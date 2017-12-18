   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Strategia Nationala Anticoruptie

CURTEA SUPREMĂ A DECIS, ÎN NOIEMBRIE 2016, ÎN PRIMĂ INSTANŢĂ:

Mircea Cosma şi Vlad Cosma, condamnaţi la închisoare pentru că ar fi primit şpagă

BURSA 13.02.2018
     *  Sentinţa definitivă - peste o săptămână
       Fostul preşedinte al Consiliului Judeţean Prahova Mircea Cosma a fost condamnat, în luna noiembrie 2016, de magistraţii Curţii Supreme, la 8 ani de închisoare, în timp ce fiul sau, deputatul Vlad Cosma, a primit 5 ani de închisoare, pentru corupţie.
     În acelaşi dosar, au fost condamnaţi şi omul de afaceri Răzvan Alexe şi fostul director al Direcţiei Patrimoniu din cadrul CJ Prahova Daniel Alixandrescu, la 2 ani şi 6 luni, respectiv, 6 ani de închisoare.
     Potrivit minutei deciziei, citată de Agerpres, instanţa a dispus confiscarea de la Răzvan Alexe a sumei de 1.260.042,85 lei, de la Vlad Cosma - a sumei de 1.260.042,85 lei, de la Mircea Cosma - 1.890.064,27 lei, de la Daniel Adrian Alixandrescu - 130.000 lei şi de la fiecare dintre inculpaţii Mircea Cosma şi Daniel Adrian Alixandrescu - câte 1.816.821,49 lei.
     De asemenea, judecătorii au decis să menţină sechestrul asigurător instituit de Direcţia Naţională Anticorupţie - Serviciul Teritorial Ploieşti asupra bunurilor imobile aparţinând inculpaţilor Răzvan Alexe, Vlad Alexandru Cosma, Mircea Cosma şi Daniel Adrian Alixandrescu.
     Decizia nu a fost definitivă şi a putut fi atacată cu apel.
     Pe 11 aprilie 2014, procurorii DNA i-au trimis în judecată, sub control judiciar, pe fostul deputat Vlad Cosma, acuzat de trafic de influenţă, şi pe preşedintele CJ Prahova, la data faptelor, Mircea Cosma, pentru luare de mită şi abuz în serviciu.
     Împreună cu cei doi, au mai fost deferiţi justiţiei omul de afaceri Răzvan Alexe, acuzat de trafic de influenţă şi dare de mită, şi directorul Direcţiei Patrimoniu din cadrul CJ Prahova, la data faptelor, Daniel Alixandrescu, acuzat de luare de mită şi abuz în serviciu.
     Potrivit DNA, în perioada 2010 - 2013, preşedintele CJ Prahova Mircea Cosma a derulat o activitate infracţională de natură să prejudicieze bugetul public al judeţului, în favoarea unor interese private, antrenând într-un circuit ilicit, susţinut şi de reprezentanţii societăţilor comerciale favorizate - denunţători în cauză, mai multe persoane printre care şi pe fiul său, Vlad Cosma.
     DNA precizează: "În concret, contra unor sume de bani - reprezentând, iniţial - preţul unor contracte de vânzare-cumpărare terenuri supraevaluate şi ulterior - un procent din câştigul asigurat celor 3 societăţi comerciale, inculpatul Cosma - uzând de prerogativele conferite de funcţia deţinută la nivelul autorităţii publice judeţene şi beneficiind de concursul cointeresat al inculpatului Alixandrescu - funcţionar public având calitatea de director al unor departamente «cheie» în CJ Prahova, a facilitat câştigarea de către cele trei societăţi a procedurilor de achiziţie publică organizate de Consiliul Judeţean ca entitate achizitoare de lucrări şi servicii, dar şi decontarea cu prioritate a altor lucrări deja efectuate".
     Intervenţia reprezentanţilor societăţilor la şeful CJ s-a realizat fie direct (prin reprezentantul de atunci al uneia dintre cele trei firme, în prezent decedat), fie prin intermediul lui Vlad Cosma şi Răzvan Alexe (apropiat al familiei Cosma), care şi-au traficat influenţa avută asupra lui Mircea Cosma contra unui "comision" împărţit între ei.
     *  Mircea Cosma, urmărit penal în dosarul cumnatului premierului Victor Ponta
     Preşedintele Consiliului Judeţean Prahova, Mircea Cosma este urmărit penal şi în dosarul cumnatului premierului Victor Ponta, Iulian Herţanu.
     Acesta a fost arestat preventiv în 18 februarie 2015, alături de omul de afaceri Vladimir Ciorbă, în dosarul vizând fraudarea de fonduri europene pentru lucrări de canalizare la Comarnic, executate de firma sa SC Grossman Engineering Group. În acelaşi dosar, au fost fost puşi sub control judiciar deputatul Sebastian Ghiţă, deputatul PSD, Vlad Cosma şi tatăl acestuia, preşedintele Consiliului Judeţean Prahova la acea vreme, Mircea Cosma, directorul de producţie al Hidro Prahova, Virgiliu Iuliu Roman, precum şi omul de afaceri Liviu Munteanu.
     Potrivit anchetatorilor, Virgiliu Roman, Sebastian Ghiţă, Vlad şi Mircea Cosma au sprijinit grupul infracţional din care făcea parte Iulian Herţanu ca să acceseze şi să primească fonduri europene în cadrul contractului de extindere a reţelei de canalizare din oraşul Comarnic, proiect în valoare de aproape zece milioane de euro.
     *  Sebastian Ghiţă i-a cerut în genunchi lui Liviu Tudose să îl salveze pe Mircea Cosma de o anchetă
     Sebastian Ghiţă i-a cerut în genunchi procurorului Liviu Tudose, fost şef al Parchetului de pe lângă Curtea de Apel Ploieşti (PCA), să îl salveze pe preşedintele Consiliului Judeţean Prahova de o anchetă au declarat surse judiciare, citate de Agerpres.
     PCA Ploieşti derula, în acel moment, o anchetă privind fapte de evaziune fiscală şi spălare de bani, cercetările vizând mai multe persoane, dar şi zeci de firme. De altfel, PCA a dispus, în cursul anului 2014, trimiterea în judecată a respectivului dosar, fiind deferiţi justiţiei mai mulţi inculpaţi, printre care fostul angajat al Secretariatului General al Guvernului Marcel Pavaleanu, omul de afaceri Răzvan Alexe, cunoscut drept apropiat al familiei Cosma, dar şi oameni de afaceri ale căror firme au avut, de-a lungul timpului, contracte cu autorităţile publice din Prahova, inclusiv CJ Prahova.
     Liviu Tudose era, la momentul cercetărilor din acel dosar, procuror şef al PCA Ploieşti. El a fost arestat preventiv, în 2016, la propunerea procurorilor DNA Ploieşti, fiind acuzat de folosirea sau permiterea accesului la informaţii nedestinate publicităţii şi luare de mită. Conform surselor citate, Tudose ar fi admis în faţa procurorilor anticorupţie că a purtat discuţii referitoare la acel dosar cu deputatul Sebastian Ghiţă, însă susţine că nu i-a dat informaţii referitoare la percheziţii sau măsuri de supraveghere, relatează Agerpres.
     Ghiţă era nemulţumit cu privire la măsurile asigurătorii dispuse de procurori asupra firmelor implicate în lanţul infracţional, el arătând că acest lucru afectează derularea lucrărilor firmelor de construcţii, susţineau sursele citate. Potrivit acestora, în contextul în care ancheta avansa şi era previzibil faptul că cercetările ar putea ajunge la preşedintele CJ Prahova, Ghiţă, care este un apropiat al familiei Cosma, ar fi intervenit pe lângă procurorul Liviu Tudose, aşezându-se în genunchi în faţa acestuia şi cerându-i să îl salveze pe "moş" (n.r. - Mircea Cosma).
     Liviu Tudose a susţinut că deputatul Sebastian Ghiţă se afla sub influenţă băuturilor alcoolice când a făcut acest gest. 

     Mircea Cosma este unul dintre cei mai importanţi baroni PSD. A devenit consilier judeţean în Prahova din 1992 şi a avut trei mandate în fruntea Consiliului Judeţean Prahova (2000-2004, 2008-2012, 2012-2016). Mircea Cosma este prieten cu fostul premier Adrian Năstase, despre care a afirmat, la un moment dat, că "are şansa să devină legendă vie".
     În 2008, printr-o campanie susţinută, Mircea Cosma l-a ajutat pe fostul premier Adrian Năstase să câştige mandatul de deputat pe Colegiul Mizil. Atunci, Vlad Cosma, fiul lui Mircea Cosma a fost angajat consilier la cabinetul lui Adrian Năstase.
     Adevărul.ro scria, în 2016, că este de notorietate prietenia familiei Cosma cu fostul lider PSD Victor Ponta, precum şi cu omul de afaceri Sebastian Ghiţă. Fiul lui Cosma, Vlad, administrator de firme IT cu nenumărate contracte cu statul încă de la vârsta de 19 ani, declara în 2013, într-un interviu acordat "Adevărul": "Recunosc, am fost inspirat în chestia asta şi de bunul meu prieten, Sebastian Ghiţă, cu care am fost coleg de liceu - el e cu cinci ani mai mare şi l-am urmat ca model".
     _____________________________
     *  Mircea Cosma, implicat şi într-un scandal privind realizarea unor investiţii la Buşteni
     În urmă cu mai mulţi ani, numele lui Mircea Cosma a fost vehiculat în scandalul privind realizarea unor investiţii pe Valea Prahovei, în zona staţiunii Buşteni, potrivit Adevărul.ro, care spune: "În primăvara anului 2003, Octavian Ionescu, un om de afaceri român stabilit în Elveţia, a formulat un denunţ împotriva mai multor persoane, printre care şi Mircea Cosma, preşedinte al Consiliului Judeţean Prahova, dar şi a primarului şi a viceprimarului din Buşteni. Denunţul viza o mită de două milioane de dolari care ar fi fost cerută de funcţionari pentru realizarea unor proiecte de investiţii în zona Buşteni. Ionescu a reclamat că zece funcţionari publici din cadrul Executivului, de la Consiliul Judeţean Prahova şi de la Primăria Buşteni ar fi primit de la omul de afaceri, în intervalul 2001-2002, bunuri şi bani pentru a elibera o serie de acte necesare în derularea programului de amenajare a zonei turistice Valea Cerbului. Funcţionarii ar fi primit în jur de 95.000 de dolari şi diverse cadouri şi ar fi beneficiat şi de deplasări sponsorizate în Elveţia. De asemenea, în 2011, prefectul de atunci, Adrian Dobre l-a acuzat pe Mircea Cosma că, în calitate de preşedinte al CJ Prahova, a votat o hotărâre prin care şi-a despăgubit familia cu 400 de milioane lei vechi din exproprierile pentru drumul de centură DJ 236. Printre despăgubiţi s-au aflat şi cei doi copii ai preşedintelui CJ Prahova, Andreea Oana Cosma şi Vlad Alexandru Cosma. Preşedintele CJ Prahova a justificat situaţia prin faptul că DJ 236 a fost declarat de interes judeţean în 2007, în mandatul de preşedinte al CJ Prahova al lui Florian Anghel, iar copiii săi cumpăraseră terenuri în zonă în 2006, când nu se punea problema cons­trucţiei acelui drum".

 

Internaţional, 07:39
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI,
Bursele asiatice erau în creştere
     Trei din principalii indici bursieri asiatici erau în apreciere la mijlocul şedinţei de tranzacţionare de astăzi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Revista Presei, 07:27
REVISTA PRESEI 13.02.2018
     * ADEVARUL
     * Sebastian Ghiţă, declaraţii la România TV: Procurorul Onea s-a autoincriminat
     Fostul deputat PSD Sebastian Ghiţă, aflat în prezent în Serbia, a declarat, luni seară, într-o intervenţie la România TV că şeful DNA Ploieşti, procurorul Lucian Onea, s-a autoincriminat în conferinţa de presă susţinută luni.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 07:05
Wall Street a închis în creştere
     Principalii indici bursieri de pe Wall Street, New York, au închis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri în apreciere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Jurnal Bursier
13.02.2018
BVB
Rulaj de doar 23 de milioane de lei
     * Dragoş Mesaroş, Goldring: "Creşterea pieţei americane şi aşteptările pozitive privind rezultatele financiare ale companiilor pentru 2017 reprezintă factorii ce au impulsionat creşterea bursei"
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a început săptămâna în teritoriu pozitiv, din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, toţi indicii Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) încheind şedinţa în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Semne de optimism pe pieţele europene
     Bursele europene au crescut ieri, după ce, în intervalul 5-9 februarie, au înregistrat cel mai puternic declin din ultimii doi ani, analiştii considerând că avansul s-a datorat tonului încurajator...  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele americane, într-una din cele mai rele săptămâni de după criza financiară
     Bursele din Statele Unite ale Americii au încheiat, vineri, una din cele mai rele săptămâni de după criza financiară izbucnită cu zece ani în urmă, în pofida faptului că acţiunile de pe Wall Street...  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.02.2018
BVB
Piaţa, dominată de oferta Purcari
     Şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la finalul săptămânii trecute a fost marcată de înregistrarea ofertei publice de vânzare pentru 49% din acţiunile companiei Purcari Wineries (WINE), care s-a...  click să citeşti tot articolul
09.02.2018
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 31 IANUARIE - 7 FEBRUARIE
George Brande, Interfinbrok: "Erste Bank profită de programul de stimulare monetară cantitativă al BCE"
     Marcând un avans de 2,59%, în raport cu moneda euro, în intervalul 31 ianuarie - 7 februarie, titlurile Erste Group Bank (EBS) urcă pe primul loc al randamentelor Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB),...  click să citeşti tot articolul
09.02.2018
BVB
Acţiunile BRD, vedeta şedinţei de tranzacţionare
     * George Brande, Interfinbrok: "Există aşteptări privind randamente ridicate ale dividendelor, în cazul majorităţii companiilor importante ale bursei"
       Acţiunile BRD - Groupe Societe Generale (BRD) au fost vedeta şedinţei de tranzacţionare de ieri, transferurile cu titlurile societăţii bancare însumând 25,68 milioane de lei, reprezentând circa 60%...  click să citeşti tot articolul
English Section
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
