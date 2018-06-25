   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
Conferinţa BURSA - Energia 2018

Companii Afaceri

DĂNUŢ ANDRUŞCĂ, MINISTRUL ECONOMIEI:

"Cooperarea României cu Moldova în sectorul energetic este excelentă"

29.08.2018

A.P.
 
     Cooperarea ţării noastre cu Republica Moldova în sectorul energetic este excelentă, la fel şi relaţiile economice şi comerciale, însă mereu este loc de mai bine, a afirmat ministrul Economiei, Dănuţ Andruşcă, în cadrul unei întâlniri bilaterale cu omologul său din Republica Moldova, ministrul Economiei şi Infrastructurii, Chiril Gaburici.
     Subiectul principal al discuţiilor a fost procesul de privatizare al Vestmoldtransgaz, care se va finaliza săptămâna viitoare, după semnarea procesului verbal de preluare. Ministrul român al Economiei a subliniat importanţa economică şi politică a gazoductului Ungheni-Chişinău, despre care a arătat că este unul dintre cele mai importante proiecte de dezvoltare din regiune, care va contribui la asigurarea securităţii energetice a Republicii Moldova.
     În cadrul întâlnirii, cei doi demnitari au acordat o atenţie sporită acţiunilor şi măsurilor care pot fi întreprinse pentru consolidarea parteneriatului dintre România şi Republica Moldova din perspectivă economică. Astfel, a fost reiterat interesul pentru cooperare în numeroase domenii, în mod special în cel energetic, pentru dezvoltarea suplimentară a relaţiilor comerciale şi economice dintre cele două state. România este deja principalul partener comercial al ţării vecine, iar volumul comerţului exterior al Republicii Moldova cu România a înregistrat suma de 1 miliard de dolari, doar în primele şase luni ale anului 2018.
     În acest context, cei doi demnitari au stabilit organizarea celei de-a XI-a sesiuni a Comisiei mixte interguvernamentale de colaborare economică în perioada 11-12 octombrie 2018, la Chişinău. Dănuţ Andruşcă a mai amintit, citat de Agerpres, că, în domeniul energiei electrice, operatorul român de transport, Transelectrica SA, colaborează cu succes cu ÎS Moldoelectrica, în sensul interconectării sistemelor celor două ţări. În vederea dinamizării acestei colaborări, Transelectrica SA intenţionează să înfiinţeze o reprezentanţă în Republica Moldova.
     De asemenea, ministrul român al Economiei a precizat că buna cooperare din domeniul energiei ar putea fi extinsă şi în domeniul industrial, mai exact în sectorul auto, care în România are o contribuţie majoră în economie. Această sugestie a fost primită cu interes de către omologul său, care a afirmat că în ultimul an industria automotive din Republica Moldova a cunoscut o creştere semnificativă.
     Dănuţ Andruşcă a conchis: "În relaţia cu Republica Moldova facem politica faptelor, nu a vorbelor şi cred că acesta este cel mai important aspect. Să ne ţinem cuvântul dat, să ne respectăm promisiunile, să facem mult şi să vorbim mai puţin. Cooperarea în domeniul energetic, atât în ceea ce priveşte gazele naturale, cât şi energia electrică, este excelentă, la fel cum sunt şi relaţiile economice şi comerciale. Mereu este loc de mai bine, iar Ministrul Gaburici şi cu mine avem ambiţia să transformăm acest potenţial în realitate. Republica Moldova este o destinaţie interesantă şi plină de potenţial pentru investitorii români şi am încredere deplină că din această toamnă vom vedea o intensificare a interesului investitorilor români pentru ţara vecină. Mă bucur că în anul Centenarului venim cu acţiuni concrete, precum acest Forum Economic din toamnă, pentru a consolida relaţia cu fraţii noştri de peste Prut. Sprijinul trebuie demonstrat, nu doar declarat şi sunt bucuros ca alături de întreg Guvernul României să pot fi alături de prietenii şi partenerii noştri din Republica Moldova". 
 
Jurnal Bursier
29.08.2018
BVB
Aproximativ 24% din rulaj, asigurat de titlurile SNP
     * BET-FI singurul indice pe minus
     
     Lichiditatea înregistrată ieri la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a crescut la 24,07 milioane de lei (5,17 milioane de euro), peste rulajul consemnat în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.08.2018
Transelectrica, cel mai lichid emitent, la finele săptămânii trecute
     * Niciun transfer pe piaţa "deal"
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de vineri, printr-un rulaj de numai 4,47 milioane de euro, cu mult sub...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.08.2018
Politica monetară a SUA stimulează bursele europene
     Bursele din Europa au crescut uşor vineri, după ce preşedintele Federal Reserve (Fed) din SUA, Jerome Powell, a pledat pentru majorarea viitoare a dobânzilor.
     Titlurile companiei auto...  click să citeşti tot articolul
24.08.2018
BVB/ ÎN SESIUNEA DE IERI
Digi Communications, pe primul loc în topul lichidităţii
     * Prime Transaction: "Indicii au înregistrat evoluţii preponderent ascendente"
     
     Rulajul înregistrat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
24.08.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Avans de peste 7% pentru acţiunile "Ryanair"
     Bursele din Europa au fluctuat ieri, după publicarea unor date economice pozitive privind Germania şi Franţa.  click să citeşti tot articolul
23.08.2018
BVB
Rulaj de doar 25 de milioane de lei
     * BET-FI singurul indice în creştere
     
     Rulajul înregistrat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de doar 25,8 milioane de lei (5,57 milioane de euro), cu...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
.