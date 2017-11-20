   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

DEŞI PSD A ÎNFIINŢAT O COMISIE DE ANCHETĂ ÎN URMA MAJORĂRII PREŢURILOR LA ENERGIE ŞI GAZE ÎN 2017

Cresc facturile la gaze naturale pentru populaţie

BURSA 09.01.2018

ANCUŢA STANCIU
 
     * Deputatul PNL Lucian Bode, membru în Comisia de anchetă a activităţii ANRE: "Conducerea ANRE a jucat o carte în interesul furnizorilor şi nu al populaţiei cum era normal"
     * Iulian Iancu, în octombrie 2017: "Liberalizarea pieţei de gaze s-a forţat de la 1 aprilie, iar efectele se văd deja: cost plus direct în efortul consumatorului final"
       Comitetul de Reglementare al ANRE a aprobat nivelul costurilor de achiziţie a gazelor naturale (CUG) de 88,28 lei/MWh, ceea ce va genera o creştere a valorii facturii lunare estimate la nivelul unui an de 4,8 lei pentru un consum mediu de 700 Kwh/luna/loc de consum, potrivit ANRE.
     ANRE precizează: "Odată cu intrarea în vigoare a prevederilor OUG 64/2016, respectiv 1 aprilie 2017, preţul gazelor naturale din producţia internă se stabileşte în mod liber pe piaţă, pe baza cererii şi ofertei şi constituie componenta principală a sumei fixe unitare pentru acoperirea costurilor de achiziţie a gazelor naturale (CUG) şi, implicit, a preţurilor finale la consumatorii casnici. Valoarea CUG, pentru perioada 1 aprilie 2017- 31 martie 2018, de 81,48 lei/MWh, a fost aprobată în şedinţa Comitetului de Reglementare al ANRE din data de 30 martie 2017. Ulterior, furnizorii au solicitat creşterea acestei valori datorată creşterii preţurilor cu achiziţia gazelor naturale din producţia internă, în conformitate cu prevederile art. 40 din Anexa la Ordinul preşedintelui Autorităţii Naţionale de Reglementare în Domeniul Energiei nr. 182/2015, privind aprobarea Metodologiei pentru stabilirea CUG. Solicitările furnizorilor privind actualizarea CUG s-au situat între 0,8-1,1 bani/kwh. Ca urmare a analizei efectuate de către ANRE, pe baza datelor transmise de către titularii de licenţă de furnizare care au în portofolii clienţi casnici reglementaţi, Comitetul de Reglementare al ANRE a aprobat nivelul CUG de 88,28 lei/MWh. Modificarea valorii CUG generează o creştere a preţurilor reglementate, concomitent cu alte actualizări ale elementelor componente ale preţurilor începând cu data de 10 ianuarie 2018. Impactul unitar în preţurile practicate de furnizorii clienţilor casnici reglementaţi, este de 0,68 bani/Kwh, ceea ce reprezintă o creştere a valorii facturii lunare estimate la nivelul unui an de 4,8 lei pentru un consum mediu de 700 Kwh/lună/loc de consum".
     Deputatul PNL Lucian Bode, membru în Comisia de anchetă a activităţii ANRE, ne-a declarat: "Creşterea preţului la gaze naturale pentru populaţie anunţată de către ANRE începând cu 10 ianuarie 2018 este o lovitură dată românilor în plină iarnă, asta după toate asigurările date de către noua conducere a ANRE că acest lucru nu se va întâmpla. Este inadmisibil ceea ce face acum reglementatorul pentru că aceste preţuri trebuiau anunţate cel tărziu la sfârşitul lunii septembrie, înainte de sezonul rece, având în vedere că anul gazier începe la 1 octombrie şi se sfârşeşte la 1 aprilie.
     Au jucat o carte în interesul furnizorilor şi nu al populaţiei cum era normal. Cei din conducerea ANRE au afirmat că scumpirea nu se va mai face de la 1 octombrie, ci vor analiza în martie 2018 dacă se impune o astfel de majorare de la 1 aprilie 2018. A fost o mare păcăleală, o carte jucată politic care acum îi costă sump la facturi pe toţi românii. Au refuzat să majoreze tarifele de la 1 octombrie, făcând «pe durii» în faţa furnizorilor, pentru ca, în final, să cedeze presiunilor acestora. Este trist că după doar câteva luni de la numire, conducerea ANRE dă această lovitură populaţiei în plină iarnă. Populismul PSD este fără margini şi teamă îmi e că, de fapt, creşterea reală a preţurilor va fi mult mai mare, de circa 7-8%, pentru că există costuri financiare suplimentare despre care ei nu vorbesc încă. Cred că avem dovada clară a faptului că toată şarada cu înfiinţarea Comisiei parlamentare de anchetă a ANRE a fost praf în ochi, pentru că ei acţionează contrar aşteptărilor şi intereselor consumatorilor casnici şi nici vorbă de protecţie a consumatorului vulnerabil aşa cum s-au angajat".
     În 2017, preţurile la gaze naturale, pe Bursa Română de Mărfuri (BRM), singura platformă unde se realizează tranzacţii cu gaze naturale, au crescut de la 75,69 lei/MWh, în ianuarie, la 89,38 lei/MWh, în decembrie.
     Fosta conducere a ANRE a fost atacată, în 2017, atât de premierul Mihai Tudose sau de ministrul Energiei Toma Petcu, aceştia declarând că este necesară o analiză a activităţii Autorităţii. Chiar preşedintele PSD, Liviu Dragnea, a atacat în mai multe rânduri conducerea ANRE, acuzând că majorările succesive ale preţurilor la energie şi gaze nu sunt justificate, iar vinovaţii vor fi identificaţi de comisia parlamentară de anchetă pentru activitatea ANRE, înfiinţată în toamna anului trecut.
     Niculae Havrileţ, fostul preşedinte ANRE, atacat de actuala guvernare, a susţinut, în toamna trecută, că preţurile ar fi crescut şi mai mult, dacă nu ar fi avut loc liberalizarea pieţei gazelor naturale.
     În luna octombrie, deputatul PSD, Iulian Iancu, preşedintele Comisiei de Industrii din Camera Deputaţilor, a susţinut că liberalizarea pieţei gazelor de la 1 aprilie a generat creşterea preţului, în mai puţin de şase luni.
     Iulian Iancu a precizat: "Noi nu avem piaţă de gaze în ţara noastră, ci un duopol, în care sunt doi jucători, unul spune un preţ, celălalt se aliniază şi toată lumea trebuie să se conformeze. Dacă am fi avut piaţă de gaze, s-ar fi reglat pârghiile de la sine. În România, avem un sistem cost plus, producătorul spune ce preţ vrea el, furnizorul trebuie să îl accepte şi consumatorul să îl plătească. Din moment ce nu am aceste pârghii, nu am condiţii de piaţă, acesta a fost motivul pentru care comisia noastră a atenţionat că riscul (n.r. efectelor liberalizării pieţei de gaze) este foarte mare şi se va duce în creştere de preţ. Nu ai platformele, nu ai tranzacţiile în condiţii nediscriminatorii, transparente, cu participarea mai multor jucători, ca să poţi să spui că vei diminua riscul de creştere. Efectele le trăim acum".
     Iulian Iancu, care este şi preşedintele Comisiei de Anchetă a activităţii ANRE, a cerut acum câteva luni ANRE să verifice de ce, în vara trecută, producătorii nu au vrut să ofere în totalitate cantitatea de gaze pentru iarna aceasta, existând furnizori care nu au acoperit decât 60-70% din necesarul pentru următoarea iarnă. În toamna trecută, Iulian Iancu a spus: "Aş vrea să întreb ANRE dacă a iniţiat prin Corpul de Control verificarea modului prin care în această vară (n.r. din 2017) s-a realizat achiziţia de gaze în condiţii de transparenţă şi concurenţă. Trebuie să vedem care a fost motivul refuzului producătorilor şi care este estimarea de preţ pentru primul trimestru din 2018, întrucât ea se va regăsi în rectificarea de la 1 aprilie 2018. De asemenea, sistemul de tarifare este cost plus, iar în momentul în care recunoaştem o achiziţie de gaze, trebuie să fim atenţi că ea s-a realizat în condiţii de transparenţă, pentru că altfel nu o putem introduce în preţul consumatorului final. În plus, metodologia spune că preţul poate fi modificat în cursul unui an de zile, dar după ce se face proba fiecărei componente de cost şi trebuie să avem grijă ca ea să nu aibă un singur sens - acela de cost plus - şi să tot încarce costurile".
     Iulian Iancu a mai spus că liberalizarea pieţei de gaze s-a forţat de la 1 aprilie, deputaţii atenţionând la acea vreme cu privire la riscurile acestui proces, iar efectele se văd deja: cost plus direct în efortul consumatorului final.
     Comisia de anchetă ANRE a decis să transmită către ANRE şi Consiliul Concurenţei demararea unei investigaţii privind stabilirea preţului gazelor în anul 2017.
     * Frank Hajdinjak, E.ON România, în noiembrie 2017: "Trendul este de creştere a preţului gazelor"
     Preţul gazelor ruseşti a devenit singura referinţă pentru gazele produse în România, după liberalizare, din cauza competiţiei reduse de pe piaţă, iar trendul este de creştere a preţului, a declarat, acum câteva luni, Frank Hajdinjak, directorul general al E.ON România. El a precizat că, după liberalizarea preţului gazelor de producţie internă, la 1 aprilie 2017, piaţa a evoluat aşa cum era de aşteptat, adică producătorii au profitat şi au crescut preţurile: "Preţul evoluează aşa cum era de aşteptat, aşa cum am spus încă din noiembrie-decembrie, adică preţurile cresc, ceea ce este un comportament normal al pieţei, ca urmare a liberalizării. Acum suntem aproape de 80 de lei pe MWh, cu 30% mai mult decât preţul de la 1 aprilie, dar acesta este, în opinia mea, preţul corect. Preţurile sunt libere, iar producătorii bineînţeles că vând la preţul pe care îl pot obţine din piaţă".
     El a mai spus că ANRE ar trebui să recunoască aceste costuri suplimentare ale furnizorilor, dar nu la primăvară, aşa cum a anunţat, ci la finele anului 2017, şi, totodată, a subliniat că este obligatoriu să fie definit consumatorul vulnerabil. "Scumpirea ar trebui să fie puţin mai mare de 6% (cum a anunţat ANRE - n.r.), având în vedere ultimele evoluţii din piaţă. Toate companiile de furnizare au probleme din această cauză, în special companiile mici, care acum se luptă să supravieţuiască şi nu m-ar mira ca, în curând, unii să iasă din piaţă", a arătat Hajdinjak, în noiembrie 2017.
     * Eric Stab, în Comisia de Anchetă ANRE: "Nu sunt sigur că sunt suficiente gaze pentru primul trimestru din 2018"
     Eric Stab, preşedintele general al Engie România, a susţinut recent, la audierile din Comisia parlamentară de anchetă privind activitatea Autorităţii Naţionale de Reglementare în Energie (ANRE), că gazele ar putea deveni insuficiente pentru primul trimestru din 2018. Eric Stab a adăugat: "Dacă nu vor ajunge ar trebui să întrerupem furnizarea către anumiţi clienţi mari, industriali. Planul de urgenţă ar trebui actualizat pentru această iarnă. Preţul gazelor a crescut de la 60 lei /mwh în martie, la 72-75 lei MWH în timpul verii, iar acum a ajuns şi la 105 lei MWH. În această iarnă, preţurile vor fi mult mai mari decât în iernile trecute".
     Eric Stab a menţionat că consumatorii casnici nu vor fi subiectul posibilelor întreruperi cu gaze din această iarnă. Stab a explicat: "Este important să definim ce consumatori vor fi deconectaţi. Şi în ce ordine". Potrivit lui Eric Stab, Engie şi-a îndeplinit obligaţiile de stocare, dar nivelul este stabilit de ANRE, în condiţiile în care obligaţiile de înmagazinare au scăzut.
     * Ion Sterian, Transgaz: "Stocul de gaze înmagazinate pentru iarna 2017-2018 este, la ora actuală, cel mai mic din ultimii patru-cinci ani"
     Stocul de gaze înmagazinate pentru iarna 2017-2018 este, la ora actuală, cel mai mic din ultimii patru-cinci ani, în condiţiile în care consumul de gaze din România a crescut cu 7-8% în ultimul an, a declarat Ion Sterian, directorul general al Transgaz, în cadrul audierilor din Comisia parlamentară de anchetă a activităţii ANRE, precizând că, în această iarnă, va fi necesar să importăm de la Gazprom, o cantitate de gaze mai mare decât anul trecut, circa cu 30% mai mult ca să nu întrerupem consumatorii.
     * Ministerul Energiei: "România are asigurate stocurile de gaze naturale pentru iarnă"
     Livrarea gazelor naturale către clienţi este şi va fi asigurată normal de către furnizorii licenţiaţi ANRE, conform normelor şi datelor publice, potrivit unui comunicat al Ministerului Energiei, transmis în urma unei întâlniri, coordonată de premierul Mihai Tudose, referitoare la pregătirile privind Programul de iarnă, în domeniul energiei, la care au fost prezenţi ministrul Economiei, Gheorghe Şimon, ministrul Energiei, Toma Petcu, preşedintele ANRE, Dumitru Chiriţă şi conducerile companiilor şi instituţiilor din domeniul energiei. Comunicatul de presă susţine: "ANRE a stabilit un nivel de stocuri minime obligatorii, pentru fiecare operator din piaţă, conform cu istoricul vânzărilor. Acest stoc minim de iarnă (1,76 mld. mc pentru 2017) este mai mare cu 1,6% faţă de cel din iarna anului 2016. Romgaz, principalul producător intern de gaze naturale, a menţionat că, în 2017 a înmagazinat peste dublul stocurilor la care era obligat. Principalii operatori privaţi au depăşit, de asemenea, cantităţile obligatorii de depozitat, conform cerinţelor ANRE". 

