   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
GALA BURSA CONSTRUCTIILOR - 2018

Banci Asigurari

Despre cantitatea şi calitatea banilor

BURSA 20.06.2018

Gheorghe Piperea
 
măreşte imaginea
Gheorghe Piperea      1. Masa monetară şi fluctuaţiile monetare reprezintă aspectul cantitativ al banilor. Puterea de cumpărare a banilor şi stabilitatea preţurilor reprezintă aspectul calitativ al banilor.
     Puterea de cumpărare a unei monede se reflectă în cantitatea de bunuri şi servicii care pot fi cumpărate cu o unitate monetară.
     Ca etalon al valorii, instrument de schimb şi mijloc de tezaurizare, banii trebuie să fie neutri.
     Stabilitatea preţurilor, analizată ca un volum constant de unităţi monetare care se schimbă pe mărfuri şi servicii, este atât de importantă în plan economic încât este declarată de majoritatea băncilor centrale ale lumii, inclusiv de banca noastră centrală, drept obiectiv fundamental.
     Aşa cum rezultă din art. 2 alin.1 din Legea nr. 312/2004 privind Statutul Băncii Naţionale a României (BNR), obiectivul fundamental al BNR este asigurarea şi menţinerea stabilităţii preţurilor. Când elaborează programul de emisiune a bancnotelor şi monedelor, BNR trebuie să asigure necesarul de numerar în strictă concordanţă cu nevoile reale ale circulaţiei băneşti (art.15 alin.1), de unde rezultă concluzia că banca centrală nu poate influenţa în mod esenţial fluctuaţiile cantitative ale banilor (inflaţia sau deflaţia) ci, dimpotrivă, este ţinută de obligaţia asigurării şi menţinerii stabilităţii preţurilor. Cu toate acestea, fie din culpă, fie în mod intenţionat, dar "justificat" prin false raţiuni de politică monetară sau fiscală, banca noastră centrală (ca şi multe alte bănci centrale, unele dintre ele foarte respectabile), obşinuieşte să determine fluctuaţii cantitative ale masei monetare care, la rândul lor, pot determina scăderea puterii de cumpărare a banilor, ceea ce le alterează calitatea şi, implicit, denotă ratarea sau chiar încălcarea obiectivului său fundamental, adică stabilitatea preţurilor.
     Prin inflaţie, prin volatilitatea cursului de schimb şi prin dobânda nenatural generată de creaţia de bani - datorie, banii îşi pierd neutralitatea şi devin instrumente ale redistribuirii injuste, ilogice şi anti-economice a avuţiei.
     Orice efort de stabilizare a preţurilor este subminat de fluctuaţiile "pieţei" banilor - datorie, bani care sunt creaţi de băncile comerciale cu ocazia actului juridic al împrumutului. Mai mult de 90% din masa monetară este "reprezentată" de aceşti bani - datorie, doar o porţiune mai redusă de 10% din masa monetară fiind reprezentată de banii emişi de banca centrală. Banii - datorie generează dobânda prin chiar existenţa lor efemeră (banii - datorie nu pre-există şi nu supravieţuiesc actului juridic al împrumutului). Dobânda la banii - datorie majorează artificial masa monetară, fără a avea vreun corespondent în fapte economice concrete1, fiind un cost suplimentar impus de fenomenul de financializare şi bancarizare a economiei şi suportat de toată lumea, fie că se împrumută sau nu la bănci. De vreme ce toţi agenţii economici se împrumută la bănci şi, deci, antrenează costuri cu dobânzile, toate preţurile includ dobânzi aplicabile pentru creaţia de bani - datorie. De vreme ce statul şi autorităţile locale se împrumută la bănci, înseamnă că o parte substanţială din taxele şi impozitele pe care le plătim este grevată de dobânzile aplicabile pentru aceeaşi creaţie de bani - datorie. În plus, rambursarea datoriilor către bănci şi încasarea dobânzilor sunt garantate cu bunurile reale, palpabile, şi cu veniturile viitoare ale debitorilor, care pot fi executate silit în caz de neplată, la preţuri cu mult sub valorile lor reale, justificate economic, ceea ce înseamnă încă o modalitate de redistribuire injustă a avuţiei.
     Când rambursăm cu dobândă credite bancare, nu rambursăm banii deponenţilor şi nu contribuim la remunerarea efortului acestora de a economisi, ci banii creaţi din nimic de băncile comerciale, la care se adaugă dobânzi. Prin actul "creaţiei" bancare, dobânda devine un scop în sine, prin care se produc bani din bani. Pierzându-şi neutralitatea, banii astfel creaţi devin mijloace de redistribuire injustă a avuţiei şi instrumente de control. Dobânda la banii creaţi de băncile comerciale din nimic este pur şi simplu malignă.
     2. Masa monetară reprezintă totalitatea banilor aflaţi în circulaţie sau în depozite la un moment dat.
     Prin dispoziţii legale care ar putea fi categorice dacă nu ar fi ipocrite, se statuează că BNR este unica instituţie autorizată să emită însemne monetare, sub formă de bancnote şi monede, ca mijloace legale de plată pe teritoriul României2. Este ceea ce rezultă din art. 2 alin. 2 lit. c) şi art.12 din Lege nr.312/2004 privind statutul BNR. Sunt mijloace legale de plată pe teritoriul României numai bancnotele şi monedele emise şi neretrase din circulaţie de către Banca Naţională a României. Doar aceste însemne monetare trebuie acceptate la valoarea nominală pentru plata tuturor obligaţiilor publice şi private (art. 16 din Legea nr. 312/2004). Doar banii "tari", neafectaţi de inflaţie şi de volatilitate în raport de valutele străine de referinţă, sunt bani neutri. Din perspectiva acestei norme imperative a legii, utilizarea monedei Euro (care are o circulaţie de facto pe teritoriul României), utilizarea mult prea facilă a Euro ca monedă contabilă, de indexare sau consolidare a valorii reale a banilor, şi emiterea banilor-datorie (bani "interni") de către băncile comerciale, cu ocazia perfectării contractelor de împrumut, ne apar ca fiind manifest ilegale. Cu toate acestea, din totalul masei monetare, mai mult de 90% reprezintă banii - datorie, creaţi de băncile comerciale cu ocazia perfectării contractului de împrumut, doar restul de maximum 10% fiind emişi de banca centrală.
     Convenţional, masa monetară se compune din numerar (bancnote şi monede metalice), depozite bancare generate prin creaţia de bani - datorie şi rezerve ale băncii centrale. După canoanele BNR, masa monetară M0 înseamnă banii aflaţi în circulaţie, banii "tari" la care se referă art. 2 alin. 2 lit. c) şi art. 12 din Legea nr. 312/2004 privind statutul BNR atunci când le conferă putere de mijloace legale de plată. Masa monetară M1 include M0, plus banii aflaţi în conturi de depozit la vedere sau în conturi curente, deci bani lichizi, utilizabili imediat. Masa monetară în sens larg (M2 şi M3) înseamnă banii aflaţi în depozite, inclusiv cei care rezultă din creaţia de bani - datorie, precum şi rezervele băncii centrale. Ponderea în interiorul masei monetare în sens larg este dată de banii-datorie. Practic, pentru fiecare unitate monetară fiduciară (ban "tare", emis de banca centrală) există cel puţin 9 unităţi monetare create de băncile comerciale sub formă de bani-datorie. Cantitatea de bani aflaţi în circulaţie are "obiceiul" de a fluctua, alimentând inflaţia, determinând creşterea dobânzilor comerciale şi afectând puterea de cumpărare a banilor.
     3. Inflaţia este un dezechilibru economic major generat de creşterea preţurilor şi scăderea simultană a puterii de cumpărare a monedei naţionale.
     Dicţionarul explicativ al limbii române (DEX, ediţia 2009) arată că inflaţia este un fenomen specific perioadelor de criză economică, constând în deprecierea banilor de hârtie aflaţi în circulaţie ca urmare fie a emiterii unei mase băneşti peste nevoile reale ale circulaţiei, fie a reducerii volumului producţiei şi circulaţiei mărfurilor, fapt care duce la scăderea puterii de cumpărare a banilor. Alte definiţii insistă pe creşterea cantităţii de hârtie-monedă mult peste necesităţile reale ale circulaţiei mărfurilor, creştere care nu are suficientă acoperire în aur şi mărfuri, ducând astfel la scăderea puterii de cumpărare a banilor (Nodex 2002), dar toate definiţiile oficiale ale inflaţiei reţin că inflaţia este un fenomen, ceea ce, la nivel teoretic, ar exclude greşelile de politică monetară sau măsurile de stimulare a creşterii economice prin creşterea controlată a inflaţiei şi a creditării.
     În presa de specialitate, inflaţia este definită ca un dezechilibru macroeconomic caracterizat printr-o creştere anormală, continuă şi generalizată a preţurilor şi prin scăderea simultană a puterii de cumpărare a monedei naţionale, creşterea preţurilor fiind considerată inflaţionistă doar în situaţia în care costul factorilor de producţie creşte într-o proporţie mai mare decât creşte productivitatea acestora3.
     În principiu, inflaţia este cauzată de emisiunea excesivă de monedă peste oferta reală de bunuri şi servicii, de excedentul de cerere de bunuri şi servicii faţă de oferta reală, de creşterea costurilor de producţie, indepenedentă de cererea de bunuri şi servicii. Inflaţia poate fi cauzată şi de "importul" de inflaţie: o economie care se bazează foarte mult pe import de mijloace de producţie va fi afectată de inflaţia din ţara de origine a acestor bunuri4. De asemenea, inflaţia poate fi şi structurală: o organizare defectuoasă, dezechilibrată, a economiei, care depinde într-o măsură mare de monopoluri şi oligopoluri, va fi afectată de preţurile ridicate impuse de actorii puţini, rentieri, privilegiaţi şi mult prea puternici ai economiei.
     La calcularea ratei inflaţiei se utilizează, de regulă, indicele preţurilor de consum5, care ia în considerare un "coş" constituit din bunurile de necesitate, de largă utilizare în gospodăriile populaţiei, cum ar fi bunurile de consum curent, zilnic (alimente, benzină), bunurile de folosinţă îndelungată (îmbrăcnminte, calculatoare personale şi maşini de spălat), serviciile (transport, asigurări şi închiriere de locuinţe). Fiecare produs din acest coş are un preţ care poate varia în timp. Rata anuală a inflaţiei este dată de preţul coşului integral într-o anumită lună comparat cu preţul acestuia în aceeaşi lună a anului precedent6.
     În contradicţie cu principiul stabilităţii preţurilor, care este obiectivul fundamental al băncilor centrale, în teoria economică main-stream şi în politicile monetare oficiale ale unor bănci centrale (inclusiv Federal Reserve din SUA şi Banca Centrală Europeană), se consideră că o inflaţie controlată, de 2-3% pe an, este acceptabilă, ba chiar benefică unei economii de piaţă, întrucât o creştere aşteptată a preţurilor încurajează activitatea economică a agenţilor economici, care se aşteaptă la o creştere a profiturilor7. Afirmaţia este din multiple puncte de vedere greşită, iar practicarea inflaţiei controlate este un tip malign de politică monetară. O creştere aşteptată (şi anunţată oficial) a inflaţiei este o invitaţie pentru comercianţi la a creşte nenatural preţurile, iar inundarea pieţei cu mai mulţi bani decât ar fi necesari, în ideea creşterii temporare a inflaţiei (tehnică denumită, în mod cinic, quantitative easing, adică relaxare cantitativă) nu face decât să dea temporar iluzia creşterii economice, urmată de severe corecţii şi măsuri de austeritate impuse populaţiei, ceea ce determină o spirală a reducerii sau amânării consumului şi, consecvenţial, o reducere a producţiei şi a numărului de locuri de muncă, fenomene generatoare ale altor cicluri succesive de reducere a consumului, o redistribuţie injustă a avuţiei şi, în final, o stare generalizată de sărăcie şi marginalizare socială.
     Generalizarea producţiei de bani - datorie face complet inadecvată definiţia monetaristă a inflaţiei, care insistă asupra cantităţii banilor "tari" aflaţi în circulaţie (moneda fiduciară, emisă şi garantată de banca centrală) în raport de acoperire a lor în mărfuri sau în aur. Inflaţia arată variaţia cantitativă a masei monetare în raport cu perioada anterioară, dar nu şi ceea ce s-ar putea cumpăra cu un anumit număr de unităţi monetare. În plus, de vreme ce banii fiduciari reprezintă doar 10% din masa monetară (sau chiar mai puţin în ţări ca Marea Britanie sau SUA), înseamnă că a cantona conceptul de inflaţie la această mică parte din masa monetară este, chiar şi după criteriul cantitativ, ilogic. Banii - datorie, care covârşesc cantitativ banii fiduciari (banii "tari", emişi de banca centrală) şi sporesc continuu masa monetară prin producţia de datorii şi de dobânzi aferente, afectează puterea de cumpărare şi prin efectul indirect de (supra)îndatorare a particularilor, a statelor sau a autorităţilor publice. Toţi datornicii trebuie să îşi restrângă cantitatea de resurse financiare disponibile consumului, cheltuielilor publice sau investiţiilor, în favoarea băncilor comerciale, fabricanţii de bani - datorie, entităţi faţă de care au datorii crescânde care erodează constant puterea de cumpărare a banilor periodic încasaţi de datornici (venituri) sau acumulaţi în depozite (economii).
     Mult mai realist este, în schimb, un alt indicator, puterea de cumpărare a banilor, care se concentrează asupra calităţii banilor, inclusiv a banilor-datorie. Puterea de cumpărare a banilor ne arată ce se poate cumpăra cu o anumită cantitate de unităţi monetare, iar ceea ce se poate cumpăra conţine şi dobânda pretinsă de bănci pentru creaţia de bani-datorie. Toţi comercianţii se împrmută la băncile comerciale, deci costurile lor conţin dobânzile plătibile băncilor comerciale. Faţă de inflaţie, care este un indicator deopotrivă incert şi ipocrit8, fiind supus manipulărilor declarate sau insidioase practicate de actorii pieţei financiare (bănci comerciale şi bănci centrale), puterea de cumpărare a banilor este un indicator precis al (in)stabilităţii preţurilor. Scăderea puterii de cumpărare a banilor, atât ca indicator de-sine-stătător, cât şi ca o consecinţă a creşterii peste limitele necesităţilor pieţei de mărfuri şi servicii a cantităţii de bani fiduciari aflaţi în circulaţie, determină redistribuirea (injustă) a veniturilor şi avuţiei. Regula nominalismului monetar, prezentă atât în Codul civil, cât şi în Legea nr.312/2004 privind Statutul BNR, aplicată în condiţii de inflaţie galopantă, face ca orice plată efectuată după scadenţă să fie din ce în ce mai diluată în valoare reală, pe măsură ce plata întărzie mai mult, în timp ce dobânda pretinsă de bănci pentru crearea de bani - datorie se regăseşte în preţul mărfurilor şi serviciilor, afectând în sens invers puterea de cumpărare. În plus, aşa cum este general acceptat în teoria economică, inflaţia stimulează înclinaţia spre consum şi descurajează înclinaţia spre economisire, fiind decisivă şi în privinţa ratei dobânzii.
     În presa economică, deflaţia este considerată opusul inflaţiei, întrucât s-ar manifesta ca o scădere continuă şi generalizată a preţurilor9. Acest fenomen este considerat a fi chiar mai rău decât inflaţia, întrucât ar putea să des­curajeze producţia (agenţii economici îşi limitează planurile de investiţii sau îşi reduc capacităţile curente, întrucât obţin profituri din ce în ce mai mici) şi chiar să determine recesiune economică.
     Cu toate acestea, definiţia din DEX (ediţia 2009) dată deflaţiei insistă pe acţiunea de retragere din circulaţie a unei cantităţi de bancnote în timpul unei inflaţii, acţiune care se întreprinde pentru a face să crească puterea de cumpărare a banului. Conform definiţiei din Nodex (ediţia 2002), deflaţia este un ansamblu de măsuri economice şi financiare luate pentru a soluţiona o criză de inflaţie. Una dintre definiţiile "specializate" indicate pe dexonline arată că deflaţia este, după caz, una dintre modalităţile (cea mai drastică) de combatere a inflaţiei prin reducerea masei monetare în circulaţie, în scopul diminuării cererii de consum, o restrângere a circulaţiei biletelor de bancă (deflaţia monetară), o politică de excedent bugetar şi de achitare a datoriei publice faţă de banca centrală (deflaţia financiară) sau o măsură punctuală ori concertată de ridicare a nivelului dobânzilor şi limitare a acordării creditelor, controlul preţurilor şi al salariilor, sporirea nivelului impozitelor (deflaţia de credit). Aşadar, în mod oficial, deflaţia este definită nu numai ca un fenomen natural, aşa cum este (greşit) definită inflaţia, ci şi ca un ansamblu de măsuri necesare combaterii inflaţiei, o acţiune conştientă, ghidată de politici economice, punctuală sau periodică, de retragere de bani fiduciari din circulaţie pentru a combate "fenomenul" inflaţiei.
     Deflaţia nu ar trebui confundată cu "dezinflaţia", care este o creştere a preţurilor, dar într-o proporţie din ce în ce mai mică faţă de perioada anterioară10.
     O inflaţie deschisă (de 5-10% pe an), combinată cu şomaj şi stag­nare economică înseamnă stagflaţie, situaţie economică şi socială dintre cele mai grave posibil, mai ales întrucât acţiunile necesare combaterii inflaţiei ar putea determina creşterea ratei şomajului şi, invers, creşterea numărului locurilor de muncă ar putea determina creşterea inflaţiei, întrucât ar stimula într-un ritm periculos consumul şi, mai ales, consumul pe credit.
     4. Am fost deprinşi să credem că inflaţia este legată de monedă. Dar, când baza sistemului monetar este creditul, inflaţia monetară nu mai este logică. De exemplu, creşterea masei monetare când inflaţia şi şomajul au valori scăzute şi constante pare absurdă, dar aceasta numai dacă ne cantonăm la noţiunea clasică, monetaristă, de inflaţie, fără a observa relaţia cu enormă porţiune din masa monetară pe care o reprezintă banii - datorie. Şi mai bizar este atunci când se observă că scade puterea de cumpărare a monedei, deşi inflaţia este redusă. Preţurile de consum cresc constant ,întrucât creşte constant cantitatea de bani-datorie, rezultată exclusiv din creditare (fără acoperire în aur, deci fără valoare intrinsecă, ci doar cu valoare dată de încredere) şi întrucât scade treptat cantitatea de bani disponibilă pentru achiziţiile şi cheltuielile curente şi pentru investiţii, în favoarea ratelor de credit, a căror pondere în totalul plăţilor curente ale datornicilor creşte implacabil.
     În teoria economică, acest aspect indeniabil al lumii noastre este ocultat. Dar, aşa cum spunea recent Ray Kurzweil, the singularity is near.
     
     NOTE
     1Doar o mică parte din totalul operaţiunilor financiare globale reprezintă fapte economice reale, concrete: 15%. Restul de 85% reprezintă speculaţii între jucătorii bancari şi ai pieţelor financiare (credit, burse de valori, burse de mărfuri), care se repetă la infinit, într-o buclă interminabilă.
     2BNR este o instituţie publică, o autoritate naţională care, deşi nu este deloc enunţată în Constituţie, are exerciţiul unic şi exclusiv al unui atribut esenţial al suveranităţii naţionale, acela de a emite moneda ca mijloc legal de plată pe tot teritoriul naţional. Mai mult chiar, deşi din art. 2 din Constituţie rezultă că "suveranitatea naţională aparţine poporului român, care o exercită prin organele sale reprezentative, constituite prin alegeri libere, periodice şi corecte, precum şi prin referendum" şi că "niciun grup şi nicio persoană nu pot exercita suveranitatea în nume propriu", din art. 3 alin.1 din Legea nr.312/2004 rezultă că, "în îndeplinirea atribuţiilor, Banca Naţională a României şi membrii organelor sale de conducere nu vor solicita sau primi instrucţiuni de la autorităţile publice sau de la orice altă instituţie sau autoritate", iar din art. 25 alin.3 rezultă că "membrii Consiliului de administraţie al Băncii Naţionale a României şi personalul acesteia, însărcinat să exercite atribuţii de supraveghere prudenţială, nu răspund civil sau penal, după caz, dacă instanţele judecătoreţti constată îndeplinirea sau omisiunea îndeplinirii de către aceste persoane, cu bună-credinţă ţi fără neglijenţă, a oricărui act sau fapt în legătură cu exercitarea, în condiţiile legii, a atribuţiilor de supraveghere prudenţială". Sub masca aşa-zisei independenţe a băncii centrale faţă de puterea politică momentană se ascunde o subtilă contrazicere a unuia dintre cele mai puternice principii constituţionale. Este adevărat, totuşi, că aceeaşi Lege nr.312/2004 arată, la art. 2 alin.3, că Banca Naţională a României sprijină politica economică generală a statului, fără prejudicierea îndeplinirii obiectivului său fundamental privind asigurarea şi menţinerea stabilităţii preţurilor, iar la art.3 alin.3, că Banca Naţională a României colaborează cu Ministerul Finanţelor Publice în vederea stabilirii indicatorilor macroeconomici în baza cărora se va elabora proiectul anual de buget. În virtutea statutului său adoptat prin lege, BNR beneficiază de un statut organic unic în legislaţia noastră, nefiind nici societate comercială pe de-a-ntregul (deşi are chiar şi capital social, fiind plătitoare, din când în cand, de impozit pe profit), nici pe de-a-ntregul instituţie publică (deşi exercită, în nume propriu şi în contra Constituţiei, unele dintre cele mai importante atribute ale suveranităţii naţionale, aşa cum este emiterea de monedă, deseori discreţionară).
     3Pentru această definiţie, a se vedea: http://m.bursa.ro/ghidul-investitorului-inflatie-deflatie-dezinflatie-stagflatie-8826949.
     4Inflaţia importată este o caracteristică veche a economiei României. Creşterea constantă a preţurilor la materiile prime, majoritatea provenind din import, a fost însoţită, de regulă, de deprecierea monedei naţionale. Creşterea generalizată a importurilor (în mod aberant, în România, ţara cu cea mai mare suprafaţă agricolă pe cap de locuitor din Europa, se importă mai mult de 80% din totalul alimentelor, cifră valabilă la finalul anului 2017) determină plăţi masive în valută, ceea ce duce la o constantă depreciere a monedei naţionale cu consecinţa că importatorii plătesc din ce în ce mai mulţi lei pentru produse.
     5Există şi un aşa-numit "indice general al preţurilor" (IGP), care se calculează ca raport între produsul intern brut exprimat în preţuri curente şi produsul intern brut exprimat în preţurile unei perioade anterioare, de bază.
     6https://www.ecb.europa.eu/ecb/educational/hicp/html/index.ro.html
     7În doctrina economică, acest tip de inflaţie este denumită inflaţie "târâtoare" (până în 4% pe an). Inflaţia mai poate fi "deschisă" (5-10% pe an), "galopantă" (peste 15% anual), "megainflaţie" (peste 15% pe lună) şi "hiperinflaţia" (cea mai acută formă de manifestare a inflaţiei, cu creşteri a preţurilor de peste 200-300% pe an).
     8Puterea de cumpărare a leului a scăzut, în raport de anul 1999, cu 664%, adică, de mai mult de 6,6 ori. Chiar dacă, în anii 1999-2005, inflaţia a fost galopantă, iar BNR a emis, în perioada 2006-2018, mai multă masă monetară M0 decât ar fi fost necesară în raport de cantitatea de bunuri şi servicii de pe piaţă, scăderea valorii leului, prin inflaţie şi creşterea artificială a masei monetare, nu a ţinut pasul cu scăderea puterii de cumpărare. În prezent, cu 100 de lei se pot cumpăra cam de 6,6 ori mai puţine bunuri decât se puteau cumpăra în 1999 (100 de lei noi înseamnă un milion de lei vechi). Anul 1999 este anul în care România a fost aproape de starea de faliment suveran. Cu toate acestea, cu 100 de lei de atunci se putea cumpăra ceea ce acum se cumpără cu 664 de lei. În zona euro, în anul 2017, cu 138,5 de euro se puteau cumpăra bunurile şi serviciile care puteau fi achiziţionate cu 100 de euro în 1999 (anul trecerii la euro). În Marea Britanie, ceea ce s-ar fi putut cumpăra în 1999 cu 100 de lire se poate cumpăra în prezent cu 146 de lire. În SUA, diferenţa este de la 100 USD în 1999, la 150 USD în 2017. Doar francul elveţian (CHF) şi-a menţinut o putere de cumpărare echivalentă cu cea din 1999: cu 110 CHF se poate cumpăra în prezent ceea ce se putea cumpăra în 1999 cu 100 CHF. Pentru aceste cifre, precum şi pentru comentarii foarte interesante relative la ipocrizia politicilor monetare ale băncilor centrale, a se vedea: http://www.bursa.ro/mario-draghi-merge-catre-infinit-si-dincolo-de-el-in-timp-ce-il-asteapta-pe-godot-337506&s=macroeconomie&articol=337506.html.
     9A se vedea: http://m.bursa.ro/ghidul-investitorului-inflatie-deflatie-dezinflatie-stagflatie-8826949.
     10În jargonul economic se mai utilizează, uneori, şi sintagma "inflaţie negativă", pentru a evita cuvântul "deflaţie", care este un fel de spaimă pentru autorii rapoartelor oficiale de statistică economică; dar alăturarea celor două cuvinte nu face decât să construiască un frumos oximoron, întrucât inflaţia sugerează o umflare, care nu poate fi negativă, fără să se transforme în dez-umflare, adică, o dezinflaţie sau chiar o deflaţie. 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] Despre cantitatea şi calitatea banilor

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Trimite părerea ta.
Nume (maxim 50 caractere)
E-mail (optional)
Titlu (maxim 50 caractere)
Mesaj
 
REGULAMENTUL MESAJELOR
Acord
Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit regulamentul de mai sus şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale !

1.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 20.06.2018, ora 00:06)  
 Domnu' Piperea, cum de exista bănci care au un raport depozite-credite mai mare de 1 ?
 ??
 Le-au creat singure? Sau sunt totuși ..depozite ale unor terți?


 
Aceeasi sectiune (Banci Asigurari)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
PIAŢA MONETARĂ
Dobânzile la depozitele overnight au scăzut la 2,58% click să citeşti tot articolul
PIAŢA VALUTARĂ
Euro s-a apreciat la 4,6663 lei click să citeşti tot articolul
SUPLIMENTAR LA LICITAŢIA DE LUNI
MFP a atras, ieri, 10 milioane de lei de la bănci click să citeşti tot articolul
Senatorii jurişti au votat pentru ridicarea imunităţii conducerii BNR click să citeşti tot articolul
Euro s-a apreciat la 4,6663 lei click să citeşti tot articolul
ROBOR la trei luni a crescut la 2,93% click să citeşti tot articolul
PIAŢA MONETARĂ
Dobânzile overnight, în creştere click să citeşti tot articolul
PIAŢA VALUTARĂ
Euro s-a apreciat la 4,6662 lei click să citeşti tot articolul
IERI,
MFP a împrumutat 319 milioane lei de la bănci click să citeşti tot articolul
CRISTIAN CÂRSTOIU, ANTREPRENOR:
"Cele mai înverşunate împotriva criptomonedelor vor fi băncile" click să citeşti tot articolul
MINISTERUL FINANŢELOR PUBLICE:
Împrumut cu randament de 4,05% pe an click să citeşti tot articolul
Euro a crescut la 4,6662 lei click să citeşti tot articolul
ROBOR la 3 luni a crescut click să citeşti tot articolul
PIAŢA MONETARĂ
ROBOR la 3 luni a stagnat la 2,90% click să citeşti tot articolul
PIAŢA VALUTARĂ
Euro a scăzut la 4,6618 lei click să citeşti tot articolul
Calendarul BURSA 2018
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
20.06.2018
BVB
Recul de aproape un procent pentru BET
     * Circa jumătate din volum, realizat cu titlurile Banca Transilvania şi BRD - Groupe Societe Generale
     
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au înregistrat, în mare parte,...  click să citeşti tot articolul
19.06.2018
BVB
Scăderi pe linie pentru indicii bursei
     * Volum de numai 21,6 milioane de lei
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut parte de un început de săptămână negativ, majoritatea cotaţiilor suferind deprecieri în şedinţa...  click să citeşti tot articolul
18.06.2018
BVB
Rulaj de numai 17 milioane de lei
     * Creşteri pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursei
     
     Volumul consemant în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de vineri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de numai 17,7 milioane de lei (3,8 milioane de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
18.06.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Scăderi importante în sectorul minier şi cel bancar din Europa
     Bursele din Europa au scăzut vineri, oprindu-se din avansul generat joi de anunţul Băncii Centrale Europene (BCE) privind încheierea, anul acesta, a programului de achiziţii de obligaţiuni. Cele...  click să citeşti tot articolul
15.06.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele europene urcă după ce BCE a promis că menţine dobânzile scăzute
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs ascendent ieri, după ce Banca Centrală Europeană (BCE) a anunţat că va menţine dobânzile la un nivel scăzut încă un an.  click să citeşti tot articolul
14.06.2018
BVB
Volumul rămâne sub media anului
     * Salt de 12,44% pentru SIF Moldova, ca urmare a aprobării programului de răscumpărare de acţiuni la un preţ cu mult peste cel din piaţă
     
     Volumul consemnat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 19 iunie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9804
2.3859
3.0532
4.0578
0.1806
0.6262
0.2260
4.6663
5.3256
1.4384
3.6793
0.2387
0.4926
1.0813
0.0630
0.4524
0.8469
4.0420
0.2909
1.0785
0.6244
0.0592
0.3629
0.1953
2.7918
0.0395
0.1530
1.1005
0.6320
0.1231
166.2749
5.6898 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
19.06.2018
Three scenarios for the suspension of the President
     The Romanian Constitution:
     Art. 80 - The role of the president
     (1) The Romanian president represents the Romanian government and is the guarantor of national independence, unity and territorial integrity.
     (2) The Romanian president must watch for the compliance with the Constitution and the good functioning of the public authorities. For that purpose, the president serves as a mediating entity between the powers of the state, as well as between the state and society.  click here to read the entire article
12.06.2018
The chronology of the reunion
     The reunion scheduled today between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un is taking place in Singapore due to the relative neutrality and the security this city-state provides. Singapore is one of the few countries that still hosts a North-Korean embassy, and many of the deals of the Kim regime were conducted here, according to the foreign press.  click here to read the entire article
05.06.2018
The banking revolution in Switzerland
     "It is a good thing that the public doesn't understand the functioning of our banking and monetary system, because otherwise I think there would be a revolution in the streets by dawn".
     HENRY FORD, founder of the American automotive industry
     Fed up with subsidizing the commercial banks with their own money, the Swiss, mobilized through the "Sovereign Money" initiative, have proposed the organization of a Referendum which will be held on Sunday, June 10th 2018 - is a historical referendum, revolutionary for the banking industry, of international resonance -, by which the initiators want to amend the Constitution, which would impose to the commercial banks to grant loans only within the limits of the bank's money, forbidding them to issue scrip money and ensuring the monopoly of the Confederation (of the Swiss state) on issuance of money free of debt.  click here to read the entire article
23.05.2018
Again about the Second Pillar in 1000 words
     The "pension apocalypse is coming"! The more or less qualified keep talking in the written press, TV and on the radio. The uncertainty is being preserved - deliberately by some, by the government members out of pure stupidity!  click here to read the entire article
16.05.2018
GABRIELA MIHAELA VOICILĂ, THE BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT MINISTER:
"Where there are entrepreneurs there is creation, where there are women entrepreneurs there is divine creation"
     Where there are many entrepreneurs there is creation, where there are many women entrepreneurs there is divine creation, says Gabriela Mihaela Voicilă, state secretary in the Ministry for the Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship (MMACA). In her opinion, entrepreneurship means joy, a better situation, but less time for the family: "Taken together, entrepreneurship means achievements (...) Every one of us needs validation, for having built, having created something".  click here to read the entire article
14.05.2018
IN THE LAWSUITS AGAINST THE BANKS
The courts have begun freezing the Euro exchange rate at the historic value
     * Piperea: "In the Andriciuc case, the EU Court of Justice has not limited its argumentation to the CHF, but expanded it to cover any currency for which the debtors weren't hedged"
     The courts in the country have begun ruling in favor of borrowers and freezing the value of the European currency at the exchange rate valid on the date the loans were originated, in the lawsuits brought against the banks.  click here to read the entire article
09.05.2018
IN THE ROMANIAN BANANA REPUBLIC...
The exogenous factor provides, bless the exogenous factor!
     The urge "Mircea, act like you're working!", back in the days of the so-called revolution of December 1989, was brought back recently by a new "director".
     We are talking of course, about the meeting between NBR governor Mugur Isărescu, and a government "delegation" led by chamber of deputies chairman Liviu Dragnea, together with PM Viorica Dăncilă.
     Sources from within the PSD, quoted by ziare.com, have claimed that, "in the meeting with the NBR governor, Liviu Dragnea seemed to be looking for a way out, and he seems confused, as he didn't expect his decisions to lead to such effects in the economy".  click here to read the entire article
08.05.2018
The promised embassy in Jerusalem
     Liviu Dragnea's insistence in moving the Romanian embassy from Tel Aviv, to Jerusalem, feeds an older, widespread confusion. Much older. Politically, Jerusalem has been divided from the first presence of the Judeans on the lands of the Palestinians, since back in the days of Abraham and Abimelec. "The indivisible Jerusalem" wanted by Benjamin Netanyahu is a spiritual creation.
     Definitely, pilgrims and locals claim that Jerusalem has a geography, meaning that the city would be compatible with the cardinal points and that is why Palestinians, Israelis and people overall, including those of the UN, EU and the US, speak about Eastern Jerusalem and Western Jerusalem, without anybody being surprised that that is happening at the center of the world, where the god of the Judeans began his creation, starting from the very rock from which later Archangel Gabriel raised Mohammed to visit Heaven, the same place of origin where one of the seven angels "and showed me the Holy City, Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God." (Apocalypse, 21: 10), where God is one of the same.  click here to read the entire article
03.05.2018
Financial fair-play means health of the press
     Financial fair play is a concept that comes from the world of soccer. The notion is simple, don't spend more than you earn in a month, or in a year, regardless of what shareholder, mogul or investor enters the business.  click here to read the entire article
03.05.2018
Iohannis has established the course of the law of the judicial system: The Venice Commission - the Romanian Constitutional Court
     President Klaus Iohannis has announced that he has decided to send to the Constitutional Court the laws on the judicial system, but also to the Venice Commission. The president has issued a call to the CCR not to hurry and to work with the European entity, saying that after the Constitutional Court gets to issue an opinion on the new laws, a new analysis of the laws will be conducted and it will be decided then if a new reexamination of the three laws in the Parliament will be needed.  click here to read the entire article
27.04.2018
Rich - healthy, longevous; poor - fat chance of both
     The dystopia of 2169 seems to be 151 years away from us, if we were to watch the American sci-fi movie "In Time", in which New Zealand screenwriter, director and producer New Zealand Andrew M. Niccol has imagined a world in which money has been replaced by the lifespan left and each individual over 25 years old (when they stop aging), are wearing a counter on their arm, displaying how much they have left to live; the economic system relies on transactions paid in lifespan - banks, loans, interest rates - the rich are storing billions of years, while the poor only have hours, minutes or seconds left and when their time is up they die suddenly, as if struck by a mace.  click here to read the entire article
25.04.2018
DEPUTY PRIME-MINISTER VIOREL ŞTEFAN:
"The sale of ArcelorMittal Galaţi will be done only with the explicit agreement of the Romanian state"
     * Bogdan Chiriţoiu: "The European Commission will force the future buyer of Sidex Galaţi to increase the output of steel"
     ArcelorMittal may only sell the Galaţi metallurgic plant with the explicit agreement of the Romanian state, and the European Commission will ensure that the output of the plant will increase after the transaction, deputy prime-minister Viorel Ştefan said yesterday, in a conference on the issue of major industrial energy consumers.  click here to read the entire article
20.04.2018
Iliescu on trial - history begins now...
     * "Iliescu on trial for all the bloodshed!" was one of the powerful slogans of the University Square, as well as "Iliescu - KGB, go back to the USSR!".
     We, who had organized the marathon protest of the century, knew who Ion Iliescu was, as the rest of the Romanian people took a long time to catch on, even Brucan was wrong in his estimate that the much maligned "stupid people" would take two decades to "awake".  click here to read the entire article
16.04.2018
"Mission Accomplished!"
     * - The Syrian gas attack did not exist, the American missiles were brought down, then where are the dead coming from?!
     * - It is enough to tell Syrians that they are attacked and killing each other?
     Friday, Syria was attacked by war attacks, in which a warship of the United Nations which operate in the Red Sea (according to the American officials), American B-1 bombers, four British Royal Tornado GR4 aircraft (which fired Storm Shadow missiles) and French Rafale jets.  click here to read the entire article
12.04.2018
Soros, Rothschild, Rockefeller and a buddy of mine from India are investing in the farce called Bitcoin
     New Delhi, March 4th, 2017 - I am in the garden of the Royal Plaza hotel, sitting next to the table of a group of Indians, probably Hindus, two women in colorful saris and two men, all of them in their fifties. They are checking me out, I catch them doing it a few times. A Romanian manea, with heavy Indian influences starts playing from the speakers, I am surprised, I start laughing.  click here to read the entire article
.