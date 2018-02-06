   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Banci Asigurari

DE LA IGNORARE, LA COMUNICARE

Bancherii îi cerşesc senatorului Daniel Zamfir să dialogheze

BURSA 13.03.2018

Emilia Olescu
 
măreşte imaginea
     * Sergiu Manea, BCR: "Suntem gata la orice tip de dialog cu legiuitorul"
     * Bancherii cer extinderea cu 60 de zile a termenelor stabilite pentru depunerea amendamentelor la proiectele lui Zamfir
     * Iniţiativele legislative intră, astăzi, în dezbatere la comisiile de specialitate din Senat şi Camera Deputaţilor
       * ACTUALIZARE 12:55 Discuţiile pe marginea celor două legi s-au încheiat
     ----------
     * ACTUALIZARE 12:52 În Comisia de industrii au început discuţiile pe marginea proiectului privind retractul litigios
     Şi acest proiect a primit aviz favorabil.
     Discuţiile pe marginea celor două legi s-au incheiat.
     ----------
     * ACTUALIZARE 12:45 Deputaţii din Comisia de industrii au dat aviz pozitiv proiectului de lege privind plafonarea dobânzilor
     Iniţiativa legislativă merge spre dezbatere în comisia juridică.
     ---------
     * ACTUALIZARE 12:40 Parlamentarii continuă să se contrazică.
     Iulian Iancu: "Nu am mai avut niciodată o situaţie atât de încordată şi conflictuală în această comisie".
     ------------
     * ACTUALIZARE 12:20 Iulian Iancu, preşedintele Comisiei de industrii, propune amânarea cu o săptămână a votului pe acest proiect, pentru analizarea studiului comandat de bănci.
     Iulian Iancu a declarat în cadrul dezbaterii de astăzi: "Am decăzut foarte mult, ca ţară, în ultimii ani. Nici măcar Bulgaria nu mai este un reper pentru noi. De ce suntem aici? De ce simţim nevoia de reglementare? Nu cumva s-a creat un dezechilibru? (...) Dumneavoastră (n.r. bancherii) să va dezbrăcaţi de haina aceasta a partizanatului şi să veniţi în sprijinul rezolvării situaţiei".
     -----------
     * ACTUALIZARE 12:00 Se încing spiritele în şedinţa de la Comisia de industrii
     Parlamentarii se contrazic vehement pe marginea proiectului de lege.
     -----------
     * ACTUALIZARE 11:40 Laura Chiriac, ALB: "Acest proiect nu poate fi aprobat în această formă, stabilirea unui plafon trebuie facută ţinând seama de toate produsele financiare, care sunt de foarte multe tipuri".
     -----------
     * ACTUALIZARE 11:36 Adriana Ahciarliu, preşedintele Patronatului Creditului IFN, subliniază că împrumuturile acordate de instituţiile non bancare se dau pe termen scurt, de mai puţin de o luna spre exemplu.
     În viziunea sa, percepţia unei DAE, care ajunge la mii la sută, extrapolând dobânda pe termen scurt la o perioadă de un an, este greşită.
     La rândul său, Bogdan Preda, secretarul general al Consiliul Patronatlor Bancare din România a afirmat: "Nu am fost lăsaţi să vorbim până acum. Este prima dată când suntem lăsaţi sa ne exprimăm punctul de vedere. Nu poţi sa compari dobânzile bancare cu cele ale IFN-urilor".
     -----------
     * ACTUALIZARE 11:30 Senatorul Daniel Zamfir îi răspunde preşedintelui ARB, cu privire la practica băncilor comerciale din ţara noastră
     Daniel Zamfir afirmă că băncile iau depozite cu dobânzi de 1% şi dau credite cu peste 6% dobândă, banii din depozite fiind utilizaţi pentru creditare.
     -----------
     * ACTUALIZARE 11:15 Florin Dănescu, ARB: "În nicio ţară din UE dobânda de piaţă nu este legată de dobânda Băncii Naţionale".
     Preşedintele Asociaţiei Române a Băncilor a declarat astăzi că nicio ţară membră a Uniunii Europene nu a propus lege a plafonării dobânzilor, precum cea aflată astăzi în dezbatere la Parlament
     Florin Dănescu, preşedintele Asociaţiei Române a Băncilor a declarat în cadrul dezbaterii: În nicio ţară din UE dobânda de piaţă nu este legată de dobânda Băncii Naţionale. 14 state din 28 nu au o lege în acest sens, 10 ţări raportează dobânda la o medie a pieţei, iar 4 dintre ele au o abordare exogenă, raportând dobânzile băncilor la unele dobânzi cheie, dar nu la dobânda băncii centrale. Şi aceste bănci fac referire doar la unele produse, astfel că nicio ţară europeană nu are o lege similară cu cea care se află în dezbatere la noi".
     Reprezentantul ARB susţine că plafonarea dobânzilor va conduce, printre altele, la creşterea inflaţiei, la restrângerea pieţei creditului, la majorarea costurilor de creditare şi la reducerea dobânzilor la depozite. Dănescu a subliniat că randamentul capitalului în sectorul nostru bancar a fost de 3,5%, în ultimii 10 ani, intermedierea financiară din România fiind cea mai scăzută din UE.
     -----------------
     * ACTUALIZARE 11:00 Daniel Zamfir: "Dobânda anuală efectivă în UE este 1,73%, iar în ţara noastră este 6,10%"
     Dezbaterea pe marginea proiectului privind plafonarea dobânzilor a început.
     Senatorul Daniel Zamfir prezintă textul iniţiativei. Parlamentarul subliniază că în alte ţări există dobânzi limitate.
     Daniel Zamfir evidenţiază că dobânda anuală efectivă în UE este 1,73%, iar în ţara noastră este 6,10%. "Costurile plătite de clienţi se reflectă în profiturile băncilor, care sunt pe măsură. Avem de departe cel mai mare cost de creditare din UE", a precizat liberalul.
     Senatorul menţionează ca dobânzile IFN-urilor ajung la niveluri exorbitante.
     ------------
     * ACTUALIZARE 10:25 Avocatul Gheorghe Piperea reacţionează la afirmaţiile bancherilor privind plafonarea dobânzilor
     Gheorghe Piperea scrie, într-o postare pe pagina sa de Facebook: "Azi se discută în Camera Deputaţilor legea plafonarii DAE la creditele bancare. Sfat din partea mea pentru bancheri şi pentru asociaţiile lor de lobby: acceptaţi legea aşa cum este şi promovaţi-o".
     Totodată, Piperea enumeră o serie de măsuri privind reformarea sistemului bancar:
     "(i) debarasaţi-va de banksteri;
     (ii) renunţaţi la practicile voastre cartelare prin care ţineţi artificial dobânzile la depozite la niveluri ridicole şi dobânzile la credite şi comisioanele la operaţiuni la niveluri ameţitoare;
     (iii) creditaţi economia şi nu statul;
     (iv) ţintiţi populaţia cu venituri decente pentru a putea susţine ratele la creditele acordate de voi, şi nu populaţia cu venituri reduse sau persoanele vulnerabile, că să nu puneţi deponenţii în pericol de a-şi pierde economiile prin falimentul vostru;
     (v) nu va mai mătrăşiţi clientela trecându-i automat în Biroul de credit pentru datorii de 100 de lei sau pentru tupeul de a va da în judecată ori de a va notifica pentru darea în plata a imobilului ipotecat;
     (vi) renunţaţi la comportamentul iresponsabil de a urmări cu orice preţ profitul de cazino, prin abuz de putere economică, reclamă mincinoasă şi înşelătorie; e calea sigură către pieirea voastră şi distrugerea economiilor populaţiei;
     (vii) abandonaţi ideea seminariilor în care "pregătiţi" profesional judecătorii din litigiile voastre cu consumatorii şi ideea de a face mediere în astfel de litigii prin avocaţîi voştri; va compromiteţi şi compromiteţi ideea de justiţie;
     (viii) renunţaţi la evaziunea fiscală camuflată sub coafură contabila a optimizării fiscale;
     (ix) nu mai cumpăraţi indulgenţă mass-media, bunăvoinţa politicienilor şi a tehnocratilor şi suportul "ştiinţific" al analiştilor; ca şi troll-ii bancari, aceştia vor fi primi care va vor abandona în favoarea celor care, inexorabil, va vor înlocui şi vor vrea să cumpere aceeaşi indulgenţă şi acelaşi suport; nu pot există două săbii în aceeaşi teacă;
     (x) încetaţi presiunea şi şantajul emoţional menit a determina statul, instituţiile internaţionale şi ong-urile plătite să va ajute şi să va salveze ori de câte ori traversaţi o criză; altfel, dovediţi că nu v-aţi desprins niciodată de ideologia comunistă şi de bolsevismul infantile".
     Avocatul îşi argumentează opiniile, oferind ca exemplu companiile IT care intră pe piaţa bancară, precum şi fenomenul "shadow banking"
     "De ce trebuie să faceţi asta? Iată cel puţin trei motive :
     (i) tehnologia blockchain elimină intermedierea între cel ce vrea să vândă şi cel ce vrea să cumpere, deci şi intermedierea bancară; omul inter-conectat nu îşi va mai ţine economiile în bănci şi nu se va mai împrumută la bănci, ci va folosi peer-to-peer lending-ul; afacerile mari vor folosi crowd lending-ul; nimeni nu va mai vrea să îşi facă plăţile cu cardul de credit cu dobânzi de 20-40% pe an;
     (ii) Amazon, Facebook şi Google au propriile platforme de încasări şi plăti şi, în curând, vor avea propriile lor instrumente de depozit şi de creditare, care le vor concura puternic pe ale voastre; le mai trebuie un ingredient, încrederea, care se află la un pas de mogulii IT şi la ani lumina de voi; ce credeţi, cu 9 milioane de utilizatori în România şi cu toate obiceiurile curente cunoscute, plus cei mai performanţi (şi periculoşi) algoritmi, vor reuşi mogulii IT să facă acel mic pas?
     (iii) creditarea paralelă (shadow banking) ia avant, atingând anul trecut 46 de trilioane de dolari; nu veţi face faţă acestor bancheri ai umbrei".
     În cele din urmă, Gheorghe Piperea se întreabă: "Ce va trebuie că să supravietuiti? Exact ceea ce ar trebui să ştiţi să vindeţi, dar aţi uitat de mult, obişnuiţi fiind să va curgă banii din monopolul pe care statul vi l-a făcut cadou şi să fiţi mereu salvaţi de stat de la faliment, pe banii şi chinul nostru: ÎNCREDEREA Cum mai faceţi rost de acest ingredient nagic pe care l-aţi scăpat printre degete? Începeţi prin a citi şi aplică sfaturile de mai sus. Renunţaţi de astăzi la aroganţă şi ipocrizie, acceptând sau chiar îmbunătăţind, în favoarea consumatorilor, legea plafonarii DAE".
     ----------
     * ACTUALIZARE 10:05 Proiectele de lege iniţiate de Daniel Zamfir urmează să fie dezbătute astăzi în comisiile de specialitate din Camera Deputaţilor
     În câteva momente va începe şedinţa în Comisia de industrii şi servicii.
     ----------
     Discursul, dar mai ales tonul bancherilor, pare să se fi schimbat radical, în contextul dezbaterilor ce au loc în Parlament pe marginea proiectelor legislative cu efect în sectorul financiar, iniţiate de senatorul liberal Daniel Zamfir.
