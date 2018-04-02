   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
GALA BURSA CONSTRUCTIILOR - 2018

Politica

Daniel Zamfir părăseşte PNL

BURSA 17.06.2018

M.D.
 
măreşte imaginea
Daniel Zamfir
     * ACTUALIZARE: În cadrul unei conferinţe de presă difuzată de către Antena 3, senatorul Daniel Zamfir a anunţat că se alătură partidului condus de către Călin Popescu Tăriceanu.
     De asemenea, acesta a declarat că "toţi liberalii adevăraţi care iubesc democraţia şi lupta pentru drepturile fundamentale, trebuie să se unească sub conducerea lui Tăriceanu".
     
     -----------
     Senatorul Daniel Zamfir a anunţat, printr-o scrisoare deschisă adresată colegilor, că părăseşte PNL, reiterând faptul că motivul pentru care a fost exclus este"din vremuri pe care ni le-am fi dorit demult apuse".
     Într-o scrisoare deschisă postată pe contul sau de facebook, Zamfir a notat: "Dragi colegi liberali, lucrurile pe care le trăim împreună de o bună bucată de vreme sunt pentru mine de neimaginat. V-o spun cu toată sinceritatea şi amăraciunea! Sunt membru al acestui partid de zece ani, am avut onoarea să fiu deputat în perioada 2012-2016, iar acum din 2016 senator. De la bun început am crezut şi cred în continuare că rolul parlamentărilor este să facă legi bune şi aşteptate de oameni. Aşa am gândit când am început cu legea dării în plată, aşa gândesc şi acum când am iniţiat Legile împotriva cămătăriei, legi care protejează milioane de români împotrivă abuzurilor instituţiilor financiare bancare şi nebancare. Nu mică mi-a fost surprinderea când am constatat că preşedintele partidului meu ia decizia să fiu exclus din partid dacă voi continua cu aceste proiecte de lege. Eu am continuat şi ele au fost votate în Senat, cu sprijinul majorităţii PSD-ALDE şi îmi doresc să fie votate cât mai repede şi în Camera Deputaţilor pentru a face dreptate milioanelor de români care sunt victimele abuzurilor sistemului bancar şi nebancar".
     Senatorul afirmă că PNL a fost "băgat în tranşee" de Ludovic Orban.
     "Întotdeauna liberalii au fost campionii modernizării şi dezvoltării economice si campionii democratiei. Or, ce vedem astăzi? PNL a fost băgat în tranşee de către Ludovic Orban şi un grup restrâns şi ilegitim de "prieteni sfătuitori", un PNL care în loc să apere drepturile şi libertăţile fundamentale ale omului, s-a transformat în apărătorul abuzurilor".
     Zamfir continuă prin a spune că aşteapta o reacţie din partea liderilor PNL, dar nu cei "din grupul preşedintelui". Senatorul mai crede că PNL merge într-o direcţie greşită, aceea a neo-liberalismului din anii 1990.
     Zamfir le mai spune colegilor că a constatat cu amărăciune că efrotul său de a-i convinge pe "libertarienii" din jurul lui Orban că drumul PNL este greşit a fost în zadar şi anunţă că se retrage din PNL.
     "Dragi liberali care gândiţi cu adevărat în spirit liberal, constat cu amărăciune că efortul meu de a-i convinge pe aventurierii libertarieni din jurul preşedintelui că drumul PNL este unul profund greşit e în zadar! Am aşteptat, după decizia legată de excluderea mea, o reacţie a partidului. Ea n-a venit. Mulţi dintre voi mă rugaţi însă, în privat, să nu plec, să lupt! Dar asta doar în privat. Am aşteptat sprijin pentru proiectele de lege care fac bine românilor şi nu intereselor care planează în jurul gruparii Orban. Dar cel mai mult am aşteptat un răspuns la ceea ce e mai important: pentru cine luptă şi face politică acest partid? Pe cine apăra? Milioane de români sau pe cei care îi abuzează pe români? Din acest motiv, am decis să-mi concentrez energiile pentru a duce la bun sfârşit proiectele de lege pe care oamenii le asteaptă", conchide Zamfir. 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] Daniel Zamfir părăseşte PNL

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Trimite părerea ta.
Nume (maxim 50 caractere)
E-mail (optional)
Titlu (maxim 50 caractere)
Mesaj
 
REGULAMENTUL MESAJELOR
Acord
Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit regulamentul de mai sus şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale !

1.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de chirila mihai în data de 17.06.2018, ora 12:14)  
 foarte bine gindita legea initiata de d.z. tu banca ai dat bani cu imprumut neam inteles la rate si evaluare bunului garantat nu mai platesc din diferite motive la revedere miai luat bunul care e problema ok


 
  1.1.   Serios?  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1 )
    (mesaj trimis de Dumitru Graur , in data de 17.06.2018, ora 13:21)
 
 Make, de ce nu cenzurezi și analfabeții?
 Domnul Chirila este complet analfabet!


 
  1.2.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.1 )
    (mesaj trimis de MAKE , in data de 17.06.2018, ora 13:39)
 
 Domnule, postarile tale anterioare te recomanda drept necunoscator al limbii romane si in conformitate cu indemnul implicit din intrebarea ta, ar trebui sa te cenzurez.
 Acum intelegi de ce nu cenzurez analfabetii?


 
  1.3.   Ma confunzi  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.2 )
    (mesaj trimis de Dumitru Graur , in data de 17.06.2018, ora 15:42)
 
 Domnule Make! Ma confunzi cu fetele din calendarul tău anual, sau cu prezentatorii de la evenimentele gastronomice (ca economice nu sunt!) la care participați frecvent! Putina atenție, te rog!


 
  1.4.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.3 )
    (mesaj trimis de MAKE , in data de 17.06.2018, ora 18:30)
 
 Nu te confund.
 Esti cel care l-a corectat pe "vroiai" cu "voiai", dovedind necunoasterea limbii romane.
 Ti-am vorbit politicos si nu-ti ingadui sa raspunzi mahalageste.
 Mahalagismul il cenzurez.


 
2.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 17.06.2018, ora 12:59)  
 Vai, make, numai Antena 3 este interesată de trecerea deputatului Zamfir de la PDL la ALDE, numai televiziunea celor 100 000 securiști care este Dan Voiculescu?
 Televiziunea care l-a promovat pe Zamfir? Alături de Bursa? Make, unde să fie punctul comun? I-a pune tu accentul!!!


 
  2.1.   Altul...  (răspuns la opinia nr. 2 )
    (mesaj trimis de Dumitru Graur , in data de 17.06.2018, ora 13:23)
 
 ... "numai televiziunea celor 100 000 securiști care este Dan Voiculescu?"..
 Ce vrei sa spui cu asta? Analfabetule!


 
  2.2.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 2 )
    (mesaj trimis de MAKE , in data de 17.06.2018, ora 13:48)
 
 Accentul este ca de trecerea deputatului Zamfir de la PDL la ALDE, mai sint interesate Raiffeisen Bank, BCR si alte vreo treizeci de banci, plus Banca Nationala, adica vreo 60 de mii de bancheri.
 Asta inseamna ca redactorul sef care nu da stirea, fie TV, radio sau presa scrisa si/sau on line este un imbecil.
 Cum se numeste cel care ii admira pe imbecili?


 
  2.3.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 2.1 )
    (mesaj trimis de MAKE , in data de 17.06.2018, ora 13:49)
 
 Prietene, las-o moarta, nu pricepi...


 
  2.4.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 2 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 17.06.2018, ora 15:22)
 
 Esti facut gramada


 
  2.5.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 2.2 )
    (mesaj trimis de Ion ion , in data de 17.06.2018, ora 15:59)
 
 Problema este ca l-ati promovat, promovand totodata stiri false si principii gresite, nu ca dati stiri despre el.


 
  2.6.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 2.1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 17.06.2018, ora 16:50)
 
 Așa ma înv-ățat pe mine propaganda securistă, Cei 100 000 de securiști, colaboratori și informatori ai Securității au fost Dan Voiculescu.


 
  2.7.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 2.5 )
    (mesaj trimis de MAKE , in data de 17.06.2018, ora 18:38)
 
 Problema asta este in mintea ta si vorba celui de la 2.6.: tu si toti cei 100 000 de securisti stalinisti repetind mereu prostia asta, nu veti reusi, totusi, niciodata, sa o faceti adevarata.


 
  2.8.   P.S.  (răspuns la opinia nr. 2.7 )
    (mesaj trimis de MAKE , in data de 17.06.2018, ora 18:40)
 
 Pe cine ai fi vrut sa "promovam"?
 Pe Andreea Cosma si principiile ei?


 
3.  domnule mache
    (mesaj trimis de chirila mihai în data de 17.06.2018, ora 14:04)  
 acesta este un nume sau porecla. eu citesc z bursa de peste douazeci de ani dumitale lucrai la acest ziar sau nu daca ai timp sa mi raspunzi atunci e bine eu nu sint securist am lucrat de la 16 ani in bucuresti acum sint in alta parte nu am luat ajutor social de la statul roman niciodata nici eu nici familia mea in 1989 am participat la revolutie intens am liceul si bacul nu am putut continua studiile pt.ca nu am avut bani ok


 
4.  liceul ind. 27 buc.
    (mesaj trimis de chirila mihai în data de 17.06.2018, ora 14:10)  
 la lic ind 27 buc am terminat cu scoala vizavi de fostul cinema cultural


 
  4.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 4 )
    (mesaj trimis de MAKE , in data de 17.06.2018, ora 14:52)
 
 OK
 Iti raspund.
 Ce vrei, stimate chirila mihai?


 
5.  Felicitări!!!
    (mesaj trimis de A politic în data de 17.06.2018, ora 14:43)  
 A crescut Tariceanu în ochii mei! Mai să îl înțeleg când a făcut pasul afară din PNL și el.
 PNL spălați-va pe cap cu Catu, Orban!
 Sunt un votant al PNL dar acum sunt cu ochii pe tine.
 Sunt fără credit chf.


 
  5.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 5 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 17.06.2018, ora 15:24)
 
 Felicitari si din partea mea!


 
6.  intrebare
    (mesaj trimis de chirila mihai în data de 17.06.2018, ora 15:11)  
 domnule mache numele dumneavoastra e porecla sau nu.


 
  6.1.   Pierzi timpul...  (răspuns la opinia nr. 6 )
    (mesaj trimis de Dumitru Graur , in data de 17.06.2018, ora 15:43)
 
 Ce contează cum îl cheamă? Poți sa- l notezi cu "x", ca la matematica!


 
  6.2.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 6 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 17.06.2018, ora 16:09)
 
 Doamne!
 Ești mai prost ca foamea!


 
  6.3.   MAKE, nu Mache  (răspuns la opinia nr. 6 )
    (mesaj trimis de MAKE , in data de 17.06.2018, ora 18:43)
 
 Numele meu din Buletin este Florian Goldstein.
 MAKE este semnatura mea de grafician, pe care am mentinut-o cind am inceput sa semnez articole.


 
7.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de Ion ion în data de 17.06.2018, ora 15:52)  
 In fine, nu prea stia zamfir ce este liberalismul. Se potriveste perfect la alde.


 
  7.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 7 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 17.06.2018, ora 16:51)
 
 În fine, v-a ochit și gașca de libertarieni care nu știu limba română nici măcar la nivel de clasa a V-a.


