislatie-primara-asf, 2017).
     9 Ibid. 
 
.