     Dacă până acum cei care solicitau comunicare în acest domeniu erau clienţii băncilor, care au cerut în numeroase ocazii reprezentanţilor instituţiilor de credit să îi asculte, ieri, şefii asociaţiilor bancare de la noi au cerut, la unison, parlamentarilor să îi asculte.
     "Această manifestare este o invitaţie la dialog", a spus Sergiu Oprescu, preşedintele Consiliului Director al Asociaţiei Române a Băncilor (ARB), în cadrul unei conferinţe în care au fost prezentate efectele iniţiativelor lui Zamfir asupra economiei în general şi sistemului bancar, în particular.
     Proiectele de lege luate în discuţie vizează plafonarea dobânzilor la 18% pentru creditele de consum şi la de 2,5 ori mai mult decât dobânda cheie pentru cele ipotecare şi imobiliare, anularea caracterului de titlu executor pe care îl au contractele de credit şi limitarea valorii la care debitorul îşi poate recupera locuinţa de la recuperator la cel mult dublul preţului la care acesta din urmă a cumpărat casa de la bancă.
     Bancherii susţin că, dacă aceste iniţiative legislative vor fi adoptate în forma actuală, atunci efectele negative asupra sistemului bancar, dar şi asupra economiei şi consumatorilor vor fi însemnate.
     "Preţul este direct proporţional cu riscul, iar odată limitat preţul, se limitează universul celor care se califică la riscul respectiv", a menţionat Sergiu Oprescu, adăugând că perdanţii sunt în principal clienţii de bună credinţă.
     În opinia lui Sergiu Manea, preşedintele Consiliului Patronatelor Bancare din România (CPBR) şi CEO BCR, "scopul declarat al acestor iniţiative legislative, respectiv protejarea consumatorilor de un preţ al creditului care conduce la rate absolut necontrolate este legitim şi corect". Şeful CPBR se întreabă cum ar trebui puse în operă aceste deziderate "într-un mod efectiv şi nu punitiv, pentru că modul în care se doreşte acum să se facă acest lucru va avea efecte adverse".
     Sergiu Manea a completat: "Suntem gata la orice tip de dialog cu legiuitorul, astfel încât să lucrăm împreună şi să îndeplinim dezideratele într-un mod clar, coerent şi sustenabil".
     Conform bancherului, în acest moment nu există o poziţie a industriei privind o limitare a dobânzilor: "Poziţia mea instinctivă este că nu cred că acum există motivaţia unui «cut», ci că prin responsabilitate şi dialog putem creşte intermedierea financiară. Cred că acest multiplicator trebuie legat de un indicator endogen care să nu afecteze libera formare a preţurilor, nu de unul fix, cum este dobânda cheie".
     Beneficiile celor trei proiecte de lege sunt limitate, iar efectele negative în domeniul creditării sunt majore, apreciază Radu Graţian Gheţea, preşedintele CEC Bank.
     În acest context, reprezentanţii sectorului bancar solicită extinderea cu 60 de zile a termenelor propuse iniţial pentru dezbaterea aprofundată a impactului proiectelor de legi privind plafonarea dobânzilor şi limitarea valorii recuperabile a creanţelor cesionate. "Comunitatea bancară este profund îngrijorată de consecinţele preponderent negative, atât asupra consumatorilor, cât şi asupra economiei, ce ar fi generate de potenţiala intrare în vigoare a celor trei iniţiative legislative care se află în diferite stadii de dezbatere", arată un comunicat comun al celor două asociaţii bancare.
     * KPMG: "Adoptarea proiectelor de lege va conduce la încetinirea creşterii economice, la scăderea consumului şi a investiţiilor, precum şi la diminuarea veniturilor la bugetul de stat"
     ARB şi CPBR au comandat către KPMG un studiu al efectelor pe care le-ar avea adoptarea celor trei texte de lege.
     Printre altele, studiul relevă faptul că, atât impactul individual, cât şi cel cumulat al proiectelor de lege aflate în discuţie ar putea conduce la încetinirea creşterii economice, la scăderea consumului şi a investiţiilor, precum şi la diminuarea veniturilor la bugetul de stat, conform comunicatului industriei, care subliniază: "Principalele efecte cuprinse în studiul de impact sunt reprezentate de:
     - Înăsprirea condiţiilor de creditare/reducerea creditării cu impact direct asupra reducerii consumului (achiziţii de locuinţe, bunuri de folosinţă îndelungată şi bunuri de larg consum) şi a avuţiei nete a populaţiei;
     - Reducerea creditării pentru achiziţia de locuinţe poate creşte presiunea asupra pieţei imobiliare;
     - Adâncirea diferenţelor dintre clasele sociale;
     - Alterarea comportamentului la plată al consumatorilor;
     - Reducerea accesului la creditare al populaţiei, cu potenţial de propagare la nivelul de ansamblu al economiei - cu beneficii limitate în planul protecţiei consumatorilor;
     - Limitarea capacităţii instituţiilor de credit de utilizare a cesiunii de creanţă în vederea gestionării nivelului creditelor neperformante, cumulată cu apariţia litigiilor de obţinere a titlului executoriu vor conduce la încărcarea suplimentară a sistemului judiciar;
