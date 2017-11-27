   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

De ce şi pentru cine facem investiţii publice?

BURSA 22.01.2018

GABRIEL DUMITRAŞCU
 
Gabriel Dumitraşcu
     *  Ce aşteptăm?
     Una dintre puţinele realităţi, acceptată de întreaga societate, e nevoia acută de investiţii publice, care să faciliteze şi să accelereze dezvoltarea Româ­niei. Dar orice proiect de investiţii publice e un proiect bun? Ne-am obişnuit să caracterizăm un proiect prin analiza eficienţei economice, atribuindu-i valori monetare, pe care ulterior să le comparăm cu valori atribuite unor proiecte sau variante alternative. Admit că aspectele fizice şi tehnice sunt relevante pentru evaluarea eficienţei economice dar, doar ele însele, nu pot da măsura satisfacerii aşteptărilor publice.
     Atunci când sunt puşi să decidă, cei numiţi în funcţii publice ar trebui să-şi pună întrebarea dacă merită sau nu costul asumat pentru îndeplinirea unei aşteptări publice a contribuabililor, cei ce plătesc, în final, prin taxe şi impozite orice cost angajat de autorităţi. Miniştrii sau primarii nu aduc banii lor, ei sunt angajaţii noştri, plătiţi de noi să ne gestioneze fondurile, în acord cu aşteptările noastre de a ne fi mai bine, cu fiecare proiect finalizat. Dezacordurile privind eficienţa sau ineficienţa proiectelor publice în esenţă sunt legate de corelaţia între costul angajat şi măsura în care sunt atinse aşteptările comune de bunăstare a cât mai multor contribuabili. Din această perspectivă, noi, contribuabilii, evaluăm calitatea proiectelor publice corelând cos­tul cu prioritatea în rezolvarea sau ameliorarea unor aspecte care ne apropie mai mult şi mai repede de starea de bunăstare dar şi de măsura şi modul în care obiectivele publice se regăsesc în soluţiile şi rezolvările autorităţilor. Bunăstarea nu o percepem doar prin acumulări materiale, ci şi prin starea de sănătate, accesul la educaţie, siguranţa cotidiană, administrare corectă a dreptăţii, facilitarea deplasării, timpul rămas pentru a fi petrecut cu cei apropiaţi, etc.
     *  Pregătim viitorul cu viziunile şi proiectele din trecut?
     Două proiecte importante şi oportune de dezvoltare, tratate separat de aceeaşi autoritate guvernamentală, chiar dacă ele ar trebui tratate împreună, pentru a genera sinergii şi a multiplica beneficiile pentru noi toţi, mi-au atras atenţia pentru această analiză.
     În noiembrie 2012 la inaugurarea noului terminal de plecări al Aeroportului Henri Coandă, un înalt oficial declara: "Avem capacitate suficientă ca în următorii ani să nu vină din nou aglomeraţia peste noi". Din nefericire pentru noi, oficialul nu a avut viziune. Noua capacitate de operare a aeroportului era 12 milioane de pasageri pe an, capacitatea anterioară fiind de cel mult 5 milioane de pasageri. Accelerând trendul de creştere, în 2017, aeroportul a avut peste 13 milioane de pasageri şi în 2020, urmează să depăşească 18 milioane de pasageri. Este evident de ce aeroportul a devenit un nod de transport supraaglomerat, unde în momentele de vârf de trafic trebuie să pierzi 3 ore pentru a fi sigur de îmbarcare.
     Nevoia extinderii aeroportului este justificată şi cerută de pasageri. Recent, conducerea aeroportului a anunţat că a pregătit un plan de extindere, care urmează a fi demarat după 2020 şi care ar costa peste 800 milioane euro, fără a lua în calcul şi preţul terenului care se află în proprietate privată. Consultând planurile de extindere, am constatat că urmând gândirea anilor "90 extinderea se propune pe terenurile lipite de latura de nord a amplasamentului şi între pistele actuale, terenuri care în "90 erau în extravilanul Otopeniului, acum fiind intravilan construit.
