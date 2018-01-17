   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Piata De Capital

CURTEA DE CONTURI, ÎN RAPORTUL DE AUDIT PE 2016:

Există unele divergenţe între stat şi OMV cu privire la majorarea de capital cu terenurile

BURSA 21.02.2018

A.S.
 
măreşte imaginea
       Curtea de Conturi a constatat, în raportul de audit pe anul 2016, neimplementarea unor măsuri dispuse anterior prin decizii, ca urmare a unor controale efectuate pe tema privatizării, la Autoritatea pentru Administrarea Activelor Statului, la Agenţia Domeniilor Statului, la Oficiul Participaţiilor Statului şi Privatizării în Industrie (actual DPAPS), la Direcţia Generală Privatizare şi Administrare a Participaţiilor Statului în Energie (DGPAPSE), direcţie din cadrul Ministerului Energiei, şi la SC Electrica SA (la care, în acest moment, participaţiile statului sunt administrate de Societatea de Administrare a Participaţiilor în Energie SA (SAPE).

       Societăţile comerciale privatizate nu au finalizat procesul de obţinere a certificatelor de proprietate pentru terenurile aflate în administrare la momentul privatizării, susţin oficialii Curţii de Conturi, în raportul de audit pe anul 2016, precizând că, pe cale de consecinţă, nu a avut loc majorarea capitalului social al societăţilor cu valoarea acestora şi transmiterea către entitatea cu atribuţii în domeniul privatizării a pachetului de acţiuni aferent.
     Curtea de Conturi menţionează că există unele divergenţe între Direcţia Generală Privatizare şi Administrare a Participaţiilor Statului în Energie din cadrul Ministerului Energiei şi cumpărătorul acţiunilor societăţii SC Petrom SA cu privire la modul de stabilire a valorii terenurilor pentru care s-au obţinut certificate de ates­tare a dreptului de proprietate, cu a căror valoare urmează să se majoreze capitalul social al societăţii, acţiunile aferente urmând să fie transmise instituţiei cu atribuţii în domeniul privatizării.
     Raportul mai spune că există divergenţe şi între Societatea de Administrare a Participaţiilor în Energie SA şi SC Electrica SA cu privire la beneficiarul certificatelor de proprietate obţinute pentru terenurile aflate în administrarea societăţilor de distribuţie a energiei electrice la momentul privatizării acestora.
     Reprezentanţii Curţii de Conturi au mai constatat:
     - "neclarificarea situaţiei unor active, denumite «Active de bază», reprezentând reţele de distribuţie şi staţii de reglare, înscrise în contractul de privatizare a SC Distrigaz Nord SA Târgu-Mureş;
     - nefinalizarea efectuării demersurilor legale necesare clarificării de către părţi a modului de îndeplinire a obligaţiilor asumate prin clauza «Aspecte privind tarifele», din contractul pentru privatizarea SC Distrigaz Sud SA Bucureşti şi din contractul pentru privatizarea SC Distrigaz Nord SA Târgu-Mureş, privind aplicarea, pentru prima perioadă de reglementare, a unei reduceri de 15% asupra tarifului de distribuţie a gazelor naturale stabilit de Autoritatea de Reglementare (abatere identificată în cazul ambelor contracte de privatizare);
     - nefinalizarea unor litigii între entitatea cu atribuţii în domeniul privatizării şi cumpărătorii unor acţiuni la societăţi comerciale, litigii aflate pe rolul instanţelor din ţară sau internaţionale;
     - derularea unor acţiuni în instanţele judecătoreşti, promovate de către SAPE SA, în vederea recuperării prejudiciilor produse prin neurmărirea respectării clauzelor în cazul contractelor de privatizare a societăţilor de distribuţie a energiei electrice;
     - în cazul măsurilor dispuse ca urmare a constatării nerespectării clauzelor privind asigurarea protecţiei sociale, menţinerea obiectului de activitate al societăţilor comerciale, protecţia mediului, clauze pentru a căror nerespectare nu sunt prevăzute sancţiuni în contractele de privatizare, Autoritatea pentru Administrarea Activelor Statului a emis proceduri de monitorizare a clauzelor, pe care însă nu le-a implementat. În cazul obligaţiilor de mediu, Autoritatea invocă şi inactivitatea instituţiilor competente pe care le-a sesizat;
     - desfăşurarea greoaie a măsurilor de inventariere, clarificare şi urmărire a recuperării unor drepturi de creanţă rezultate din derularea contractelor de privatizare, precum şi din acordarea de-a lungul timpului, de către Fondul Proprietăţii de Stat, a unor credite pentru restructurare;
     - abordarea unor proceduri neadecvate în vederea ducerii la îndeplinire a măsurilor de stabilire a întinderii prejudiciilor (şi de recuperare a lor), produse ca urmare a neaplicării de către persoanele cu atribuţii a sancţiunilor prevăzute în contractele de privatizare pentru cazurile de nerespectare de către cumpărătorii de acţiuni a obligaţiilor asumate prin contracte, fapt ce a avut ca efect tergiversarea ducerii la îndeplinire a acestor măsuri".