     - Creşterea creditelor neperformante ca urmare a creşterii duratei şi costurilor de recuperare, blocării pieţei secundare şi a modificării comportamentului la plată al debitorilor, ceea ce poate conduce la creşterea riscului de ţară;
     - La nivel european există demersuri paralele de îmbunătăţire a cadrului de protecţie a consumatorilor şi de stimulare a soluţionării nivelurilor ridicate de credite neperformante, având în vedere că acestea sunt considerate a reprezenta un risc la adresa stabilităţii financiare şi a creşterii economice;
     - Reducerea profitabilităţii şi a fondurilor disponibile pentru creditare;
     - Lipsa predictibilităţii legislative poate avea consecinţe negative asupra mediului de afaceri şi a investiţiilor.
     În cazul propunerilor legislative privind plafonarea dobânzilor şi eliminarea caracterului de titlu executoriu al unui contract de credit, studiul KPMG arată că o potenţială reducere a creditării populaţiei cu 5% ca urmare a diminuării capacităţii instituţiilor de credit de a finanţa sectorul privat este estimată să conducă la reducerea consumului cu 1,39%, a investiţiilor cu 0,17% şi a PIB cu 1,80%. În cazul propunerii legislative privind limitarea valorii recuperabile a creanţelor cesionate, având în vedere potenţialul de diminuare a capacităţii instituţiilor de credit de a finanţa economia reală, o potenţială reducere a creditării populaţiei şi a agenţilor economici cu 5%, conform estimărilor, poate să conducă la reducerea consumului cu 2,19%, a investiţiilor cu 0,27% şi a PIB cu 2,84%.
     În schimb, reducerea ratei creditelor neperformante la un nivel de 3% ar putea genera pentru instituţiile de credit capital suplimentar de 6,3 miliarde lei, care ar putea susţine un volum de credite suplimentar de 47 miliarde lei".
     Nivelul ridicat al neperformanţei ar creşte riscul de ţară, putând ajunge şi la separarea şi reorientarea investiţiilor străine, este de părere Angela Manolache, partener KPMG, considerând că aplicarea legilor în discuţie ar afecta stabilitatea băncilor şi ar conduce la ieşiri de capital din zona financiară, reducând concurenţa la nivelul sectorului.
     Un simplu multiplicator nu serveşte scopului avut în vedere, ci îngreunează activitatea, conform domniei sale, care subliniază că definirea şi aplicarea unui sistem de limitare a ratelor dobânzii este un proces complex, ce necesită monitorizare şi reevaluare permanentă.
     * KPMG: "Limitarea valorii pe care băncile o pot recupera după cesionarea creanţelor va bloca piaţa secundară a creditului"
     Unele bănci ar putea chiar să renunţe complet la acordarea de credite, dacă nu vor putea acoperi costurile de creditare, avertizează reprezentantul KPMG, menţionând că am putea asista la o reorientare a creditelor în valută.
     Potrivit doamnei Manolache, consumatorii ar putea să se confrunte cu o limitare a gamei de servicii financiare oferite de instituţiile de credit, unele bănci putând să nu mai prelungească, pentru anumiţi clienţi, produsele de tip revolving, cum sunt cardurile de credit şi overdraft-urile, sau ar putea să decidă să renunţe la acordarea de perioade de graţie la plata dobânzii pentru cardurile de credit sau la furnizarea de servicii conexe cu costuri zero.
     De asemenea, produse de creditare precum creditele cu dobândă fixă pe o perioadă mai îndelungată de timp ar putea fi retrase complet din oferta băncilor, potrivit studiului KPMG.
     Printre altele, propunerile legislative generează incertitudini cu privire la perspectivele de profitabilitate ale instituţiilor de credit şi determină creşterea cerinţelor de capital, ca urmare a limitării veniturilor şi creşterii provizioanelor şi a costurilor interne.
     Studiul KPMG mai arată că limitarea valorii pe care băncile o pot recupera de la clienţi după cesionarea creanţelor va bloca piaţa secundară a creditului, ceea ce va conduce la creşterea gradului de neperformante. Cercetarea arată: "Volumul ridicat al creditelor neperformante la nivelul UE (...) este considerat de autorităţile europene un risc la adresa stabilităţii financiare şi a creşterii economice. România a avut una din cele mai ridicate rate a creditelor neperformante din UE, reuşind însă o reducere accelerată a acesteia, de la un nivel maxim de 22,26% în martie 2014 la 6,40% în decembrie 2017". Conform lucrării, vânzările de credite neperformante din perioada 2014 - 2017 au contribuit la reducerea ratei creditelor neperformante cu circa 7 puncte rocentuale, complementând măsurile luate pe linie de reglementare.
     Plafonarea dobânzilor şi limitarea valorii pe care o poate recupera banca în urma unei creanţe cesionate au fost aprobate în Senat şi urmează să fie dezbătute în Camera Deputaţilor, care este for decizional, cea din urmă fiind deja pusă pe ordinea de zi de astăzi a Comisiei pentru industrii şi servicii. Daniel Zamfir estimează că, până la finalul acestei luni, iniţiativele sale vor fi votate şi de deputaţi.
     Între timp, comisiile reunite (economică şi de buget) din Senat vor dezbate, astăzi, proiectele legislative privind leasingul şi titlurile executorii. 

