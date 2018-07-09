   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Companii Afaceri

"Dacă Ikea renunţă la producătorii de mobilă din România, avem o mare problemă"

BURSA 17.09.2018
măreşte imaginea
     * Interviu cu Iuliu Moldoveanu, preşedintele ACRM
     
     * "Din primii zece producători de mobilă de la noi, opt lucrează pentru Ikea şi unul pentru Kika"
     * "«Războiul» dintre fabricile de mobilă şi micii meseriaşi este mai mult un război de gherilă"
     * "Căutarea continuă de oameni generează conflicte între companii, pentru că îşi iau unul altuia muncitorii, nefiind forţă de muncă în piaţă"
     
     Magazinele de tipul Ikea sau Kika nu sunt un duşman al producătorilor de mobilă, ne-a spus Iuliu Moldoveanu, preşedintele Asociaţiei Clubul Român de Mobilă (ACRM), într-un interviu, completând: "Aceste magazine comercializează mobilier de o anumită factură, specializat, iar o mare parte a mobilierului este executat în Româ­nia. Dacă Ikea pleacă mâine din România, atunci avem o mare problemă. Ikea lucrează ca furnizor global de soluţii, dar mobilierul este făcut în ţara noastră. 47.000 de oameni lucrează în momentul aces­ta pentru Ikea, pe industria amenajări interioare, de la mobilier până la perdele, de la saltele până la ceşti de porţelan. Din primii zece producători de mobilă din România, opt lucrează pentru Ikea şi unul pentru Kika".
     
     Reporter: Ce rol are industria mobilei în economia autohtonă?
     Iuliu Moldoveanu: Industria mobilei are în continuare un aport major în ceea ce înseamnă echilibrarea balanţei comerciale, pentru că este o industrie care exportă foarte mult. Anul trecut am exportat mobilă în valoare de circa 2,2 miliarde euro şi am importat obiecte de mobilier de 661,8 milioa­ne. Deci, balanţa comercială este bună, 86,4% din producţia noastră de mobilă exportându-se, în condiţiile în care valoarea producţiei a fost de 2,5 miliarde euro. Faptul că în 2017 industria de profil a avut o creştere faţă de 2016 destul de mică, de circa 0,9%, iar exportul a crescut cu 1,7%, este un aspect important.
     Reporter: Unde exportăm mobilă?
     Iuliu Moldoveanu: Exportăm în Germania (18-20%), în Franţa (14%), Cehia, Olanda, Mariea Britanie, Spania, spaţiul UE fiind acoperit. Creşteri importante ale exportului au fost înregistrate în Polonia, Federaţia Rusă, Moldova, Spania, Olanda, Belgia, reduceri având loc în Germania, Italia, Austria, Marea Britanie, Ucraina, SUA, Serbia.
     În continuare industria este interesată să exporte către America şi ţările arabe. Există, însă, o problemă legată de cultura ţărilor respective, pentru că mobilierul exportat în America este cu totul altfel faţă de cel din UE şi faţă de ţările arabe şi este nevoie de arhitecţi, de formatori de opinie care pot să facă mobilă pentru aceste destinaţii, iar relaţiile noastre comerciale cu aceste două extremităţi sunt destul de mici, ceea ce se reflectă şi în zona de mobilier.
     Reporter: Ce s-a întâmplat cu exporturile masive pe care le făceam către Rusia?
     Iuliu Moldoveanu: S-au mutat în zona UE. Înainte de 1989, România a exportat mai mult în URSS, iar acum foarte puţine firme mai trimit mobilă în această zonă - cele care fac mobilă din lemn masiv, dar nu neapărat în Rusia, ci în ţările vecine - Armenia, Uzbekistan etc.. Ca să poţi exporta în Rusia este nevoie de foarte multă birocraţie şi diplomaţie.
     Piaţa internă absoarbe destul de puţin, deşi relaxarea fiscală ar fi trebuit să determine o creştere a consumului de produse pe termen mediu-lung, cum sunt cele de mobilier.
     Reporter: Dar de ce livrăm atât de puţin pe intern?
     Iuliu Moldoveanu: Importul de mobilier care se face este exclusiv pentru piaţa de HoReCa şi office, foarte puţin pe home. Produsele din Polonia sunt mult mai ieftine decât cele pe care le facem noi. Cauzele sunt multiple - de la preţul materiei prime, care este mai mic, la tehnologizarea pe care o au, până la ajutorul statului polonez în susţinerea exportului.
     Reporter: Din punct de vedere calitativ, cum sunt aceste obiecte de mobilier aduse din afară?
     Iuliu Moldoveanu: Calitativ sunt cam la fel, dar dacă vorbim strict de mobilier din plăci laminate, HPL, nu de lemn masiv, unde noi suntem mult în faţă.
     Reporter: Din ce zonă vin cele mai multe cereri - apartamente, vile, renovări?
     Iuliu Moldoveanu: Cred că zona de apartamente şi vile noi are o pondere mai mare, dar şi valorile sunt mai mari aici. Sunt anumiţi clienţi care dacă nu sunt sfătuiţi de arhitecţi ajung să îşi împartă bugetul, în momentul în care îşi construiesc o casă, în aşa fel încât atunci când termină cu totul, mai puţin ambientare, ajung la fundul sacului. Şi aşa încearcă să mobileze sutele de metri pătraţi cu 5% din valoarea iniţială a proiectului. De aceea este nevoie de specialişti, de birouri care să aibă cunoştinţe de ce se întâmplă în industrie. Noi am creat cel puţin două birouri de arhitectură cu care lucrăm în mod constant pentru nevoile membrilor noştri şi care ajută foarte mult în ceea ce ţine de buna relaţie între clientul final şi producător, pentru că aceştia doi în permanenţă sunt în poziţii antagonice, indiferent de dorinţa unui furnizor de a fi cât mai pe placul clientului. Dacă furnizorul i-ar spune clientului că îi duce mobilierul acasă fără să îl coste nimic, atunci lucrurile ar sta foarte bine. Câtă vreme însă totul are un cost şi un termen, situaţia ajunge să degenereze. Arhitectul se ocupă de tot, de la ce înseamnă zona de instalaţii şi până la ce presupune mobilarea, ocupân­du-se inclusiv de ceea ce însea­m­nă relaţia cu furnizorul, obţinere de oferte etc.. Dacă lucrezi cu un specialist, ai toate şansele să iasă ceea ce îţi doreşti.
     În ceea ce priveşte clădirile noi, bucătăriile sunt incluse în preţul apartamentului, fiind luate de la diverşi dealeri, care oricum pun o presiune fantas­tică pe preţ, din punct de vedere al furnizorilor, iar noi suntem acum în postura să refuzăm produsele ieftine. Nu este normal să lucrăm cu nişte marje foarte mici în intern, când putem lucra cu marje normale în afara ţării.
     O parte din mobila realizată în apartamente este înregistrată, apărând în situaţiile Institutului Naţional de Statis­tică, o altă parte, însă, este făcută de micii meseriaşi care nu sunt înregistraţi nicăieri. Această zonă este destul de periculoasă, pentru că afectează mult producătorii mici şi medii. "Războiul" dintre fabricile de mobilă şi micii meseriaşi este mai mult un război de gherilă, pentru că ei sunt mulţi.
     Reporter: Dar cu magazinele de genul Ikea şi Kika ce relaţii aveţi?
     Iuliu Moldoveanu: Magazinele de acest tip nu sunt un duşman al nos­tru, pentru că ele fac mobilier de o anumită factură, pe care sunt specializate, iar o mare parte din mobilierul de la Ikea este făcut în România. Dacă Ikea pleacă mâine din România, atunci avem o mare problemă. Ikea lucrează ca furnizor global de soluţii, dar mobilierul este făcut în ţara noastră. 47.000 de oameni lucrează în momentul acesta pentru Ikea, pe industria amenajări interioare, de la mobilier până la perdele, de la saltele până la ceşti de porţelan.
     Din primii zece producători din România, opt lucrează pentru Ikea şi unul pentru Kika. Întreaga lor producţie este dedicată acestor magazine, deci fără ei nu am avea această dezvoltare. În acelaşi timp, nu ne batem cu giganţii din piaţă.
     Reporter: Cum se promovează firmele autohtone de mobilă în afara ţării?
     Iuliu Moldoveanu: Partenerii externi percep foarte bine promovarea la comun a companiilor de profil, ideea de grup. Semnalele către zona externă trebuie cât mai mult mărite, pentru că după o participare la târgurile internaţionale succesul nu se vede imediat. Sunt foarte puţini antreprenorii români care au răbdare să meargă trei ani la rând la acelaşi târg, în acelaşi loc, cu tipuri de produse diferite în permanenţă. Preferabil este să nu ai un stand sub culorile tricolorului. Standurile naţionale, indiferent de culoarea drapelului, sunt evitate în general de către dealeri. Ei vor să discute cu producătorii, să vadă un stand curat, între 50 şi 100 de metri pătraţi.
     Reporter: Promovarea este făcută din surse proprii?
     Iuliu Moldoveanu: Da. Pentru târgurile de specialitate, de la Köln şi Milano, Birmingham şi mai nou şi de la New York, în programul de promovare al Ministerului Economiei există aceste proiecte bine definite, doar că în permanenţă există probleme de birocraţie - că nu se încadrează în bugetele alocate, că majoritatea licitaţiilor se termină cu doar câteva zile înainte să fie târgul etc.. Compania trebuie să antameze câteva sute de metri pătraţi de stand, care costă zeci de mii de euro şi se trezeşte că, în ultimele zile, nu vine nimeni să facă standul naţional. În aces­te condiţii, majoritatea producătorilor mari şi medii nu se implică în acest lucru şi merg pe forţele proprii. Sunt şi companii mici şi medii care vor să meargă la astfel de manifestări, dar nu au forţa necesară să meargă singure şi apelează la acest gen de program, dar calea cea mai bună este prin forţe proprii. O companie care doreşte să cucereas­că o piaţă vestică şi nu este în stare să îşi facă un stand de 100 de metri la Köln sau la Milano, nu va putea să susţină comenzi de zeci de mii de euro.
     Reporter: Care sunt tendinţele în design?
     Iuliu Moldoveanu: Din ce am observat la târgurile din acest an - foarte mult mobilier simplu, suplu, în care sticla şi metalul sunt foarte bine definite. Se evită aglomerările şi corpurile masive de mobilier, sunt culori destul de vii şi foarte multă verdeaţă, în ambientările pe care le fac arhitecţii.
     Mobilierul de-a gata şi nu la comandă capătă destul de mult contur, întrucât clienţii nu mai au răbdare. Oamenii care caută să îmbine confortul cu luxul şi funcţionalitatea nu au timp de aşteptat şi atunci cumpără direct produsul care le-a plăcut dintr-un stand sau dintr-un magazin.
     În plus, clientul nu trebuie să îşi caute singur, ci să îşi angajeze o firmă de arhitectură sau un arhitect de interior, întrucât costurile nu sunt foarte mari. Sunt oameni de afaceri din România care pleacă la Köln sau la Milano cu arhitectul după ei, îşi aleg mobila şi apoi o livrează în ţară. Sau se duc arhitecţii acolo şi vin cu soluţii, pentru că îţi alegi arhitecţii ca să îţi ofere soluţii, nu să facă ce vrei tu. Sunt foarte mulţi oameni care încep să conştientizeze aspectele legate de estetică, de funcţionalitate, de design, să îmbine aceste elemente şi să îşi construiască o oază în care să se simtă bine şi care, raportată la restul ansamblului, să arate cât de cât normal.
     Sunt arhitecţi care militează pentru acest lucru, dincolo de conceptul de casă inteligentă, în care sistemele sunt integrate şi partea de poluare este redusă. În unele condiţii, în zona de case smart sunt anumite părţi ale confortului la care trebuie să renunţi din diverse motive.
     Aşadar, arhitecţii cu care lucrăm se încadrează în acest trend observat la târguri. Ei vin şi propun tot felul de linii normale, curate, uniforme, fără chestii întortochiate, şi ajung la o înţelegere cu clienţii.
     Reporter: Cum arată o casă inteligentă, dar cu un ecosistem care să ofere confortul necesar?
     Iuliu Moldoveanu: Sunt foarte mulţi producători de branduri tech care îşi promovează produsele în aşa fel încât să le poţi integra foarte uşor în universul unei case. Atunci când foloseşti toate elementele de genul telefoane, tablete, televizoare etc. şi le integrezi în universul casei tale, deja eşti mult mai liniştit. În acelaşi timp, trebuie să le raportezi la un tip de mobilier foarte simplu. Bucătăria se integrează, mai nou, cu o insulă şi varianta distinc­tă între living şi bucătărie practic dis­pare: Există anumiţi pereţi despărţitori făcuţi din plante decorative, fără să fie vorba de costuri foarte mari.
     Să luăm un apartament normal, cu trei camere - avem o bucătărie alăturată livingului, pe care îl compartimentăm foarte uşor, cu o insulă care să aibă încorporate mai multe utilităţi, dar care să fie conectate împreună - o insulă care să se poată extinde, să fie un blat rabatabil astfel încât să folosim spaţiul pentru alte nevoi - zona de hol - mai degrabă liberă, pentru a nu obtura - un dormitor matrimonial, în care dressingul să joace un rol important astfel încât să nu avem nevoie de alte dependenţe, şi o cameră a copilului sau de oaspeţi, care să fie foarte simplă. În ceea ce priveşte mobilierul din camera copilului, alte obiecte în afară de pat, poate un birou şi câteva compartimente în care să-şi pună jucăriile nu-şi au rostul.
     Reporter: Cât ar costa mobilarea unui astfel de apartament?
     Iuliu Moldoveanu: Între 15.000 şi 20.000 de euro, astfel încât să ai şi funcţionalitate, şi un pic de design, şi nişte materiale normale, şi accesorii de nivel mediu.
     Reporter: Revenind la arhitecţii de interior, există şcoli în acest segment?
     Iuliu Moldoveanu: Aici avem un gol şi o direcţie puţin diferită între ceea ce se întâmplă în şcoală şi ceea ce se întâmplă în realitate în zona de producţie. Dar acest gol se umple prin colaborarea între companii şi în speţă organizaţii şi facultăţile de profil. Câtă vreme colaborările acestea durează de ceva timp, am început să facem un proiect împreună. Noi avem nevoie de ingineri şi arhitecţi şi de operatori şi nu pornim de la ideea să fie bine pregătiţi. Avem în primul rând nevoia să vină şi mai departe îi putem califica la locul de muncă.
     La facultatea de in­ginerie a lemnului din Braşov, care este singura de profil din ţară, sunt foarte puţini doritori. Per total, facultatea este de circa 300 de locuri, pe când în România exis­tă circa 3500-4000 de firme de mobilă. Să spunem că nu au nevoie toate de ingineri, dar, totuşi, sunt foarte puţini specialişti în piaţă.
     În zona de Bucureşti-Ilfov există doar o clasă profesională în zona indus­triei de mobilă, cu 20-30 de elevi. În ţară sunt şcolile profesionale de profil şi companii care fac parteneriate cu aceste şcoli - îi iau şi îi învaţă pe elevi, le plătesc din şcoală un salariu. La facultăţi, avem şi acolo parteneriate şi suntem prezenţi permanent, la examenele de diplomă suntem acolo pentru a putea selecta absolvenţi să îi ajutăm să îşi facă proiectele de diplomă.
     Noi încercăm să îi implicăm în tot felul de proiecte, practica o fac în companiile colegilor noştri, excursiile sunt făcute tot în ideea de a-i fideliza, atelierele şi laboratoarele pe care le realizează ei acolo îmbină ceea ce se cere în cadrul unei companii cu ceea ce profesorii predau. Profesorii au făcut aceste cursuri astfel încât tinerii să înţeleagă ce se întâmplă în cadrul unei companii. Cei care lucrează din timpul facultăţii au un plus. Căutarea continuă de oameni generează conflicte între companii, pentru că îşi iau unul de la altul muncitorii, nefiind forţă de muncă în piaţă.
     Am abordat nişte agenţii de forţă de muncă şi au venit cu propuneri destul de punctuale de forţă de muncă - Vietnam, Laos, Sri Lanka. Deja permisele de muncă au început să se acorde des­tul de mult. Anul trecut, până în vară au fost acordate 1.200 de permise, anul acesta doar până în martie s-au acordat acelaşi număr de permise de muncă, pentru operatori medii pe diverse tipuri de paliere. Condiţiile muncitorilor din ţări precum cele de mai sus sunt specifice. Cultura muncii la ei este diferită, costurile salariale sunt diferite, dar dacă ai producţie de produse repetitive, productivitatea într-un termen relativ scurt creşte, atunci merită să îi contractezi. Momentan, aşteptăm în­cheierea unui prim contract cu ei, ca să avem la ce să ne raportăm.
     Am încercat şi în ţările apropiate, cum ar fi Moldova, dar cultura celorlalţi este diferită. Ei ştiu ce înseamnă să muncească, să meargă la program, să se mulţumească cu puţin, să dăruiască mai mult decât primesc. Evident că trebuie să fie un schimb bilateral echitabil, dar câtă vreme încerci să păcăleşti munca tot cerând majorări de salarii, ai o problemă.
     Sunt 3,5 milioane de români plecaţi în străinătate la muncă. În toată zona de Est este plin de români, care lucrează inclusiv în mobilă.
     Reporter: Care sunt problemele sectorului?
     Iuliu Moldoveanu: Avem anumite probleme foarte pregnante. Preţul masei lemnoase s-a majorat cu 30-40%. La fel, la materii prime şi materiale, preţul creşte lunar. În fiecare lună primim înştiinţări că se măreşte preţul materiei prime. Furnizorii dau vina pe carburanţi, energie etc.. O parte a creşterii este absorbită de companie şi de clientul final, dar sunt anumite situaţii în care nu găsim masă lemnoasă şi atunci importăm lemn. Noi, o ţară care are păduri, importăm lemn să facem mobilier ca să îl trimitem în ţara de unde am luat acest lemn. Am ajuns cât de cât la o înţelegere de a exporta cât mai puţin lemn brut şi să exportăm lemn prelucrat, pentru că are o valoare mai mare. Este mai uşor ca cei de la gatere să vândă lemn companiilor de mobilă din România, pentru ca acestea să o poa­tă prelucra şi să o vândă cu plus valoare.
     S-a făcut, la un moment dat, o comisie de atestare a producătorilor de mobilă la care, dacă te înscrii, poţi avea un drept de preempţiune asupra unei anumite cantităţi de masă lemnoasă. Este un început, dar este o parcelă de floricele într-un lan de neghină.
     Reporter: Care sunt perspectivele industriei de mobilă?
     Iuliu Moldoveanu: Varianta unei creşteri graduale a exportului; identificarea de noi clienţi, în speţă integratori din piaţa vest-europeană (cu unii suntem deja în negocieri să lucreze cu noi pe proiect) pentru proiecte cât mai bine construite - ideile lor puse în practică în fabricile colegilor noştri, dar într-o zonă de optimizare în care 4-5 companii lucrerază într-un singur proiect; strângerea legăturilor cu cele două facultăţi de profil; achiziţii comune; depuneri de proiecte pe fonduri europene, astfel încât zona de tehnologie să crească; prezenţele la târguri; insistarea pe scăderea costurilor.
     Trebuie subliniat că este mai important să vinzi decât să îţi majorezi mica ta cotă de piaţă. Suntem mai puternici uniţi, mai multe companii împreună fac ca lucrurile să meargă mai bine.
     Reporter: Mulţumesc!
     
     A consemnat EMILIA OLESCU
     Interviu preluat din revista BURSA Construcţiilor 
 
Ediţii precedente
English Section
07.09.2018
DEPUTY VIRGIL POPESCU, VICEPRESIDENT OF THE COMMISSION FOR INDUSTRIES AND SERVICES
"Revenues from the exploitation of natural gas in the Black Sea need to return to the energy sector"
     The offshore law will once again reach the Commission, in one or two weeks, according to Mr. Virgil Popescu, the vice-president of the Commission for Industries and Services, the Chamber of Deputies.  click here to read the entire article
05.09.2018
MRS. FIREA'S VERBAL BOMBS
The mayor of Bucharest continues the war with the internal affairs minister
     * "There have been attempts for the prefect to be made a scapegoat"
     * "The support from the government wasn't much to talk about, so if it were withdrawn, there wouldn't be much of a difference"
     Bucharest's General Mayor was heard on Tuesday as a witness by the prosecutors of the General Prosecutor's Office in the case concerning the events which happened on August 10th in Victoriei Square. Before going into the Prosecutors' Department building, Gabriela Firea said she stood by her statements made immediately after the meeting of the National Executive Committee of the PSD and said: "I always speak based on facts, not just in this particular case, but in other areas as well, including politics. I will be answering to the questions of the prosecutor who contacted me and told me I was supposed to be heard in the case which is now being investigated concerning the intervention of the gendarmes on August 10th".  click here to read the entire article
31.08.2018
Europe is seeing the specter of the "stones of hunger"
     The particularly hot weather and the conditions of extreme draught in Europe have brought to light terrible warnings from the past.
     Associated Press recently wrote that in the riverbed of the Elba in the Czech Republic have resurfaced the giant stones known as "the hunger stones", which have indicated over time, the coming of hard times.
     "When you see me, weep", is written on one of these stones, which seems to be considered the best hydrological benchmark in Europe. The inscription is in German and dates back to 1616.
     A detailed analysis of the stone inscriptions was published by the Czech researchers in the "Climate of the Past" magazine in 2013 (author's note: "Droughts in the Czech Lands, 1090-2012 AD", April 2013).  click here to read the entire article
29.08.2018
American record: the Nasdaq has exceeded the 8,000 points level
     * Claudiu Cazacu, XTB România: "United States companies have posted results that even exceeded the analysts' expectations, which were already for 2-figure profit increases"
     * Liviu Moldovan, financial analyst: "Currently, investors have a «blind» faith in the stock markets, in general, and in that of the US, in particular"
     For the first time in the history of the American markets, Nasdaq has surpassed the psychological level of 8,000 points.
     In the August 27 session, the Standard & Poor's 500 (S&P 500) index also reached an all time high, ending the trading session at almost 2,897 points.  click here to read the entire article
27.08.2018
Darius Vâlcov digs up the IPO of Digi Communications
     The capital market was marked, last week, by a number of controversial statements tied to the listing of Digi Communications, starting from the statements made recently by Darius Vâlcov, state advisor on the team of the prime-minister, who wrote on his Facebook page that he has asked the Financial Oversight Authority (ASF) if it was true that the book value of the Digi shares was 1 leu and 8 bani, and pointed out that at the time of the IPO, the shares of Digi were listed at 40 lei and are currently priced at 28 lei (30% down) and keep going down.  click here to read the entire article
23.08.2018
Highways keep collapsing - this time in Germany
     Angela Merkel inaugurated the highway in December 2005, less than a month after she became chancellor of Germany.
     The highway was built on the territory of the former East Germany, connects Lubeck and the Polish border, after the junction with A11, and goes through the electoral precinct of chancellor Merkel.  click here to read the entire article
20.08.2018
THE NATIONAL MINERAL RESOURCES AGENCY, IN A NOTIFICATION TO THE PRIME-MINISTER:
The failure to update the natural gas royalties has caused a loss of 8 billion lei to the state budget
     The Romanian government has lost over 8 billion lei, between 2006-2018, following the failure to update the royalties paid by the oil and gas companies, says Gigi Dragomir, the president of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM), in a report sent to the prime-minister.  click here to read the entire article
15.08.2018
"In 1997, the Lombard interest rate rose from 50% to 674%, in one night"
      * (Interview with Radu Graţian Gheţea, President - CEO of CEC Bank)
     In banking there are many risks and that is why banks need to be flexible and have as diverse an exposure as possible, which take the market circumstances at the time into account, says Radu Graţian Gheţea, President and CEO of CEC Bank. He told us, in an interview: "We have to adapt to what is happening in the market and we need to do things in such a way that the economic activity and that of the bank both function properly. If we're going with the idea that we want to eliminate every risk, then we'll just stop doing anything. For instance, we have been and we are a bank which heavily funds agriculture, which also means animal husbandry. A few years ago, our exposure to the aviculture sector was rather significant, and when the avian flu came we had to cover some non-performing loans on that segment. Now that the avian flu is done, we are facing the swine flu. What should we do, stop lending?"
     Reporter: Lately, there have been opinions from some experts who are saying that there is a wave of non-performing loans of the ones taken out by the First Home Program. What is your comment on these statements?  click here to read the entire article
08.08.2018
"Banks of the future need to speak the same language as the new generations"
     * (Interview with Laszlo Diosi, OTP Bank CEO)
     Reporter: How would you describe the banking market, at the present time?
     Laszlo Diosi: Even though there are plenty of challenges, there are also many opportunities for the Romanian banking system. The lessons of the financial-economic crisis have resulted in a better regulated framework, stable, transparent and predictable. The guiding line of the policies developed by the authorities that are qualified, but in particular by those with a regulatory and oversight role has been characterized by a balance between profitability and systemic safety.
     But there is no shortage of challenges. We are talking here about challenges which concern the digitalization of the banking system and the national and international legislation. The entire system needs to align with complex and sometimes confused regulations.
     Recorded by Emilia Olescu  click here to read the entire article
31.07.2018
"I would wholeheartedly vote for a Romexit"
     * (Interview with Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers)
     The management of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) needs to find out from brokers whether Romania truly needs a derivatives market, says Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, who was kind enough to grant BURSA an interview.  click here to read the entire article
27.07.2018
THE DĂNCILĂ GOVERNMENT AFTER SIX MONTHS
Budget deficit has increased 2.4 times
     Now we know why prime-minister Dăncilă was in a hurry to announce the activity report for the first six months at the helm of the Romanian government: the nice tale of the hike of pensions and salaries wasn't supposed to be overshadowed by the evolution of budget expenses, whose increase has led the deficit of the consolidated general budget to 1.61% of the GDP, from 0.88% after the first five months of the year.  click here to read the entire article
23.07.2018
BECAUSE AN AGREEMENT ON THE PRICE COULDN'T BE REACHED,
The Alro Public Offer has failed
     The public offer started by Vimetco and Conef for a stake of at most 53.77% of the shares of Alro Slatina (Alro) has been unsuccessful, as the issuer announced that due to the unfavorable market conditions, the shareholders, company and underwriters couldn't agree on a price for the volume of 383.79 million shares put up for sale.  click here to read the entire article
23.07.2018
ECONOMIC ANALYST AURELIAN DOCHIA PREDICTS:
"A hike in taxes, unavoidable in the near future"
     * According to Eurostat, Romania has the biggest governmental deficit in the EU
     The hike of some taxes, in the near future, is unavoidable, according to economic analyst Aurelian Dochia.
     His statement comes as, in the first quarter, the government's deficit has seen an increase over the last quarter of 2017, according to data by the European Statistics Office (Eurostat).  click here to read the entire article
13.07.2018
Russia World Cup
The last assault in Moscow: France - Croatia
     The final tournament of the World Football Cup will end with a gala representation, the duel between Croatia and France. France, the with the most expensive players in the tournament, has met the expectations, Croatia is the biggest surprise the of the competition.  click here to read the entire article
09.07.2018
FOOTBALL AND MONEY
Professionally sold image
     Cristiano Ronaldo (33 years old) had several hits over the last few days, even though in the final tournament of the World Championship he failed to exceed expectations, as Portugal was eliminated in the round of eight.  click here to read the entire article
.