     Astfel, cu ocazia verificării efectuate la DPAPS, privind stadiul implementării unor măsuri dispuse prin decizie, s-a constatat că instituţia a pierdut un drept de creanţă în valoare de 308 mii euro (1.384 mii lei) prin nepunerea în executare, în termenul legal, a unei sentinţe civile din anul 2009. Creanţa reprezenta penalităţi datorate de cumpărătorii Societăţii Comerciale Uzina Mecanică Drăgăşani SA pentru nerespectarea clauzei privind investiţiile. Prescrierea a fost constatată de instanţă în anul 2016, în urma contestării de către cumpărători, pe motiv de prescripţie, a punerii în executare, în anul 2015, a titlului executoriu reprezentat de sentinţa civilă menţionată.
     De asemenea, cu ocazia verificării efectuate la ADS privind stadiul implementării unor măsuri dispuse prin decizie s-a constatat pierderea de către ADS a unui proces promovat împotriva unor salariaţi în vederea recuperării unui prejudiciu (produs ca urmare a pierderii prin prescriere a unui drept de creanţă în sumă de 1.890 mii lei), pe motivul întemeierii pretenţiilor pe răspunderea civilă delictuală şi nu pe răspunderea patrimonială a salariaţilor.
     Instituţia de control a mai constatat nestabilirea întinderii prejudiciului şi neluarea măsurilor pentru recuperarea acestuia de la persoanele răspunzătoare, situaţie în care Curtea de Conturi a sesizat organele de urmărire penală competente cu privire la existenţa unor indicii de săvârşire a infracţiunii prevăzute şi pedepsite de art. 64 din Legea nr. 94/1992 privind organizarea şi funcţionarea Curţii de Conturi, republicată. Este cazul DPAPS, unde nu s-au luat măsuri pentru recuperarea prejudiciului creat OPSPI, prin pierderea în instanţă, ca urmare a prescrierii, respectiv a netemeiniciei în condiţiile prescrierii, a unui drept de creanţă cumulat până la realizarea investiţiilor, în sumă de 1.408 mii euro, reprezentând penalităţi în proporţie de 30% din valoarea neinvestită şi datorate de către cumpărătorii Societăţii Comerciale Uzina Mecanică Drăgăşani SA.
     *  Curtea de Conturi - opinie contrară cu privire la activitatea AAAS
     Situaţiile financiare pe anul 2016 ale AAAS nu oferă o imagine fidelă şi reală sub toate aspectele semnificative a activelor, a poziţiei financiare, precum şi a performanţei financiare şi a rezultatului patrimonial, astfel că a fost exprimată o opinie contrară, au declarat, în raportul pe 2016, oficialii Curţii de Conturi, având în vedere rezultatele misiunii de audit financiar şi măsurile dispuse prin decizii ale Curţii de Conturi, ca urmare a abaterilor constatate în anii precedenţi, măsuri care nu au fost duse la îndeplinire de AAAS.