     Aeroportul ar trebui extins pe 275 hectare, dar terenul nu aparţine aeroportului, ci unor cetăţeni, mai mult sau mai puţin celebri, care intuind nevoia de spaţiu pentru extinderea aeroportului au investit sume mici şi acum aşteaptă profituri mari. Unul dintre deţinători, un important "latifundiar" expunându-şi aşteptările, declara că vrea 100 euro pe metru pătrat, pentru terenul său de 11 hectare: "Eu vreau 10 milioane de euro pe teren. L-am cumpărat la jumătate de dolar metrul pătrat, în 1995-1996".
     Extinderea aeroportului nu trebuie făcută doar de dragul acţiunii. Extinderea trebuie făcută vizionar, anticipând evoluţiile viitoare ale transportului aerian, dar îndeplinind şi cerinţele moderne ale unei porţi nodale de intrare-ieşire, care conectează traficul aerian cu celelalte modalităţi de transport. În cazul de faţă o extindere spre vest a aeroportului ar face ca noul terminal să beneficieze de terenuri de 10 ori mai ieftine şi ar avea capătul la autostrada A3 Bucureşti-Ploieşti, facilitând un acces rapid al pasagerilor în metropolă, dar şi o ieşire rapidă spre centrul ţării, economisind timpul acestora.
     În mod cert, în acest punct, o gândire integrată sesizează o a doua oportunitate. Legătura rapidă pe care o poate realiza metroul cu centrul Bucureştiului.
     În ultimul an, a "luat viteză" proiectul de construcţie a unei linii de metrou care să lege aeroportul de centrul Bucureştiului. A fost propus şi aprobat un traseu care pleacă de la staţia de metrou 1 Mai, face o buclă spre est, trece pe lângă Expoziţiei şi Casa Presei şi urmăreşte traseul DN1 până la aeroport. În total sunt 12 staţii de-a lungul a 14,2 km. Pentru a ajunge în Piaţa Victoriei, schimbi metroul şi mai mergi 4 staţii. Timpul estimat pentru acest parcurs este de peste 40 de minute, în timp ce cu autoturismul îl parcurgi în mai puţin de 30. De ce ai fi tentat să foloseşti metroul?
     O alternativă mai bună ar fi prelungirea magistralei M2 dincolo de staţia Pipera. Plecând de la staţia de metrou Pipera, se prelungeşte linia actuală subtraversând Şoseaua Petricani (500m) şi se atinge culoarul de penetraţie al autostrăzii Bucureşti-Ploieşti, se urmăreşte culoarul autostrăzii, se subtraversează Centura Bucureşti şi se continuă spre localitatea Tunari până se intersectează cu traseul DJ 200B, se continuă traseul DJ2008 până în dreptul localităţii Dimieni unde traseul virează la stânga şi urmăreşte conturul nordic al perimetrului aeroportului, până în dreptul teminalului plecări. Am realiza o linie continuă Nord-Sud, din Otopeni până în Berceni, o adevărată magistrală de transport pentru zona metropolitană, de pe care pasagerii ar coborî la Piaţa Victoriei sau Unirii pentru a accesa transportul spre zonele laterale.
     Comparativ cu actualul traseu propus al Magistralei 6, noul traseu prezintă câteva avantaje semnificative: mai scurt cu 4 km, timp de purcurs mai scurt cu 15 minute din Piaţa Victoriei până la aeroport, traseu fără dificultăţi tehnice, care permite combinarea traseului subteran cu traseul suprateran, mult mai ieftin, o bună parte din traseu (penetraţia autostrăzii A3) aflat în proprietatea statului, reduce volumul de exproprieri şi implicit cos­tul, timp de realizare mult mai scurt datorită lipsei infrastructurii subterane şi predominării traseului suprateran, rezultând un cost total de realizare la jumătate, comparat cu varianta propusă de oficiali.
     Nu în ultimul rând, traseului trebuie să i se confere toate atuurile pentru a deveni rentabil, având în vedere că finanţarea se face parţial din împrumuturi, purtătoare de do­bândă, ce trebuie rambursate. Pe bună dreptate, mă întreb cum şi de unde se vor plăti împrumutul şi dobânda, având în vedere că în prezent 60% din costurile de operare ale Metrorex sunt acoperite din subvenţie de la bugetul de stat? În condiţiile în care, chiar studiul de fezabilitate arată că potenţialul comercial al variantei oficiale este foarte scăzut, mă aşteptam să fie căutată o variantă de legare a aeroportului de Bucureşti, care să ofere o perspectivă de rentabilitate cât mai bună, astfel încât, rambursarea împrumutului să fie făcută din valoarea biletelor vândute, nu din mărirea subvenţiei, care în final înseamnă taxele şi impozitele plătite de noi toţi. Sigur, e nevoie de un metrou extins, iar probabil că japonezii ne împrumută.
     Alternativa propusă oferă, pe lângă celelalte avantaje enumerate anterior şi un potenţial de călători de 3 ori mai mare. Pe lângă călătorii spre şi dinspre Aeroportul Otopeni, se adaugă călătorii din hubul de birouri şi servicii Barbu Văcărescu-Fabrica de Glucoză-Dimitrie Pompei, Pipera, care însumează peste 60 de mii locuri de muncă şi continuă să se extindă, dar şi zonele de locuit din Pipera, Voluntari, Ştefăneşti, Tunari, Dimieni, Baloteşti, Moara Vlăsie, localităţi ce au devenit rezidenţe pentru peste 100 de mii de români ce-şi desfăşoară activităţile cotidiene în Bucureşti. La aceştia se adaugă cei ce lucrează în firmele amplasate pe centura de nord a Bucureştiului, dar şi cei ce vin din provincie şi ar parca autoturismul la intersecţia autostrăzii cu centura Bucureşti, continuând drumul cu metroul. Tot acest spor de călători, adăugat la călătorii străini, care în cea mai mare parte vin la multinaţionalele din zona Pipera, adaugă nu doar logică, dar şi un spor important de viabilitate economică alternativei propuse. Această alternativă oferă un răspuns adecvat la soluţionarea problemelor actuale de mobilitate metropolitană şi descongestionare a traficului, contribuie la "purificarea" aerului, un efect asupra stării de sănătate, şi oferă o nouă platformă pentru perspectiva de valorificare accelerată a potenţialului economic din acest pol de dezvoltare a zonei metropolitate Bucureşti-Ilfov. Toate acestea se constituie în cerinţe şi aşteptări ale celor câteva sute de mii de beneficiari-utilizatori, în fapt, cei ce plătesc pentru investiţie.
     *  Şi totuşi, cine câştigă?
     În lipsa unor abordări orientate spre aşteptările şi câştigurile contribuabililor, care să ţină cont de evoluţiile în perspectivă, dar plecând de la realităţile existente, trebuie să căutăm câştigătorii unor astfel de mari proiecte de investiţii şi dezvoltare. Aşa cum au fost prezentate de autorităţi, cele două proiecte servesc deţinătorilor de interese imobiliare, care-şi vor înzeci averile sau deţinătorilor de interese comerciale - Mall-ul Băneasa, fiind singurul mall din Bucureşti, fără acces la metrou şi prin urmare lipsit de o facilitate care i-ar aduce un spor de clienţi.
     Am dat doar două exemple de proiecte de investiţii publice, care în loc să creeze sinergii benefice cât mai multor contribuabili, devin surse de profit pentru foarte puţini. Ţara e plină de astfel de proiecte. Poate că şi acest aspect, alături de multe altele, ne face să nu remarcăm o îmbunătăţire a calităţii vieţii celor mai mulţi, cu toate că guvernanţii ne îndatorează mai mult, pe an ce trece, pentru proiecte de investiţii, livrate ca fiind în interes public.
     Are noimă ce spun? Eu zic că are. 
 