     * KPMG nu garantează că informaţiile prezentate în studiu răspund obiectivelor oricărei terţe părţi, alta decât ARB şi CPBR
     "KPMG nu garantează că informaţiile prezentate în studiu răspund obiectivelor oricărei terţe părţi, alta decât ARB şiCPBR", se arată la finalul lucrării comandate de bănci, reprezentanţii KPMG arătând că "nu datorează şi nu acceptă nicio obligaţie faţă de terţele părţi care au acces la studiu" şi că "nu va fi ţinută răspunzătoare pentru nicio pierdere, daună sau cheltuială de orice natură cauzată de utilizarea de către terţe părţi a studiului, a informaţiilor cuprinse în acesta sau a declaraţiilor emise în legătură cu acesta sau care sunt în alt fel o consecinţă a accesului terţelor părţi la studiu": "Dacă orice terţă parte doreşte să se bazeze pe studiu şi pe declaraţiile formulate de KPMG în legătură cu acestea, va face acest lucru exclusiv pe riscul său".

 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] Bancherii îi cerşesc senatorului Daniel Zamfir să dialogheze

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
1.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de Pop Augustin în data de 13.03.2018, ora 00:51)  
 E bine ca ziceti de astia ca cersesc dialog. Dar consumatorii condusi de un (mesaj eliminat conform regulamentului) care se aruncau pe pereti si urlau ca din gura de sarpe sa le plateasca ratele nu cerseau? Uite ca tribunalele le trantesc dosarele pe banda rulanta. Deci legal vorbind speculatorii sunt buni de plata, asa ca aia care erau injurati cand spuneau ca dupa litera legii consumatorii trebuie sa plateasca aveau dreptate.