     Referitor la măsurile dispuse de Curtea de Conturi pentru înlăturarea abaterilor constatate ca urmare a misiunilor de audit financiar efectuate în anii precedenţi s-a constatat înregistrarea în evidenţa contabilă a unor obligaţii în sumă de 14.240 mii lei, stabilite în sarcina instituţiei prin hotărâri judecătoreşti, operaţiune ce a avut ca impact reflectarea corespunzătoare a acestora în situaţiile financiare ale instituţiei.
     Însă Curtea de Conturi a constatat neducerea la îndeplinire a unor măsuri dispuse anterior, constatându-se menţinerea următoarelor abateri:
     - nefinalizarea implementării standardelor de control intern;
     - neconcordanţa între evidenţa contabilă şi cea operativă cu privire la valoarea participaţiilor AAAS la societăţile comerciale din portofoliu. Valoarea estimată a abaterii, la data de 31.12.2016, era de 74.951 mii lei;
     - deficienţe privind urmărirea încasării drepturilor de creanţă rezultate în urma acordării unor credite de restructurare;
     - neregularizarea unor creanţe bancare preluate în temeiul OG nr. 61/2000 privind finalizarea procesului de restructurare a SC BRCE - BANCOREX SA şi fuziunea prin absorbţie a acestei bănci cu SC BCR SA. Valoarea estimată a abaterii este de 19.635 mii lei, reprezentând creanţele bancare aflate în sarcina a 16 debitori pentru care nu există titlu de creanţă;
     - menţinerea în evidenţa AAAS a unor creanţe ce reprezintă obligaţii bugetare datorate de debitori care au beneficiat de scutire la plată în baza unor acte normative speciale. Valoarea estimată a abaterii este de 1.777 mii lei, reprezentând creanţe fiscale neregularizate;
     - menţinerea în evidenţa AAAS a unor creanţe ce reprezintă obligaţii către CNAS, datorate de debitori care au beneficiat de scutire la plată în baza unor acte normative speciale. Valoarea estimată a abaterii este de 10.840 mii lei, reprezentând creanţe neregularizate;
     - nefinalizarea/neexecutarea în termenul legal a procedurii de executare silită pentru recuperarea creanţelor bancare deţinute la un număr de 131 de debitori. Valoarea estimată a abaterii este de 56.817 mii lei;
     - deficienţe privind înregistrarea şi urmărirea recuperării creanţelor AAAS rezultate din vânzarea de acţiuni. Valoarea estimată a abaterii este de 4.138 mii lei;
     - neurmărirea recuperării, în condiţiile prevăzute de lege, a drepturilor de creanţă ale AAAS, reprezentând dividende corespunzătoare unui număr de 78 de debitori. Valoarea estimată a abaterii este de 1.008 mii lei;
     - neurmărirea recuperării, în condiţiile prevăzute de lege, a drepturilor de creanţă ale AAAS, înscrise în categoria debitorilor diverşi, aferente unui număr de doi debitori. Valoarea estimată a abaterii este de 467 mii lei;
     - neprezentarea spre aprobare Consiliului de Supraveghere şi Îndrumare a propunerii privind regularizarea unor diferenţe dintre valoarea înregistrată în contabilitate şi valoarea tranzacţionată a unor creanţe, ca urmare a procesului de valorificare a acestora (cesionarea creanţelor). Valoarea estimată a abaterii este de 322.536 mii lei;
     - menţinerea unor bunuri din patrimoniul instituţiei în folosinţa altor entităţi, bunuri ce au fost transmise în baza unor contracte de comodat, a căror durată a încetat, fără a se întreprinde toate demersurile legale necesare pentru recuperarea lor;
     - necunoaşterea situaţiei exacte referitoare la înscrierea AAAS în tabloul definitiv al creditorilor la societăţile pentru care instanţa a decis intrarea în faliment şi la societăţile radiate din evidenţele Registrului Comerţului;
     - aprobarea scăderii din evidenţa AAAS a unor creanţe în valoare totală de 430 mii lei, fără a fi efectuată o analiză a măsurilor întreprinse în termenul de prescripţie pentru încasarea lor, precum şi a cauzelor care au condus la imposibilitatea recuperării acestora;
     - deficienţe cu privire la înscrierea în Cartea funciară a statului român a unor imobile din patrimoniul public şi privat al statului;
     - nefinalizarea valorificării rezultatelor inventarierii portofoliului de creanţe al AAAS.
     *  Cumpărătorul Electrica Oltenia SA, obligat la plata de penalităţi şi dobânzi către SAPE SA, de peste 6 milioane de euro, ca urmare a nerespectării clauzelor din contractul de vânzare-cumpărare
     Curtea de Conturi a constatat în activitatea AAAS şi implementarea unor măsuri dispuse de Curtea de Conturi, ce au avut ca efect obţinerea de către Departamentul pentru Privatizare şi Administrarea Participaţiilor Statului (DPAPS) a unui număr de 8.750 de acţiuni în valoare totală de 87 mii lei la SC Uzina Mecanică Drăgăşani SA, ca urmare a majorării de către societatea privatizată a capitalului social cu valoarea suprafeţei de teren de 851 mp, aferent obiectivului "Atelier Şcoală", deţinut în administrare la momentul privatizării. De asemenea, a fost obligat în instanţă cumpărătorul Societăţii Comerciale Electrica Oltenia SA la plata de penalităţi şi dobânzi către SAPE SA, în sumă totală de 6.158 mii euro, ca urmare a nerespectării clauzelor din contractul de vânzare-cumpărare acţiuni al societăţii.
     CEZ, compania de stat din Cehia, a plătit, în 2005, 151 de milioane euro pentru a prelua SC Electrica Oltenia SA. 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] Există unele divergenţe între stat şi OMV cu privire la majorarea de capital cu terenurile

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 


ATENŢIE!
Orice comentariu care nu are legătură cu textul articolului dar se încadrează in tematica pieţei de capital, va fi redirijat de administrator în Forumul BURSA.
.
Aceeasi sectiune (Piata De Capital)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
Indicii BVB au deschis în creştere click să citeşti tot articolul
ALEX MILCEV, EY:
"Ţara noastră, departe de a reglementa tratamentul fiscal al cripto-monedelor" click să citeşti tot articolul
BVB
Volumul rămâne sub valoarea medie din 2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
STUDIU AAFBR:
"Piaţa obligaţiunilor tranzacţionabile la bursă este foarte concentrată" click să citeşti tot articolul
ÎN VEDEREA EFECTUĂRII SUCCESIUNILOR
Depozitarul Central: "Notarii vor putea obţine atestate privind acţiunile deţinute de persoane decedate" click să citeşti tot articolul
RAPORT AL CURŢII DE CONTURI 2016:
Acţiunile fostei AVAS la 23 de societăţi comerciale, executate pentru despăgubiri către "Dac Air" click să citeşti tot articolul
Indicii BVB au închis în teritoriu negativ, pe un rulaj de 6,8 milioane euro click să citeşti tot articolul
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI:
Lichiditate de 3,3 milioane de euro pe BVB click să citeşti tot articolul
Indicii BVB au deschis în creştere click să citeşti tot articolul
BVB
Volumul scade la doar 25 de milioane de lei click să citeşti tot articolul
LA FINALUL LUNII IANUARIE,
Activele nete ale SIF-urilor, în creştere cu 3,7% click să citeşti tot articolul
Bermas lansează o ofertă de răscumpărare pentru 6% din acţiunile societăţii click să citeşti tot articolul
Consorţiul din care face parte Transgaz a depus ofertă pentru 66% din DESFA click să citeşti tot articolul
SIF TRANSILVANIA - Raport curent click să citeşti tot articolul
Indicii BVB au închis în teritoriu negativ, pe un rulaj de 5,4 milioane euro click să citeşti tot articolul
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Miscellanea, 09:12
UPDATE
Trafic feroviar blocat în Ploieşti, după ce o pasarelă de la Gara de Vest s-a prăbuşit peste calea ferată
     * ACTUALIZARE 10:45 Pasagerii trenurilor blocate în Prahova au fost preluaţi de autocare
     Pasagerii din cele şase trenuri oprite în judeţul Prahova după prăbuşirea unei pasarele metalice în Gara de Vest din Ploieşti vor fi preluaţi de autocare din Gara Ploieşti Sud şi duşi până în localitatea Buda, de unde îşi vor putea continua călătoria cu trenul, pe o altă rută care nu este blocată, a precizat purtătorul de cuvânt al CFR, Oana Brânzan, citat de news.ro.
     --------
     Traficul feroviar este complet blocat, în această dimineaţă, în Gara de Vest din Ploieşti, după ce o pasarelă metalică grea de patru tone şi lungă de 15 metri s-a prăbuşit peste liniile ferate.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Bănci-Asigurări, 11:05
ROBOR la trei luni a stagnat la 2,09%
     Indicele ROBOR la 3 luni a stagnat astăzi la 2,09%, valoare înregistrată şi în şedinţa anterioară, potrivit datelor publicate de Banca Naţională a României (BNR).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 10:28
Bursele europene au deschis în scădere
     Cinci indici bursieri europeni au deschis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de astăzi în depreciere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 10:18
Aproximativ 300 de infracţiuni constatate de Poliţia Capitalei, în prima jumătate a acestei luni
     În prima jumătate a lunii februarie, poliţiştii din cadrul Direcţiei Generale de Poliţie a Municipiului Bucureşti (DGPMB), au constatat în flagrant 294 de infracţiuni, în timpul sau imediat după săvârşirea acestora, anunţă instituţia într-un counicat dat astăzi publicităţii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 10:16
Orange a raportat o cifra de afaceri de 280 milioane euro, în intervalul octombrie-decembrie
     În intervalul octombrie-decembrie, Orange România a realizat o cifră de afaceri în valoare de 280 milioane de euro, în creştere cu 7,7% faţă de perioada similară a anului trecut, potrivit unui comunicat de presă remis Redacţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
21.02.2018
BVB
Volumul rămâne sub valoarea medie din 2018
     * George Brande, Interfinbrok: "Investitorii stau într­-o stare de expectativă, ceea ce poate explica rulajul redus"
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a încheiat şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri preponderent în scădere, singurul indice ce a cunoscut o creştere fiind BET-FI, al celor cinci...  click să citeşti tot articolul
21.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Creşteri în Europa, în baza rezultatelor companiilor
     Bursele din Europa au crescut ieri, în a doua parte a zilei, datorită rezultator financiare peste aşteptări anunţate de unele companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
20.02.2018
BVB
Volumul scade la doar 25 de milioane de lei
     * BET­-FI, singurul indice în creştere
       Volumul înregistrat în prima zi de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de doar 25,5 milioane de lei (5,47 milioane de euro), cu mult sub nivelul înregistrat în şedinţa anterioară, de circa 66...  click să citeşti tot articolul
20.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Acţiunile "Daimler" - afectate de o investigaţie privind compania, în SUA
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs mixt ieri, în contextul unui volum redus, dat fiind că au fost închise atât pieţele americane, cât şi unele din Asia.  click să citeşti tot articolul
19.02.2018
BVB
Rulajul rămâne peste media acestui an
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a încheiat ultima zi de tranzacţionare a săptămânii trecute în creştere, cea mai mare apreciere, dintre indicii bursei, de 1,19%, fiind marcată...  click să citeşti tot articolul
19.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene au încheiat cea mai bună săptămână din 2016 până acum
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele europene au crescut vineri, încheind cea mai bună săptămână din 2016 până în prezent, pe fondul reducerii semnificative a volatilităţii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 20 februarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9802
2.3838
2.9998
4.0408
0.1841
0.6261
0.2141
4.6623
5.2861
1.4946
3.5246
0.2249
0.4821
1.1242
0.0666
0.4678
0.9996
3.7780
0.3217
1.1680
0.5951
0.0583
0.3520
0.2031
2.7795
0.0395
0.1396
1.0285
0.6266
0.1199
162.4854
5.4830 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
Sources: "The US embassy took interest in the reference price for natural gas"
     * Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
       The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks.  click here to read the entire article
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook