DIN NEACTUALIZAREA PREŢULUI DE REFERINŢĂ LA GAZELE NATURALE

Statul a pierdut 7 miliarde de lei, dar nu se găsesc vinovaţii

BURSA 08.02.2018

ANCUŢA STANCIU
 
     * Dorinel Ursărescu, ANRM: "Bursa de gaze din România - complet imatură"
     * Alexandru Maximescu, OMV Petrom: "Credem că este corect ca, în continuare, producătorii să plătească redevenţa la preţul realizat şi încasat de către aceştia"
     * Gabriela Călburean, Romgaz: "Susţinem raportarea preţului de referinţă la preţul de vânzare al producătorului"
     * Harald Kraft, ROPEPCA: "O abordare corectă ar fi plata redevenţelor la preţul de piaţă realizat de producător în România, nu din afară"
       Statul român a pierdut, în ultimii zece ani, 7 miliarde de lei din neactualizarea preţului de referinţă la gazele naturale, potrivit rapoartelor Curţii de Conturi, însă, din păcate, Agenţia Naţională de Resurse Minerale (ANRM) nu a avut disponibilitatea să actualizeze acest preţ, care a rămas la nivelul lui 2008, a declarat, ieri, Dorinel Ursărescu, consilier la Agenţia Naţională de Resurse Minerale (ANRM), în cadrul dezbaterii publice privind proiectul de ordin privind aprobarea metodologiei de stabilire a preţului de referinţă pentru gazele naturale extrase în România.
     Domnia sa a explicat: "Pe baza preţului de referinţă la gazele naturale se calculează redevenţele pe care statul român le încasează de la producatorii de gaze naturale. Mai explicit, la ce se vinde sub preţul de referinţă se aplică redevenţa la acest nivel, iar la ce se vinde peste referinţă, se aplică redevenţa la preţul de vânzare.
     ANRM are obligaţia prin lege de a stabili şi fundamenta preţul de referinţă. Ultimul preţ de referinţă în baza căruia se stabilesc redevenţele pe care le încasează statul român este ordinul 21 din 2008. De atunci nu a mai avut loc nici o actualizare a preţului de referinţă pentru gaze naturale. Ordinul din 2008 stabilea un nivel al preţului de referinţă de 495 lei/1000 mc de gaz. Între timp, piaţa a evoluat, au avut loc dereglementări în ceea ce priveşte valorificarea gazelor naturale, atât în 2013, cât şi în 2017, pentru consumatorii casnici.
     Din păcate, ANRM nu a avut disponibilitatea ca în perioada aceasta să-şi ajusteze nivelul preţului de referinţă care a rămas la nivelul lui 2008.
     În această perioadă, au apărut două rapoarte ale Curţii de Conturi. Primul, cel din 2010, evalua activitatea ANRM din 2006-2010 şi a stabilit că, prin neactualizarea preţului de referinţă cu condiţiile pieţei, a fost cauzată o neîncasare la nivelul redevenţelor, în ceea ce priveşte gazul natural, de 2,4 miliarde de lei.
     Ulterior, în 2015, într-un alt control, Curtea de Conturi, analizând activitatea din 2011-2015, a constatat, din nou, nerespectarea recomandărilor precedente şi neactualizarea preţului de referinţă, valoarea redevenţei datorată bugetului de stat pentru 2011-2015 fiind de 4,6 miliarde de lei.
     Aceste rapoarte ale Curţii de Conturi au fost contestate, dar, prin deciziile Curţii de Apel Bucureşti (2012) şi Înaltei Curţi de Casaţie şi Justiţie (2015), au fost respinse contestaţiile ANRM, rămânând ca cele stabilite în raportul Curţii de Conturi să fie obligatorii pentru cei care trebuie să aplice legea în domeniul gazelor naturale, respectiv ANRM".
     Dorinel Ursărescu le-a spus producătorilor prezenţi, ieri la dezbatere: "Statul român are nevoie de parteneri serioşi, dar un parteneriat serios presupune condiţii corecte pentru ambii parteneri. Este în interesul dumneavoastră ca aceste condiţii să fie corecte, să fie premisele unor contracte pe termen lung". Ursărescu a menţionat că ANRM este deschisă la toate recomandările care vin din partea producătorilor.
     Modificarea preţului de referinţă la care se vor plăti redevenţele la gaze pare să fi fost, potrivit surselor noastre, motivul demiterii lui Mihai Tudose.
     Ziarul BURSA a publicat, în premieră, că fostul premier Mihai Tudose l-a sunat, pe 27 decembrie 2017, pe preşedintele Agenţiei Naţionale pentru Resurse Minerale (ANRM), Gigi Dragomir, cerându-i retragerea ordinului nr. 525 din 22 decembrie, care privea schimbarea metodei de calcul al redevenţei pentru gazele naturale, astfel încât preţul de referinţă al gazelor naturale (adică preţul minim admis la tranzacţiile cu gaze naturale considerat de statul român în vederea aplicării redevenţei) să fie adus la nivelul la care se vând gazele pe piaţă.
     Senatorul PNL Daniel Zamfir a acuzat, recent, că acest Ordin ANRM a fost blocat la Guvern şi nu a mai fost publicat niciodată.
     "Astfel, producătorii vând gazul cu 89 de lei/Mwh, dar statul încasează redevenţă pentru 45,71 lei/Mwh (n.r. preţul de referinţă stabilit în 2008)", a susţinut Daniel Zamfir, care a arătat că, astfel, statul a fost prejudiciat.
     Anul trecut, Universitatea de Petrol şi Gaze a furnizat trei variante ale formulei de calcul. În urma dezbaterilor, a rezultat o a patra variantă, în funcţie de preţurile de tranzacţionare de pe hubul de la CEGH Viena, considerat cel mai relevant şi apropiat condiţiilor din regiune.
     Asociaţiile de producători din sectorul de petrol şi gaze au propus ca noul preţ de referinţă pentru stabilirea redevenţelor să ţină cont de bursele din România (BRM sau OPCOM) sau de preţul din contractele lor de vânzare, însă oficialii Agenţiei pentru Resurse Minerale (ANRM) au susţinut că bursa româ­nească este imatură.
     Dorinel Ursărescu, consilier al preşedintelui ANRM, a spus: "Ştiţi cât se tranzacţionează pe Bursa Română de Mărfuri şi, deşi se încearcă resuscitarea şi stimularea BRM, începutul este abia în 2018. Este o piaţă încă imatură. Ne-am dori şi noi să ne raportăm ca referinţă la BRM sau la OPCOM sau la orice altă piaţă românească, dar în momentul de faţă o astfel de discuţie este inoportună pentru ANRM. Comportă nişte variabile necontrolabile pentru ANRM pentru a fundamenta un preţ de referinţă la o bursă complet imatură şi care acum începe să se dezvolte".
     La începutul anului, sursele noastre ne-au spus că unii angajaţi ANRM, Universitatea de Petrol şi Gaze, Asociaţia ROPEPCA, dar şi producătorul OMV Petrom ar fi dorit stabilirea preţului de referinţă în funcţie de preţurile de pe Bursa Română de Mărfuri, adică ar fi vrut ca producătorii să plătească redevenţă în funcţie de preţurile din propriile lor tranzacţii.
     Potrivit acestora, o simulare, la nivelul lunii noiembrie, pe noua formulă, indica o valoare a preţului de referinţă de 91,68 lei/MWh (aproximativ 972 lei/1.000 mc), în timp ce, în decembrie, operatorii principali de gaze de la noi au vândut pe Bursa Română de Mărfuri la un preţ mediu de 89,38 lei/MWh (948 lei/1.000 mc).
     Sursele au comentat: "Astfel, prin Ordinul 525, ANRM nu determină creşterea de preţ la consumatorul final, aşa cum s-a încercat să fie prezentată această măsură, ci asigură un nivel corect de încasare de către statul român a impozitelor datorate de către cei care exploatează resurse naturale şi împiedică tranzacţionarea la preţuri subevaluate artificial pentru a diminua nivelul de impozitare. Este adevărat că preţul de referinţă este preţul minim admis la tranzacţiile cu gaze naturale considerat de statul român în vederea aplicării redevenţei, iar producătorii plătesc redevenţă la preţul la care vând, în cazul în care acesta este mai mare. Totuşi, ei au şi contracte bilaterale, în care sunt interesaţi să folosească preţul de referinţă, în prezent neactualizat din 2008, pentru a-şi diminura redevenţele de plată".
     Într-o informare transmisă de ANRM Guvernului se arată că noul preţ de referinţă "nu înseamnă o dublare a preţului gazelor la consumatorii finali, ci condiţii corecte atât pentru producători, cât şi pentru statul român, în condiţiile în care preţul gazelor a fost liberalizat dar se menţine un preţ de referinţă la nivelul anului 2008".
     * Alexandru Maximescu: "Pledoaria noastră este pentru plata redevenţelor la preţul încasat, în aşa fel încât nici producătorii şi nici statul să nu fie într-o situaţie incorectă"
     Cele două rapoarte ale Curţii de Conturi au stabilit că ANRM trebuie să refacă metodologia preţului de referinţă la gaze, a declarat, ieri, Alexandru Maximescu, directorul diviziei Public and Regulatory Affairs din cadrul OMV Petrom şi reprezentant al Federaţiei Patronale de Petrol şi Gaze.
     Domnia sa a menţionat: "Începând cu 2001 până în 2008 au existat numeroase ordine ANRM care au stabilit preţul de referinţă. Ele au avut în vedere la acel moment preţul de referinţă stabilit de ANRM la care producătorii români au vândut gazul.
     Din 2008, potrivit ordinului 21, ANRM a stabilit că preţul de plată a redevenţelor este ori minim 495 lei/1000 mc, ori preţul realizat efectiv în piaţă. Din 2008 şi până în prezent, toţi producătorii din România au plătit la maximul dintre cele două.
     În nici un moment statul, respectiv producătorul, din perspectiva noastră, nu s-au aflat într-o relaţie incorectă unul faţă de celălalt.
     Din acel moment şi până astăzi, dacă producătorul a încasat, de exemplu, la 100 lei, a plătit redevenţa la 100 de lei, nici mai mult, nici mai puţin.
     Ce constată Curtea de Conturi şi pune în vedere ANRM este actualizarea acestei metodologii.
     Din perspectiva noastră, credem că este corect ca, în continuare, producătorii să plătească redevenţa la preţul realizat şi încasat de către aceştia.
     ANAF sau alte instituţii ale statului recunosc acest preţ realizat - preţul din factură - în plata impozitului pe profit şi în plata impozitului de dividende şi a plăţii celorlalte taxe şi impozite. Dacă alte instituţii ale statului recunosc acel preţ, nu înţelegem de ce o altă autoritate a statului, respectiv ANRM, vine şi spune că acel preţ nu este corect şi impune un preţ administrat un pic artificial pentru că România nu este conectată fizic cu Austria, nu avem aceleaşi preţuri cu Austria, în condiţiile în care cele de acolo sunt mai mari decât cele ale producătorilor români.
     Pledoaria noastră este pentru plata redevenţelor la preţul încasat, în aşa fel încât nici producătorii şi nici statul să nu fie într-o situaţie incorectă. Cred că ar fi un semnal corect pe care l-ar transmite ANRM pieţei libere din România - neintroducând o distorsiune, un preţ administrativ într-o piaţă complet dereglementată, din aprilie 2017".
     * ARCOMN propune: "Grup de experţi care să ajungă la o soluţie care să răspundă obiectivelor atât ale producătorilor, cât şi ale guvernului României"
     ARCOMN a propus, ieri, înfiinţarea unui grup de experţi între ANRM şi producători, care să ajungă la o soluţie care să răspundă obiectivelor atât ale producătorilor, cât şi ale guvernului României, o soluţie care să permită atingerea obiectivelor pe termen lung ale ambelor părţi.
     Referitor la stabilirea preţului de referinţă pe baza preţului de la Bursa din Austria, oficialul ARCOMN a declarat: "Recunoaştem că acesta este un preţ care se stabileşte independent, în baza cererii şi a ofertei, dar, deocamdată, acel preţ nu reflectă în mod suficient şi corect preţul net de vânzare care poate fi realizat de producători în România".
     * Gabriela Călburean, Romgaz: "Susţinem raportarea preţului de referinţă la preţul de vânzare al producătorului"
      Stabilirea unui preţ de referinţă pentru plata redevenţelor la gazele naturale care ia în considerare un preţ al hub-urilor din Europa, hub-uri care nu aparţin pieţei interne, este cea mai rea alegere posibilă pentru un producător, a susţinut, ieri Gabriela Călburean, reprezentant al Romgaz, adăugând: "Susţinem că raportarea preţului de referinţă la preţul de vânzare al producătorului este varianta cea mai bună sau la preţurile de vânzare pe BRM. Susţinem o raportare la piaţa internă şi sub nici o formă la piaţa externă".
     * Daniel Apostol, secretar general al ROPEPCA: "Raportarea preţului de referinţă la HUB-ul austriac de gaze naturale - irelevant pentru producătorii români"
     Preţul de referinţă la gazele naturale ar trebui să fie stabilit în baza unui calcul de piaţă relevant pentru România, consideră Daniel Apostol, secretar general al ROPEPCA, precizând: "Asociaţia Română a companiilor de explorare şi producţie petrolieră - ROPEPCA - salută iniţiativa publică de a lansa în consultare publică «Proiectul de ordin privind metodologia de stabilire a preţului de referinţă pentru gazele naturale extrase în România». Totodată ţin să subliniez câteva puncte de vedere pe care le supunem atenţiei ANRM şi publicului larg:
     1. - este foarte important pentru consumatorul final ca preţul de referinţă la gazele naturale să fie stabilit în baza unui calcul de piaţă relevant pentru România, calcul care să reflecte preţul realizat efectiv pe piaţa românească. Raportarea preţului de referinţă la HUB-ul austriac de gaze naturale este irelevant pentru producătorii români de gaze naturale care nu au racordarea efectivă la acest hub, iar preluarea preţului de la Baumgarten drept preţ de referinţă pentru stabilirea redevenţelor la producţia autohtonă de gaze naturale poate avea un impact inflaţionist pe care îl va suporta consumatorul român. Reamintesc că programul de guvernare prevede asigurarea stabilităţii preţurilor, a siguranţei energetice, a stabilităţii şi Securităţii energetice pentru consumatorii din România. Preţul la HUB-ul austriac nu este reflectat corect la nivelul preţului net pe care îl realizează producătorii din România. În HUB, gazele naturale traversează o serie de tranzacţii fireşti care duc la preţuri finale ce includ şi marginile fiecărui intermediar, nu e corect ca România să plătească la un preţ de referinţă irelevant pentru piaţa autohtonă, dar care, prin marginile arătate, poate aduce un risc de creştere a preţului pentru consumatorul final. Există riscul unei incongruenţe cu chiar promisiunile programului de guvernare. Cea mai rea alegere pentru producătorul autohton este raportarea la o piaţă externă cu care producătorul autohton nu are nicio legătură şi pe care nu vinde gaze naturale.
     2. Apoi este necesară încă o precizare: de ani de zile producătorii autohtoni plătesc redevenţele având ca reper maximul dintre preţul de referinţă şi cel efectiv realizat în piaţă, obţinut la tranzacţionarea gazelor naturale în România. De ani de zile, ANAF recunoaşte corectitudinea preţului realizat, care stă la baza veniturilor realizate de producătorii autohtoni, şi care duce la impunerea tuturor taxelor şi impozitelor datorate de producători către statul român. Din moment ce ANAF recunoaşte acest preţ realizat ca reper pentru impozitare şi taxare, de ce nu rămâne acest preţ varianta la fel de corectă pentru stabilirea de către ANRM a referinţei în baza de calcul a redevenţelor? Nu se poate ca două organe ale aceluiaşi stat să stabilească două referinţe diferite pentru taxarea aceluiaşi producător autohton.
     3. Relaţia stat-producător-consumator final trebuie să fie una de triunghi echilateral. Statul trebuie să construiască politicile sale publice şi de taxare şi impozitare în aşa fel încât să satisfacă nevoia de protecţie a cetăţeanului în calitatea sa de consumator, să satisfacă nevoia bugetului public de a realiza venituri mulţumitoare pentru stat, dar şi să satisfacă nevoia producătorului care operează în România de a fi încurajat să continue operaţiunile în această piaţă, de a investi, de a crea locuri de muncă, de a realiza venituri şi profit şi deci de a putea să alimenteze bugetul public cu taxe şi impozite".
     * Harald Kraft, ROPEPCA: "Preţul de referinţă trebuie să fie preţul de piaţă din România
     Nu avem neapărat nevoie de niciun preţ de referinţă pentru calculul redevenţelor pentru gaze naturale, a declarat, într-un interviu recent acordat ziarului BURSA, Harald Kraft, preşedintele Asociaţiei Române a Companiilor de Explorare şi Producţie Petrolieră (ROPEPCA).
     Domnia sa a ţinut să precizeze că producătorii plătesc redevenţa la gaze, totdeauna la preţul de piaţă, şi consideră că "este exclus un abuz", în cazul vânzărilor de gaze intra-grup.
     Ieri, Harald Kraft a precizat: "Preţul de referinţă trebuie să fie preţul de piaţă din România. Suntem de părere că o piaţă externă nu reprezintă piaţa din România. Nu avem nicio legătură cu hub-ul Baumgarten din Austria. Acolo gazele sunt vândute de mai multe ori şi nu este corect pentru plata redevenţelor din Ro­mânia".
     O abordare corectă ar fi plata redevenţelor la preţul de piaţă realizat de producător în România, nu din afară, consideră Harald Kraft. 
 