 
  1.1.   alo, moashtele?  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1 )
    (mesaj trimis de Fantoma lui Barba Neagra , in data de 13.03.2018, ora 11:14)
 
 Bre, mata iar n-ai luat Bilomagu.... Cum ticlahzaul tau sa fii tu Pop Augustin, ca ala se facu moashte demult.... Fu tot haiduc asa ca matale si in urma impactului cu aia din Utah, sfarsi prin a se face miner. Acu sapa in adancuri si miroase florile de la radacina. Abia astept sa te cunosc si pe matale. Hai, te-am pupat din Salt Lake City, saracule!


 
2.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 13.03.2018, ora 02:49)  
 Acum Zamfir nu mai este "instalatorul", netrebnicilor? Radulescu,Oanta,Preda,Cojocaru si disparutul din peisaj Olteanu? Groningen, Manea.Mustelor! Hai, milogiti-va! "Mai dati-ne 60 de zileeeee, va rugam!"


 
3.  Intrebare
    (mesaj trimis de Nume în data de 13.03.2018, ora 05:21)  
 Am o nelămurire. Precizez de la început ca nu sunt paralel cu finantele. De spun reprezentanții unor bănci ca au riscuri in creditare ? Daca riscul se materializează intr-o pierdere...., aceasta pierdere nu este recuperată prin deducere din impozitul datorat statului roman ? Cum ar veni ......: riscul este al statului. Așa este ? Am observat asta din discuțiile din presa, nu sunt din domeniu. Deci nu dați cu piatra ...., mai bine explicați.


 
  3.1.   Rectific  (răspuns la opinia nr. 3 )
    (mesaj trimis de Nume , in data de 13.03.2018, ora 05:23)
 
 Sunt paralel cu finantele


 
  3.2.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 3.1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 13.03.2018, ora 06:15)
 
 Pierderea relativa nu se deduce, ci se acopera din profit. N-ai profit, nu acoperi pierderea, esti in pierdere absoluta - din care impozit sa o deduci?
 Pierderile se deduc din provizioanele create pentru credite, dar managementul onest nu-si doreste situatia.


 
4.  Legea falimentului personal
    (mesaj trimis de Fara credit în data de 13.03.2018, ora 07:17)  
 Blocata, temuta, orice argumente sa nu se voteze.
 Domu' Ghetan nu suntem prosti !!!
 Daca beneficiile sunt limitate atunci efectele negative cum pot sa fie majore??? Nonsens !!!
 După Kpmg băncile o sa vanda in bănci morcovi la Pinochio !
 Domnul care vorbește de dialog, dialogul băncilor înseamnă "pumnu'-n gura" ?
 Invitam băncile urlătoare care nu plătesc impozit in tara, nu plătesc salarii decente angajaților un călduros PA!
  Călătorie sprâncenata !
 Sa nu mai întoarcă capul spre Romania!
 Sa închidă punctele de lucru din tara ca mergem noi in Paris, Berlin, Viena sa luam un credit.
 Daca 8% e credit pentru economia reala ce e ațâța vorbărie?
 Creditezi statul 92% atunci tine un punct de lucru in București dintr-o garsoniera, dă-i statului bani si nu ne polua fonic pe noi !


 
5.  O lege necesara
    (mesaj trimis de Gerula în data de 13.03.2018, ora 09:07)  
 Pentru Romania, o veste buna , o lege necesara. KPMG ne spune că va scădea considerabil consumul, creșterea economică și veniturile bugetare. Este perfect in regula. În momentul acesta creșterea consumului este nesustenabila pentru Romania. Consumam din import, cursul se duce la vale. Noi trebuie să creștem producția nu consumul.cresterea economică este prea mare, nu ne ajuta, creștem pe datorie. Veniturile bugetare - faptul că acestea scad este un lucru bun. Oricum 50% din buget se fura. Se va fura mai puțin. Pe de altă parte băncile trebuie să crească rapid diferențialul de dobinda. Banii nu trebuie sa băltească in bănci, ci sa circule și să finanțeze economia, firmele, nu populația "inculta" financiar.


 
6.  plafonarea dobanzii la
    (mesaj trimis de Alin în data de 13.03.2018, ora 09:17)  
 de 2,5 ori dob. de referinta a BNR este
 prea mare ! Ar trebui sa se legifereze
 un maxim dublu pentru DAE !
 musai sa se inchida din banci si sa le scada si salariile ! si asa bancherii tot o sa faca profituri uriase !!!


 
7.  pestele de la cap se'mpute!
    (mesaj trimis de d.i. în data de 13.03.2018, ora 11:11)  
 ca sa va faceti o idee despre auditorul extern al bancii nationale si, evident despre auditul bancii nationale vedeti cine cine este si cu ce se mananca kpmg!!


 
8.  pestele de la cap se'mpute!
    (mesaj trimis de d.i. în data de 13.03.2018, ora 11:11)  
 ca sa va faceti o idee despre auditorul extern al bancii nationale si, evident despre auditul bancii nationale vedeti cine cine este si cu ce se mananca kpmg!!


 
9.  Riscul die credit calculat dezavantajos
    (mesaj trimis de The Brute în data de 13.03.2018, ora 11:18)  
 prin neimplementarea metodei avansate de abordare in detrimentul celei standard permite o valoare ridicata a activelor ponderate la risc si astfel o micsorare a ratei capitalurilor proprii. Din acest an se foloseste dupa 10 ani die la introducerea in EU si in Romania.... Ce ziceti Doamna Manolache, e bine?


 
10.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 13.03.2018, ora 12:50)  
 Nu s-au schimbat deloc aceste hiene.Se prefac ,sa tragă de timp.


 
Aceeasi sectiune (Banci Asigurari)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
Euro a fost cotat la 4,6607 lei, sub referinţa de ieri click să citeşti tot articolul
ING a renunţat la propunerea de majorare a salariului directorului general click să citeşti tot articolul
ROBOR la trei luni a scăzut la 2,05% click să citeşti tot articolul
ASOCIATIA SOCIETATILOR FINANCIARE DIN ROMÂNIA :
"Plafonarea dobânzilor la credite va restricţiona accesul la finanţare a milioane de români" click să citeşti tot articolul
FLORIN GEORGESCU, BNR:
"Băncile să îşi asume responsabilitatea creditelor, inclusiv din perspectiva clienţilor" click să citeşti tot articolul
BANCA CENTRALĂ DE LA NICOSIA:
"Multe dintre problemele apărute în urma crizei financiare continuă să existe" click să citeşti tot articolul
Un ţel prea îndrăzneţ pentru BCE şi imposibil pentru Mario Draghi click să citeşti tot articolul
Guvernul olandez vrea să blocheze majorarea salariului directorului general al ING Group click să citeşti tot articolul
PIAŢA MONETARĂ
Dobânzile overnight au scăzut uşor click să citeşti tot articolul
PIAŢA VALUTARĂ
Euro a crescut la 4,6616 lei click să citeşti tot articolul
O sută de angajaţi BCR vor deveni profesori de educaţie finaniciară pentru o săptămână click să citeşti tot articolul
Băncile din ţara noastră solicită extinderea termenului de dezbatere a legilor ce vizează plafonarea dobânzilor click să citeşti tot articolul
Euro a fost cotat la 4,6616 lei, peste referinţa de vineri click să citeşti tot articolul
ROBOR la trei luni a stagnat la 2,06% click să citeşti tot articolul
ÎN TIMP CE PARLAMENTARII DEZBAT MAI MULTE PROIECTE LEGISLATIVE ÎN DOMENIUL BANCAR
Bancherii comandă studii despre efectele legilor lui Zamfir click să citeşti tot articolul
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Bănci-Asigurări, 13:04
Euro a fost cotat la 4,6607 lei, sub referinţa de ieri
     * Dolarul a pierdut 0,93 în faţa monedei naţionale
     * Francul a urcat la 3,9871 lei
       Banca Naţională a României (BNR) a anunţat, astăzi, un curs de referinţă de 4,6607 lei pentru moneda europeană, în scădere cu 0,09 bani, comparativ cu şedinţa de vineri, când euro a fost cotat la 4,6616 lei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 12:15
E.ON va desfiinţa circa 5.000 de locuri de muncă în timpul integrării Innogy
     Grupul german de utilităţi E.ON va desfiinţa aproximativ 5.000 de locuri de muncă în timpul integrării Innogy, care va avea loc printr-un schimb de active cu grupul RWE, relatează MarketWatch, citat de News.ro.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Bănci-Asigurări, 11:46
ING a renunţat la propunerea de majorare a salariului directorului general
     ING Groep NV, cel mai mare grup olandez de servicii financiare, a renunţat astăzi la planurile care vizau majorarea cu 50% a salariului directorului general Ralph Hamers, informează Reuters., citat de Agerpres.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Bănci-Asigurări, 11:16
ROBOR la trei luni a scăzut la 2,05%
     Indicele ROBOR la 3 luni a scăzut astăzi la 2,05%, faţă de 2,06% - valoare înregistrată în şedinţa anterioară, potrivit datelor publicate de Banca Naţională a României (BNR).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 10:56
Arhitecţii-dezvoltatori Redesign lansează proiectul rezidenţial "STEJERIŞ"
     Echipa Redesign anunţă lansarea proiectului rezidenţial exclusivist "STEJERIŞ", se arată într-un comunicat al companiei, remis astăzi Redacţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
13.03.2018
BVB
Rulaj de 122,7 milioane lei, cu obligaţiuni ale Ministerului de Finanţe
     * Creştere de 3,54% pentru acţiunile BRD - Groupe Societe Generale
       Volumul a urcat, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri, la aproape 160 de milioane de lei (34,3 milioane de euro), o valoare de 122,7 milioane de lei fiind realizată pe piaţa de obligaţiuni.  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele din Europa cresc datorită unei tranzacţii RWE-E.ON
     Bursele din Europa au început în creştere săptămâna curentă, în baza evoluţiilor din Germania, susţinute de anunţul privind o tranzacţie majoră între cei doi giganţi ai utilităţilor din ţară.  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.03.2018
BVB
Circa 40% din volum, realizat cu titlurile Fondul Proprietatea
     Rulajul consemnat în ultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de circa 42,7 milioane de lei (9,17 milionane de euro), peste 40% (43,5%) din volum fiind asigurat de transferurile cu...  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.03.2018
Bursele europene şi americane, impulsionate de situaţia pieţei muncii din SUA
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele europene au crescut vineri, după ce SUA au anunţat date peste aşteptări privind piaţa muncii. Conform cifrelor oficiale, piaţa muncii din Statele Unite a avut, luna trecută,...  click să citeşti tot articolul
09.03.2018
BVB
Piaţa, dominată de evoluţia titlurilor Sphera Franchise Group
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut, în şedinţa de ieri, o evoluţie preponderent pozitivă, singurul indice ce a închiat şedinţa în scădere fiind BET-FI, a cărui depreciere a...  click să citeşti tot articolul
09.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Creşteri limitate pe pieţele europene
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele europene au urcat ieri, însă avansul a fost limitat după ce Banca Centrală Europeană (BCE) a decis să menţină dobânzile la nivelul curent.
     Titlurile "Lloyds Banking...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 13 martie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9753
2.3830
2.9391
3.9871
0.1831
0.6257
0.2146
4.6607
5.2488
1.4948
3.5247
0.2280
0.4869
1.1072
0.0664
0.4591
0.9765
3.7771
0.3192
1.1581
0.5970
0.0582
0.3549
0.2032
2.7684
0.0395
0.1459
1.0283
0.6263
0.1209
160.1925
5.4805 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.
     The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.
     When asked by deputy Virgil Popescu on his view on the amendments that had been made, in the Romanian parliament to the Emergency Ordinance 64/2016, which stipulate that 70% of natural gas produced in Romania would have to be traded on one exchange, namely OPCOM, as the European Commission has already opened an infringement procedure for blocking the natural gas exports, Canete said: "We have an energy legislative package and one of the aspects concerns the liberalization of the market. It is a complex process, with various transition periods. In this process, the European Commission is encouraging dialogue, instead of going to the Court of Justice, where proceedings are lengthy and we are going to waste time.
     It is clear that Romania is at a crucial point as far as its energy sector is concerned, especially when it comes to the natural gas market. As far OUG 64, we had some expectations concerning the fact that this ordinance would be approved in Romania and we would proceed with the infringement. The fact that the ordinance is now stuck in the parliament shows that things aren't going in the right direction".
     The European Commission said that the European institution has proposed some solutions for overcoming this deadlock, encouraging all the involved actors to have a balanced attitude: "The European Commission has launched a dialogue, we are looking to find solutions, but if those provisions remain, we will have to act accordingly. My message is clear: these amendments cannot be approved. There are alternatives, but certain principles need to be fulfilled, for more competition, more transparency, intensification of competition, so that consumers get better choice and the best prices".
     The Romanian Supreme Country Defense Council (CSAT) has sent a letter, at the end of last year, to the Industries Commission, recommending the review of Emergency Government Ordinance no. 64/2016 for the amendment and completion of the Law of Electricity and natural gas no. 123/2012 of the Working Group for Strategic Infrastructure and Energy Security.
     Last year, the Industries Commission has brought several amendments to EGO 64/2016 amending the law of natural gas, according to which 70% of the Romanian natural gas would have to be traded on the OPCOM exchange, which displeased the Romanian Commodities Exchange (BRM), which also has a license for the trading of natural gas.
     PSD deputy Iulian Iancu has repeatedly accused that behind the accusations in of the BRM were in fact OMV and Gazprom, which would want to move to Vienna the trading of natural gas, so that Gazprom could bring to Romania a bigger volume of Russian natural gas.
     Iulian Iancu also said that if the natural gas in the Black Sea are going to be exported, instead of sold on the Romanian exchange, this will hurt Romania's natural security.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
The Cosma family, by William Shakespeare
     Decorated by Traian Băsescu with the Star of Romania, Gunther Krichbaum, the president of the European Affairs Commission of the Bundestag, asks the president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, through a letter, not to suspend the application of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (MCV) concerning the Romanian judicial system and writes that "in the event of new attacks on the independence of the judicial system, should take into consideration initiating the procedure for the activation of article 7 of the EU treaty" (the suspension of Romania's voting rights in the EU council).  click here to read the entire article
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
Sources: "The US embassy took interest in the reference price for natural gas"
     * Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
       The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks.  click here to read the entire article
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook