CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Miscellanea

Doctoratele vor fi însoţite de cursuri de etică şi integritate academică

BURSA 26.03.2018

O.D.
 
     Ministerul Educaţiei a simplificat metoda de aprobare a noilor domenii doctorale. În­fiinţarea unui nou domeniu va fi aprobată de minister în baza propunerilor primite de la Consiliului Naţional de Atestare a Titlurilor Diplomelor şi a Certificatelor Universitare (CNATDCU) şi Agenţia Română de Asigurare a Calităţii în Învăţământul Superior.
     Cum în ultimul deceniu au existat mai multe controverse legate de felul în care diverşi politicieni şi-au obţinut doctoratele, ministerul anunţă că începând cu anul universitar 2018-2019, instituţiile de învăţământ superior organizatoare de studii universitare de doctorat trebuie să demonstreze că au şi cursuri de etică şi integritate academică: "Ordinul minis­trului Educaţiei Naţionale nr. 3353/20.03.2018 reglementează posibilitatea aprobării de către Ministerul Educaţiei Naţionale a noi domenii de doctorat, în şcoli doctorale acreditate în cadrul instituţiilor de învăţământ superior organizatoare de studii universitare de doctorat (IOSUD), la cererea acestora. Pentru a aproba introducerea noului domeniu, MEN solicită IOSUD îndeplinirea cumulativă a următoarelor condiţii: să aibă aprobarea senatului universitar privind înfiinţarea noului domeniu în cadrul unei şcoli doctorale, să desfăşoare activitate de cercetare relevantă în domeniu, să organizeze programe de studii universitare de licenţă şi master acreditate în domeniul pentru care solicită aprobarea, să demonstreze includerea în planurile de învăţământ, pentru toate programele de studii universitare organizate, a cursurilor de etică şi integritate academică, începând cu anul universitar 2018 - 2019, să aibă cel puţin 3 cadre didactice sau de cercetare (dintre care cel puţin două sunt titulare cu func­ţia de bază în instituţia de învăţământ superior solicitantă) şi să facă dovada postării publice a celui mai recent raport anual de autoevaluare a şcolii doctorale. Conform prevederilor ordinului, pentru aprobarea noului domeniu de doctorat, MEN va solicita Consiliului Naţional de Atestare a Titlurilor Diplomelor şi a Certificatelor Universitare (CNATDCU) punctul de vedere cu privire la situaţia resursei umane implicate şi îndeplinirea criteriilor de integritate, iar Agenţiei Române de Asigurare a Calităţii în Învăţământul Superior (ARACIS), un punct de vedere cu privire la posibilitatea susţinerii de către instituţia solicitantă a noului domeniu de doctorat pe baza rezultatelor celei mai recente evaluări instituţionale. Înfiinţarea noului domeniu de doctorat solicitat va fi aprobată prin ordin al ministrului Educaţiei Naţionale, în baza propunerilor primite de la CNATDCU şi ARACIS. Una dintre noutăţile introduse de acest ordin o reprezintă necesitatea îndeplinirii condiţiei ca instituţiile de învăţământ superior organizatoare de studii universitare de doctorat să demonstreze includerea în planurile de învăţământ, pentru toate programele de studii universitare organizate, a cursurilor de etică şi integritate academică, începând cu anul universitar 2018 - 2019."
     Trebuie spus că imediat după instalarea noului ministru al Educaţiei, Rectorul Universităţii din Bucureşti şi fost ministru al Educaţiei, Mircea Dumitru, a demisionat din toate funcţiile pe care le ocupa în cadrul CNATDCU, decizia fiind urmare a declaraţiilor făcute Valentin Popa, actualul ministru al Educaţiei, în timpul audierilor din Parlament: "Vă rog să luaţi notă de demisia mea din toate funcţiile pe care le ocup în cadrul CNATDCU: membru în Consiliul General, Preşedinte al Comisiei de Filosofie, membru al Comisiei de Filosofie. Prezenţa mea în acest Consiliu ar fi total irelevantă şi ar induce unui observator imparţial de bună credinţă falsa impresie a unui acord de fond între viziunea dumneavoastră şi a mea cu privire la standardele eticii academice, în timp ce mie îmi este evident, urmărind declaraţiile publice de astăzi ale domniei voastre, că aş fi pus în situaţia de a accepta compromisuri care sunt inacceptabile". Valentin Popa a declarat că se discută prea mult despre plagiate, fiind umbrite astfel valorile învăţământului românesc, în condiţiile în care nici legea nu prevede exact unde se pun ghilimelele! 

     Cel mai cunoscut scandal legat de un doctorat este cel care îl are în prim-plan pe fostul premier Victor Ponta. În 2003, Victor Ponta a obţinut titlul de doctor în drept la Universitatea din Bucureşti cu teza "Curtea Penală Internaţională", coordonatorul lucrării fiind Adrian Năstase, atunci premier în funcţie. În 2012, săptămânalul britanic de ştiinţă "Nature" a publicat în ediţia online ştirea potrivit căreia Victor Ponta a fost acuzat de plagiat în legătură cu teza de doctorat. Lucrarea premierului a fost analizată de Consiliul Naţional de Ates­tare a Titlurilor, Diplomelor şi Certificatelor Universitare, care a decis, în 29 iunie 2012, că premierul a plagiat în lucrarea sa de doctorat, fiind propusă atunci Ministerului Educaţiei retragerea titlului de doctor. Pe 19 iulie 2012, Consiliul Naţional de Etică din cadrul Autorităţii Naţionale pentru Cercetare Ştiinţifică a anunţat că titlul de doctor al lui Victor Ponta a fost obţinut în concordanţă cu legislaţia în vigoare în 2003 şi calificarea de plagiat în cadrul tezei sale de doctorat nu se poate susţine. Pe 20 iulie 2012, şi Comisia de Etică a Universităţii Bucureşti a hotărât că Victor Ponta a plagiat, în teza de doctorat o treime din lucrare fiind copiată. În 2014, Victor Ponta a trimis o scrisoare către rectorul Universităţii din Bucureşti în care îl notifică asupra faptului că renunţă la titlul de doctor în drept acordat în 2003. În 2016, Consiliul Naţional de Atestare a Titlurilor, Diplomelor şi Certificatelor Universitare (CNATDCU) a recomandat Ministerului Educaţiei retragerea titlului de doctor lui Victor Ponta, deoarece lucrarea acestuia nu respectă standardele de etică. În octombrie 2016, Curtea de Apel Bucureşti a respins cererea lui Victor Ponta de suspendare a ordinului minis­trului Educaţiei prin care CNATDCU i-a retras titlul de doctor în Drept.

 
 
English Section
22.03.2018
Financial crisis yellow code warning in the United States
     "The markets are turning into the markets' greatest enemy", wrote an analyst of Goldman Sachs in a note addressed to its customers, according to an article by Bloomberg, and the jump in the VIX volatility index last month "is a symptom of the financial fragility".  click here to read the entire article
19.03.2018
AS SHAREHOLDER,
Dan Paul sues "Cemacon"
     * The president of the Association of Brokers has taken the matter to the County Court of Cluj, to address the capital reduction of 2014 and the subsequent decisions of the company
     * Liviu Stoleru, CEO of Cemacon, told us on Thursday, that "no notification has been received from the company concerning such a topic"
     * The case was recorded on Friday, with the County Court of Cluj
     * BCR sold to BOF for 2 Euros the non-performing loans of 16.5 million Euros of "Cemacon" and "Ambient"
       * UPDATE 15.45 "Cemacon" confirms the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul
     "Cemacon" today sent the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a report whereby it confirms the existence of the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers. However, the officials of the company wrote that they have no details about the case.
     -------
     Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, has sued "Cemacon" (CEON), acting as shareholder, seeking the annulment of the shareholders' decision of March 24th, 2014, concerning the reduction of the share capital and of the subsequent acts, according to a notification seen by "BURSA".  click here to read the entire article
15.03.2018
THE NATIONAL BANK OF ROMANIA ISN'T COMMENTING, EVEN THOUGH BOTH COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE LISTED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
Press: "The NBR has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank"
     The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank România, according to information which appeared yesterday in the Romanian press, as well as on some foreign websites. Thus, the NBR hasn't issued an opinion on the transaction, even though the time by which it should have done so expired since back in autumn last year.  click here to read the entire article
14.03.2018
RAINER SEELE, OMV:
"We are dedicated to collaboration with Gazprom and we won't endanger our partnership"
     * OMV has a budget of 10 billion Euros for takeovers, until 2025 and it is targeting the markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific
     * Manfred Leitner: "It is unknown how the BRUA pipeline will be implemented, but I don't think that all the gas volumes of the Black Sea that get exported will only go to the West"
       OMV wants to reduce its dependence on the European market, between 2020-2025, and will focus on acquisitions in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, according to CEO Rainer Seele.  click here to read the entire article
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
The Cosma family, by William Shakespeare
     Decorated by Traian Băsescu with the Star of Romania, Gunther Krichbaum, the president of the European Affairs Commission of the Bundestag, asks the president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, through a letter, not to suspend the application of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (MCV) concerning the Romanian judicial system and writes that "in the event of new attacks on the independence of the judicial system, should take into consideration initiating the procedure for the activation of article 7 of the EU treaty" (the suspension of Romania's voting rights in the EU council).  click here to read the entire article
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
