   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
GALA BURSA CONSTRUCTIILOR - 2018

Macroeconomie

Despre cryptomonede, monede locale şi (ne)încrederea în bani

BURSA 18.06.2018

Gheorghe Piperea
 
măreşte imaginea
Gheorghe Piperea      1. Cryptomonedele sunt valute des­centralizate, cu circulaţie pe internet, care nu sunt create sau administrate de nicio entitate singulară, oficială sau privată, dar care au toate funcţionalităţile banilor.
     Apariţia şi recrudescenţa1 acestor valute informatice a fost făcută posibilă de tehnologia blockchain, care este un tip special de contabilitate publică, descentralizată. În acest registru contabil ubicuu, nelocalizat în vreun server central şi nesupus intermedierii sau controlului vreunui administrator, se stochează şi se actualizează permanent toate tranzacţiile, informaţiile şi valorile asociate acestora, pentru a le face acccesibile, oricând şi de oriunde, utilizatorilor. Tranzacţiile efectuate pe platformele blockchain sunt dez-intermediate, participanţii acţionând ca între egali (peer-to-peer). O tranzacţie odată efectuată, nu mai poate fi modificată retroactiv (block) şi se înregistrează în lanţ într-o bază de date în continuă dezvoltare, care păstrează "lan­ţurile" de tranzacţii (chain). Dis­tribuirea şi stocarea acestui registru contabil în reţea, la dispoziţia utilizatorilor şi spre stocarea sa insularizată, descentralizată, este o bună metodă de prevenire a erorilor de înregistrare şi a fraudelor. Se poate presupune că informaţiile şi tranzacţiile sunt mai sigure dacă sunt distribuite în întreaga comunitate, întrucât o persoană sau un grup de persoane nu pot avea monopolul sau controlul asupra informaţiilor stocate. Accesul (nelimitat) la informaţii înseamnă control, deci inechitate şi pierderea neutralităţii informaţiei, în timp ce descentralizarea înseamnă echitate şi diviziunea justă a muncii cognitive2.
     Cryptomonedele sunt unităţi digitale de cont, dematerializate şi (presupus) securizate prin criptare, la ele având acces doar posesorul celor două "chei" (publică şi privată) cu care se poate pătrunde şi opera în sistemul digital descentralizat care le găzduieşte. În vederea schimbului de valori, participanţii interacţionează de la egal la egal (peer - to - peer), fără intermedierea unei bănci comerciale sau centrale. Cryptomonedele sunt informaţii stocate prin tehnologia blokchain. Denumirea acestor "monede" vine tocmai de la criptarea informaţiei. Circulaţia şi tezaurizarea acestor monede digitale se realizează doar prin transferul celor două chei de acces. Deşi nu sunt monede în sens fizic, cryptomonedele pot fi, totuşi, fracţionate sau multiplicate, punerea în circulaţie şi tezaurizarea putând viza toate sau doar o parte a unităţilor de cont deţinute (ori subdiviziuni ale acestora).
     Cryptomonedele (par că) răspund tuturor criteriilor monedei sănătoase emise de şcoala austriacă3, întrucât: (i) cantitatea lor este finită4, (ii) creaţia şi fluctuaţiile sale de valoare sunt independente de intervenţii exterioare5 şi (iii) nicio instituţie publică sau privată nu are capacitatea de a le crea ex nihilo, aşa cum se întâmplă cu banii - datorie. Cryptomonedele utilizate pentru plăţi sau împrumutate vor trece de la un "posesor" la altul fără dobândă şi fără intermediere bancară, prin operaţiuni criptate efectuate în interiorul reţelei descentralizate. Se susţine6 că nimeni nu poate deturna sau distruge o cryptomonedă, întrucât fiecare participant la sistem deţine valoarea res­pectivă (exprimată în cryptomonede) sub forma unei chei private, fiind el însuşi propria bancă "depozitară" a acestei valori. Aşa - numitele "portofele virtuale" (wallet) permit deţinerea şi deplasarea acestei valori oriunde poate fi localizat la un moment dat titularul cheii private, ca şi când acesta ar avea asupra sa oricând lingouri de aur. Conform unei entuziaste prezentări facute bitcoin în presa franceză7, "dacă economiile monetar-bancare sunt simple jocuri de semnături bancare garantate de state insolvabile, bitcoin poa­te să reziste spolierii practicate de puterea centrală, falimentelor bancare, hiper-inflaţiei şi războiului. Astfel, moneda îşi regăseşte funcţia primară, originară - aceea de simplu mijloc de schimb neutru (fără valoare proprie, n.n.), independentă de hazardul frontierelor şi insensibilă la arbitrariul politic. [...] Bitcoin desenează o lume fluidă şi egalitară".
     Cryptomonedele sunt reacţii ale particularilor şi ale pieţei la nenumăratele şi din ce în ce mai profundele crize financiare generate de bănci, dar suportate întotdeauna de contribuabili, de consumatori şi de deponenţi, crize care au slăbit sau aneantizat încrederea în monedele tradiţionale.
     Cryptomonedele se bazează exclusiv pe încrederea utilizatorilor în sistemul descentralizat, în participanţii de la egal la egal la sistem şi în capacitatea de a-şi menţine sau majora valoarea în timp. Statul sau băncile centrale nu au niciun rol în creaţia, circulaţia şi tezaurizarea cryptomonedelor, întru­cât reţeaua care le găzduieşte şi tranzacţiile în care sunt utilizate sunt delocalizate în spaţiul virtual liber şi nemărginit al internetului.
     Tranzacţiile în monede digitale sunt "atractive" pentru că dau aparenţa anonimatului. De fapt, spre deosebire de tranzacţiile cu cash, în cazul tranzacţiilor cu monedă digitală rămâne o înregistrare permanentă în contabilitatea publică, descentralizată, informaţie care poate fi recuperată de specialiştii în IT. După expresia lui Mervyn King, un fost guvernator al Băncii Angliei, aceste tranzacţii sunt mai degrabă pseudonime decât anonime8.
     Oficial, cryptomonedele nu sunt considerate bani din punct de vedere juridic9. Băncile comerciale şi chiar băncile centrale se declară îngrijorate de potenţialul de fraudă pe care l-ar ascunde cryptomonedele10, dar ceea ce transpare, de fapt, de sub această aparent benignă rezervă faţă de cryptomonede este teama de a pierde monopolul creaţiei de bani - datorie, şi, implicit, a controlului asupra economiei şi a societăţii.
     În raport de apariţia şi notorietatea crescândă a cryptomonedelor, Mervyn King, se întreba recent11 dacă mai avem cu adevărat nevoie de bani pentru a cumpăra lucruri şi pentru a cuantifica valoric producţia, forţa de muncă, resursele şi averea şi, dacă nu cumva inovaţiile tehnologice ar putea să facă de prisos banii şi, implicit, băncile, în condiţiile în care, oricum, foarte rar mai utilizăm bani fizici în prezent, aceştia fiind înlocuiţi aproape total cu transferurile electronice, intermediate de bănci şi, bineînţeles, purtătoare de costuri. Cryptomonedele şi extensia rapidă a tehnologiei de tip blokchain au făcut posibile transferurile bilaterale de valori, în care nu mai este nevoie de intermedierea bancară. Mai mult chiar, din punct de vedere fiscal, aceste tranzacţii sunt, practic, nelocalizabile, ceea ce poate face colectarea impozitelor şi a taxelor pe circulaţia mărfurilor cvasi-imposibilă.
     O problemă reală a cryptomonedelor este faptul că nu reprezintă un etalon de valoare actuală, contemporană emiterii şi punerii în circulaţie, ci o valoare estimată, viitoare. Ca într-un joc cu mărgele de sticlă, cei ce fac tranzacţii cu cryptomonede au încredere în menţinerea sau majorarea viitoare a acestei valori. Din această perspectivă, cryptomonedele chiar par a fi un fel de "aur digital", atrăgător pentru cei care cred că guvernele sau băncile centrale nu ar trebui să controleze masa monetară, dar extrem de volatil12 şi în mare parte iluzoriu. O altă problemă reală a acestui tip de monedă este riscul de piratare şi de furt de indentitate pe internet (phishing). Tranzacţiile cu cryptomonede pot fi la fel de uşor de atacat de hackeri ca şi orice alte tranzacţii sau informaţii de pe internet. Ca şi alte feluri de bani, şi monedele digitale pot fi "pierdute" în adâncimea web-ului, din neglijenţă sau lipsă de prevedere. Alte probleme care pot fi cauzate sau ocazionate de tranzacţiile cu cryptomonede sunt suspiciunile de terorism, de spălare de bani şi de trafic de droguri sau de fiinţe umane. Aceste tranzacţii sunt deja supuse "scanării" de către serviciile secrete şi de către autorităţile de anchetă penală. În plus, cryptomonedele atrenează riscul unor operaţiuni efectuate de algoritmi cu putere mare de calcul, la intervale de nano-secunde şi cu frecvenţă uriaşă (High Frequency Transactions). Ma­şinile de calcul sunt în prezent capabile să anticipeze, chiar şi cu fracţiuni de secundă13, toate operaţiunile care se efectuează pe pieţele financiare sau de capital cu mijloacele obişnuite, şi să "fure" startul, pentru a obţine avantaje non-etice în faţa "competitorilor". Acest tip non-etic de afacere se numeşte front running întrucât, la fel ca în competiţiile sportive, când cineva fură startul, are un avantaj neonest faţă de urmăritori. De aceea tranzacţiile peer-to-peer cu valori digitale ar putea fi riscante, dacă ar fi efectuate de maşini de calcul (sau, previzibil deja, de inteligenţele artficiale).
     Dar toate aceste inconveniente pot fi depăşite în timp real, în aşa fel încât în viitorul apropiat tranzacţiile cu cryptomonede (deja posibile în prezent) să fie şi sigure şi la adăpost de suspiciuni.
     Tranzacţiile comerciale sau financiare de tip peer-to-peer (de la egal la egal) sunt tranzacţii descentralizate, directe, dar virtuale şi anonime, care nu mai presupun intermedierea bancară şi nici măcar a unei alte scheme de plată electronică (paypal, visa, virtual wallet etc.). În măsura în care participanţii au sau îşi consolidează încrederea în sistem, există un potenţial mare de dezintermediere totală a schimburilor. Condiţia este ca sistemul să permita stocarea şi transmiterea informaţiilor directe în manieră sigură şi descentralizată14. În caz contrar, încrederea (care defineşte banii şi, mai ales, dă una dintre caracteristicile esenţiale ale comerţului şi ale economiei în ansamblu), ar fi neutralizată şi, odată cu ea, însăşi noţiunea de monedă virtuală, criptică.   
     Tehnologia de tip blockchain permite, cel puţin teoretic, înlăturarea intermedierii, iar acest lucru este riscant, întrucât intermedierea este însuşi comerţul. Dacă am trece la sistemul tranzacţiilor bilaterale în care toţi am cumpăra şi vinde bunuri, servicii şi active prin transferuri de (fracţiuni) de avere, fără intermedierea comercianţilor sau a băncilor, atunci nici banii, nici băncile nu ar mai fi necesari în forma lor actuală15. Chiar dacă banii aşa cum îi ştim vor dispărea ca mijloace de plată, vom avea în continuare nevoie de o unitate stabilă de cont (un criteriu de referinţă, o unitate de măsură, ca în cazul etaloanelor folosite pentru lungimi, greutăţi, temperatură) pentru a stabil preţul bunurilor şi al serviciilor.
     2. Paşi către acest nou sistem de unităţi de măsură a valorii au fost deja făcuţi. Tehnologia de tip wallet virtual este un exemplu al acestei evoluţii. În acest buzunar virtual se acumulează şi se păstrează unităţi de cont, fracţiuni ale averii proprii, în loc de bani (inclusiv bani digitali). Din acest portofel virtual se efectuează plăţi, dar nu prin mutarea banilor dintr-un cont în altul, aşa cum se procedează în prezent utilizând conturi sau carduri bancare, ci prin trecerea prin intermediul dispozitivelor electronice (computer, telefoane mobile, tablete sau ale aparate) care sunt conectate la internet sau care, pur şi simplu, comunică între ele, direct, în timp real, a unei fracţiuni din averea cumpărătorului pe cardul vânzătorului, în schimbul bunului sau produsului achiziţionat.
     Acest tip de plăţi este foarte popular în China. Mai mult de 90% din totalul plăţilor din comerţul chinez (circa 14,5 trilioane de dolari pe an) sunt astfel efectuate.
     În interiorul acestui sistem de plăţi non-monetare şi-a făcut apariţia aşa-numitul credit social, un sistem de puncte de rating rataşate comportamentului recent al cetăţeanului sau consumatorului, puncte cu care se pot cumpăra ulterior mai multe sau totalitatea bunurilor şi serviciilor necesare consumului personal sau familial. Comportamentul verificat este atât atitudinea faţă de legile şi moravurile societăţii şi acţiunea cetăţeanului individual, în comunitate şi in spatiul privat (??!), cât şi modul în care consumatorul îşi respectă sau nu datoriile rezultate din tranzacţiile comerciale sau financiare. Un cetăţean recalcitrant, lipsit de respect faţă de valorile şi moravurile societăţii sau un consumator rău-platnic va avea un rating mai mic sau care tinde către zero, în funcţie de gravitatea actului ilicit sau contrar bunelor moravuri. Invers, rating-ul va fi mai mare. Aşadar, acest "credit" social este, de fapt, credibilitatea sau onorabilitatea socială a fiecarui particular, în dubla ipostaza de cetăţean supus legilor şi moravurilor sociale şi de consumator supus contractelor comerciale, elemente în funcţie de care simplul particular va avea sau nu acces la achiziţionarea bunurilor de consum sau a serviciilor. Un simplu particular ne-onorabil şi care nu are obiceiul să îşi achite datoriile va fi penalizat cu excluderea parţială sau totală de la utilităţile şi beneficiile societăţii de consum. Gradele de mărime ale acestei onorabilităţi permit atribuirea şi acumularea de puncte, care totalizează "creditul" social total de care se bucură cetăţeanul, inclusiv în ipostaza sa de consumator. Pentru a putea achiziţiona pe credit social bunuri sau servicii, va fi nevoie de un anumit număr de puncte, în funcţie de valoarea bunurilor sau serviciilor, care nu se mai cuantifică în bani. Rolul banilor de echivalent al valorii este, astfel, eliminat. Fiind extrem de importantă proba comportamentului social şi comercial (pozitiv sau negativ), este nevoie, evident, de suporţi probatorii. În afară de monitorizarea operaţiunilor pe internet sau în cadrul convorbirilor şi comunicaţiilor electronice, statul chinez a pus la punct cel mai "avansat" şi mai vast sistem de recunoaştere facială din lume - câte o cameră de supraveghere la fiecare cetăţean chinez, adică circa 1,4 miliarde. Cu un asemenea sistem se pot recunoaşte facial, indiferent de mulţimea în care s-ar pierde sau de eventuale deghizări, mai mult de 3 miliarde de persoane. Nimeni nu mai poate scăpa acestui Ochi Atoatevăzător.
     Aceşti "bani" creaţi prin credit social (mai precis, prin construcţia credibilităţii sau a onorabilităţii sociale) sunt similari banilor-datorie fabricati de bănci. În plus, însă, faţă de marile probleme antamate de banii - datorie creaţi de băncile comerciale, acest tip de "bani" creaţi din datoriile consumatorului şi din îndatoririle cetăţeneşti ale individului prezintă şi pericolul (letal pentru democraţie) al segregării pe criterii consumeriste şi comportamentale. Odată cu acest stigmat al rating-ului redus, omul devine un paria, exclus de la toate beneficiile societăţii de consum.
     Este evident nu numai că acest sistem este segregaţionist, împărţind oamenii în caste sociale în funcţie de "onorabilitate", ci şi concentraţionar, întrucât stricta respectare a graniţelor impuse de "onorabilitatea" fiecăruia (calculată după algoritmii cunoscuţi doar de administratorii sistemului) este monitorizată din exterior şi auto-impusă, interiorizată chiar, prin acţiunea diverselor modalităţi de recompense şi pedepse. Oamenii supuşi acestui angoasant experiment social îl acceptă cu bucurie sau implicit, chiar dacă modul în care este "judecat" rating-ul este complet netransparent şi realmente sinistru. În mod evident, nu doar chinezii ar adopta şi interioriza acest sistem, ci toţi acei membri ai societăţii contemporane, digitalizate, care au fost învăţaţi că singurul lucru important este consumul şi care au fost ghidaţi către acest castel butaforic al Vrăjitorului din Oz pe cărarea pavată cu cărămizi galbene cu un singur sens de mers. Mulţimea utilizatorilor de sisteme de socializare on-line consideră, în mod complet bizar, că de vreme ce oamenii normali nu au nimic de ascuns şi, mai ales, deoarece este nevoie de proba comportamentului corect pentru a obţine mult doritul credit social care asigură consumul a tot ceea ce o persoană ori o familie are nevoie sau îşi doreşte, înseamnă că nu este nimic grav în faptul că statul şi sistemul digital privat susţinut de acesta îi monitorizează şi îi suspectează de ilegalităţi pe toţi membrii societăţii, inclusiv pe cei inocenţi şi inclusiv pe copii16. Elucubrant, în raport de tragicele experimente sociale ale secolului trecut, fascismul şi comunismul, este însăşi faptul că se acceptă că societatea poate fi segregată pe criterii de onorabilitate şi că lipsa acesteia "justifică" privarea suspecţilor de drepturile şi libertăţile fundamentale, cum ar fi libertatea economică, egalitatea în drepturi şi accesul la hrană, utilităţi şi la sisteme de îngrijire a sănătaţii şi de securitate socială.
     O societate a acestor victime ale excluziunii sociale va avea nevoie, în mod natural, de propriile mituri, moravuri şi bani. Pentru a ajunge acolo, însă, va trece prin diverse faze de anarhie şi restrişte.
     3. Monedele locale şi monedele unor comunităţi regionale sunt, de regulă, rezultatul eşecului sistemului monetar oficial sau al rejectării unei monede în care o comunitate nu (mai) are încredere.
     Pe vârful crizei datoriei externe falimentare, în Grecia oamenii îşi creaserăpropriile sisteme de plată, mai ales în insule şi în comunităţile turistice, ca un fel de frondă împotriva euro, văzut ca un instrument al imperialismului european (mai precis, franco-german). Acele monede locale erau, în acelaşi timp, bune metode de evitare a constrângătoarelor taxe impuse Greciei de băncile creditoare franco-germane pentru achitarea datoriei externe.
     În Italia, guvernul Conte, instalat în anul 2018, a propus punerea în circulaţie a unui mare număr de obligaţiuni de stat, fără dobândă şi fără scadenţă, cu care deţinătorii să poată cumpăra orice bun sau serviciu de la societăţile aparţinând statului italian, acestea urmând a fi obligate să primească în plată astfel de obligaţiuni (sau sub-diviziuni ale acestora) chiar dacă puterea circulatorie a euro pe teritoriul Italiei încă este impusă prin lege. Practic, aceste obligaţiuni fără termen şi fără dobândă, neutre ca şi banii "tari", vor putea să joace rolul de bani alternativi pe segmentul economic al întreprinderilor publice italiene. Succesul acestor instrumente de plată şi tezaurizare se va putea proba dacă şi întreprinderile private vor ajunge să primească la plată, în loc de euro, obligaţiuni fără termen şi fără dobândă emise de statul italian. Iar acest lucru va putea însemna sfârşitul euro, întrucât Italia este a treia economie a zonei euro.
     În Franţa, în baza Legii "Hamon" asupra economiei sociale şi solidare, începând din 2017, a fost permisă emiterea de monede locale, complementare monedei euro, destinate să circule în comerţul de proximitate şi în reţele de membri aleşi (comercianţi, artizani, producători tradiţionali...), care acceptau plata în astfel de monede pe motiv de încredere, tradiţie, ecologie sau chiar de patriotism local17. Aceste monede locale au şi nume proprii sau acronime, unele dintre ele foarte ingenui: abeille (albina), sol-violette (circulă în Toulouse), stuck (circulă în Strasbourg), gonette (circulă în Lyon) etc.
     Acesta nu ar fi un sfârşit trist al euro şi nici o reîntoarcere în feudalism18, ci o motivaţie pentru abandonarea treptată a nocivei şi vătămatoarei economii bazate pe banii - datorie şi pe creditul cu dobânda, în favoarea unei economii a cooperării şi a distributivismului.
     
     _____________
     
     NOTE
     1 Pe piaţă sunt peste 250 de cryptomenede, create cu ocazia aşa-numitelor Initial Coin Offer (ICO) derulate cu relativ succes. Există chiar şi mai multe ICO eşuate - peste 1500 la nivelul anului 2017. Pentru aceste date, a se vedea Gaspard Koenig, Le bitcoin, c'est mieux que l'euro, în Les Echos, 14 februarie 2018, p.11.
     2 Steven Sloman, Philip Fernbach, Iluzia cunoaşterii. De ce nu gândim niciodată singuri, Editura Publica, Bucureşti, 2017, p.181.
     3 Sub această denumire se includ, de regulă, economiştii aus­trieci din perioada interbelică, Ludwig von Mises, Joseph Schumpeter şi Friedrich Hayek.
     4 Se spune că pot fi create doar 21 de milioane de bitcoin şi că ultimul bitcoin va fi creat doar în anul 2040.
     5 Bitcoin este "căutat" în spaţiul virtual al internetului de către (viitorii) utilizatori, care se comportă ca un fel de mineri căutători de aur. Mining-ul de bitcoin chiar este similar cu ceea ce făceau căutătorii de aur în era industrială.
     6 Gaspard Koenig, Le bitcoin, c'est mieux que l'euro, in Les Echos, 14 februarie 2018.
     7 Ibidem. Autorul afirma că, în 2018, Japonia ar fi oficializat bitcoin ca mijloc de plată.
     8 Mervyn King, Sfârşitul alchimiei, op.cit., p. 408, nota 38 subs., unde îi citează pe Jerry Brito şi Andreea Cas­tillo, Bitcoin: A Primer for Policymakers, 2013.
     9 Este ceea ce se susţine aici:
     https://www.ecb.europa.eu/explainers/tell-me-more/html/what_is_money.ro.html.
     Totuşi, comercianţii sau simpli particulari pot accepta crytomonedele sau monedele locale, de vreme ce se stabileşte, în contract, pe platormele electronice de plăţi sau în statutele profesionale la care aderă, o paritate cu o monedă cu putere circulatorie şi de schimb.
     10 Pentru evocarea unor astfel de "îngrijorări", a se vedea Călin Rechea, Un creator al banilor din nimic acuză criptomonedele că sunt bani din nimic, în BURSA, numărul din 19.09.2017, vizibil aici:
     http://www.bursa.ro/un-creator-al-banilor-din-nimic-acuza-criptomonedele-ca-sunt-bani-din-nimic-331319&s=international&articol=331319.html.
     În opinia analistului financiar Michael Krieger (expusă pe blogul Liberty Blitzkrieg şi evocată de autorul citat), "Bitcoin nu este nici pe departe o fraudă, ci un mijloc de luptă împotriva fraudei", deoarece "codul său este deschis, iar furnizarea sa este limitată, în timp ce distribuirea este transparentă". Krieger susţine chiar că şefii sistemului financiar actual sunt conştienţi de faptul că acesta este o fraudă în sine, atacând Bitcoin şi alte tehnologii similare întrucât par că ameninţă această paradigmă distructivă şi coruptă care grevează economia globală contemporană. Mai mult chiar, se susţine (Calin Rechea, art.cit.) că stăpânii şi creatorii banilor sunt foarte iritaţi de un potenţial competitor, dar este evident că fără bănci şi dezastrele lor recente, criptomonedele nici nu ar fi existat.
     11 Mervyn King, op.cit., p. 408.
     12 Mervyn King, op.cit., p. 294.
     13 Prin fibră optică se pot efectua tranzacţii cu viteze similare vitezei luminii. Maşinile de calcul dotate cu aceşti algoritmi reuşesc viteze un pic mai mari...
     14 Un jurnalist francez susţinea recent că forţa tehnologiei de tip blockchain consistă în securizarea informaţiei, care "repune" încrederea în sistem. A se vedea Raphael Bloch, La blockchain, le nouvel Eldorado des entreprise, în Les Echos, 8 martie 2018.
     15 Ibidem, p.298.
     16 Câteva amănunte privitoare la aceste credite sociale generatoare de puncte şi, deci, de "bani", pot fi extrase din ancheta publicată de cotidianul francez Les Echos, numărul din 6 iunie 2018, cu titlul En Chine, 1,4 milliard des suspencts sur surveillance, de Frederic Schaeffer.
     17 A se vedea, pentru relatarea acestei bizarerii, Les Echos, numărul din 10 ianuarie 2018, p.25.
     18 Probabil că va reapărea concurenţa medievală dintre monede - cele emise de băncile centrale sau de state, banii - datorie, cryptomonedele, monedele locale, monede care vor fi complementare sau antinomice, iar zarafii vor avea din nou de lucru, dar, în genere, abandonarea economiei bazate pe credit cu dobândă ar fi, categoric, benefică. 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] Despre cryptomonede, monede locale şi (ne)încrederea în bani

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Trimite părerea ta.
Nume (maxim 50 caractere)
E-mail (optional)
Titlu (maxim 50 caractere)
Mesaj
 
REGULAMENTUL MESAJELOR
Acord
Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit regulamentul de mai sus şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale !
Aceeasi sectiune (Macroeconomie)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
ÎN LUNA MAI A ACESTUI AN,
Eurostat: "România - cea mai mare inflaţie din UE" click să citeşti tot articolul
Memorandum România - Estonia pentru stimularea investiţiilor bilaterale click să citeşti tot articolul
MACRO NEWSLETTER 18 Iunie 2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
România şi Estonia - Memorandum pentru stimularea investiţiilor click să citeşti tot articolul
TEODOROVICI:
"Nu există o intenţie privind limitarea creditării" click să citeşti tot articolul
Depozitarul Central va distribui dividende pentru Berma click să citeşti tot articolul
PENTRU O EVENTUALĂ LIMITARE A GRADULUI DE ÎNDATOARE A POPULAŢIEI,
MFP solicită studii de impact click să citeşti tot articolul
MACRO NEWSLETTER 15 Iunie 2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
Comerţul en gros a accelerat în aprilie click să citeşti tot articolul
MACRO NEWSLETTER 14 Iunie 2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
Dolarul a scăzut, în aşteptarea deciziei de politică monetară a Fed click să citeşti tot articolul
Datoria externă a României, în creştere click să citeşti tot articolul
MACRO NEWSLETTER 13 Iunie 2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
Finanţele au atras, ieri, 75 de milioane de lei de la bănci click să citeşti tot articolul
Inflaţia a urcat la 5,41%, în mai 2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
Calendarul BURSA 2018
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
18.06.2018
BVB
Rulaj de numai 17 milioane de lei
     * Creşteri pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursei
     
     Volumul consemant în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de vineri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de numai 17,7 milioane de lei (3,8 milioane de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
18.06.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Scăderi importante în sectorul minier şi cel bancar din Europa
     Bursele din Europa au scăzut vineri, oprindu-se din avansul generat joi de anunţul Băncii Centrale Europene (BCE) privind încheierea, anul acesta, a programului de achiziţii de obligaţiuni. Cele...  click să citeşti tot articolul
15.06.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele europene urcă după ce BCE a promis că menţine dobânzile scăzute
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs ascendent ieri, după ce Banca Centrală Europeană (BCE) a anunţat că va menţine dobânzile la un nivel scăzut încă un an.  click să citeşti tot articolul
14.06.2018
BVB
Volumul rămâne sub media anului
     * Salt de 12,44% pentru SIF Moldova, ca urmare a aprobării programului de răscumpărare de acţiuni la un preţ cu mult peste cel din piaţă
     
     Volumul consemnat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la...  click să citeşti tot articolul
14.06.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele europene au urcat în aşteptarea modificării dobânzii Fed
     Bursele din Europa s-au înscris pe un curs pozitiv ieri, investitorii aşteptând decizia de după reuniunea de politică monetară a Federal Reserve din SUA (Fed), care a avut loc în zilele de 12-13...  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.06.2018
BVB
Creştere de 0,42% pentru BET
     * Volum de doar 27 milioane de lei, jumătate din valoarea medie a anului
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a încheiat cea de-a doua zi de tranzacţionare a săptămânii în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 15 iunie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 3.0004
2.3836
3.0564
4.0290
0.1813
0.6257
0.2250
4.6618
5.3339
1.4442
3.6337
0.2354
0.4941
1.0900
0.0640
0.4585
0.8476
4.0162
0.2997
1.0554
0.6256
0.0591
0.3667
0.1923
2.7916
0.0395
0.1524
1.0934
0.6316
0.1239
167.8667
5.6696 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
12.06.2018
The chronology of the reunion
     The reunion scheduled today between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un is taking place in Singapore due to the relative neutrality and the security this city-state provides. Singapore is one of the few countries that still hosts a North-Korean embassy, and many of the deals of the Kim regime were conducted here, according to the foreign press.  click here to read the entire article
05.06.2018
The banking revolution in Switzerland
     "It is a good thing that the public doesn't understand the functioning of our banking and monetary system, because otherwise I think there would be a revolution in the streets by dawn".
     HENRY FORD, founder of the American automotive industry
     Fed up with subsidizing the commercial banks with their own money, the Swiss, mobilized through the "Sovereign Money" initiative, have proposed the organization of a Referendum which will be held on Sunday, June 10th 2018 - is a historical referendum, revolutionary for the banking industry, of international resonance -, by which the initiators want to amend the Constitution, which would impose to the commercial banks to grant loans only within the limits of the bank's money, forbidding them to issue scrip money and ensuring the monopoly of the Confederation (of the Swiss state) on issuance of money free of debt.  click here to read the entire article
23.05.2018
Again about the Second Pillar in 1000 words
     The "pension apocalypse is coming"! The more or less qualified keep talking in the written press, TV and on the radio. The uncertainty is being preserved - deliberately by some, by the government members out of pure stupidity!  click here to read the entire article
16.05.2018
GABRIELA MIHAELA VOICILĂ, THE BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT MINISTER:
"Where there are entrepreneurs there is creation, where there are women entrepreneurs there is divine creation"
     Where there are many entrepreneurs there is creation, where there are many women entrepreneurs there is divine creation, says Gabriela Mihaela Voicilă, state secretary in the Ministry for the Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship (MMACA). In her opinion, entrepreneurship means joy, a better situation, but less time for the family: "Taken together, entrepreneurship means achievements (...) Every one of us needs validation, for having built, having created something".  click here to read the entire article
14.05.2018
IN THE LAWSUITS AGAINST THE BANKS
The courts have begun freezing the Euro exchange rate at the historic value
     * Piperea: "In the Andriciuc case, the EU Court of Justice has not limited its argumentation to the CHF, but expanded it to cover any currency for which the debtors weren't hedged"
     The courts in the country have begun ruling in favor of borrowers and freezing the value of the European currency at the exchange rate valid on the date the loans were originated, in the lawsuits brought against the banks.  click here to read the entire article
09.05.2018
IN THE ROMANIAN BANANA REPUBLIC...
The exogenous factor provides, bless the exogenous factor!
     The urge "Mircea, act like you're working!", back in the days of the so-called revolution of December 1989, was brought back recently by a new "director".
     We are talking of course, about the meeting between NBR governor Mugur Isărescu, and a government "delegation" led by chamber of deputies chairman Liviu Dragnea, together with PM Viorica Dăncilă.
     Sources from within the PSD, quoted by ziare.com, have claimed that, "in the meeting with the NBR governor, Liviu Dragnea seemed to be looking for a way out, and he seems confused, as he didn't expect his decisions to lead to such effects in the economy".  click here to read the entire article
08.05.2018
The promised embassy in Jerusalem
     Liviu Dragnea's insistence in moving the Romanian embassy from Tel Aviv, to Jerusalem, feeds an older, widespread confusion. Much older. Politically, Jerusalem has been divided from the first presence of the Judeans on the lands of the Palestinians, since back in the days of Abraham and Abimelec. "The indivisible Jerusalem" wanted by Benjamin Netanyahu is a spiritual creation.
     Definitely, pilgrims and locals claim that Jerusalem has a geography, meaning that the city would be compatible with the cardinal points and that is why Palestinians, Israelis and people overall, including those of the UN, EU and the US, speak about Eastern Jerusalem and Western Jerusalem, without anybody being surprised that that is happening at the center of the world, where the god of the Judeans began his creation, starting from the very rock from which later Archangel Gabriel raised Mohammed to visit Heaven, the same place of origin where one of the seven angels "and showed me the Holy City, Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God." (Apocalypse, 21: 10), where God is one of the same.  click here to read the entire article
03.05.2018
Financial fair-play means health of the press
     Financial fair play is a concept that comes from the world of soccer. The notion is simple, don't spend more than you earn in a month, or in a year, regardless of what shareholder, mogul or investor enters the business.  click here to read the entire article
03.05.2018
Iohannis has established the course of the law of the judicial system: The Venice Commission - the Romanian Constitutional Court
     President Klaus Iohannis has announced that he has decided to send to the Constitutional Court the laws on the judicial system, but also to the Venice Commission. The president has issued a call to the CCR not to hurry and to work with the European entity, saying that after the Constitutional Court gets to issue an opinion on the new laws, a new analysis of the laws will be conducted and it will be decided then if a new reexamination of the three laws in the Parliament will be needed.  click here to read the entire article
27.04.2018
Rich - healthy, longevous; poor - fat chance of both
     The dystopia of 2169 seems to be 151 years away from us, if we were to watch the American sci-fi movie "In Time", in which New Zealand screenwriter, director and producer New Zealand Andrew M. Niccol has imagined a world in which money has been replaced by the lifespan left and each individual over 25 years old (when they stop aging), are wearing a counter on their arm, displaying how much they have left to live; the economic system relies on transactions paid in lifespan - banks, loans, interest rates - the rich are storing billions of years, while the poor only have hours, minutes or seconds left and when their time is up they die suddenly, as if struck by a mace.  click here to read the entire article
25.04.2018
DEPUTY PRIME-MINISTER VIOREL ŞTEFAN:
"The sale of ArcelorMittal Galaţi will be done only with the explicit agreement of the Romanian state"
     * Bogdan Chiriţoiu: "The European Commission will force the future buyer of Sidex Galaţi to increase the output of steel"
     ArcelorMittal may only sell the Galaţi metallurgic plant with the explicit agreement of the Romanian state, and the European Commission will ensure that the output of the plant will increase after the transaction, deputy prime-minister Viorel Ştefan said yesterday, in a conference on the issue of major industrial energy consumers.  click here to read the entire article
20.04.2018
Iliescu on trial - history begins now...
     * "Iliescu on trial for all the bloodshed!" was one of the powerful slogans of the University Square, as well as "Iliescu - KGB, go back to the USSR!".
     We, who had organized the marathon protest of the century, knew who Ion Iliescu was, as the rest of the Romanian people took a long time to catch on, even Brucan was wrong in his estimate that the much maligned "stupid people" would take two decades to "awake".  click here to read the entire article
16.04.2018
"Mission Accomplished!"
     * - The Syrian gas attack did not exist, the American missiles were brought down, then where are the dead coming from?!
     * - It is enough to tell Syrians that they are attacked and killing each other?
     Friday, Syria was attacked by war attacks, in which a warship of the United Nations which operate in the Red Sea (according to the American officials), American B-1 bombers, four British Royal Tornado GR4 aircraft (which fired Storm Shadow missiles) and French Rafale jets.  click here to read the entire article
12.04.2018
Soros, Rothschild, Rockefeller and a buddy of mine from India are investing in the farce called Bitcoin
     New Delhi, March 4th, 2017 - I am in the garden of the Royal Plaza hotel, sitting next to the table of a group of Indians, probably Hindus, two women in colorful saris and two men, all of them in their fifties. They are checking me out, I catch them doing it a few times. A Romanian manea, with heavy Indian influences starts playing from the speakers, I am surprised, I start laughing.  click here to read the entire article
02.04.2018
FOR THE FIRST TIME AFTER THE LOSS OF 2.6 BILLION LEI OF 2014
BCR proposed the distribution of dividends
     The Romanian Commercial Bank (BCR) has proposed to shareholders the distribution of dividends of 228.12 million lei, out of the profit of 570 million lei, for last year, this being the first year with such an item on the agenda of the General Shareholder Meeting, after the huge loss of 2014, of 2.6 billion lei, caused by the high provisions and the sale of non-performing loans.  click here to read the entire article
.