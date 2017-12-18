   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Macroeconomie

DINU MALACOPOL, AKTA:

"Efectele neimpozitării salariilor din IT nu au fost niciodată evaluate"

BURSA 12.02.2018

A consemnat Emilia Olescu
 
măreşte imaginea
     *  "Visul oricărui angajat de call center este să lucreze la stat, unde sunt cele mai mari salarii"
     *  "Lipsa unei baze de date unice - o problemă de strategie naţională"
     *  AKTA vrea să încheie un parteneriat cu o bancă, pentru prestarea serviciilor financiare prin punctele sale de vânzare
         Inexistenţa unei baze de date naţionale unice este o problemă de lipsă de strategie a ţării în domeniul guvernării digitale, consideră Dinu Malacopol, CEO AKTA. Domnia sa susţine că, indiferent câţi specialişti IT am avea, dacă nu avem o strategie naţională prin care să li se spună aces­tora ce trebuie făcut pentru a putea migra către o economie dezvoltată, atunci nu vom avea niciodată o administraţie modernă. Dinu Malacopol ne-a vorbit, într-un interviu, des­pre evoluţia şi problemele din sectorul de IT&C, precum şi despre strategia de dezvoltare a companiei pe care o conduce.

       Reporter: Legat de încurajarea specialiştilor din IT, sunt voci în dezacord cu reducerea impozitelor şi taxelor aplicate veniturilor din în acest sector, pe motiv că statul face discriminare între IT-işti şi, de exemplu, medici sau profesori. În acelaşi timp, sunt şi opinii care aprobă măsura de neimpozitare a salariilor din IT. Dumneavoastră cum vedeţi aplicarea unor facilităţi fiscale în domeniu?
     Dinu Malacopol: Adevărul este undeva la mijloc. Dacă vorbim despre educaţie, sănătate, de partea de siguranţă naţională, atunci putem spune că acestea sunt chestiuni vitale pentru un sistem, fiind greu să discutăm însă despre o valoare adăugată pe termen scurt. Învăţământul, dacă este făcut aşa cum ne dorim, probabil că are nevoie de 10-20 de ani ca să înceapă să producă la nivel de performanţă internaţională. Sănătatea la fel - este nevoie de investiţii, de stabilizarea forţei de muncă. Dacă vorbim de mediul de business însă, este altă discuţie. Acolo ar trebui să avem o strategie naţională şi dacă IT-ul local este inclus în strategia naţională, atunci este foarte bine.
     Totodată, măsura de neimpozitare a salariilor din IT cred că a fost adoptată în urmă cu 15 ani, dar nu au fost niciodată evaluate efectele, nu am văzut niciodată o analiză în acest sens. Ce s-a întâmplat în aceşti 15 ani? Au produs universităţile mai multă forţă de muncă în IT? A devenit domeniul mai atractiv? Câţi specialişti au plecat din ţară?
     Reporter: Aş completa întrebând care este produsul finit, la nivel naţional? Pentru că nu avem o bază de date solidă nici în sănătate, nici în educaţie, nici în domeniul fiscal...
     Dinu Malacopol: O construcţie de economie digitală porneşte de la partea de jos, care înseamnă bazele de date. Există nenumărate baze de date despre aceiaşi oameni, însă unii au baza cu datale de identificare, alţii au datele fiscale, alţii pe cele de sănătate. O singură bază de date care să conţină toate aceste informaţii ar constitui fundamentul unei construcţii despre care vorbiţi, cu sisteme în care nu mai trebuie să te deplasezi, să faci cozi etc. Aceasta este o problemă de strategie. Niciun guvern nu a unificat până acum bazele de date din diverse ministere ca să înceapă să construiască o platformă de guvernare modernă. Sistemele sunt relativ simple, cunoscute şi pot fi cumpărate de oriunde din lume, dar fiecare stakeholder guvernamental din România şi-a făcut construcţia lui - o bază de date pe care nu a împărţit-o cu ceilalţi, a tot adăugat sisteme, software etc. Şi toată lumea este nefericită.
     Spuneţi că avem specialişti. Putem să avem orice, dacă nu avem o strategie, nu avem nimic. Specialiştii construiesc, dar trebuie să le ceri ceva clar, specific, măsurabil. Ca să ceri ceva, trebuie să ştii ce ai în faţă peste 5-10 ani şi după aceea începi să construieşti. Noi încercăm să inventăm apa caldă şi facem sisteme extraordinare care nu comunică între ele şi omul trebuie să se ducă să ia hârtia dintr-o parte, să o ducă în cealaltă parte şi tot aşa.
     Reporter: Vă rog să îmi spuneţi cum evoluează piaţa IT, sector în care susţinem că avem cei mai buni specialişti, pe care îi sprijinim inclusiv fiscal?
     Dinu Malacopol: IT este o piaţă unde există elite, programatori şi dezvoltatori de aplicaţii, dar şi operaţiuni de outsourcing, input de date sau alte operaţiuni logistice pentru marile corporaţii occidentale. Elitele sunt reprezentate de cei care ştiu programare şi cod, pentru că acestea se plătesc bine, iar ceilalţi alcătuiesc o forţă de muncă ce face back-office pentru marile corporaţii. Problema noastră este să menţinem vârfurile, pentru că acolo se fac banii atât pentru firme, dar şi ca economie naţională. Aici apare discuţia legată de învăţământul românesc, de încurajarea elitelor etc.
     *  "Intenţionăm să lansăm un canal de televiziune"
     Reporter: Trecând la piaţa telecom, pe care şi activaţi, în ce mod a evoluat aceasta, în ultimii ani? Mai este loc de alţi competitori?
     Dinu Malacopol: Piaţa telecom din ţara noastră este foarte competitivă, pentru că sunt jucători mari în domeniu care, de-a lungul timpului, au adus tehnologii bune şi, ca atare, raportul calitate-preţ este unul mult mai bun decât în alte ţări. În ceea ce priveşte actorii din piaţă, a existat tot timpul o consolidare, jucătorii locali s-au transformat în regionali şi după aceea în naţionali. Noi reprezentăm o companie medie, adică suntem cel mai mic dintre cei mari şi cel mai mare dintre cei mici. Segmentul pe care activăm noi este piaţa din afara oraşelor mari, iar strategia a fost să dezvoltăm servicii de telecomunicaţii în zonele mici urbane şi rurale. Reţelele noastre sunt construite în aceste zone. În mod tradiţional, am început în urmă cu 20 de ani să furnizăm servicii video pe reţelele respective - televiziune prin cablu (analogică, după aceea digitală), la care s-a adăugat internetul, telefonia fixă şi acum telefonia mobilă. Avem aşa numitul sistem "quad play" - patru servicii către acelaşi client, împachetate, pe aceeaşi factură. Suntem, din punct de vedere al acestui "quad play", în topul jucătorilor din România, alături de RCS, Telekom şi, mai nou, Orange.
     Reporter: Ce cotă de piaţă aveţi?
     Dinu Malacopol: La nivelul ţării, avem peste 10% din piaţă, dacă vorbim de servicii video. Desigur, cota de piaţă se împarte în funcţie de tehnologii, de numărul de servicii oferite etc., dar pentru noi a fost foarte important că am ajuns în acest top 4 jucători care oferă "quad play", că suntem printre jucătorii care oferă conţinut exclusiv - avem un program de televiziune pe care îl operăm noi, Cinemaraton, singurul program de televiziune dedicat cinematografiei româneşti şi care urmează să împlinească în curând un an de funcţionare. Este realizat de AKTA şi distribuit pe reţeaua noastră, către clienţii proprii şi către clienţii Telekom.
     Reporter: Ce strategie de dezvoltare aveţi?
     Dinu Malacopol: Ca strategie, un motor de creştere este Internetul, pentru că aici cererea creşte, iar, în prezent, numărul solicitărilor creşte mai mult la noi faţă de marile oraşe, pentru că ele sunt acoperite deja cu reţea de Internet.
     De asemenea, în trimestrul al IV-lea din 2017, am lansat telefonia mobilă pe baza unui contract MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator). Practic, suntem un operator virtual de telefonie mobilă şi aici vedem din nou un motor de creştere.
     Mai intenţionăm să lansăm un canal de televiziune, care, de asemenea, va fi în reţeaua noastră şi, eventual, va fi distribuit şi de alţi operatori, pe baze comerciale.
     Un alt proiect interesant vizează prestarea de servicii financiare de tip banking, în zonele noastre. În România, zonele non-urbane sunt, practic, lipsite de orice servicii. Până astăzi, băncile nu au considerat interesantă această parte a ţării şi, în momentul de faţă, o văd ca pe o zonă de creştere, iar noi începem să căutăm un parteneriat prin care să distribuim servicii financiare către clienţii noştri. Aşa cum avem un parteneriat pentru încasare de facturi cu un astfel de operator, care utilizează infrastructura noastră pentru încasarea facturilor, în acelaşi mod intenţionăm să ajungem la un parteneriat cu o bancă, probabil, pentru servicii financiare. Practic, intenţionăm să transformăm prezenţa noastră fizică, prin punctele de vânzare, într-un centru de servicii unde să fie efectuate operaţiuni financiare.
     Reporter: Câte astfel de puncte de vânzare aveţi?
     Dinu Malacopol: Avem peste 100 de centre şi, în funcţie de acest proiect, vom analiza posibilitatea extinderii noastre în teritoriu.
     Reporter: Cât la sută din localităţile mici din ţară sunt acoperite de AKTA?
     Dinu Malacopol: Suntem prezenţi în 34 de judeţe şi acoperim peste 3.000 de localităţi. Vorbim de 1 milion şi jumătate de case. În momentul de faţă, în România sunt în jur de 7 milioane de case, dintre care noi avem peste un milion şi jumătate, restul fiind în marile oraşe şi în alte zone.
     Reporter: Care este valoarea investiţiilor realizate anul trecut?
     Dinu Malacopol: Cifra de afaceri a fost, anul trecut, de 65 de milioane de euro şi am avut o investiţie de 7 milioane de euro. În 2018, intenţionăm să investim 10 milioane de euro.
     Reporter: În 25 mai urmează să intre în vigoare noul Regulament pentru protecţia datelor personale (GDPR). Cum va influenţa acesta activitatea firmelor şi cât de pregătit este mediul de afaceri pentru implementarea lui?
     Dinu Malacopol: GDPR este o încercare pentru mediul de business, întrucât trebuie rapid implementat un astfel de proiect complex. Totul porneşte de la o analiză şi sunt firme specializate care fac astfel de analize, despre modul în care operatorii gestionează datele personale. Acum se vine cu un cadrul de reglementare foarte clar, iar pentru firmele care gestionează astfel de date este o investiţie semnificativă şi o responsabilizare mai mare. Ca investiţie, vorbim de zeci de mii de euro pentru o companie medie cum suntem noi. Este o investiţie ce reflectă responsabilitatea firmei în acest domeniu.
     Reporter: Câţi angajaţi aveţi?
     Dinu Malacopol: Avem 1800 de salariaţi.
     Reporter: Care sunt problemele cu care se confruntă AKTA?
     Dinu Malacopol: Aceleaşi cu ale tuturor investitorilor - fiscalitatea, lipsa de stabilitate şi predictibilitate etc. În plus, există o problemă suplimentară referitoare la forţa de muncă tehnică. În momentul de faţă, în vestul Europei există proiecte foarte mari, cum ar fi, de exemplu, construcţia de reţele de fibră optică. Foarte multe proiecte de acolo se derulează cu oameni din România, care au fost, practic, calificaţi în ţara noastră, de companiile de telecomunicaţii de aici şi acum lipesc fibră optică în Anglia, în Germania, în pieţe importante unde există proiecte foarte mari în domeniu. Acest aspect creează o presiune asupra noastră, adiţională creşterii costurilor generale, prin creşterea salariilor şi a taxelor, o presiune suplimentară referitoare la identificarea unei forţe de muncă deja calificate sau la calificarea unor specialişti.
     Reporter: Ce soluţii consideraţi că ar trebui luate pentru rezolvarea acestor probleme?
     Dinu Malacopol: Eu cred că aici vorbim de cerere şi ofertă, iar educaţia românească este total deconectată de cererile industriei.
     Nu ştiu câtă industrie metalurgică mai este în România, dar Politehnica produce zeci, ca să nu zic sute de ingineri metalurgi. La fel se întâmplă în avocatură. Niciodată industria nu a fost racordată la învăţământul profesional şi la învăţământul superior. Este o ruptură care durează de peste 20 de ani şi, dacă vorbim de economie digitală, nu înţeleg de ce Universităţile din România cheltuiesc bani publici ca să producă specialişti în domenii care nu au căutare. Dacă ne uităm la call centere, există absolvenţi de orice facultate umanistă, orice facultate economică etc. În acelaşi timp, visul oricărui angajat de call center este să lucreze la stat, unde sunt cele mai mari salarii.
     Aşadar, realitatea este că, pe de o parte, se produc specialităţi care nu au nicio cerere şi, pe de altă parte, există disparitatea aceasta între ce poate să ofere industria privată şi ce poate să ofere administraţia sau companiile mari de stat. Revenind la partea tehnică, de inginerie electrică, eu m-aş bucura să existe un plan pe 20 de ani în care Politehnica să îşi dubleze numărul de locuri la facultăţile de computer sciences sau electronică.
     În acelaşi timp, ne uităm la discuţia care s-a iscat referitoare la plata studiilor. Anglia este un exemplu de ţară cu educaţie la nivel mondial, iar în Anglia un cetăţean britanic sau european ca să facă facultate contractează un împrumut de la stat pe care trebuie să îl ramburseze ulterior, dintr-un număr de salarii, în anumite condiţii. Mi se pare absolut normal să se întâmple aşa, pentru că, până la urmă, noi, din taxele noastre, plătim în momentul de faţă o producţie de ingineri metalurgi, de exemplu, care nici nu vor lucra vreodată în industria respectivă.
     Reporter: Una din provocările actuale este zona de cyber security. Cum se protejează firmele de atacurile cibernetice, care se înmulţesc tot mai mult?
     Dinu Malacopol: Actorii economici se pregătesc, însă întrebarea este dacă avem o strategie la nivel naţional prin care să se protejeze administraţia. Acolo sunt punctele slabe, acolo există foarte mulţi administratori, multe baze de date care nu comunică între ele şi acestea sunt vulnerabilităţi.
     Reporter: Ce părere aveţi despre intenţia de a realiza cât mai multe proiecte de smart city?
     Dinu Malacopol: În momentul de faţă există nu ştiu câte definiţii ale inteligenţei artificiale, dar nimeni nu ştie foarte clar ce este aceasta. Aşa şi cu smart city - nimeni nu ştie exact ce este. Probabil că cea mai bună definiţie ar fi un concurs de idei despre "cum facem viaţa comunităţilor mai uşoară". După acest concurs, primăria trebuie să implementeze astfel de proiecte. Dar, până în momentul de faţă, singurele proiecte de smart city pe care le-am văzut au fost dezvoltate tot în interiorul unor campusuri ale unor firme private care au făcut primele clădiri cu senzori, economisesc etc.
     Pentru smart city trebuie să pornim tot de la o strategie, care să conţină punctul unde dorim să ajungem cu un anume oraş peste 20 de ani şi, în funcţie de răspuns, să începem să creionăm distribuţia de inteligenţă ca, până la urmă, locuitorii să fie mulţumiţi şi fericiţi. În prezent, nu ştiu în câte oraşe sau localităţi din România locuitorii sunt mulţumiţi de ceea ce au. În sfârşit, după ce creionăm aceste proiecte, în primul rând ne orientăm către bani şi către sursele de finanţare. Cam aşa stau lucrurile pe partea de smart city.
     Reporter: Mulţumesc! 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] "Efectele neimpozitării salariilor din IT nu au fost niciodată evaluate"

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
1.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 12.02.2018, ora 00:11)  
 Tariceanu nu se simte confortabil fata de neimpozitarea specialistilor IT. Bine ca rinocerii se simt OK cu neimpozitarea hoardelor incolonate in BOR.


 
2.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 12.02.2018, ora 07:24)  
 Iata o evaluare :
 Atentie : sunt neimpozitati numai programatorii (cei care fac programe) , in numar de cateva zeci de mii , la care prin acte , se poate dovedi , ca in anul respectiv , au produs programe , in valoare de cel putin 10.000 de EUR.
 Acestia sunt la privati , deci produc plusvaloare pentru economie . Cu IT-ul s-a ajuns la 6% din PIB cu perspective de crestere pana la 12%
 Dar hai sa-i omoram , noi nu avem nevoie sa avem nevoie de cresterea PIB-ului .
 Avem nevoie insa de cresteri la cei care consuma acest PIB : bugetarii .
 si alte scheme din ce in ce mai ingenioase . Si hai sa fie si acestia
 neimpozitati : cercetatori , BOR etc.


 
3.  Precizare pentru cei care nu cunosc speta
    (mesaj trimis de IT în data de 12.02.2018, ora 08:39)  
 iAceasta facilitate a fost acordata companiilor din IT pentru a putea oferii salarii nete mai mari la costuri mai mici, adica de a ramine competitive. In IT salariile se negociaza pe net iar in CM se trece salariul brut rezultat. Cu scutirea de impozit rezulta un salariu brut mai mic la un salariu net negociat, de aici rezulta cheltuiala mai mica a angajatorului. Angajatul cistiga un salariu net mai mare prin neretinerea impozitului insa avind un salariu brut mai mic pierde la pensie (contributie mai mica) IT-stii nu sunt apriori scutiti de impozit si anume poti fii scutit numai in cazul in care lucreaza in companii care indeplinesc conditiile stipulate in lege si daca compania este dispusa sa acorde aceasta facilitate. Mai mult daca lucrezi ca PFA si ai contracte in valuta chiar daca indeplinesti toate conditiile nu esti scutit de impozit!


 
Aceeasi sectiune (Macroeconomie)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
CITITORII NE SCRIU:
"Declaraţia 600 îi discriminează pe salariaţi" click să citeşti tot articolul
Cantitatea de lapte de vacă colectată de unităţile procesatoare a crescut faţă de anul 2016 cu 8,0% click să citeşti tot articolul
MUGUR ISĂRESCU:
"Piaţa muncii rămâne tensionată. Creşterile salariale din sectorul bugetar sunt masive" click să citeşti tot articolul
Sprijin de peste 320 milioane lei anul acesta, pentru reducerea accizei la motorina utilizată în agricultură click să citeşti tot articolul
Exporturile şi importurile în anul 2017 au înregistrat o creştere semnificativă comparativ cu anul precedent click să citeşti tot articolul
Câştigul salariului mediu lunar click să citeşti tot articolul
Profiturile companiilor vor alimenta bugetul de stat şi anul acesta click să citeşti tot articolul
AVOCATUL GABRIEL BIRIŞ:
"Pierdem opt miliarde euro anual, din necolectarea TVA" click să citeşti tot articolul
Ministerul Finanţelor a atras 386,7 de milioane de lei de la bănci click să citeşti tot articolul
CLAUDIA SOFIANU, EY:
"Corecţiile aduse Revoluţiei Fiscale" click să citeşti tot articolul
COMISIA EUROPEANĂ AVERTIZEAZĂ:
Creşterea economică a României va încetini la 4,5% în 2018 şi la 4% în 2019 click să citeşti tot articolul
BNR:
"Rata anuală a inflaţiei a fost revizuită în creştere pe termen scurt" click să citeşti tot articolul
UPDATE
Statul a pierdut 7 miliarde de lei întrucât preţul pentru redevenţele petroliere nu a fost actualizat click să citeşti tot articolul
COFACE:
"Anul 2017 a adus 8.256 proceduri noi de insolvenţă, în creştere cu 3% faţă de 2016" click să citeşti tot articolul
IONUŢ DUMITRU, PREŞEDINTELE CONSILIULUI FISCAL:
"MFP are o nevoie foarte mare de finanţare, în acest an" click să citeşti tot articolul
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Internaţional, 08:58
Coreea de Sud doreşte diminuarea tensiunilor militare înainte de un potenţial summit cu Nordul
     Coreea de Sud a informat, astăzi, că va încerca să organizeze mai multe reuniuni pentru familiile despărţite de războiul coreean şi că îşi propune diminuarea tensiunilor militare cu statul nord-coreean, ca primi paşi pentru a se ajunge la un summit între cele două ţări, potrivit Reuters.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 08:42
Circa 250 de persoane au protestat ieri la Bucureşti, Cluj-Napoca şi Sibiu
     Circa 250 de persoane au protestat, ieri seara, în Bucureşti, Cluj-Napoca şi Sibiu, împotriva Guvernului şi a modificărilor legilor Justiţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 08:16
Alro a înregistrat un profit net preliminar de 318 de milioane de lei, în 2017
     Alro (simbol bursier ALR), este un producător de aluminiu din Europa Continentală, care a înregistrat un profit net preliminar de 318 de milioane de lei, în 2017, în creştere faţă de anul 2016 când acesta a fost de 67 de milioane de lei, potrivit unui raport financiar al companiei, remis Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 07:57
Raportul Comisiei 2009 va fi prezentat astăzi în Parlament
     Parlamentul se reuneşte astăzi, în şedinţa comună, pentru a ascultă concluziile comisiei speciale de anchetă privind alegerile prezidenţiale din 2009.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Revista Presei, 07:16
REVISTA PRESEI 12.02.2018
     * ADEVARUL
     * Ce spunea PSD în 2016 despre transferul contribuţiilor. Dragnea: Este o bazaconie! Codrin: Vorbim clar de trădare de ţară. Dobre: E aproape fascist
     Liderii şi membrii PSD şi ALDE erau, în anul 2016, înainte de alegeri, vehemenţi împotriva transferului contribuţiilor de la angajator la angajat, pe care o calificau drept o măsură "aproape fascistă" sau "o trădare de ţară"  click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
12.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele americane, într-una din cele mai rele săptămâni de după criza financiară
     Bursele din Statele Unite ale Americii au încheiat, vineri, una din cele mai rele săptămâni de după criza financiară izbucnită cu zece ani în urmă, în pofida faptului că acţiunile de pe Wall Street...  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.02.2018
BVB
Piaţa, dominată de oferta Purcari
     Şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la finalul săptămânii trecute a fost marcată de înregistrarea ofertei publice de vânzare pentru 49% din acţiunile companiei Purcari Wineries (WINE), care s-a...  click să citeşti tot articolul
09.02.2018
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 31 IANUARIE - 7 FEBRUARIE
George Brande, Interfinbrok: "Erste Bank profită de programul de stimulare monetară cantitativă al BCE"
     Marcând un avans de 2,59%, în raport cu moneda euro, în intervalul 31 ianuarie - 7 februarie, titlurile Erste Group Bank (EBS) urcă pe primul loc al randamentelor Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB),...  click să citeşti tot articolul
09.02.2018
BVB
Acţiunile BRD, vedeta şedinţei de tranzacţionare
     * George Brande, Interfinbrok: "Există aşteptări privind randamente ridicate ale dividendelor, în cazul majorităţii companiilor importante ale bursei"
       Acţiunile BRD - Groupe Societe Generale (BRD) au fost vedeta şedinţei de tranzacţionare de ieri, transferurile cu titlurile societăţii bancare însumând 25,68 milioane de lei, reprezentând circa 60%...  click să citeşti tot articolul
09.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Rezultatele unor companii repun bursele europene pe curs negativ
     Bursele europene au scăzut ieri, investitorii fiind atenţi la rezultatele financiare ale companiilor.  click să citeşti tot articolul
08.02.2018
Adrian Simionescu, Vienna Investment Trust:/ BVB
"Creşterea bursei, pe fondul aprecierilor din pieţele externe"
     Majoritatea cotaţiilor Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au urcat în şedinţa de ieri, în contextul unui rulaj de 32,45 milioane de lei (6,68 milioane de euro), cu mult sub cel înregistrat în şedinţa...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 09 februarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9599
2.3806
3.0136
4.0511
0.1838
0.6255
0.2148
4.6561
5.2844
1.4923
3.4800
0.2291
0.4728
1.1107
0.0655
0.4670
0.9938
3.7984
0.3141
1.1558
0.6030
0.0590
0.3498
0.2023
2.7461
0.0393
0.1405
1.0341
0.6251
0.1195
160.6002
5.4950 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook