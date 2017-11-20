   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Doar falsele democraţii se tem de ştirile false

BURSA 09.01.2018

CĂLIN RECHEA
 
CĂLIN RECHEA      Studenţii din Germania au început să ardă cărţile "subversive" în primăvara anului 1933, la doar câteva luni după numirea lui Adolf Hitler în fruntea guvernului. Sindicatul studenţilor germani şi-a trimis membrii în biblioteci şi librării nu pentru a citi, ci pentru a "colecta" cărţile în vederea arderii lor în cadrul "Acţiunii împotriva spiritului ne-german".
     În vara anului 1934, Hitler a devenit conducător unic al Germaniei în urma unui referendum, iar tăvălugul barbarismului nu a mai găsit obstacole în calea sa.
     După cum scrie Wikipedia, printre cărţile arse se aflau titluri care "denigrau originea, spiritul şi cultura poporului german" sau care promovau "dizolvarea ordinii rasiale şi structurale", precum şi cărţile considerate a atenta la "puritatea germană".
     Acum autorităţile Germaniei au trecut în cealaltă extremă în ceea ce priveşte spiritul şi ordinea structurală a poporului german, prin adoptarea unei legi care prevede amendarea cu până la 50 de milioane de euro a reţelelor sociale care nu elimină sau nu blochează accesul la ştirile false, la conţinutul xenofob sau la cel care incită la ură.
     Legea a intrat în vigoare la începutul acestui an, iar printre efecte, pe lângă blocarea contului de Twitter al unui membru al partidului AfD, considerat a fi la extrema dreaptă a spectrului politic, a fost şi blocarea contului unei publicaţii satirice, în urma parodierii declaraţiilor membrului AfD, care este şi parlamentar în Bundestag.
     Editorul revistei satirice Titanic, Tim Wolff, a declarat pentru Reuters că este şocat de decizia celor de la Twitter, în condiţiile în care Angela Merkel şi ministrul justiţiei, Heiko Maas, "au promis că legea nu va avea un astfel de efect".
     Oare chiar a crezut cineva astfel de promisiuni? Iar apoi, de ce ar trebui să se teamă autorităţile de la Berlin de efectul ştirilor false sau de manifestările izolate ale rasismului, când majoritatea populaţiei din toate landurile poate să vadă integrarea "armonioasă" a imigranţilor în societatea germană?
     Să fie de vină faptul că manifestările de rasism şi intoleranţă nu mai sunt cazuri izolate? Atunci problema este alta şi nu porneşte de la ştirile false.
     Recent Bloomberg a prezentat rezultatele unui studiu de la Universitatea Zurich, pe baza datelor oficiale din landul Saxonia Inferioară, care arată creşterea semnificativă a criminalităţii începând din 2016, după o perioadă de scădere continuă între 2007 şi 2014. Circa 92% din creştere este atribuită imigranţilor, iar articolul agenţiei de ştiri afirmă că "Germania trebuie să accepte existenţa legăturii între imigraţie şi creşterea criminalităţii".
     Dacă faptele antisociale şi criminalitatea sunt raportate de cetăţeni pe reţelele de socializare, în condiţiile în care presa "oficială" nu scrie des-pre aşa ceva din proprie iniţiativă, atunci este vorba despre xenofobie şi incitare la ură? Nu este cumva doar manifestarea disperării în faţa lipsei de reacţie şi acţiune a autorităţilor, o disperare care poate căpăta forme mult mai violente în viitor?
     "Vă rugăm să ne scăpaţi de poliţia gândirii!", a scris recent cotidianul Bild pe prima pagină, iar în articol se arată că legea este un "păcat" împotriva libertăţii de exprimare, care este subliniată şi în Constituţie.
     Se pare că pentru actualul guvern al Germaniei, libertatea de exprimare trebuie să existe doar dacă este conformă cu "normele" sale. Din păcate, această tendinţă totalitară se manifestă tot mai mult şi în alte ţări ale Uniunii Europene, majoritatea având şansa de a fi fost situate de partea "bună" a "Cortinei de fier" în perioada postbelică.
     Pentru a nu se lăsa mai prejos, Emmanuel Macron, preşedintele Franţei, care se visa conducător "Jupiterian" înainte de a fi ales, a propus elaborarea unei legi împotriva ştirilor false şi pedepsirea site-urilor care le distribuie.
     "Dacă vrem să protejăm democraţiile liberale, trebuie să avem o legis-laţie puternică", a declarat preşedintele francez în cadrul unei conferinţe de presă.
     Dincolo de reacţiile virulente ale opoziţiei din Franţa, profesorul de drept european Alberto Alemanno, de la HEC Paris, a "desfiinţat" iniţiativa lui Macron într-o analiză publicată pe site-ul Politico.eu.
     "Ştirile false reprezintă un simptom al unor probleme structurale mai adânci din societăţile noastre şi din mediile de informare, iar politicienii europeni trebuie să ia în considerare mecanismele care stau la baza lor pentru a le contracara", scrie profesorul Alberto Alemanno, în opinia căruia "legea propusă de Macron ameninţă democraţia".
     Oare Emmanuel Macron a citit romanul "1984" al lui George Orwell?
     "Acţiunile de urgenţă în justiţie din perioada campaniilor electorale vor permite guvernelor să limiteze libertatea de expresie a oponenţilor, indiferent dacă sunt cetăţeni care scriu pe bloguri sau jurnalişti", mai arată profesorul Alemanno, iar concluzia sa este că "legea propusă de Macron nu vede pădurea din cauza copacilor şi va conduce la agravarea cauzelor care alimentează fenomenul ştirilor false".
     Isteria "democraţilor" în faţa scăpării de sub controlul absolut a informaţiilor nu avea cum să ocolească Suedia. Acolo, directorul executiv al postului naţional de televiziune SVT a declarat că Facebook şi Google trebuie să impună restricţii reţelelor de socializare în perioada campaniei electorale din 2018, astfel încât să oprească "ştirile false", după cum scrie jurnalistul independent Peter Imanuelsen pe contul său de Twitter.
     Şi în Suedia autorităţile sunt îngrozite de efectele scăpării imigraţiei de sub control, pe care presa oficială nu le mai poate ţine ascunse.
     Într-o conversaţie recentă cu un politician din Norvegia, Peter Imanuelsen a aflat că vecinii "privesc îngroziţi şi sunt şocaţi de ceea ce se întâmplă în Suedia şi se întreabă cât mai poate continua nebunia".
     Deoarece autorităţile nu doresc să adopte măsuri pentru a corecta greşelile anterioare şi încearcă să găsească vinovaţi oriunde, mai puţin în propria ogradă, "nebunia" mai poate continua destul de mult, însă finalul va fi marcat de o explozie socială fără precedent.
     Din păcate, fenomenul "fake news" nu a apărut doar în urma creşterii explozive a reţelelor de socializare. S-a uitat prea uşor cum invazia Irakului din 2003 a fost precedată de declaraţii ale preşedintelui George W. Bush şi ale premierului Tony Blair, care susţineau cu tărie că Saddam Hussein are arme chimice şi biologice şi încearcă să producă bombe atomice. Trupele de ocupaţie nu au găsit dovezi în acest sens.
     În alte cazuri, ziare prestigioase au "colaborat" cu autorităţile pentru atenuarea efectelor unor dezvăluiri din presă.
     În noiembrie 2010, WikiLeaks a început să publice documente diplomatice confidenţiale transmise de ambasadele Statelor Unite către Departamentul de Stat american. Aces-tea au fost preluate de ziare şi reviste importante din SUA şi Europa, cum sunt El Pais, The Guardian, Der Spiegel, Le Monde şi New York Times.
     Ultima zi a anului trecut a mai adus o dezvăluire de la WikiLeaks, preluată de publicaţia online Daily-Wire, în care se arată că "New York Times a complotat cu Hillary Clinton", care atunci era Secretar de Stat, pentru atenuarea efectelor scurgerilor de informaţii în presă.
     "Există e-mail-uri care arată că NYT a transmis programul de publicare a documentelor confidenţiale către guvernul SUA fără a informa WikiLeaks, iar astfel Departamentul de Stat, condus atunci de Hillary Clinton, a avut la dispoziţie până la 9 zile pentru a crea diversiuni şi a răstălmăci semnificaţia dezvăluirilor", se arată pe contul de Twitter al organizaţiei WikiLeaks.
     În aceste condiţii, nu este de mirare că încrederea populaţiei în presa "oficială" a scăzut extrem de mult, iar lupta împotriva ştirilor false nu poate avea succes, în ciuda unui mare număr de victime potenţiale, până când autorităţile nu vor încerca şi "varianta" adevărului.
     Jimmy Wales, fondatorul Wikipedia şi, din aprilie 2017, a publicaţiei online WikiTribune, a publicat un interviu recent cu Edward Snowden. Fostul colaborator al CIA şi NSA, care a dezvăluit în 2013 programele de supraveghere globală a cetăţenilor, a declarat că această tendinţă subminează grav democraţia, iar "noi devenim mai puţin cetăţeni şi mai mult subiecţi".
     În ceea ce priveşte fenomenul "fake news", Snowden a afirmat că "cenzura nu reprezintă o soluţie", iar "delegarea către o companie privată, cum este Facebook, a deciziei cu privire la ceea ce se poate sau nu se poate spune deschide calea către consecinţe negative nebănuite".
     Chiar şi în cazul propagandei jihadiste sau fasciste, cenzura nu va conduce la stoparea răspândirii acestor idei, ci doar la intrarea lor în "subteran", după cum mai precizează Snowden, iar acolo "este cel mai bun şi eficient mediu de propagare", deoa-rece istoria ne arată că "ideea conform căreia pot fi eliminate ideile nu funcţionează".
     Din nefericire, tot istoria ne arată, mai ales în momentele de răscruce, că suprimarea ideilor incomode este un "sport" favorit al autorităţilor, în special al celor care nu scapă nicio ocazie pentru a-şi declara dragostea pentru democraţie.
     Într-o democraţie autentică, ştirile false nu reprezintă nicio problemă, deoarece nu ar trece testul realităţii. Doar o falsă democraţie se teme de ştirile false, pentru că acestea ar putea să ascundă măcar un sâmbure de adevăr. 
 
1.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de Anti-Make în data de 09.01.2018, ora 00:06)  
 Felicitari pt.articol.
 Maine-poimaine sa exprimi indoiala asupra hartiei -moneda sau asupra falimentului viitor al sist.de pensii s-ar putea considera fake news.


 
2.  Comunismul democratiei !
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 09.01.2018, ora 02:09)  
 Cu ce ne mai diferentiem de China care blocheaza sait-uri?
 Superb articol!


 
3.  Limitele democratiei
    (mesaj trimis de Dan Coe în data de 09.01.2018, ora 07:19)  
 Statul capitalist face din ce in ce mai greu fata provocarilor generate de evolutia tehnologica si reactioneaza pompieristic.
 Democratia se degradeaza pe zi ce trece si din pacate nu doar in estul Europei...


 
  3.1.   O Stire Nefalsa  (răspuns la opinia nr. 3 )
    (mesaj trimis de Cristi Ce , in data de 09.01.2018, ora 07:59)
 
 O Stire Nefalsa ester aceea despre pensie a mea care nu se mareste desi am votat o pemsie mai mare. Am plans.


 
4.  Superb
    (mesaj trimis de x în data de 09.01.2018, ora 08:54)  
 Superba argumentatie, superb punct de vedere. Asa este ! Nu te poti pretinde democratie autentica cu cetateni imaturi democratic care se arunca dupa stirile false ca fluturii dupa lumina. Cetatenii hraniti cu lingurita cu jumatati de adevaruri, cetatenii care nu pot sa discearna singuri , nu pot constitui o democratie. Amare adevaruri.


 
Miscellanea, 11:00
RĂZVAN ROTARU DEPUTAT PSD:
"Consider că a venit timpul să reacţionăm din punct de vedere instituţional şi să închidem o dată pentru totdeauna subiectul autonomiei"
     Deputatul PSD Răzvan Rotaru îi solicită preşedintelui Klaus Iohannis organizarea cât mai rapidă a unui referendum pe tema autonomiei locale, în urma rezoluţiei semnate de organizaţiile politice maghiare.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Piaţa de Capital, 10:54
PREŞEDINTELE BVB:
"Dacă bursa ar fi un barometru pentru economie, chiar putem spune că economia românească a duduit în 2017"
     Piaţa de capital românească a avut un an foarte bun, iar dacă bursa ar fi un barometru, am putea spune că economia românească a duduit în 2017, a declarat, marţi, preşedintele Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB), Lucian Anghel, într-o conferinţă de presă.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 09:30
Exporturile României au crescut în noiembrie cu 8,9%
     Exporturile de mărfuri româneşti au avansat în luna noiembrie a anului trecut cu 8,9% faţă de aceeaşi lună a anului anterior, până la 5,79 miliarde euro, ritm sub cel al importurilor, iar deficitul comercial a continuat să crească, arată datele publicate marţi de Institutul Naţional de Statistică (INS).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 09:18
Rata şomajului a ajuns la 4,7% în noiembrie, în scădere faţă de luna precedentă
     Rata şomajului a fost de 4,7% în noiembrie, date ajustate sezonier, în scădere uşoară faţă de luna octombrie, a anunţat marţi Institutul Naţional de Statistică (INS).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 08:33
Bitcoin a scăzut astăzi din cauza temerilor că autorităţile de reglementare vor înăspri controlul pieţei
     Bitcoin a scăzut astăzi, influenţând negativ şi alte monede virtuale, cum ar fi ether şi litecoin, din cauza temerilor investitorilor că autorităţile de reglementare vor înăspri controlul asupra pieţei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Jurnal Bursier
09.01.2018
BVB
Jumătate din lichiditate realizată pe piaţa "deal"
     Piaţa principală a "Bursei de Valori Bucureşti" (BVB) a fost marcată, în prima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, de o tranzacţie realizată pe piaţa "deal" cu acţiunile...  click să citeşti tot articolul
09.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele europene urcă în aşteptarea formării unui nou guvern în Germania
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv ieri, în condiţiile în care Germania pare să fie tot mai aproape de momentul în care va forma un nou guvern.  click să citeşti tot articolul
08.01.2018
BVB
Volumul a crescut la 35 milioane de lei
     * "Deal" în valoare de aproape 9 milioane de lei cu acţiuni TLV
       Piaţa locală de acţiuni şi-a continuat creşterea din acest an, în ultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii trecute, toţi indicii Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) cunoscând aprecieri cuprinse...  click să citeşti tot articolul
08.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Investitorii europeni, atenţi la datele economice
     Bursele din Europa au încheiat în urcare utima zi a săptămânii trecute, investitorii fiind atenţi la datele economice privind zona euro şi SUA.  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.01.2018
BVB
BRD - Groupe Societe Generale, cel mai lichid emitent
     După creşterea înregistrată de piaţă în prima zi de tranzacţionare a anului, cotaţiile şi-au continuat aprecierea şi în şedinţa de ieri, cea mai mare urcare, de 1,64%, fiind marcată de indicele...  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Datele privind creşterea economică a Europei aduc avans pe pieţele din regiune
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au crescut ieri, în baza datelor solide privind creşterea economică a regiunii şi a avansului cotaţiilor petrolului.  click să citeşti tot articolul
