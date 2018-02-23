   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
DE LA LISTARE ŞI PÂNÂ ÎN PREZENT,

Evoluţie preponderent sub preţul din ofertă pentru titlurile DIGI

BURSA 03.04.2018

Andrei Iacomi
 
     Acţiunile Digi Communications NV (DIGI), compania mamă a RCS&RDS, ce au fost listate la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) pe data de 16 mai 2017, după derularea unei oferte publice pentru 25,6% din societate, au avut o evoluţie proponderent negativă, cotaţia situându-se, în cea mai mare parte a timpului scurs de la intrarea în ringul bursei, sub preţul la care s-a în­chis oferta pentru investitorii instituţionali, de 40 de lei/unitate.
     Practic, în perioada 16 mai 2017 - 30 martie 2018, preţul acţiunii operatorului de telecomunicaţii a scăzut cu 18,47%, de la 41,7 lei/unitate, primul preţ de tranzacţionare a acţiunii la BVB, la 34 de lei, ultimul preţ al titlului DIGI din luna martie a acestui an.
     Raportat la preţul din ofertă, cotaţia companiei la BVB a suferit un declin de 15%, pentru aceeaşi perioadă.
     Spre deosebire, indicele BET, referinţa bursei locale, care, începând cu data de 3 iulie 2017 cuprinde şi acţiunile DIGI, a urcat cu 3,07% în intervalul menţionat (procentaj calculat pe baza valorilor de închidere a coşului de acţiuni).
     Nici în anul curent acţiunile operatorului de telecomunicaţii nu au avut un parcurs pozitiv, cotaţia DIGI coborând cu 10,53%, în intervalul 29 decembrie 2017 - 30 martie 2018, cea mai slabă evoluţie din cadrul principalului indice al pieţei, care s-a apreciat, în aceeaşi perioadă, cu 12,39%.
     De altfel, de la începutul anului, în afară de DIGI, din componenţa BET, doar Transelectrica (TEL) şi MedLife (M) au suferit pierderi, de 4,28%, res­pectiv 3,23%.
     * Prime Transaction: "Cel mai plauzibil motiv pentru scăderea preţului acţiunii DIGI în perioada de după listare este dat de acuzaţiile DNA la adresa conducerii societăţii"
     Legat de evoluţia titlurilor operatorului de telecomunicaţii de la intrarea la tranzacţionare la BVB şi până în prezent, echipa de analiză a societăţii de brokeraj Prime Transaction ne-a transmis: "Având în vedere că rezultatele financiare ale grupului au fost bune în perioada de după listare, cel mai plauzibil motiv pentru scăderea preţului acţiunilor imediat după începerea tranzacţionării la bursă este dat de apariţia acuzaţiilor Direcţiei Naţionale Anticorupţie (DNA) la adresa conducerii, chiar în perioada derulării ofertei publice iniţiale.
     În ultimele luni ale anului trecut, compania a urmat tendinţa negativă a întregii pieţe, iar la începutul lui 2018 a avut, de asemenea, o creştere în linie cu piaţa, decuplându-se din nou la începutul lui februarie.
     Această decuplare este greu de explicat, pentru că a venit chiar în perioada în care au fost publicate rezultatele financiare preliminare bune pentru anul 2017, iar procesul din Statele Unite ale Americii, în care era implicată compania, a fost soluţionat favorabil.
     Fiind vorba de o evoluţie a preţului nesusţinută de date fundamentale, este posibil ca, la baza scăderii cotaţiei, să stea unul sau mai mulţi investitori ins­tituţionali care să urmărească un exit din companie, în condiţiile lichidităţii scăzute de la BVB".
     Totodată, analiştii au punctat că, evoluţia viitoare a titlurilor DIGI va fi influenţată, în principal, de doi factori: "Primul dintre aceştia este dat de capacitatea companiei de a-şi păstra şi eventual îmbunătăţi profitabilitatea, iar cel de-al doilea este evoluţia gradului de îndatorare, un aspect din ce în ce mai important într-o perioadă în care dobânzile sunt aşteptate să crească pes­te tot în lume".
     * Dragoş Mesaroş, Goldring: "Principalul motiv pentru deprecierea titlurilor DIGI stă în faptul că, încă de la listare, au existat, în permanenţă, oportunităţi mult mai bune pentru investitori la BVB"
     Referitor la motivele scăderii preţului acţiunii operatorului de telecomunicaţii la bursă, Dragoş Mesaroş, director de tranzacţionare în cadrul societăţii de brokeraj Goldring, a punctat: "Din punctul meu de vedere, principalul motiv este dat de faptul că, încă de la listarea companiei la BVB, au existat, în permanenţă, oportunităţi mult mai bune pentru investitori şi aici mă refer la companiile al căror randament al dividendului este mare.
     Randamentul oferit de dividendul propus de DIGI, din profitul anului trecut, este de circa 1%, cu mult sub cel al unor companii din sectorul energetic sau bancar din piaţa noastră.
     Probabil, iniţial, investitorii au supraevaluat potenţialul real de dezvoltare al companiei.
     Acest fapt este dat şi de industria din care face parte DIGI, cea a telecomunicaţiilor, unde concurenţa este foa­rte acerbă. De asemenea, ritmul de schimbare a tehnologiei în sector este foarte alert, ceea ce necesită investiţii masive şi constante, în condiţiile în care tarifele pentru Internet, telefonie şi cablu sunt într-o continuă scădere. În acest context, marjele de profit se diminuează de la an la an.
     Acest fenomen nu este specific doar României, ci se manifestă şi în Europa şi Statele Unite ale Americii.
     În opinia mea, preţul la care se tranzacţionează în prezent acţiunea DIGI la BVB este corect, ţinând cont de poziţia în piaţă a companiei şi de gradul mare de îndatorare pe care-l are".
     În raportul de analiză al societăţii Prime Transaction publicat la data de 30 martie 2018, se arată că, din cadrul indicelui BET-XT, randamentul brut al dividendului înaintat de conducerea DIGI, de 1,03%, este cel mai mic dintre toate randamentele oferite de emitenţii incluşi în indicele extins, ce au propus acţionarilor distribuirea de dividende din rezultatul anului 2017.
     Pe primele trei locuri, în clasamentul întocmit de analiştii societăţii de brokeraj, privind emitenţii incluşi în indicele extins, se situează Alro (ALR), Romgaz (SNG) şi Nuclearelectrica (SNN), cu randamente brute de 13,94%, 13,49% şi 11,18%.
     În cazul emitenţilor din afara indicelui BET-XT, doar Rompetrol Well Services (PTR) propune un dividend cu randament mai mic decât cel al DIGI, de 0,79%.
     Pentru această categorie, cel mai mare randament, de 22,49%, este oferit de Alumil (ALU), pe următoarele două poziţii fiind Electroargeş cu 8,42% şi Transilvania Broker de Asigurare cu 8,09%.
     "Media celor mai mari 20 de randamente este de 8,54%", se mai specifică în raport (Randamentul dividendului este calculat având drept referinţă preţul de închidere al acţiunilor din data de 29 martie).
     Analiştii pieţei de capital consultaţi de Ziarul BURSA în a doua parte a lunii decembrie a lui 2017, puneau deprecierea titlurilor DIGI de la intrarea la tranzacţionare la BVB şi până la finalul anului trecut, îndeosebi, pe seama gradului mare de îndatorare al operatorului de telecomunicaţii.
     Practic, la finalul primelor nouă luni ale anului 2017, gradul de îndatorare al DIGI era de 91%, arătau brokerii.
     Din punct de vedere tehnic, cotaţia operatorului de telecomunicaţii se găseşte pe un trend descendent pe termen mediu şi lung, preţul tranzacţionându-se sub mediile mobile simple (media mobilă reprezintă un ins­trument folosit, îndeosebi, pentru identificarea tendiţei preţului unui titlu financiar cotat) de 50 şi 200 de zile, ce definesc aceste orizonturi de timp.
     În săptămânalul de analiză tehnică pentru acţiuni listate la BVB publicat de Banca Transilvania pe data de 26 martie se indica drept suport (nivel de preţ ce funcţionează ca o potenţială barieră în faţa scăderii cotaţiei) preţul de 34,2 lei/acţiune.
     "Pragul rămâne cât se poate de relevant pentru evoluţia imediat următoare a titlurilor DIGI: câtă vreme nivelul de 34,2 lei/unitate ţine, e posibil să avem parte de o relansare a pieţei, cu propulsarea preţurilor peste 35,5 lei/unitate, spre rezistenţa (n.r. nivel de preţ ce funcţionează ca o pontenţială barieră în faţa creşterii cotaţiei) majoră, totodată obiectiv de preţ, de la 38,5 lei/titlu.
     Pe de altă parte, dacă pragul de 34,2 lei cedează, atunci suntem expuşi ris­cului ca trendul negativ să continue, iar piaţa să marcheze noi minime faţă de cele din decembrie 2017 (n.r. 30,3 lei/unitate - minimul din data de 13 decembrie 2017 sau 33 lei/unitate - închiderea din aceeaşi zi)", punctau analiştii.
     Pe data de 29 martie, cotaţia DIGI închidea la preţul unitar de 33,9 lei, pentru ca, în ziua următoare, preţul acţiunii să încheie şedinţa buriseră la 34 de lei, sub suportul indicat de analiştii de la Banca Transilvania.
     Pe data de 8 februarie 2018, instanţa din Virginia, Statele Unite ale Americii admitea cererea de anulare înaintată de grupul RCS & RDS/DIGI, în legătură cu litigiul deschis de un grup de cetăţeni americani, care cereau daune de 1,8 milioane de dolari, invocând o serie de datorii neonorate.
     Chiar în timpul desfăşurării ofertei pentru listarea operatorului de telecomunicaţii la BVB (perioada 28 aprilie - 10 mai 2017), DNA a pus sub urmărire penală RCS&RDS pentru spălare de bani, iar în ziua începerii tranzacţionării acţiunilor la bursă l-a pus sub urmărire penală şi pe CEO-ul DIGI Serghei Bulgac. 
     În vara anului 2017, compania RCS&RDS a fost trimisă în judecată de DNA, în dosarul drepturilor de televiziune, sub aspectul săvârşirii infracţiunilor de complicitate la dare de mită şi complicitate la spălare de bani. De asemenea, a fost trimis în judecată şi Serghei Bulgac sub aspectul săvârşirii infracţiunii de spălare de bani, dar şi alţi administratori din companie.
     Anul trecut, Fondul Suveran de Investiţii al Norvegiei, ce gestionează active în valoare de circa 1.000 miliarde de dolari, a intrat în acţionariatul DIGI, acesta având, la finalul lui 2017, o deţinere de 0,31% din operatorul de telecomunicaţii, reprezentând 0,04% din drepturile de vot.
     Pentru 2017, DIGI a raportat, la nivel consolidat, un profit net preliminar de 61,7 milioane de euro, cu 424% mai mare faţă de cel din 2016, de 11,78 milioane de euro, potrivit raportului companiei.
     În anul trecut, veniturile DIGI (exceptând veniturile intrasegment, alte venituri şi câştigul din vânzarea activităţilor întrerupte) au fost de 916,55 milioane de euro, cu 8,76% mai mari faţă cele din anul anterior, de 842,75 milioane de eruo.
     Pentru aceeaşi perioadă de raportare, cheltuielile de exploatare (exceptând cheltuielile între segmente şi alte cheltuieli, dar incluzând cheltuielile cu amortizarea şi ajustările pentru depreciere) au crescut cu 5,95%, de la 755,85 milioane de euro, la 800,84 milioane de euro.
     Rezultatul din exploatare, în anul 2017, a urcat la 115,4 milioane de euro, cu 45,59% faţă de cel din 2016, de 79,26 milioane de euro.
     Datoriile totale nete au crescut cu 0,6%, de la 757,9 milioane de euro la 31 decembrie 2016, la 762,9 milioane de euro, la finalul anului trecut.
     Costurile nete de finanţare în 2017 au fost de 36,11 milioane de euro, în scădere cu 35,69% faţă de valoarea din 2016, de 56,15 milioane de euro.
     Capitalizarea operatorului de telecomunicaţii la BVB este de 3,4 miliarde de lei (circa 730 de milioane de euro).
     Cele 100 de milioane de acţiuni DIGI sunt împărţite în aproape 65,76 milioane de acţiuni clasa A, cu o valoa­re nominală de 0,1 euro şi peste 34,24 milioane de acţiuni clasa B, admise la tranzacţionare la BVB, cu o valoare nominală de 0,01 euro.
     La data de 31 decembrie 2017, RCS Management deţinea 57,87 milioane de acţiuni din DIGI clasa A, Zoltan Tes­zari avea 2,28 milioane de acţiuni, iar aproape 5,61 milioane de acţiuni din aceeaşi categorie era reprezentat de DIGI - acţiuni de trezorerie.
     În ceea ce priveşte acţiunile din categoria B, un număr de aproape 33,25 milioane de acţiuni, erau titluri listate la BVB, în timp ce aproape 1 milion de unităţi era reprezentat de DIGI - acţiuni de trezorerie.
     Acţionarul beneficiar real al Grupului DIGI este Zoltan Teszari, se arată în raportul anual al operatorului de telecomunicaţii. 

