DECIZIA CAB ÎN PROCESUL RAIFFEISEN BANK CONTRA ANPC, ÎNTR-O LUNĂ

Debitorii: "BNR are de dat explicaţii detaliate în scandalul RaiffeisenLeaks"

BURSA 28.08.2018

Emilia Olescu
 
     Curtea de Apel Bucureşti (CAB) urmează să decidă, de astăzi într-o lună, în procesul deschis de Raiffeisen Bank prin care banca a contestat procesul verbal emis de Autoritatea Naţională pentru Protecţia Consumatorilor (ANPC), solicitând anularea lui. În baza acestui proces-verbal, care constată că, în contractele de împrumut, banca are clauze incorecte, ANPC a sancţionat instituţia de credit cu o amendă de 50.000 de lei şi a emis un Ordin prin care s-a dispus încetarea acestor practici.
     Judecătoria sectorului 1 Bucureşti a respins, în 17 aprilie, sesizarea Raiffei­sen Bank, urmând ca, în 28 septembrie, CAB să se pronunţe pe caz. Asociaţia Parakletos a anunţat că va interveni în proces.
     De asemenea, debitorii împrumutaţi în franci elveţieni (CHF) se mobilizează şi intenţionează să mergă într-un număr important la Curtea de Apel. Pe pagina de Facebook a Grupului Clienţilor cu Credite în CHF (GCCC) a fost creat un eveniment, administratorii paginii scriind: "Procesul afectează zeci de mii de contracte, fii acolo chiar dacă ai fi nevoit să îţi iei zi de concediu fără plată. N-aveţi voie să fiţi sub 150-200".
     Aşteptările consumatorilor sunt extrem de ridicate, ne-au transmis aceştia, menţionând: "Credem că sala de judecată va fi neîncăpătoare raportat la numărul consumatorilor prezenţi­, însă sperăm ca toţi aceştia să poată asista la dezbateri, fără a li se restricţiona accesul.
     Să nu uităm că nu vorbim despre un proces oarecare. Zeci de mii de contracte încheiate anterior anului 2010 sunt prinse în acest proces deschis de Raiffeisen împotriva constatărilor ANPC, indiferent că vorbim despre credite în lei, euro sau CHF.
     Cazul este extrem de grav. Nu credem că în istoria ANPC a mai existat un proces de o asemenea importanţă.
     Pentru cei care nu sunt la curent cu situaţia de la Raiffeisen Bank, trebuie spus că, în iulie 2017, au apărut în spaţiul public documente interne ale Raiffeisen Bank, emise în perioada de boom economic. Din aceste documente reiese că Raiffeisen Bank şi-a înşelat clienţii, la propriu. Chiar ziarul BURSA a scris un articol fantastic pe această temă.
     Din punctul nostru de vedere, sunt câteva aspecte esenţiale ce trebuie subliniate şi care rezultă din analiza documentelor interne de la Raiffeisen Bank. În primul rând, după nici două luni de la acordarea creditelor, Raiffeisen plănuia majorarea dobânzilor, fără a se raporta la condiţiile pieţei financiare. Mai mult, încă de la acordarea împrumutului şi fără a informa clientul, banca seta în sistemul informatic viitoarea dobândă majorată unilateral.
     În opinia noastră, prin acest comportament, Raiffeisen a încălcat cel puţin patru acte normative în materie de protecţia consumatorilor: Codul Consumului, Legea 193/2000 privind clauzele abuzive, OG 21/1992 privind protecţia consumatorilor, precum şi Legea 363/2007 privind practicile comerciale dintre comercianţi şi consumatori.
     Cu alte cuvinte, nu doar că banca, deşi cunoştea că va majora dobânzile, nu şi-a informat clienţii (obligaţie legală), ba chiar a ascuns acest aspect, ceea ce conduce la ideea că, dacă consumatorul ar fi ştiut despre acea majorare, atunci­ cu siguranţă nu mai încheia contractul de credit cu Raiffeisen. Mai mult, potrivit legii, banca nu poate majora dobânda după bunul plac, discreţionar, ci trebuie să existe un motiv bine întemeiat, detaliat în contract, astfel încât consumatorul să poată verifica corectitudinea modificării ratei dobânzii".
     Consumatorii susţin şi faptul că banca "fenta gradul maxim de îndatorare - banca ştia că, în două luni, clienţii puteau să nu se mai încadreze în condiţiile impuse de regulamentul BNR".
     Banca îşi instruia angajaţii cum să justifice clienţilor majorarea unilaterală a ratei dobânzii, mai evidenţiază reprezentanţii GCCC, care consideră: "Nu este neapărat ilegal, dar prin acest fapt se arată reaua-credinţă şi imoralitatea demersului. Nu putem vorbi des­pre o eroare umană.
     Banca a primit încă din 2004 o directivă dinspre Banca Naţională pentru a transparentiza dobânzile, însă Raiffeisen nu a ţinut cont de instrucţiunile BNR.
     De ce este ilegal?
     Directivele Băncii Naţionale trebuie respectate de către bănci. Iar dacă nu ar avea caracter obligatoriu, atunci de ce ar mai fi emis BNR o asemenea instrucţiune către bancă?! În plus, în acea perioadă, Raiffeisen avea contracte de credit (nedestinate consumatorilor) cu dobânda transparentă, nemodificabilă unilateral şi discreţionar.
     Totodată, birourile regionale ale Raiffeisen erau circumspecte în a aproba acordarea de credite CHF în România, fiind la curent cu riscul aces­tora, având la dispoziţie exemple negative din alte state europene.
     Pentru a forţa acordul regionalilor, Raiffeisen România se angaja faţă de aceştia să contacteze toţi clienţii cu credite în franci elveţieni în cazul în care cursul de schimb LEU-CHF ar fi urcat cu 15%, în vederea propunerii unei oferte de conversie în lei. Cu toate acestea, banca nu a întreprins absolut niciun demers până în anul 2016, atunci când cursul de schimb crescuse cu peste 125%.
     De ce mai este ilegal?
     Pentru că arată premeditarea Raiff­eisen în a-şi înşela clienţii, atât în raport cu legislaţia din România, cât şi faţă de propriile structuri interne. Erau foarte conştienţi de riscuri, au minţit inclusiv birourile care coordonează activitatea din România, totul pentru a obţine acordul vânzării acestor credite toxice. Iar la momentul (inevitabil) al exploziei francului au refuzat să îşi asume responsabilitatea promisă şi au ţinut în captivitate financiară tot portofoliul de clienţi cu credite în CHF.
     Ascunderea cu bună-ştiinţă a unor informaţii care ar putea modifica decizia de cumpărare a clientului sau a unor informaţii care îl afectează în mod direct sunt acţiuni care clasifică un demers comercial drept înşelăciune.
     De asemenea, cu privire la acest ultim punct, chiar ANPC a reţinut că Raiffeisen a instituit în sarcina consumatorilor întreg riscul valutar aferent contractelor de credit în franci elveţieni".
     Sursele citate îi sfătuieşte pe consumatori să fie prezenţi în sala de judecată la procesul Raiffeisen Bank versus ANPC: "Oamenii trebuie să reacţioneze, tocmai pentru că gravitatea situaţiei o impune. Documentele de la Raiffeisen scurse în spaţiul public sunt fără precedent. Astfel, este important pentru oameni să asiste la dezbateri în sala de judecată şi să aibă sentimentul că dreptatea va prevala.
     Lucrurile par, încet-încet, să reintre în normalitate. Asta dacă punem la socoteală faptul că o altă bancă - Bancpost - a fost obligată să restituie consumatorilor peste 300 de milioane de euro.
     Şi în toată această poveste credem cu tărie că BNR, supraveghetorul pieţei, are de dat nişte explicaţii detaliate. Atât pe subiectul scurgerii de documente interne de la Raiffeisen, cât şi pe situaţia de la Bancpost, în materie de cesiuni de credite către entităţi neautorizate".
     *  Instanţa: "Sancţiunea aplicată este proporţională cu gradul de pericol social al faptei contravenţionale săvârşite"
     Raiffeisen Bank a obţinut suspendarea Ordinului ANPC emis în baza procesului-verbal, până la soluţionarea definitivă a procesului.
     Între timp, motivarea deciziei date de Judecătoria sectorului 1 precizează, printre altele, că Raiffeisen Bank nu i-a informat pe clienţii săi cu privire la toate aspectele care au influenţă asupra situaţiei lor contractuale în viitor.
     Instanţa constată că este neîntemeiată susţinerea privind neîncălcarea prevederilor legale de către Raiffeisen Bank, în condiţiile în care, din analiza specialiştilor şi a constatărilor şi explicaţiilor date de client rezultă că faptele săvârşite de bancă reprezintă contravenţiile imputate acesteia. Potrivit Instanţei, situaţia de fapt reţinută de către agentul constatator corespunde realităţii, proba faptului că petenta a încălcat prevederile legale fiind făcută de constatarea directă a angajatului intimatei consemnată în actul constatator întocmit cu respectarea normelor legale. "Faptul că banca nu a oferit informaţii consumatorilor cu privire la posibilitatea ca gradul lor de îndatorare să crească exponenţial şi faptul că banca a mărit în mod unilateral dobânda pe baza clauzei abuzive privind caracterul revizuibil al dobânzii sunt probate de înscrisurile depuse la dosarul cauzei de către intimată".
     Instanţa reţine că sancţiunea aplicată este proporţională cu gradul de pericol social al faptei contravenţionale săvârşite, având în vedere faptul că prejudiciul este dat nu doar de suportarea pagubelor de către consumatori, ci şi de încălcarea principiului comportamentului loial, precum şi a prevederilor legale, care se pot constitui în prejudicii certe, neechivoce pentru consumatori în aceeaşi măsură, astfel că nu se impune înlocuirea sancţiunii amenzii cu avertismentul.
     În luna octombrie a anului trecut, ANPC a emis Ordinul de încetare a practicilor incorecte în cazul Raiffeisen Bank, care obligă banca să-şi refacă toate contractele de credit în franci elveţieni, lei şi euro, readucându-le la condiţiile din perioada 2006-2008, când au fost încheiate. Acest lucru presupune, printre altele, aplicarea dobânzii de la acea vreme, dar şi refacerea scadenţarului.
     Decizia a fost luată în urma solicitărilor făcute de Guvernul Tudose şi de Administraţia Prezidenţială, care au cerut instituţiei să soluţioneze un memoriu al Grupului Clienţilor cu Credite în CHF (GCCC). Acesta face referire la apariţia în spaţiul public, în luna iulie 2017, a unor documente interne atribuite Raiffeisen Bank, care arată strategia băncii de acordare a creditelor în franci elveţieni.
     Documentele scurse în mediul online în vara anului trecut arătau că, în februarie 2009, Comitetul pentru Active şi Pasive al Raiffeisen Bank a aprobat o nouă structură de preţuri pentru împrumuturile garantate, care viza creşterea treptată a dobânzilor la res­pectivele credite. Unul dintre ele, datat cu 10 mai 2007, detalia un program de repricing pentru creditele acordate în 2006, care prevedea trei etape, ultimele două dintre acestea vizând creşteri de dobânzi - în septembrie 2007 şi, respectiv, în ianuarie 2008 - pentru creditele acordate anterior.
     Unul din documentele interne atribuite Raiffeisen Bank, la care ANPC face referire, menţionează: "În cazul în care clienţii solicită explicaţii suplimentare privind creşterea dobânzii şi doresc refinanţarea creditului (printr-un credit de la altă bancă), se pot aduce următoarele argumente:
      - Clientul ar trebui să nu uite că dobânda oferită de celelalte bănci este fixă pe primul an şi se va mări după primul an de creditare. Dacă s-ar refinanţa acum la altă bancă vor suporta nişte costuri destul de importante (...) care pot ajunge la 2000-2500 de euro pentru un credit mediu de 30.000 de euro, pentru a beneficia de o dobândă mai mică doar pentru un an, după care se vor găsi în aceeaşi situaţie;
     - Clientul ar trebui să se uite atât la dobândă, cât şi la comisioanele percepute de concurenţă (comisioane de administrare lunară sau anuală, comision de acordare credit). Dacă vor lua în calcul şi aceste comisioane, vor vedea că ajung la aceeaşi dobândă pe care o au acum la Raiffeisen sau chiar la o dobândă mai mare;
     - Dacă decid să refinanţeze creditul pe care îl au acum la RBRO, ar trebui să se gândească şi la costuri: 3% - comision de rambursare anticipată, taxă de analiză dosar la cealaltă bancă, taxă raport pe evaluare, taxe notariale care pot fi substanţiale, comision de acordare. Dacă totalizează aceste sume şi împart la perioada de creditare, vor vedea că suma lunară de plată va fi aceeaşi sau chiar mai mare;
     - Clientul a beneficiat de o dobândă promoţională în primul an, care i-a permis încadrarea la un credit mai mare. Acum, dobânda a devenit variabilă şi a fost adusă la nivelul de piaţă. Însă, se poate spune clientului, pentru cei care au credite mortgage în EUR, că oricum beneficiază de o dobândă bună (8,5% faţă de 9% cât este dobânda în momentul de faţă în oferta curentă a băncii - pentru dobânda revizuibilă)".
     Echipa de control a ANPC a constatat faptul că banca nu a depus toate diligenţele în relaţia cu consumatorul, dând dovadă "de o totală lipsă de preocupare faţă de gradul de îndatorare a consumatorilor", arată Procesul verbal care stă la baza Ordinului ANPC. Acesta subliniază: "În perioada februarie - decembrie 2008, Raiffeisen Bank a acordat 914 credite cu dobânda promoţională de 4,6% şi setase în sistem faptul că, peste un an, rata dobânzii va fi de 5,4% (informaţie care, potrivit ANPC, nu a fost comunicată vreunui consumator) pentru ca, ulterior, să o majoreze cu 5,6%. Conform contractului, debitorul ar fi putut să opteze pentru dobânzi fixe, însă această opţiune nu era în acelaşi câmp vizual astfel încât consumatorul să accepte respectiva variantă (8,6%/an, respectiv 14%/3 ani). Din cele sesizate, reiese faptul că banca folosea această practică la întreg portofoliul de credite (inclusiv lei şi euro). (...) Impactul a fost asupra 9.658 de clienţi afectaţi, reprezentând 389,2 milioane euro".
     Raiffeisen Bank a anunţat încă de anul trecut că va contesta Ordinul ANPC. Reprezentanţii băncii subliniază că înstituţia financiară a respectat şi respectă dispoziţiile legale în vigoare. 
 
1.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 28.08.2018, ora 00:11)  
 Aaaaoleo! Cum, ma, van groh, care a iesit cu peptu dezgolit in peata, pentru democratie, sa insele populatiunea? Nooooo!


 
