   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
Apanova

Editorial

Democraţie neterminată pentru pianină mecanică

BURSA 04.04.2018

Cornel Codiţă
 
Cornel Codiţă      Dacă scandalul "statului paralel", al "infamantelor protocoale" şi al aberaţiilor instituţionale în care se scaldă viaţa statală a României ne spune ceva despre lumea în care trăim, atunci mesajul cel mai pregnant este acela că, după trei decenii de exerciţii şi încercări de a aproxima o variantă viabilă a democraţiei reprezentative şi în ciuda apartenenţei la sistemele instituţionale ale UE, NATO, ale parteneriatelor strategice cu "marile democraţii" nu ştim pe ce lume trăim. Nu putem spune răspicat ce fel de stat este România, din punctul de vedere al sistemului său de guvernare, al statului de drept, al integrării şi respectului drepturilor şi libertăţilor fundamentale ale omului în viaţa politică, de drept şi civilă a societăţii. De la "stat semi-eşuat", la "democraţie cronic-disfuncţională" şi de la "variantă locală de neo-totalitarism soft", la "cleptocraţie cu convulsii şi excese autoritare", orice etichetă poate fi susţinută cu argumente convingătoare. În funcţie de interese, de poziţia în care se află cineva în raport cu distribuţia beneficiilor/costurilor soluţiei pentru care argumentează, România pare să fie un teritoriu multiform al tuturor şi al oricăror posibilităţi... vorba păcătosului, chiar şi acelea "care nu se poate"! O imposibilitate oximoronică ce se încăpăţînează să existe, în care marea majoritate a cetăţenilor continuă să se comporte ca şi cînd ar trăi în cel mai frumos, trainic şi ferit de furtuni "Normalistan".
     Iar întrebarea cheie este, desigur, cum se face că am ajuns aici? Iar răspunsul evident: în urma unor erori! Dar nu oricare şi nici oricum săvîrşite. Erori de proiectare, de construcţie şi de exploatare a sistemului, în raport cu modelul care a servit de referenţial. Erori sistematice, cel mai adesea făcute cu bună ştiinţă şi intenţie şi rareori întîmplătoare, ori generate de neştiinţă, lipsă de experienţă, ori maturitate. Erori cu "beneficiari dedicaţi" în lumea pestriţă şi nevolnică a politicii, ori în cea plină de energie şi iniţiativă a devalizatorilor "de profesie" ai bugetelor curente şi ale proprietăţilor precedentului stat eşuat numit "România socialistă". Un singur exemplu este cred suficient pentru a înţelege: serviciile de informaţii, pentru că tot sunt ele acum sub reflectorul atenţiei publice. Cele mai multe greşeli în legătură cu aceste instituţii au fost făcute (şi nu o dată, ci repetat!) în legătură cu stabilirea rolului, atribuţiilor şi modului de inserare în structura generală a instituţiilor puterii din România. Culegerea de informaţii nu este o activitate care să se justifice prin ea însăşi! În mod normal nu te poţi opri aici cînd defineşti o asemenea instituţie. Această activitate trebuie să răspundă unor scopuri clar, precis şi restrictiv definite în legile de organizare instituţională. Iar cînd spun restrictiv mă refer la limitările obligatorii generate de celelalte legi care ar trebui să organizeze spaţiul unei democraţii, începînd cu respectul şi autoritatea absolută a legii în raport cu orice alte decizii şi hotărîri instituţionale, ori cu carta drepturilor şi libertăţilor fundamentale ale omului, pe care România a integrat-o atît de tîrziu în sistemul ei de norme legale şi de organizare instituţională. În locul preciziei şi a rigorii a prevalat "tradiţia" şi "moştenirea instituţională", ceea ce s-a văzut clar atunci cînd în avîntul supra-dimensionării funcţionale de care au fost lovite toate aceste instituţii, a reînviat şi dorinţa/ambiţia de a reveni în cîmpul tactic al justiţiei. Ceea ce în 1990-1993 era de neconceput, în 2008-2010 a devenit normă susţinută de acte ale CSAT-ului şi acceptată fără crîcnire, ca un act de normalitate, de toate instituţiile cu care SRI-ul s-a grăbit să încheie "acorduri instituţionale de cooperare". Poate cel mai important aspect care a degenerat în relaţiile dintre dintre "servicii" şi ansamblul mecanismelor puterii este capacitatea lor de a influenţa decizii şi rezultate electorale, de la "selecţia" competitorilor pînă la tabloul rezulatelor finale. Cine ştie, poate vom afla vreodată care a fost rolul serviciilor de informaţii în "direcţionarea" proceselor electorale din România, pe calea "cea bună", "cea dorită", cea "indicată cu bunăvoinţă" de diferitele centre de putere care acţionează aproape nestingherit în România. Deocamdată, scandenţele abia au ajuns la nivelul evenimentelor imediat secvente prăbuşirii regimului comunist din Decembrie 1989 şi al mineriadelor din 1990-1991. Cu puţin noroc, în secolul acesta, poate va veni rîndul şi celorlalte episoade, dacă nu tot atît de sîngeroase, cu siguranţă la fel de grav şi profund distorsionante pentru construcţia democratică a României. Transformarea voită sau nevoită, urmărită însă consecvent, a serviciilor de informaţii din România în "king makers", implicarea lor fie şi "sectorială" în competiţia pentru putere politică stă la originea celor mai grave derapaje pe care astăzi le înregistrăm, unii chiar cu oarecare surpriză! În sfîrşit, cel de al treilea aspect, nu mai puţin important, cel al poziţiei instituţionale a serviciilor de informaţii în raport cu instituţiile fundamentale ale guvernării - executiv, legislativ, putere judecătorească. În orice sistem democratic coerent, instituţiile acestea, oricum s-ar numi ele, sunt firesc parte a puterii executive, indiferent dacă au atribuţii generale, sau sectoriale. În consecinţă sunt cu toatele, într-o formă sau alta sub autoritatea Guvernului. Acest lucru are două consecinţe directe: răspunderea directă, politică, pentru ceea ce ele fac sau nu fac, revine celor care deţin puterea guvernamentală, iar răspunderea legală, pe fiecare palier, celor care conduc-coordonează aceste instituţii la nivelele de decizie primare. Controlul parlamentar asupra instituţiilor de informaţii, în orice democraţie coerentă, este parte integrantă a mecanismelor de control ale Legislativului asupra Executivului. Aşa stau lucrurile nu doar în Statele Unite, ci în toate celelalte mari democraţii ale lumii, spre exemplu Franţa, Germania şi Marea Britanie. La noi, acest mecanism a fost de la început proiectat, realizat şi utilizat în mod grav deficitar. Competiţia istorică pentru putere, de la începutul perioadei post-decembriste, a dus la soluţiile perpetuate apoi în legislaţia dezvoltată, fără să se mai uite cineva la principiul constituţional al separării puterilor. SRI-ul a fost practic scos de sub orice control, altul decît faţada comisiilor parlamentare, împănate cu "oamenii de casă" şi "binevoitori" care şi dacă voiau cu totdinadinsul nu puteau să facă control instituţional. Prin urmare, au făcut ceea ce puteau să facă, aghesmuirea periodică (anuală) a activităţii instituţiei cu pricina şi aplicarea ştampilei "OK". Cu acelaşi prilej au fost date peste cap şi aşa zisele servicii sectoriale care principal sunt sub autoritatea executivului, serviciile de la MApN, MAI şi Justiţie pînă la desfiinţare, dar în realitate depăşesc cu mult aceste limite. Ca să fie brambureala completă, avem şi servicii aflate mai mult sub autoritatea Preşedintelui, decît a Guvernului sau a Parlamentului, cazul SIE şi SPP şi STS. Deşi, în logica teoriei, Preşedintele este componentă a puterii executive, Constituţia nu îi conferă acestuia nici un fel de instrumente pentru a acţiona asupra acestor instituţii, în afara CSAT-ului, care rămîne totuşi o structură de decizie colectivă, nu însă şi de control. Rezultatul este ceea ce vedem astăzi, adică o hipertrofiere instituţională care nu este justificată de nimic, alta decît ambiţiile nemăsurate de mărire ale unei generaţii spontanee de "plutonieri mesianici" (ca să împrumut o sintagmă acreditată), de a avea cît mai mulţi subordonaţi şi de a putea manipula cît mai multe domenii, aspecte, ale vieţii politice şi economice din România.
     Ca să punem lucrurile în perspectivă, tot ce mai trebuie să spunem este că tema şi problemele serviciilor de informaţii reprezintă doar o picătură în oceanul de aberaţii instituţionale, legale şi constituţionale pe care stă aşezat astăzi şi în virtutea căruia funcţionează statul numit România, executînd pe claviatura unei pianine hodorogite, notele şi acordurile unei democraţii niciodată terminate. 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] Democraţie neterminată pentru pianină mecanică

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Aceeasi sectiune (Editorial)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
Ura de rasă şi ura de clasă click să citeşti tot articolul
To Catch a Thief click să citeşti tot articolul
Domnul Dragnea faţă cu descentralizarea click să citeşti tot articolul
Cer uşor acoperit la Moscova... vijelie la Bucureşti! click să citeşti tot articolul
Scandalul Facebook click să citeşti tot articolul
Profilaj politic click să citeşti tot articolul
Post-democraţia... vedere în roz click să citeşti tot articolul
Neo-ceauşismul de piaţă click să citeşti tot articolul
Ambasadori cu voie de la Partid click să citeşti tot articolul
Apoteoza lui Putin click să citeşti tot articolul
Războaie reci, călduţe, calde şi fierbinţi click să citeşti tot articolul
Mesaje din spatele cortinei click să citeşti tot articolul
Gratis e prea scump! click să citeşti tot articolul
Fuzzy totalitarianism  Necesita AbonamentAbonament STANDARD click să citeşti tot articolul
Un război pentru fiecare click să citeşti tot articolul
Calendarul BURSA 2018
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
04.04.2018
BVB
Aproape un sfert din rulaj realizat pe piaţa "deal"
     Valoarea tranzacţionată în ziua bursieră de ieri a urcat, după două şedinţe în care rulajul s-a situat între patru şi cinci milioane de lei, la 40,27 milioane de lei (8,64 milioane de euro),...  click să citeşti tot articolul
04.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene, pe curs descendent
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au urmat un curs negativ ieri, investitorii temându-se de un eventual război comercial internaţional.
     Titlurile "Sodexo" SA au pierdut 4,8%,...  click să citeşti tot articolul
03.04.2018
BVB
Bursa consemnează cea mai redusă valoare tranzacţionată din 2018
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în prima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, o valoare a transferurilor de doar 4,39 milioane de lei (0,94 milioane de euro),...  click să citeşti tot articolul
03.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Temerile legate de un război comercial revin pe burse
     Bursele din SUA au început săptămâna în scădere, investitorii având din nou temeri legate de un război comercial, după ce China a decis să impună, începând de ieri, tarife vamale unui număr de 128...  click să citeşti tot articolul
02.04.2018
BVB
Rulajul scade la numai 5 milioane de lei
     * Depreciere de 0,63% pentru titlurile Transelectrica
     
     Volumul înregistrat în şedinţa bursieră de vineri a fost de numai 5,09 milioane de lei (1,09 milioane de euro), cu mult sub cel din...  click să citeşti tot articolul
30.03.2018
BVB
Volum de doar 34 de milioane de lei
     Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut o evoluţie negativă, în penultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, majoritatea cotaţiilor emitenţilor listaţi înregistrând scăderi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 03 aprilie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9089
2.3818
2.9405
3.9625
0.1837
0.6254
0.2150
4.6585
5.3283
1.4906
3.5636
0.2296
0.4825
1.1062
0.0658
0.4522
0.9503
3.7842
0.3193
1.1430
0.6021
0.0582
0.3585
0.2078
2.7438
0.0394
0.1439
1.0302
0.6269
0.1213
162.7005
5.5004 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
02.04.2018
FOR THE FIRST TIME AFTER THE LOSS OF 2.6 BILLION LEI OF 2014
BCR proposed the distribution of dividends
     The Romanian Commercial Bank (BCR) has proposed to shareholders the distribution of dividends of 228.12 million lei, out of the profit of 570 million lei, for last year, this being the first year with such an item on the agenda of the General Shareholder Meeting, after the huge loss of 2014, of 2.6 billion lei, caused by the high provisions and the sale of non-performing loans.  click here to read the entire article
30.03.2018
Does the National Bank of Romania still have a monetary policy strategy?
     The website of the National Bank of Romania still includes the statement that its monetary policy strategy is the direct targeting of inflation.  click here to read the entire article
28.03.2018
No investor have expressed interest in the privatization of the Sanevit Arad syringe factory
     No investor has expressed interest in the privatization of the "Sanevit 2003" disposable syringes factory of Arad, as part of the last procedure initiated by the Ministry of the Economy, which took over the company in 2012 to save ut from bankruptcy, but since then, several attempts at privatization have failed, and since 2013 the plant hasn't manufactured anything, according to News.ro.  click here to read the entire article
27.03.2018
ALEXANDRU BOTEZ, ELECTRICA SHAREHOLDER:
"Daniel Chiţoiu and ALDE are behaving as if Electrica were their own fief"
     * The Ministry of Energy has requested the election of a new Board of Directors, even though the current management was elected in October, for a four-year term
     * The company's directors are entitled to compensation in the event of their unjustified dismissal
     * Challenges in court concerning the prior elections would remain groundless
       The proposal of the Ministry of Energy that the shareholders of Electrica (EL) decide, in the General Shareholder Meeting of April 27th, the election of the members of the Board of Directors, through the cumulative vote method, for a term of four years, even though the current directors were elected in October 2017, also for four years, has caused discontent among some shareholders.  click here to read the entire article
22.03.2018
Financial crisis yellow code warning in the United States
     "The markets are turning into the markets' greatest enemy", wrote an analyst of Goldman Sachs in a note addressed to its customers, according to an article by Bloomberg, and the jump in the VIX volatility index last month "is a symptom of the financial fragility".  click here to read the entire article
19.03.2018
AS SHAREHOLDER,
Dan Paul sues "Cemacon"
     * The president of the Association of Brokers has taken the matter to the County Court of Cluj, to address the capital reduction of 2014 and the subsequent decisions of the company
     * Liviu Stoleru, CEO of Cemacon, told us on Thursday, that "no notification has been received from the company concerning such a topic"
     * The case was recorded on Friday, with the County Court of Cluj
     * BCR sold to BOF for 2 Euros the non-performing loans of 16.5 million Euros of "Cemacon" and "Ambient"
       * UPDATE 15.45 "Cemacon" confirms the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul
     "Cemacon" today sent the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a report whereby it confirms the existence of the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers. However, the officials of the company wrote that they have no details about the case.
     -------
     Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, has sued "Cemacon" (CEON), acting as shareholder, seeking the annulment of the shareholders' decision of March 24th, 2014, concerning the reduction of the share capital and of the subsequent acts, according to a notification seen by "BURSA".  click here to read the entire article
15.03.2018
THE NATIONAL BANK OF ROMANIA ISN'T COMMENTING, EVEN THOUGH BOTH COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE LISTED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
Press: "The NBR has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank"
     The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank România, according to information which appeared yesterday in the Romanian press, as well as on some foreign websites. Thus, the NBR hasn't issued an opinion on the transaction, even though the time by which it should have done so expired since back in autumn last year.  click here to read the entire article
14.03.2018
RAINER SEELE, OMV:
"We are dedicated to collaboration with Gazprom and we won't endanger our partnership"
     * OMV has a budget of 10 billion Euros for takeovers, until 2025 and it is targeting the markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific
     * Manfred Leitner: "It is unknown how the BRUA pipeline will be implemented, but I don't think that all the gas volumes of the Black Sea that get exported will only go to the West"
       OMV wants to reduce its dependence on the European market, between 2020-2025, and will focus on acquisitions in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, according to CEO Rainer Seele.  click here to read the entire article
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook