   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Strategia Nationala Anticoruptie

DNA susţine, în contextul acuzaţiilor lui Vlad Cosma, că este vorba despre prezentarea "denaturată" a faptelor

BURSA 12.02.2018

A.C
 
măreşte imaginea
     Direcţia Naţională Anticorupţie (DNA) susţine, în contextul acuzaţiilor lui Vlad Cosma asupra procurorilor DNA, Negulescu şi Onea, că este vorba despre prezentarea "denaturată" a faptelor şi precizează, prezentând transcrierea altor interceptări, că o persoană din anturajul lui Mircea Cosma a încercat să influenţeze procurorii, ameninţând, în caz contrar, cu prezentarea la televiziuni a unor înregistrări audio constând în "montaje şi colaje", potrivit unui comunicat de presă al DNA.
     În comunicat se precizează: "Cu referire la emisiunea difuzată de postul de televiziune Antena 3, în cursul serii de 11 februarie 2018, în care au fost prezentate o serie de înregistrări audio, ce redau presupuse discuţii purtate de procurorul şef al Serviciului Teritorial Ploieşti - Onea Lucian cu inculpatul Cosma Vlad, Biroul de Informare şi Relaţii Publice este abilitat să transmită următoarele:
     1. Vlad Cosma, inculpat pentru săvârşirea infracţiunii de trafic de influenţă într-un dosar aflat pe rolul Înaltei Curţi de Casaţie şi Justiţie cu termen pe 19 februarie 2018, trimis în judecată de Serviciul Teritorial Ploieşti al Direcţiei Naţionale Anticorupţie, a prezentat denaturat situaţia dintr-un dosar penal aflat în curs de urmărire penală, folosindu-se de colaje ale unor înregistrări pe care le-a realizat personal.
     2. Relevant este că, anterior difuzării înregistrărilor, persoane din anturajul acestuia, s-au prezentat în mod repetat la şeful Serviciului Teritorial Ploieşti şi, în lipsa acestuia, la alţi procurori/ofiţeri de poliţie judiciară - ultima dată vineri, 9 februarie 2018 - cerându-le procurorilor să facă demersuri astfel încât să îi creeze o situaţie juridică favorabilă lui şi tatălui său - inculpatul Cosma Mircea (cercetat pentru luare de mită şi abuz în serviciu în acelaşi dosar aflat pe rolul Înaltei Curţi de Casaţie şi Justiţie, cu termen pe 19 februarie 2018, în care este inculpat şi fiul său)".
     În concret, procurorilor li se cerea să nu deruleze o anchetă penală cu privire la presupuse infracţiuni aflate în legătură cu dosarul deja trimis în judecată, precum şi să întocmească şi să elibereze un înscris care să îi folosească inculpatului Cosma Mircea la îmbunătăţirea situaţiei juridice în dosarul aflat la ICCJ, în faza procesuală a apelului.
     Persoanele respective au atras atenţie procurorilor că, în caz contrar, vor fi difuzate la diverse posturi de televiziune înregistrări video din anchetele acestora, constând în montaje, colaje, special realizate pentru compromiterea procurorilor şi ofiţerilor de poliţie care au instrumentat mai multe cauze penale, printre care şi cel privindu-i pe inculpaţii sus menţionaţI, conform sursei citate.
     Transcriere discuţie dintre persoană din anturajul lui Mircea Cosma şi ofiţer de poliţie de la ST Ploieşti - 09.02.2018:
     Persoană: ... Duminică iese pe televizor. Şi-au făcut nişte înregistrări, nişte chestii de genul ăsta... şi vor să iasă pe televizor să distrugă pe toată lumea.
     ... N-am ce să fac! Că asta... că n-au... Au făcut, au aranjat tot! Să... Vor să iasă duminică, să iasă pe televizor cu ele.
     ... Nici nu v-am spus!... Şi dacă va fi un scandal foarte mare şi o băşică foarte mare, care va exploda, pentru că el are nişte chestii foarte, foarte...
     ... O să iasă un scan... o să iasă un scandal fantastic, că se duce la presă, care presa e împotriva voastră! Şi o să fie o... întreg scandal. Eu acuma vă spun decât... vă spun... vă trag un semnal de alarmă... Adică, ce puteţi să faceţi?... că nu puteţi să le faceţi, că el le are... Oricum sunt toate date, montate...
     ... Ei au ce au, că... ăla mi-a zis: "...Domn'e (...) nu mi-au dat nici măcar o caracterizare pentru tata!"
     ... Dumneavoastră trebuie să înţelegeţi, că nu e de glumă! Au făcut nişte discuţii mari pe la C.S.M., pe la CONSILIUL MAGISTRATURII, pe la ÎNALTA CURTE... tot felul de discuţii... cu S.R.I.-ul... s-au înţeles... au fost toţi, împreună, la SEBI GHIŢĂ, în... în ăsta, cum îi spune? În... ă... în SERBIA.
     ... Au avut pe-acolo discuţii... le-a arătat... au montat împreună... Sunt montate oficial cu ăia după la R.T.V., cu GÂDEA, de la ANTENA 3... Deci, nu... nu e un scăndăluţ!
     ... E ditamai regia făcută! O să transmită două posturi în direct... şi ROMÂNIA TV... şi ANTENA 3! ANTENA 3 o să fie în direct, cu totul, absolut...!
     ... Doamna... trebuie găsită o variantă prin care să scăpaţi de ăştia după cap, că o să vi se rupă picioarele la toţi! Credeţi-mă, s-au făcut nişte...!
     Ofiţer DNA: Ce variantă? Care ar fi varianta?
     Persoană: Nu ştiu! Să-l lăsaţi, dracu', în pace!
     ...trebuie să ne aşezăm undeva, să căutăm o variantă, să pice la o pace, să facă într-un fel, că o să vadă ce recul o să aibă prima...
     ....Duminică apare... Trebuia să apară pe data de 15... eu ştiam ceva, n-am fost sigur... da' am avut noi... ne-a amânat nouă procesu'... şi acum avem pe 18 proces... şi s-ar putea să fie ultimul, că încep dezbaterile şi... a zis ... "Ce să mai fac cu alea, dacă mă duc la puşcărie?"
     ...Cu cât ajungi mai sus, căderea e în jos... şi eu acuma vă spun în felul următor... asta, aşa... fac o discuţie... şi uit că am făcut-o! Vedeţi-vă de pielea dumneavoastră, că sunteţi la fel de băgată ca şi ceilalţi!
     ... Este vorba şi de serviciul, şi de salariile, şi ...[neinteligibil]..., şi de familia dumneavoastră.
     ...Da! Eu, cu ochii mei am văzut! Mi-e milă de dumnea... Eu vă spun cinstit! Vedeţi-vă de pielea dumneavoastră!
     ...Oamenii-s nebuni! Nu vă daţi seama ce filme au făcut, ce discuţii, ce îmbârligări! Au discuţii cu CIUTACU, cu... cu nu ştiu care, cu nu ştiu care, cu nu ştiu care, cu nu ştiu... cu douăzeci de inşi... cu VICOL, cu BLAGA, cu UDREA, cu BICA, care intră în direct de nu ştiu unde, cu PONTA, care nu ştiu ce vine să zică. O să fie un scandal monstru! N-au vrut să facă chestia asta c-a picat Guvernu' şi n-au vrut să ...[neinteligibil]... una cu alta! Cu DRAGNEA, care îi cere schimbarea lui KÖVESI... cu înregistrări, în care discută NEGULESCU la telefon...
     ... E ticluită ca lumea şi sunt pregătiţi rău de tot!
     ... Şi după ce vedem primul set şi vedem impactul care este... o să vă dau un telefon, că vin... şi vedem.
     Transcriere discuţie dintre o altă persoană din anturajul familiei Cosma şi procuror ST Ploieşti - 29.01.2018:
     Persoană: Nu! Problema e că... o să înceapă un mare scandal la ANTENA 3... şi v-au filmat... şi pe dumneavoastră......Nu ştiu! Au intrat doi... cablaţi cu interfoane, cu camere, cu tot...
     ... Intră şi GHIŢĂ de la BELGRAD, în direct... S-a dus VOICULESCU acolo... Adică, e o chestiune amplă, care e numa' pe D.N.A. Ploieşti!.... VLĂDUŢ COSMA. Are termen în februarie şi acuma vrea să dea drumul...
     ...Şi... concluziile ajung la KÖVESI. că de aia s-a dus VOICULESCU, că vor să... habar n-am!... ă... ştiu doar că o să le dea drumu'... la ANTENA 3, la GÂDEA, ..., tot se duc, fac repetiţii... montaje. Serios!
     ... Da, nu ştiu. Că miza e alta, miza e de distrugere, nu de cancan!
     ... Adică, nu e o situaţie de cancan, că vor să dea nişte înregistrări! Ideea e să-l distrugă pe domnul ONEA... nu ştiu!... să ajungă la KÖVESI... Dacă e şi VOICULESCU băgat... şi GHIŢĂ... în treaba asta, e o chestiune mai serioasă! Nu e făcută doar aşa, de... VLĂDUŢ!
     3. Difuzarea înregistrărilor, cum - de altfel - a afirmat şi unul dintre cei doi interlocutori, are ca scop compromiterea procurorilor şi a ofiţerilor de poliţie care au instrumentat cauzele privind pe Cosma Mircea, Cosma Vlad şi pe fostul deputat Ghiţă Sebastian Aurelian, în condiţiile în care, aşa cum am menţionat, pe rolul ICCJ se află dosarul penal cu termen la data de 19 februarie 2018.
     La acest moment, alte detalii nu pot fi furnizate, deoarece aspectele menţionate fac obiectul unui dosar penal având ca obiect, între alte infracţiuni, şi infracţiunea de şantaj. 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] DNA susţine, în contextul acuzaţiilor lui Vlad Cosma, că este vorba despre prezentarea "denaturată" a faptelor

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
1.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 12.02.2018, ora 10:58)  
 Luluta zice: mai prostovani romani voi credeti ca vedeti si auziti sau ce va spun eu?
 Uite va dau si niste stenogramă.Le-am copt azi noapte.


 
  1.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 12.02.2018, ora 11:19)
 
 Cazul Băsescu-Bercea a fost tot Batman. După ce a făcut pârnaie Mircea Băsescu a fost un batman mai discret.
 Dragoș Băsescu făcea trafic de influență în zona procuraturii securiste și a fost condamnat după un denunț al unei victime obligate să apeleze la trafic de influență. Despre traficul de influența propriu-zis nu s-a mai spus nimic.
 Batman.
 Probele nu contează, ele pot fi măsluite, important este ce spune propaganda securistă despre măreața Securitate.


 
Aceeasi sectiune (Strategia Nationala Anticoruptie)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
Funcţionar public din Călăraşi cercetat pentru luare de mită click să citeşti tot articolul
ÎNALTA CURTE DE CASAŢIE ŞI JUSTIŢIE DECIS:
Darius Vâlcov, condamnat la 8 ani de închisoare click să citeşti tot articolul
CONDAMNAT LA CINCI ANI DE ÎNCHISOARE ÎN DOSARUL ASF - CARPATICA
Ilie Carabulea rămâne după gratii click să citeşti tot articolul
RĂZBOI ÎN DNA
Procurorul Mihaiela Iorga, trimisă în judecată de colegii de la DNA Ploieşti click să citeşti tot articolul
Înalta Curte discută cererea de redeschidere a urmării penale pe numele lui Stănescu click să citeşti tot articolul
DNA anunţă trimiterea în judecată a procurorului Mihaiela Moraru Iorga click să citeşti tot articolul
DNA trimite in judecată 11 inculpaţi pentru înşelăciune, şantaj şi evaziune fiscală click să citeşti tot articolul
KOVESI, DESPRE DOSARUL MICROSOFT:
"Dincolo de rechizitorii, rămâne întrebarea ce au făcut celelalte instituţii în nouă ani" click să citeşti tot articolul
AUGUSTIN LAZĂR:
"Păstrarea încrederii în justiţia din România trebuie să fie o prioritate" click să citeşti tot articolul
LAURA CODRUŢA KOVESI:
"Peste jumătate din activitatea DNA o reprezintă investigarea faptelor de abuz în serviciu" click să citeşti tot articolul
Fostul director Nuclearelectrica Pompiliu Budulan, cercetat penal sub control judiciar pentru luare de mită click să citeşti tot articolul
PROCURORUL MIHAIELA IORGA DESPRE DOSARUL PRIVATIZĂRII IPRS BĂNEASA:
"Soluţia de clasare - dată în urma unei decizii a Curţii Constituţionale şi din lipsă de probe" click să citeşti tot articolul
DUPĂ CLASAREA MICROSOFT
Parchetul General: "Analiză pentru promovarea unui recurs în interesul legii privind prescripţia răspunderii penale" click să citeşti tot articolul
Codruţ Şereş, a fost pus în libertate click să citeşti tot articolul
Nepotul lui Traian Băsescu a fost condamnat definitiv la trei ani de închisoare cu executare click să citeşti tot articolul
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Internaţional, 19:49
SUA susţine acţiunile Egiptul în combaterea terorismului
     SUA sprijină Egiptul în lupta sa contra grupării jihadiste Statul Islamic, a declarat luni, la Cairo, secretarul de stat american Rex Tillerson, care s-a pronunţat pentru desfăşurarea de alegeri libere şi corecte în ţara arabă nord-africană, potrivit Reuters.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 19:36
ORBAN:
Acuzaţiile aduse DNA nu trebuie sa fie subiectul unor dezbateri politice, pentru asta există CSM şi Inspecţie Judiciară"
     Liderul PNL, Ludovic Orban, a comentat acuzaţiile aduse DNA în urma înregistrărilor prezentate de către deputatul Vlad Cosma, spunând că nu ar trebui să fie subiectul unor dezbateri politice, existând instituţii ale statului care trebuie să verifice veridicitatea acestor informaţii şi să decidă în consecinţă.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 19:13
Penny Lawrence, Directorul general adjunct al ONG-ului Oxfam a demisionat astăzi
     Directoarea generală adjunctă a ONG-ului Oxfam, afectat de un scandal sexual implicând reprezentanţi ai organizaţiei în Haiti în 2011, a demisionat luni, informează AFP.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 18:43
Ministrul Transporturilor i-a convocat pe directorii Companiei Naţionale Aeroporturi Bucureşti
     Ministrul Transporturilor, Lucian Şova, i-a convocat astăzi la minister pe directorii din cadrul Companiei Naţionale Aeroporturi Bucureşti (CNAB), care administrează cele două aeroporturi ale Capitalei, inclusiv pe noul director general, Dan Baciu.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Piaţa de Capital, 18:40
Indicii BVB au închis în teritoriu pozitiv, pe un rulaj de 4,9 milioane euro
     
     Indicii de pe Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au închis astăzi în teritoriu pozitiv, lichiditatea totală fiind de 23,1 milioane de lei (4,9 milioane de euro).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
12.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele americane, într-una din cele mai rele săptămâni de după criza financiară
     Bursele din Statele Unite ale Americii au încheiat, vineri, una din cele mai rele săptămâni de după criza financiară izbucnită cu zece ani în urmă, în pofida faptului că acţiunile de pe Wall Street...  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.02.2018
BVB
Piaţa, dominată de oferta Purcari
     Şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la finalul săptămânii trecute a fost marcată de înregistrarea ofertei publice de vânzare pentru 49% din acţiunile companiei Purcari Wineries (WINE), care s-a...  click să citeşti tot articolul
09.02.2018
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 31 IANUARIE - 7 FEBRUARIE
George Brande, Interfinbrok: "Erste Bank profită de programul de stimulare monetară cantitativă al BCE"
     Marcând un avans de 2,59%, în raport cu moneda euro, în intervalul 31 ianuarie - 7 februarie, titlurile Erste Group Bank (EBS) urcă pe primul loc al randamentelor Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB),...  click să citeşti tot articolul
09.02.2018
BVB
Acţiunile BRD, vedeta şedinţei de tranzacţionare
     * George Brande, Interfinbrok: "Există aşteptări privind randamente ridicate ale dividendelor, în cazul majorităţii companiilor importante ale bursei"
       Acţiunile BRD - Groupe Societe Generale (BRD) au fost vedeta şedinţei de tranzacţionare de ieri, transferurile cu titlurile societăţii bancare însumând 25,68 milioane de lei, reprezentând circa 60%...  click să citeşti tot articolul
09.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Rezultatele unor companii repun bursele europene pe curs negativ
     Bursele europene au scăzut ieri, investitorii fiind atenţi la rezultatele financiare ale companiilor.  click să citeşti tot articolul
08.02.2018
Adrian Simionescu, Vienna Investment Trust:/ BVB
"Creşterea bursei, pe fondul aprecierilor din pieţele externe"
     Majoritatea cotaţiilor Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au urcat în şedinţa de ieri, în contextul unui rulaj de 32,45 milioane de lei (6,68 milioane de euro), cu mult sub cel înregistrat în şedinţa...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 12 februarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9710
2.3793
3.0194
4.0447
0.1837
0.6251
0.2139
4.6534
5.2557
1.4915
3.4891
0.2285
0.4772
1.1136
0.0655
0.4692
0.9953
3.7919
0.3178
1.1506
0.5991
0.0590
0.3501
0.2031
2.7487
0.0393
0.1414
1.0324
0.6252
0.1197
160.9739
5.4848 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook