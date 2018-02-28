   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
DEZBATERE ÎN SENAT DESPRE PILONUL II DE PENSII PRIVATE OBLIGATORII

Radu Crăciun: "Nu investim în titluri de stat din comoditate, ci pentru că avem profil de risc scăzut"

BURSA 18.04.2018

Adina Ardeleanu
 
     *  Dacă se respecta calendarul creşterii contribuţiilor la Pilonul II, sumele acumulate de participanţi erau mai mari cu 13%, potrivit lui Radu Crăciun
     *  Teodorovici a negat ipoteza unei ordonanţe de urgenţă care să vizeze naţionalizarea Pilonului II de pensii
     
     Pilonul II de pensii private obligatorii a fost un succes din perspectiva efectelor în economie, a spus, ieri, Radu Crăciun, membru în Consiliul Director al Asociaţiei pentru Pensiile Administrate Privat din România (APAPR), în cadrul unei dezbateri iniţiate de senatorul PNL Florin Cîţu, la Parlament, în contextul în care autorităţile doresc ca Pilonul II să devină opţional.
     Potrivit oficialului APAPR, fondurile de pensii reprezintă cel mai mare investitor instituţional pe piaţa de capital, cel mai mare finanţator al ofertelor publice din România: "Este greu de crezut că orice ofertă publică viitoare - de stat sau privată - va avea succes fără participarea fondurilor de pensii".
     Randamentul investiţional (pe baza Valorii Unitare a Activului Net mediu) al fondurilor de pe Pilonul II pentru perioada mai 2008 - februarie 2018 a fost de 128,3%, adică o medie de 8,8% pe an de la lansare până în prezent, potrivit APAPR.
     Astfel, totalul activelor administrate pe Pilonul II a ajuns la 41,7 miliarde lei (în februarie 2018). Din această sumă, 7,2 miliarde lei (1,5 miliarde euro) reprezintă câştigul net obţinut de participanţi prin investirea banilor lor, conform Asociaţiei.
     92% din activele de circa 9 miliarde ale Pilonului II sunt investite în economia românească, mai arată APAPR, potrivit căreia Pilonul II deţine, în prezent, circa 7% din datoria publică a României: " La Bursa de Valori de la Bucureşti, fondurile de Pilon II deţin circa 1,9 miliarde euro (20% din acţiunile liber tranzacţionate), asigurând circa 15% din lichiditate".
     *  Radu Crăciun: "Este o virtute, nu un viciu, să finanţăm datoria publică a statului român"
     Referitor la criticile că majoritatea investiţiilor fondurilor din Pilonul II sunt în titluri de stat, Radu Crăciun a spus: "În momentul de faţă, activăm conform mandatului primit, de a avea fonduri cu profil de risc mediu spre scăzut. Acest lucru nu se poate realiza decât prin investiţii în instrumente cu risc scăzut, într-o pondere mare - cel puţin 55-60% din active. Nu o facem din comoditate, ci acesta este mandatul pe care ni-l dă legea.
     Este o virtute, nu un viciu, să finanţăm datoria publică a statului român. Noi putem să investim şi în titluri de stat ale altor ţări.
     În momentul de faţă, titlurile de stat româneşti oferă cele mai bune randamente din regiune, nu avem problema riscului valutar, cunoaştem emitentul. Dar nu este o obligaţie să investim în titluri de stat româneşti".
     Recent, Eugen Teodorovici, minis­trul Finanţelor Publice, a anunţat că mecanismul pentru transferul pensiei de la Pilonul II la Pilonul I ar putea fi pus pe masa Guvernului până la finalul primului semestru din acest an, în dorinţa creării unei concurenţe între cei doi piloni.
     Potrivit lui Radu Crăciun, impactul măsurii ca Pilonul II să devină opţional depinde de modul în care acest lucru se va întâmpla - dacă cetăţenii vor avea posibilitatea să contribuie la Pilonul II doar de acum încolo sau se vor transfera toate sumele strânse până în prezent.
     "A doua variantă ar presupune lichidarea şi lichidizarea activelor", a spus domnul Crăciun, adăugând: "Din punctul nostru de vedere, vânzarea unei părţi semnificative din active ar însemna volatilitate mare în piaţă".
     Domnia sa a mai precizat în faţa senatorilor din Comisia Economică că banii existenţi în conturile participanţilor sunt bani privaţi, nu publici: "Din punctul nostru de vedere, dovada cea mai clară în acest sens este faptul că legea permite participanţilor să lase moştenire acei bani".
     Radu Crăciun a mai precizat: "La Pilonul II, un cont mediu este, în prezent, de aproximativ 5000 de lei. Unii se întreabă de ce ar trebui să ne preocupăm pentru o sumă aşa de mică. Dar există foarte multe conturi goale.
     Noi suntem obligaţi să administrăm acele conturi, indiferent câţi bani sunt.
     Dacă plecăm de la salariul mediu pe economie, în ultimiii zece ani, contul la Pilonul II ar fi în sumă de aproximativ 11.000 de lei, de două ori peste medie.
     Există 1,2 milioane de români cu conturi de peste 10.000 de lei, după zece ani. Dar oamenii vor contribui aproximativ 30 de ani şi trebuie să ţinem cont că creşterea nu este liniară, ci exponenţială".
     APAPR a transmis că Legea 411/2004 prevedea un calendar de creştere a contribuţiei virate către Pilonul II de la 2% (din venitul brut) în 2008 la 6% în 2016 (0,5 puncte procentuale/an): "După mai multe întârzieri, contribuţia a ajuns la 5,1% în 2016 şi 2017 şi a scăzut la 3,75% în 2018. Din cauza nerespectării legii, românii au acum, după 10 ani de Pilon II, sume cu 12,9% mai mici în contul personal decât ar fi avut dacă legea ar fi fost respectată. Impactul la nivelul Pilonului II este de 1,1 miliarde de euro (contribuţii nevirate)".
     Întrebat de senatorul Florin Cîţu dacă APAPR a estimat ce s-a pierdut din randament din cauza faptului că, în 2016, contribuţia la Pilonul II nu a crescut la 6%, conform legii, iar, în 2018, contribuţia a scăzut, Radu Crăciun a spus: "Referitor la impactul scăderii contribuţiei la Pilonul II în acest an, plecând de la ipoteza ca impactul să fie neutru (ca suma netă să nu se diminueze) ar fi fost necesar ca salariile brute să crească cu 20%, rezultând că scăderea contribuţiei ar fi trebuit să fie de la 5,1%, la 4,25%, şi nu la 3,75%.
     Inevitabil, acest lucru a dus la contribuţii mai scăzute.
     Per total, valoarea transferurilor către Pilonul II a crescut, în acest an, dar trebuie să ţinem cont de participanţii noi veniţi în ultimele 12 luni,
     Individual, contribuţia anuală a scăzut, dar, per industrie, sumele sunt mai mari.
     Referitor la impactul faptului că nu a fost respectat calendarul iniţial, din calculele APAPR, sumele pierdute de participanţi reprezintă aproximativ 13%. Adică, sumele participanţilor în conturi ar fi fost cu 13% mai mari, iar aceşti bani ar fi fost investiţi, ceea ce înseamnă că impactul ar fi fost mult mai mare, prin efectul de multiplicare".
     Ministrul Finanţelor a spus, recent, că va fi o concurenţă între Pilonul I şi II: "Când lansăm în piaţă un astfel de mecanism, va fi totul analizat şi nu va fi nicio oprelişte pentru administratorii de fonduri să ofere un randament mai bun. Va fi o abordare europeană, logică şi normală".
     Oficialul APAPR a spus, în faţa parlamentarilor, că părinţii fondatori au gândit sistemul de pensii ca fiind multipilon: "Prezentarea pensiilor private în concurenţă cu cele de stat reprezintă o uitare a scopului iniţial al sistemului, de a imagina surse diversificate de venituri la pensie.
     Există o regulă de aur: să nu îţi pui toate ouăle în acelaşi coş.
     Credem că sistemul actual ar trebui să rămână pentru că are un efect pozitiv asupra economiei şi a pieţei de capital - care ne dorim să promoveze la statutul de piaţă emergentă".
     *  APAPR atrage atenţia că nu există o lege a plăţii pensiilor din Pilonul II
     Radu Crăciun a atras atenţia, în Senat, asupra necesităţii unei legi a plăţii pensiilor private: "Ar fi ultima verigă a sis­temului, pentru a-l face complet, pentru a oferi românilor o imagine despre cum îşi vor primi pensia.
     Legea nu există în momentul de faţă, este pe circuitul legislativ. În acest moment, plătim toată suma odată.
     De asemenea, credem că ar trebui lărgit universul investiţional. Am avut dis­cuţii cu Autoritatea de Supraveghere Financiară: "Am putea să participăm inclusiv la proiecte de infrastructură. Bursa de Valori Bucureşti este una preponderent de energie (n.r cu emitenţi din domeniul energetic), iar dacă dorim să investim în IT, nu putem face acest lucru momentan".
     *  Radu Crăciun: "Comisioanele sunt printre cele mai scăzute din Europa"
     Administratorii de fonduri private de pensii percep două comisioane - pe contribuţia fiecărui participant şi pe valoarea activelor, a precizat, ieri, Radu Crăciun, adăugând că, pe baza evaluării făcute de terţi, comisionul total este printre cele mai scăzute din Europa.
     Oficialul APAPR a explicat că un comision anual echivalent - un fel de DAE, este de 1%: "Legea stabileşte niveluri maximale. Da, comisioanele sunt spre limitele superioare din lege, dar sunt extrem de scăzute, după standardele europene.
     De asemenea, cheltuielile de tranzacţionare sunt suportate de către adminis­tratori, nu de către fonduri, ceea ce este o abordare atipică în Europa".
     *  Teodorovici a negat ipoteza unei ordonanţe de urgenţă care să vizeze naţionalizarea Pilonului II de pensii
     Ministrul Finanţelor a spus, ieri, că nu se lucrează la niciun fel de ordonanţă de urgenţă care să vizeze naţionalizarea Pilonului II de pensii: "Am spus că se lucrează la un mecanism care să asigure în piaţă o posibilitate de a alege pentru contribuabil între Pilonul I şi Pilonul II. Deci, nimic ascuns, nimic altceva decât ceva care e normal pentru orice contribuabil".
     Totodată, ministrul a dat de înţeles că este posibil ca banii din Pilonul I de pensii să fie investiţi, pentru a aduce un randament mai bun.
     "Orice stat, în mod normal - şi de fapt statele dezvoltate au şi această abordare, de a investi în şi în afara ţării respective. (...) Dorim să putem să fim atractivi, să putem să fim o posibilă alegere a fiecărui contribuabil. Ca să faci acest lucru, trebuie să fii transparent, în primul rând, trebuie să îl determini pe om, economic, să decidă să vină către tine. Şi cum poţi să faci asta, altfel decât acordându-i un randament mult mai bun, cu siguranţa că banul pe care astăzi îl alocă se va întoarce către el peste o anumită perioadă de timp la un nivel avantajos?", a precizat el.
     Ministrul a menţionat că, până la finalul acestui semestru, va fi prezentat mecanismul vizat pentru sistemul de pensii.
     "Până la finalul primului semestru, în acest an, o să prezentăm în mod public care este mecanismul la care noi, ca stat, ne-am gândit pentru a crea în piaţă o concurenţă reală, corectă şi să dăm această posibilitate de a alege pentru contribuabil", a menţionat el.
     Deşi autorităţile au negat vehement desfiinţarea sau naţionalizarea Pilonului II, faptul că el devine din obligatoriu opţional echivalează cu desfiinţarea, căci opţional este deja Pilonul III de pensii private facultative. 
 