 
8.  pasarica
    (mesaj trimis de chirila mihai în data de 17.06.2018, ora 15:54)  
 conteaza ,pentru ca am fost facut analfabet mai degraba imi spunea alfabet e mai direct si stii de ce mai conteaza ,pentru ca as vrea sa mi spuna daca este parior .ok


 
  8.1.   Mesaj eliminat conform regulamentului  (răspuns la opinia nr. 8 )
    (mesaj trimis de Redacţia , in data de 17.06.2018, ora 16:01)
 
 ...


 
  8.2.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 8 )
    (mesaj trimis de MAKE , in data de 17.06.2018, ora 18:47)
 
 Stimate domnule chirila mihai, va rog sa fiti mai atent, ca sa va dati seama cine este cel care va face analfabet.
 Eu nu v-am facut.


 
  8.3.   AVERTISMENT!  (răspuns la opinia nr. 8.1 )
    (mesaj trimis de MAKE , in data de 17.06.2018, ora 18:51)
 
 Ricacosta, ai grija, te dau pe mina politiei.


 
9.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de Mihai D în data de 17.06.2018, ora 15:55)  
 Marturisesc ca nu mi-a placut Daniel Zamfir la inceput. M-am gandit ca este un oportunist care se leaga de tema creditelor ca sa castige capital electoral - el in primul rand si PNL in al doilea rand. Dupa care am vazut ca are pe banca tehnica ca "secund" pe Piperea, moment in care am inceput sa citesc cum vede el legile privitoare la credite. La momentul asta pot sa-l felicit pe dl Daniel Zamfir pentru ca s-a zbatut pentru legea darii in plata. In continuare nu-mi place Dl Zamfir, iar trecerea la ALDE arata ca ESTE un oportunist care a vrut sa dea cu tifla lui Orban ducandu-se din lac in put. Putea sa ramana independent. Dar daca ramai independent nu poti "creste" politic iar la viitoarele alegeri esti avortat din sistem. Poate ca aici este limita mea, sa nu ma las impresionat de munca unui om atata timp cat face parte dintr-o structura politica idioata. Chiar si asa, este mai de apreciat decat altii care sunt doar oportunisti si nu fac nimic pentru oameni. Macar dl Zamfir si-a batut capul.


 
  9.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 9 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 17.06.2018, ora 16:52)
 
 În ce constă oportunismul? A fost exclus de gașca mafiotă din PDL.


 
  9.2.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 9.1 )
    (mesaj trimis de Mihai D , in data de 17.06.2018, ora 18:09)
 
 Independent baby, independent !


 
10.  pariul meu
    (mesaj trimis de chirila mihai în data de 17.06.2018, ora 16:19)  
 astazi joaca germania cu mexic si brazilia cu elvetia in care ma astept ca ambele echi.gazda sa cistige cota totala 2 pariul meu este de 1000 euro ok


 
  10.1.   Mesaj eliminat conform regulamentului  (răspuns la opinia nr. 10 )
    (mesaj trimis de Redacţia , in data de 17.06.2018, ora 16:59)
 
 ...


 
11.  termen lung
    (mesaj trimis de chirila mihai în data de 17.06.2018, ora 16:28)  
 pe termen lung pariul meu financiar este dj ind.se va mentine sub 25000 dupa camp mondial pina in 2019 dupa care sub 24000 pina in 2020 paritatea eur usd peste 1.26 pina in 2019 vara ok


 
12.  alfa bet
    (mesaj trimis de chirila mihai în data de 17.06.2018, ora 16:34)  
 criptomonedele bitcoin va creste pina in 2020 la 39000 usd bucata iar electroneum pretul in 2020 va fi de 500 de ori mai mare fata de ziua de azi 17 06 2018 ok


 
  12.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 12 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 17.06.2018, ora 16:54)
 
 Când cresc dobânzile banii dispar și poți aloca mai mult timp pentru educație. Poate încerci româna. Pentru tine nu contează nivelul.


 
  12.2.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 12.1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 17.06.2018, ora 17:00)
 
 Ha-ha


 
13.  ultima
    (mesaj trimis de chirila mihai în data de 17.06.2018, ora 16:43)  
 trx intro luna se dubleaza criptomoneda tron


 
14.  unde dispar banii raspuns la opinia 12.1
    (mesaj trimis de chirila mihai în data de 17.06.2018, ora 19:00)  
 banii dispar , dar tu nai habar .banii se duc , dar tu esti haiduc .educatie tu ai ,cu diploma de tranvai.


 
15.  unde dispar banii raspuns la opinia 12.1
    (mesaj trimis de chirila mihai în data de 17.06.2018, ora 19:00)  
 banii dispar , dar tu nai habar .banii se duc , dar tu esti haiduc .educatie tu ai ,cu diploma de tranvai.


 
Aceeasi sectiune (Politica)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
EUROPARLAMENTARUL ADINA VĂLEAN:
"Este inacceptabil să împuşcăm urşii" click să citeşti tot articolul
Dăncilă a uitat numele omologului din Estonia click să citeşti tot articolul
Sebastian Popescu, candidatul PNR la alegerile prezidenţiale click să citeşti tot articolul
CĂLIN POPESCU TĂRICEANU:
"PNL s-a depărtat de valorile democraţiei" click să citeşti tot articolul
Traian Băsescu: "Decizia CCR, inacceptabilă" click să citeşti tot articolul
Viorica Dăncilă, întrevedere cu preşedintele Estoniei click să citeşti tot articolul
MINISTRUL ENERGIEI DESPRE BALCANI:
"Vreau ca această regiune să fie stabilă" click să citeşti tot articolul
LUDOVIC ORBAN:
"Negocierile pentru susţinerea moţiunii de cenzură continuă" click să citeşti tot articolul
Iordache - invitat la Comisia de la Veneţia click să citeşti tot articolul
CONGRESUL PMP:
Eugen Tomac - noul preşedinte al PMP click să citeşti tot articolul
Ministrul Turismului, ghid pentru jurnaliştii străini click să citeşti tot articolul
CONGRESUL PMP:
Băsescu devine preşedinte onorific al partidului click să citeşti tot articolul
Congresul extraordinar al PMP a început click să citeşti tot articolul
LUDOVIC ORBAN DESPRE NICOLAIE ROBU:
"Nu am nicio îndoială că este nevinovat" click să citeşti tot articolul
LUDOVIC ORBAN:
"Tăriceanu a devenit trompeta intereselor anti-europene" click să citeşti tot articolul
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Media-Advertising, 17:35
ADVERTORIAL
XTB despre reglementările ESMA
     2018 va fi un an extrem de important pentru piaţa europeană a brokerajului de retail. Intervenţia ESMA privind instrumentele financiare derivate de tipul contractelor pentru diferenţă şi opţiunilor, vine cu reglementări care probabil că vor influenţa semnificativ industria brokerajului european în anii ce urmează. Pentru început, aceste reglementări par limitări, iar din punctul de vedere al majorităţii traderilor, chiar acesta este realitatea. Pentru multe companii de brokeraj aceste schimbări prezintă provocări enorme, însă companiile puternice pot avea un avantaj în această situaţie. Analiza următoare prezintă costul reglementărilor, impactul posibil al acestora asupra pieţei OTC şi asupra companiei XTB în sine.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 17:32
NEW JERSEY:
Atac armat la un festival de arte
     Cel puţin 20 de persoane, printre care şi un băiat de 13 ani, au fost rănite într-un atac armat de la un festival din Trenton, New Jersey, scrie BBC.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 17:25
EUROPARLAMENTARUL ADINA VĂLEAN:
"Este inacceptabil să împuşcăm urşii"
     Europarlamentarul PNL Adina Vălean a declarat, astăzi, la Iaşi că este inacceptabil să împuşcăm urşii, întrucât ar fi o dovadă de necivilizaţie, precizând că reprezentanţii Comisiei Europene au avertizat România să nu întreprindă astfel de măsuri. Adina Vălean a spus la Iaşi, într-o conferinţă de presă, că este inacceptabil ca urşii să fie împuşcaţi, ea criticând anunţul ministrului Mediului Graţiela Gavrilescu privind posibilitatea emiterii unui ordin de ministru referitor la vânătoarea urşilor.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Sport, 17:07
Costa Rica - Serbia 0-1, somniferul de duminică după-amiază
     Serbia a reuşit să îşi îndeplinească obiectivul, 3 puncte, fără să strălucească. Costa Rica a arătat ca o echipă care mai putea juca cel puţin două zile fără să fie în stare să înscrie. Acest meci a fost absolut necesar pentru a avea un reper atunci când vom urmări o partidă spectaculoasă. E prăpastia din fundul căreia putem privi piscurile.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 17:02
DONALD TRUMP DESPRE ACORDUL CU COREEA DE NORD:
"Este sărbătorit şi lăudat de toată Asia"
     Preşedintele american Donald Trump susţine într-o postare pe Twitter că acordul cu Coreea de Nord este lăudat de toată Asia şi că oamenii sunt "foarte fericiţi", în timp ce în SUA, unii ar prefera mai degrabă să eşueze decât să recunoască o victorie a lui Trump.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Calendarul BURSA 2018
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
15.06.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele europene urcă după ce BCE a promis că menţine dobânzile scăzute
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs ascendent ieri, după ce Banca Centrală Europeană (BCE) a anunţat că va menţine dobânzile la un nivel scăzut încă un an.  click să citeşti tot articolul
14.06.2018
BVB
Volumul rămâne sub media anului
     * Salt de 12,44% pentru SIF Moldova, ca urmare a aprobării programului de răscumpărare de acţiuni la un preţ cu mult peste cel din piaţă
     
     Volumul consemnat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la...  click să citeşti tot articolul
14.06.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele europene au urcat în aşteptarea modificării dobânzii Fed
     Bursele din Europa s-au înscris pe un curs pozitiv ieri, investitorii aşteptând decizia de după reuniunea de politică monetară a Federal Reserve din SUA (Fed), care a avut loc în zilele de 12-13...  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.06.2018
BVB
Creştere de 0,42% pentru BET
     * Volum de doar 27 milioane de lei, jumătate din valoarea medie a anului
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a încheiat cea de-a doua zi de tranzacţionare a săptămânii în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.06.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Investitori dezamăgiţi pe bursele europene
     Pieţele din Europa au fluctuat ieri, în condiţiile în care acestea au fost dezamăgite de unele date privind încrederea investitorilor germani, iar summitul istoric Trump-Kim a dat prea puţine...  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.06.2018
BVB
Volum de aproape 33 milioane de lei
     * Prime Transaction: "Peste 53% din rulajul şedinţei bursiere a fost asigurat de acţiunile Banca Transilvania şi BRD - Societe Generale"
     * Scădere de 5,81% pentru titlurile Conpet, ca urmare...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 15 iunie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 3.0004
2.3836
3.0564
4.0290
0.1813
0.6257
0.2250
4.6618
5.3339
1.4442
3.6337
0.2354
0.4941
1.0900
0.0640
0.4585
0.8476
4.0162
0.2997
1.0554
0.6256
0.0591
0.3667
0.1923
2.7916
0.0395
0.1524
1.0934
0.6316
0.1239
167.8667
5.6696 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
12.06.2018
The chronology of the reunion
     The reunion scheduled today between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un is taking place in Singapore due to the relative neutrality and the security this city-state provides. Singapore is one of the few countries that still hosts a North-Korean embassy, and many of the deals of the Kim regime were conducted here, according to the foreign press.  click here to read the entire article
05.06.2018
The banking revolution in Switzerland
     "It is a good thing that the public doesn't understand the functioning of our banking and monetary system, because otherwise I think there would be a revolution in the streets by dawn".
     HENRY FORD, founder of the American automotive industry
     Fed up with subsidizing the commercial banks with their own money, the Swiss, mobilized through the "Sovereign Money" initiative, have proposed the organization of a Referendum which will be held on Sunday, June 10th 2018 - is a historical referendum, revolutionary for the banking industry, of international resonance -, by which the initiators want to amend the Constitution, which would impose to the commercial banks to grant loans only within the limits of the bank's money, forbidding them to issue scrip money and ensuring the monopoly of the Confederation (of the Swiss state) on issuance of money free of debt.  click here to read the entire article
23.05.2018
Again about the Second Pillar in 1000 words
     The "pension apocalypse is coming"! The more or less qualified keep talking in the written press, TV and on the radio. The uncertainty is being preserved - deliberately by some, by the government members out of pure stupidity!  click here to read the entire article
16.05.2018
GABRIELA MIHAELA VOICILĂ, THE BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT MINISTER:
"Where there are entrepreneurs there is creation, where there are women entrepreneurs there is divine creation"
     Where there are many entrepreneurs there is creation, where there are many women entrepreneurs there is divine creation, says Gabriela Mihaela Voicilă, state secretary in the Ministry for the Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship (MMACA). In her opinion, entrepreneurship means joy, a better situation, but less time for the family: "Taken together, entrepreneurship means achievements (...) Every one of us needs validation, for having built, having created something".  click here to read the entire article
14.05.2018
IN THE LAWSUITS AGAINST THE BANKS
The courts have begun freezing the Euro exchange rate at the historic value
     * Piperea: "In the Andriciuc case, the EU Court of Justice has not limited its argumentation to the CHF, but expanded it to cover any currency for which the debtors weren't hedged"
     The courts in the country have begun ruling in favor of borrowers and freezing the value of the European currency at the exchange rate valid on the date the loans were originated, in the lawsuits brought against the banks.  click here to read the entire article
09.05.2018
IN THE ROMANIAN BANANA REPUBLIC...
The exogenous factor provides, bless the exogenous factor!
     The urge "Mircea, act like you're working!", back in the days of the so-called revolution of December 1989, was brought back recently by a new "director".
     We are talking of course, about the meeting between NBR governor Mugur Isărescu, and a government "delegation" led by chamber of deputies chairman Liviu Dragnea, together with PM Viorica Dăncilă.
     Sources from within the PSD, quoted by ziare.com, have claimed that, "in the meeting with the NBR governor, Liviu Dragnea seemed to be looking for a way out, and he seems confused, as he didn't expect his decisions to lead to such effects in the economy".  click here to read the entire article
08.05.2018
The promised embassy in Jerusalem
     Liviu Dragnea's insistence in moving the Romanian embassy from Tel Aviv, to Jerusalem, feeds an older, widespread confusion. Much older. Politically, Jerusalem has been divided from the first presence of the Judeans on the lands of the Palestinians, since back in the days of Abraham and Abimelec. "The indivisible Jerusalem" wanted by Benjamin Netanyahu is a spiritual creation.
     Definitely, pilgrims and locals claim that Jerusalem has a geography, meaning that the city would be compatible with the cardinal points and that is why Palestinians, Israelis and people overall, including those of the UN, EU and the US, speak about Eastern Jerusalem and Western Jerusalem, without anybody being surprised that that is happening at the center of the world, where the god of the Judeans began his creation, starting from the very rock from which later Archangel Gabriel raised Mohammed to visit Heaven, the same place of origin where one of the seven angels "and showed me the Holy City, Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God." (Apocalypse, 21: 10), where God is one of the same.  click here to read the entire article
03.05.2018
Financial fair-play means health of the press
     Financial fair play is a concept that comes from the world of soccer. The notion is simple, don't spend more than you earn in a month, or in a year, regardless of what shareholder, mogul or investor enters the business.  click here to read the entire article
03.05.2018
Iohannis has established the course of the law of the judicial system: The Venice Commission - the Romanian Constitutional Court
     President Klaus Iohannis has announced that he has decided to send to the Constitutional Court the laws on the judicial system, but also to the Venice Commission. The president has issued a call to the CCR not to hurry and to work with the European entity, saying that after the Constitutional Court gets to issue an opinion on the new laws, a new analysis of the laws will be conducted and it will be decided then if a new reexamination of the three laws in the Parliament will be needed.  click here to read the entire article
27.04.2018
Rich - healthy, longevous; poor - fat chance of both
     The dystopia of 2169 seems to be 151 years away from us, if we were to watch the American sci-fi movie "In Time", in which New Zealand screenwriter, director and producer New Zealand Andrew M. Niccol has imagined a world in which money has been replaced by the lifespan left and each individual over 25 years old (when they stop aging), are wearing a counter on their arm, displaying how much they have left to live; the economic system relies on transactions paid in lifespan - banks, loans, interest rates - the rich are storing billions of years, while the poor only have hours, minutes or seconds left and when their time is up they die suddenly, as if struck by a mace.  click here to read the entire article
25.04.2018
DEPUTY PRIME-MINISTER VIOREL ŞTEFAN:
"The sale of ArcelorMittal Galaţi will be done only with the explicit agreement of the Romanian state"
     * Bogdan Chiriţoiu: "The European Commission will force the future buyer of Sidex Galaţi to increase the output of steel"
     ArcelorMittal may only sell the Galaţi metallurgic plant with the explicit agreement of the Romanian state, and the European Commission will ensure that the output of the plant will increase after the transaction, deputy prime-minister Viorel Ştefan said yesterday, in a conference on the issue of major industrial energy consumers.  click here to read the entire article
20.04.2018
Iliescu on trial - history begins now...
     * "Iliescu on trial for all the bloodshed!" was one of the powerful slogans of the University Square, as well as "Iliescu - KGB, go back to the USSR!".
     We, who had organized the marathon protest of the century, knew who Ion Iliescu was, as the rest of the Romanian people took a long time to catch on, even Brucan was wrong in his estimate that the much maligned "stupid people" would take two decades to "awake".  click here to read the entire article
16.04.2018
"Mission Accomplished!"
     * - The Syrian gas attack did not exist, the American missiles were brought down, then where are the dead coming from?!
     * - It is enough to tell Syrians that they are attacked and killing each other?
     Friday, Syria was attacked by war attacks, in which a warship of the United Nations which operate in the Red Sea (according to the American officials), American B-1 bombers, four British Royal Tornado GR4 aircraft (which fired Storm Shadow missiles) and French Rafale jets.  click here to read the entire article
12.04.2018
Soros, Rothschild, Rockefeller and a buddy of mine from India are investing in the farce called Bitcoin
     New Delhi, March 4th, 2017 - I am in the garden of the Royal Plaza hotel, sitting next to the table of a group of Indians, probably Hindus, two women in colorful saris and two men, all of them in their fifties. They are checking me out, I catch them doing it a few times. A Romanian manea, with heavy Indian influences starts playing from the speakers, I am surprised, I start laughing.  click here to read the entire article
02.04.2018
FOR THE FIRST TIME AFTER THE LOSS OF 2.6 BILLION LEI OF 2014
BCR proposed the distribution of dividends
     The Romanian Commercial Bank (BCR) has proposed to shareholders the distribution of dividends of 228.12 million lei, out of the profit of 570 million lei, for last year, this being the first year with such an item on the agenda of the General Shareholder Meeting, after the huge loss of 2014, of 2.6 billion lei, caused by the high provisions and the sale of non-performing loans.  click here to read the entire article
.