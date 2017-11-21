   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Macroeconomie

Dan Cristian Popescu: "Microsoft şi General Motors sunt în discuţii avansate să îşi mute sediile pe Europa în Pipera"

15.01.2018

A.I.
 
     * (Interviu cu Dan Cristian Popescu, viceprimar al Sectorului 2 al Capitalei)
     *  "Infrastructura din Pipera este anacronică faţă de investiţiile din zonă"
     *  "Am mutat Starea Civilă la Veranda Mall, gratis, pentru ca oamenii să meargă la mall ca să-şi facă buletinele"
     *  "Salariile angajaţilor Primăriei Sectorului 2 - 30% din buget"
     *  "Estimez că peste jumătate dintre primăriile din ţară vor intra în incapacitate de plată"
         După ce Amazon şi-a deschis sediul pe Europa în zona Pipera din Bucureşti, Microsoft şi General Motors sunt aproape să îi urmeze exemplul, potrivit lui Dan Cristian Popescu, viceprimar al Sectorului 2. Domnia sa a avut amabilitatea să ne acorde un interviu despre activitatea sa în cadrul Primăriei Sectorului 2 şi despre planurile sale, în viitor.

       Reporter: Cum stăm cu investiţiile în Sectorul 2 al Capitalei, în special în zona Pipera?
     Dan Cristian Popescu: Suntem foarte interesaţi să creăm condiţii mult mai bune pentru zona Pipera, o zonă în care se vor investi foarte mulţi bani din mediul privat.
     Cred că este zona în care se vor investi cei mai mulţi bani din Bucureşti. Deja avem sediul Amazon Europa şi aşteptăm, în acest an, sediul Microsoft Europa şi General Motors Europa. Proprietarii clădirilor de birouri din Pipera au discuţii foarte avansate pentru a aduce aceste firme, care înseamnă plus valoare pentru Bucureşti, în general, nu numai pentru Sectorul 2. Pe orizontală, se vor câştiga foarte mulţi bani: hoteluri, restaurante, toată zona aceasta va beneficia. Ar fi trebuit să vină acolo şi Agenţia Americană a Medicamentului dar, din păcate, şi din cauza traficului, au refuzat zona Bucureştiului.
     Reporter: Deja este foarte aglomerată zona Pipera. Cum se va fluidiza traficul?
     Dan Cristian Popescu: : Chiar înain-te de Revelion, m-am implicat personal şi am pus un echipaj de poliţie permanent pe strada George Constantinescu, cea care face legătura dintre strada Dimitrie Pompeiu şi şoseaua Fabrica de Glucoză. Am ridicat aproape toate maşinile de acolo, erau parcate pe ambele laturi, iar acum se circulă bine pe ambele sensuri. Am pus gardurile de protecţie ca să nu se mai parcheze acolo. Aşteptăm ca cei de la Primăria Capitalei să înceapă supralărgirea Şoselei Fabrica de Glucoză care este foarte necesară. Aşteptăm ca cei de la Capitală să facă traversarea la Şos. Petricani şi Doamna Ghica. În momentul în care se vor realiza aceste pasaje supraterane, traficul în zonă se va fluidiza foarte mult.
     Reporter: Ce ne puteţi spune des-pre finalizarea celor 7 km din autostrada A3 Bucureşti-Ploieşti?
     Dan Cristian Popescu: Autostrada este aproape finalizată, m-am implicat personal să obţin autorizaţiile pentru aceasta pe raza Sectorului 2, dar dacă intră autostrada şi noi nu avem supralărgită Şos. Fabrica de Glucoză, dacă nu avem traversarea de la Şos. Petricani şi cea de la Str. Doamna Ghica, se va crea haos în trafic. Şi acum traficul este îngreunat la orele de vârf, dimineaţa şi seara. Pe Bd. Dimitrie Pompeiu s-ar putea scoate tramvaiul pentru a se supralărgi zona de carosabil. Vrem să modernizăm, prin Administraţia Domeniului Public Sector 2 (ADP), toată zona pietonală. Vrem să cerem inclusiv staţia de metrou Pipera, de la Ministerul Transporturilor, ca să modernizăm infrastructura supraterană a staţiei, pentru că, la orele de vârf, sunt cozi la intrarea şi ieşirea de la metrou. Infrastructura din Pipera este anacronică faţă de investiţiile actuale, dar şi cele viitoare din zonă, ceea ce reprezintă o mare problemă. Este anormal ca investitorii care plătesc taxe de zeci sau sute de milioane de lei pe an să nu aibă o infrastructură decentă în zonă.
     Reporter: Aveţi în vedere şi crearea unei parcări supraterane sau subterane în Pipera?
     Dan Cristian Popescu: Toate clă-dirile care s-au făcut în zonă au parcări subterane, iar noi, cu ajutorul echipajelor de poliţie, ne vom îngriji ca oamenii să nu mai parcheze în afara parcărilor, ca să se fluidizeze circulaţia. Am găsit maşini abandonate de luni de zile, erau şi maşini fără numere de înmatriculare, cu roţile desumflate, proprietarii profitau de faptul că se putea parca pe interzis pentru că acolo nu se interesa nimeni.
     Reporter: Care este valoarea investiţiilor aşteptate în Sectorul 2?
     Dan Cristian Popescu: Numai în Pipera aşteptăm investiţii între 2 şi 3 miliarde de euro în următorii ani. Este o sumă foarte mare şi credem că acea zonă va fi un "downtown" (n.r. centru de interes) al Bucureştiului. Mă refer la clădirea Raiffeisen, Mall Promenada şi clădirea Globalworth.
     Zona este la început şi vrem să facem tot ce ţine de Primăria Sectorului 2 pentru a crea o infrastructură rutieră şi pietonală adecvată. Am avut discuţii, vor urma şi altele, ca să vedem cum contribuie fiecare la dezvoltarea zonei.
     Reporter: Cum este să fii viceprimar comparativ cu a fi deputat?
     Dan Cristian Popescu: Postul de viceprimar este o poziţie executivă. Îmi place mult mai mult pentru că pot să mă implic în lucruri concrete. În Parlament, lucrezi la legi, este o zonă mult mai teoretică, iar aici este mult mai practică. Poţi să şi realizezi ceea ce gândeşti.
     Reporter: Ce aţi făcut anul trecut notabil pentru Primăria Sectorului 2?
     Dan Cristian Popescu: Primul lucru pe care l-am făcut a fost să transparentizez total activitatea primăriei. Am înfiinţat prima comisie permanentă de transparenţă, inovaţie şi reducere a birocraţiei, o comisie care apare doar la Sectorul 2, iar cei de la Ministerul Dezvoltării vor să o implementeze ca bună practică la nivel naţional. În această comisie, am adoptat o hotărâre prin care toate contractele şi plăţile sunt publice, pe site-ul Primăriei.
     Am introdus mai multe reguli, am încurajat achiziţiile comune - sunt zone unde se reduc costurile atunci când cumperi în comun, cum ar fi utilităţile, tehnica de calcul, consumabilele. Am introdus o procedură prin care instituţiile noastre pot să cumpere împreună pentru a reduce costurile. Procedura nu este încă foarte bine aplicată, pentru că există o reticenţă la nou, dar cred că, pe viitor, vom reduce costurile cu 20% - 30% pe astfel de achiziţii, cum-părând volume mai mari şi într-un mod mai transparent.
     Pe zona de taxe locale, am mers în întâmpinarea celor care aveau să ne dea bani, m-am implicat personal şi am reuşit să creştem încasările cu 30% anul trecut. Am început şi executări silite, pe clădiri. Este un lucru mai rar. Din păcate, statul se îngrijeşte mai puţin să îşi recupereze banii.
     O altă măsură pe care am luat-o a fost să mutăm Starea Civilă de la Secţia 7 la Veranda Mall, fără niciun cost pe chirie, ca oamenii să meargă la mall ca să-şi facă buletinele. Am negociat personal cu conducerea mall-ului şi dânşii ne-au dat acest spaţiu gratuit pentru 10 ani. Avem condiţii mai bune pentru oameni, parcare, timpul de aşteptare într-un mediu mult mai plăcut.
     Reporter: Care a fost cea mai mare valoare pe care aţi executat-o?
     Dan Cristian Popescu: Cea mai mare valoare executată a fost de ordinul milioanelor de lei. Având în vedere că am printre atribuţii şi coordonarea activităţii Administraţiei Pieţelor Sector 2, pot să vă spun că am reuşit să recuperăm în instanţă două pieţe de la nişte concesionari care nu plăteau chiriile - o piaţă pe Şos. Colentina şi o piaţă pe Str. Cernăuţi.
     Am renegociat personal contractele cu încă 3 pieţe şi am obţinut bani în plus, aproximativ 3 milioane de euro. Este vorba despre Piaţa Aghireş, Piaţa Mihai Bravu şi Piaţa Domino care aveau contracte ferme pe 30 sau 50 de ani. Chiriile lunare au crescut, de la 1.000 de euro, la 5000 de euro, la una dintre pieţe, iar la celelalte, de la 700 euro, la 2.100 euro, respectiv de la 4.000, la 5.500 euro.
     Reporter: Cine deţine Piaţa Obor în momentul acesta?
     Dan Cristian Popescu: Piaţa Obor este concesionată celor care au Mall Băneasa, unei firme deţinute de omul de afaceri Gabriel Popoviciu. Ne dau o redevenţă de 57.000 euro pe lună, contractul este bun pentru Primărie. Acolo nu am putut negocia superior pentru că ei plătesc mult.
     Avem discuţii cu Ministerul Agriculturii să facem prima piaţă din România exclusiv cu produse tradiţionale româneşti. Ne-am adresat locaţiilor pe care le aveam. Piaţa va fi în Colentina, lângă podul Colentina, pe strada Cremeniţa. Locaţia contează mai puţin având în vedere că va fi unică. Oamenii care vor să cumpere exclusiv produse româneşti vor merge acolo, mai ales că are şi parcare.
     Este posibil să primim şi fonduri de la minister pentru promovare.
     Producătorii ne-au mulţumit că ne-am gândit la ei. M-a frapat faptul că nu sunt decât 550 de producători tradiţionali în România din cauză că nu îi ajută nimeni şi nu au niciun avantaj. Am putea să facem câte o piaţă pe judeţ doar pentru produse tradiţionale. Vreau să facem parteneriat şi cu cei de la Consiliul Judeţean Sibiu să ne aducă producători sibieni cu brânzeturi şi cu cei de la Consiliul Judeţean Ialomiţa pentru legume.
     Reporter: Vreţi să eliminaţi samsarii din pieţe?
     Dan Cristian Popescu: Nu neapărat. Avem Piaţa Obor, cea mai mare din Estul Europei, dacă socotim şi Veranda Mall. În Piaţa Obor "people meter"-ele măsoară 40 de mii de oameni pe zi, tot atâţia câţi ajung în Mall Băneasa. Pieţele mai mici din Sectorul 2 sunt omorâte de Obor. În acest caz trebuie să dăm nişe, să fie ceva special, altfel lumea merge la Obor. Putem avea una cu produse tradiţionale, una cu produse de Sibiu, am vrut şi o piaţă cu peşte, dar nu am găsit o asociaţie în acest sens. Încerc să evit să lucrez cu o firmă, ca să nu se interpreteze că aş avea vreun interes personal.
     La Administraţia Domeniului Public, anul trecut, nu am mai cumpărat flori şi am plantat doar ce am produs în serele noastre, iar cheltuielile cu spaţiile verzi au scăzut de la 20 de milioane de lei, în 2016, la 3 milioane de lei, în 2017.
     Serele au fost retrocedate în 2004, iar Primăria Sectorului 2 a plătit până acum o chirie de 1,2 milioane euro, în loc să le cumpere de la proprietar la valoarea de 300 de mii de dolari, în 2004. Am elaborat un proiect de hotărâre de consiliu să cumpărăm serele ca să nu mai plătim chirie. Nefiind terenul nostru nu putem face nicio investiţie.
     Proiectul de achiziţie a picat la un vot din cauza PSD.
     Reporter: Unde sunt situate serele?
     Dan Cristian Popescu: Serele sunt în Pantelimon, lângă fabrica Tuborg. Vom mai negocia şi le vom cumpăra până la urmă, pentru că aş vrea un loc unde să producem doar pentru noi şi să nu trebuiască să cumpărăm.
     Reporter: Care este bugetul total al Primăriei Sectorului 2?
     Dan Cristian Popescu: Anul trecut am avut 1 miliard de lei, adică 220 de milioane de euro.
     Din acest buget, 220 de milioane de lei erau bani de la Ministerul Educaţiei Naţionale pentru salariile profesorilor. Aceşti bani doar tranzitau bugetul Primăriei. Anul acesta nu mai plătim salariile profesorilor, pentru că le va plăti direct Ministerul Educaţiei. Vom avea un buget de aproximativ 800 de milioane de lei numai din ce colectăm noi şi din cotele defalcate din impozitul pe venit şi din cotele de TVA. În schimb, anul acesta, salariile noastre vor fi foarte mari - cam 30% din buget. Vom tăia de la investiţii ca să plătim salariile. Estimez că peste jumătate dintre primăriile din ţară vor intra în incapacitate de plată. Noi putem rezista, facem şi noi sacrificii, dar primăriile mici nu.
     Reporter: Vor mări taxele şi impozitele.
     Dan Cristian Popescu: Sau nu mai fac nimic şi doar îşi vor da salariile.
     Reporter: Ce face PNL în aceas-tă situaţie?
     Dan Cristian Popescu: Este o problemă delicată. Cei de la conducere au fost populişti, au mărit salariile. România va intra în faliment cu totul pentru că au făcut împrumuturi mai mari decât Boc, în 2010.
     Reporter: Domnul Ministru al IMM-urilor Ilan Laufer a susţinut într-o declaraţie că Bursa de la Londra este în discuţii să îşi mute sediul în România. Aveţi asemenea informaţii?
     Dan Cristian Popescu: Cum să vină Bursa de la Londra în Româ-nia? Păi nu se mai numeşte Londra, se numeste Bucureşti. Ministrul nu ştie ce e cu Bursele.
     Reporter: Cum vă întelegeţi cu domnul primar al Sectorului 2, Mihai Mugur Toader?
     Dan Cristian Popescu: Instituţional, ne înţelegem foarte bine.
     Reporter: Dar cu doamna Primar General al Capitalei, Gabriela Firea?
     Dan Cristian Popescu: La fel, foarte bine, am însă o problemă, ca cetăţean al Bucureştiului, cu modul în care se cheltuiesc banii de la Primăria Capitalei. Nu înţeleg de ce avem nevoie de atât de multe spectacole şi petreceri, în valoare de 150 de milioane de euro, pe anul trecut. Nu înţeleg de ce avem nevoie de firmele de stat, nou înfiinţate de Primăria Capitalei, care au fost împrumutate cu 180 de milioane de euro şi nu pot să facă legal ce şi-au propus, nu pot să ia contracte fără licitaţie, aşa cum au crezut cei care le-au înfiinţat. Cred că sunt nişte demersuri care risipesc banii oamenilor.
     Reporter: Au crescut preţul energiei, preţul gazelor, euro, ROBOR, şi altele. Primăria Sectorului 2 este pregătită pentru iarnă?
     Dan Cristian Popescu: Suntem pregătiţi pentru iarnă. Anul trecut, lumea a fost foarte mulţumită de măsurile pe care le-am luat când a nins. Anul trecut, de când s-a oprit zăpada, am luat toate capacităţile pe care le avea Supercom, tot ce avea ADP, am mai luat, fără bani, camioane de la firmele cu care lucrează Primăria, şi am cărat continuu zăpadă, zi şi noapte. Am făcut maximul din ce se putea face şi am reuşit să facem faţă, să deszăpezim într-un timp record zonele din Sectorul 2.
     Reporter: Câţi locuitori are Sectorul 2?
     Dan Cristian Popescu: Sectorul 2 are 400.000 de locuitori, aproximativ 370.000 cu acte. Este pe locul al treilea ca mărime.
     Reporter: Pe ce loc se află Sectorul 2 ca dinamică a dezvoltării?
     Dan Cristian Popescu: În opinia mea, ca dinamică a dezvoltării, Sectorul 2 se află pe primul loc. Şi Sectorul 1 are o dinamică a dezvoltării mare. Nu există studii în acest sens.
     Reporter: Ce alte proiecte mai aveţi în afară de pieţe?
     Dan Cristian Popescu: Aş vrea să împărţim sectorul pe zone în care să punem echipaje fixe de poliţie locală. Ne încurcă foarte mult legea care limitează numărul de angajaţi ai poliţiei locale - un poliţist la o mie de oameni. Sunt 370 de angajaţi, dar includ şi personalul TESA (din conducere), economic şi din alte departamente. Noi nu avem decât aproximativ 100 de poliţişti care merg pe stradă. Sperăm să se schimbe legea, pentru a putea angaja mai mulţi oameni şi să punem câte un poliţist, la două străzi, să avem un control mai bun. Avem un sistem de camere video, dar este nevoie de foarte mulţi oameni care să le urmărească. Vreau să introducem un soft care să analizeze mişcările, iar poliţiştii să meargă pe stradă.
     De asemenea, avem în plan să investim foarte mult în şcoli, începând din acest an, şi să le aducem pe toate la nivel european.
     Am eliminat toate cheltuielile inutile - spectacole, petreceri cu mici, bere, fasole şi cârnaţi. Vrem să fim cunoscuţi pentru lucruri utile.
     Reporter: Vă mulţumesc! 
 
Jurnal Bursier
15.01.2018
BVB
Rulajul urcă spre 60 de milioane de lei
     * BET-FI, singurul indice în scădere
       Valoarea tranzacţiilor a urcat la aproape 60 millioane lei, în ultima zi de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, peste cea înregistrată în şedinţa anterioară de circa 55 de milioane de lei, în contextul în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
15.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele din Europa, stimulate de rezultatele companiilor şi situaţia politică din Germania
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv vineri, investitorii reacţionând la rezultatele financiare anunţate de companii, dar şi la rezultatele preliminare pozitive...  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.01.2018
BVB
Marcel Murgoci, "Estinvest": Acţiunile bancare - capul de afiş al şedinţei de tranzacţionare"
     * Cotaţia Fondul Proprietatea urcă cu 2,24%, la preţul de 0,912 lei/unitate
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) şi-a continuat creşterea din acest an, toate coşurile de acţiuni încheind şedinţa de tranzacţionare în teritoriul pozitiv.  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele europene scad din cauza rezultatelor dezamăgitoare ale companiilor
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au scăzut ieri, din cauza unor rezultate financiare dezamăgitoare anunţate de companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
11.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Creşterea randamentelor bondurilor aduce declin pe pieţele europene
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au urmat un curs descendent ieri, în contextul avansului randamentelor bondurilor.  click să citeşti tot articolul
11.01.2018
BVB
Rulajul creşte, apropiindu-se de 54 de milioane de lei
     * Indicele BET se menţine peste pragul de 8.000 de puncte
       Şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii a ieşit în evidenţă prin creşterea lichidităţii la 53,8 milioane de lei, reprezentând ziua cu cel mai mare volum înregistrat în 2018.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
