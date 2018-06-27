   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
DOCUMENT MFP

Circa 800 milioane dolari - creanţele noastre externe de dinainte de 1989

BURSA 31.08.2018

H.N.
 
     *  Libia nu ne poate plăti, momentan, datoria pentru că situaţia politică este deteriorată
     *  Coreea de Nord trebuia să achite prin export, dar situaţia economică nu a permis acest lucru
     *  Cuba nu ia în discuţie rublele transferabile, motivând faptul că nu mai există moneda
     *  Guineea nu a rambursat decât două rate, din motive ce ţin de lovitura de stat şi virusul Ebola
     *  Cu oficialii somalezi se ia legătura foarte greu
     *  Irak îşi plăteşte datoria în continuare
     
     Ţara noastră are de recuperat peste 775,8 milioane dolari din activitatea de export derulată înainte de 31 decembrie 1989, conform unui document întocmit de Ministerul Finanţelor Publice (MFP) şi preluat de Hotnews. Acesta arată că, anul trecut, România a reuşit să recupereze doar 61 milioane dolari, majoritatea datornicilor având propriile probleme economice şi autorităţile noastre părând neputinciose în recuperarea sumelor. Pe lângă creanţele în dolari, România mai are de încasat 1,61 miliarde ruble transferabile de la Cuba. Autorităţile cubaneze refuză demararea negocierilor cu privire la cursul utilizat pentru conversia rublelor în dolari.
     Din suma totală de 775,8 milioane dolari SUA pe relaţia devize convertibile, 534,5 milioane dolari SUA (68,89%) reprezintă creanţe soluţionate şi reglementate prin semnarea unor acorduri la nivel guvernamental, aprobate prin Hotărâri ale Guvernului şi care se află în diferite stadii de încasare.
     *  Negocierile cu Libia au fost amânate în repetate rânduri
     Negocierile cu Libia au fost amânate în repetate rânduri, din 1997, conform sursei citate. Aceasta arată că au fost perioade în care partea libiană nu a respectat documente bilaterale.
     Reglementarea creanţelor Româ-niei din Libia a stagnat, cu toate că în perioada 2005-2008 au avut loc mai multe runde de negocieri, cele două părţi nereuşind să ajungă la niciun rezultat concret în această problemă, ca urmare a poziţiei rigide abordate de partea libiană.
     Mai mult, la ultimele negocieri, partea libiană a revendicat unele pretenţii nereale, care ar fi condus la diminuarea creanţelor statului român sau chiar la transformarea acestuia din creditor în debitor.
     Între timp, situaţia politică din ţară s-a deteriorat, motiv pentru care toate discuţiile au fost întrerupte. Autorităţile noastre au urmărit desfăşurarea evenimentelor interne, iar în condiţiile în care semnalele vor indica o posibilă reluare a discuţiilor, Ministerul Finanţelor Publice va solicita Ambasadei României la Tripoli (relocată temporar la Tunis) sprijin în rezolvarea acestei probleme.
     *  Coreea de Nord ne datorează jumătate de milion de dolari
     Banii pe care România îi are de recuperat de la Coreea de Nord reprezintă jumătate de milion de dolari. Phenianul trebuia să plătească datoria prin export de mărfuri coreene între 2007 şi 2011, după un acord semnat în 2002. Până în prezent, autorităţile nord-coreene nu au respectat prevederile acordului.
     "Cu toate că la una dintre întâlnirile bilaterale din anul 2010, delegaţia nord coreeană a exprimat hotărârea autorităţilor de a plăti datoria faţă de România şi de a prezenta o listă de mărfuri coreene pentru export în contul acestei datorii, precum şi o listă de proiecte concrete de cooperare economică, aceste intenţii nu s-au materializat", afirmă MFP, citat de site-ul menţionat mai sus.
     La ultimele consultări diplomatice din luna august 2015 în care a fost abordată şi problema datoriei R.P.D. Coreene faţă de ţara noastră, directorul Direcţiei Relaţii Externe din Ministerul Finanţelor nord-coreean şi-a exprimat regretul faţă de neplata datoriei către România, dar a motivat că această situaţie a fost determinată de dificultăţile din economia nord-coreeană, apărute ca urmare a inundaţiilor şi secetei din ultimii ani, precum şi a sanc-ţiunilor impuse de SUA împotriva Coreei de Nord. De asemenea, a promis că va transmite Ministerului Finanţelor Publice din România propunerea de a fi organizată o reuniune la nivel de experţi pentru identificarea modalităţilor de rambursare a datoriei.
     *  Sudanul a amânat constant demararea negocierilor sau nu a avut reacţie la propunerile noastre
     Deşi autorităţile noastre au întreprins în mod insistent demersuri pentru organizarea negocierilor de soluţionare a drepturilor valutare ale statului român, inclusiv cu prilejul unor vizite oficiale de nivel înalt, autorităţile sudaneze au amânat în mod constant începerea negocierilor sau nu au manifestat nicio reacţie la propunerile părţii române.
     Până în prezent, statul sudanez şi-a exprimat oficial poziţia de reglementare a datoriei sale externe la nivel global, pentru toţi creditorii, sub auspiciile organismelor financiare internaţionale, invocând prezenţa Sudanului pe lista celor mai îndatorate ţări sărace şi atitudinea unor ţări, precum Cehia, de ştergere a datoriei.
     În funcţie de evoluţiile politice din Sudan şi de cele internaţionale privind datoria acestei ţări, Ministerul Finanţelor Publice are în vedere să solicite la momentul oportun, prin canale diplomatice, reluarea în relaţiile cu autorităţile sudaneze a discuţiilor bilaterale pe această temă.
     *  Cuba a recunoscut creanţele, dar a respins toate propunerile pentru soluţionarea datoriei
     MFP spune că partea cubaneză a tergiversat rezolvarea obligaţiilor sale faţă de România rezultate în urma trecerii relaţiilor economice dintre ţările foste membre ale Consiliului de Ajutor Economic Reciproc (CAER) la mecanismul de plată în devize convertibile şi la practicarea preţurilor mondiale.
     În anul 1997 a avut loc prima sesiune a Comisiei mixte interguvernamentale româno-cubaneze de cooperare economică, comercială şi tehnică, finalizată prin încheierea unui Protocol prin care părţile au convenit soldurile creditelor comerciale guvernamentale acordate de România şi pe cel al dobânzilor aferente la 31 decembrie 1996, precum şi soldul contului de cliring.
     Creanţele au fost recunoscute de Cuba, care a respins toate propunerile părţii române cu privire la soluţionarea datoriei. Cubanezii sunt de părere că înregistrarea datoriei externe s-a realizat în condiţiile unor înţelegeri multilaterale, în cadrul CAER, cu evaluarea în rubla transferabilă, o monedă desfiinţată fără a se stabili o rată de conversie.
     Poziţia Cubei în problema datoriei în ruble transferabile este că soluţia constă în relansarea relaţiilor economice bilaterale, guvernul cubanez fiind favorabil încheierii unui Acord economic general, inclusiv cu România.
     Mai mult, în 2014, vicepreşedintele consiliului de miniştri al Republicii Cuba, Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz a adresat lui Gyorgy Attila, secretar de stat din Ministerul Finanţelor Publice, o scrisoare prin care se aduc la cunoştinţă următoarele:
     - guvernul cubanez nu promovează schimbul datoriei în investiţii, această politică fiind aplicabilă nu numai pentru România, ci pentru orice altă ţară creditoare;
     - politica guvernului cubanez pentru datoriile către fostele ţări membre CAER este de anulare 100%; cu atât mai mult stabilirea unei rate de conversie între rubla transferabilă şi dolar SUA este imposibilă atât timp cât rubla transferabilă a încetat să mai existe după dispariţia CAER.
     Singurele ţări cu care Cuba a ajuns la o înţelegere, când vorbim de CAER, sunt Slovacia şi Rusia (care a anulat 90% din datoria evaluată la 35,2 miliarde dolari şi rambursarea restului în 10 ani).
     Ţara mai are datorii către Danemarca, Portugalia, Finlanda şi Suedia, cu care a încheiat acorduri.
     În cadrul unei reuniuni din iunie 2017 dintre partea română şi vicepreşedintele Băncii Centrale cubaneze, România a solicitat, ca prim pas, confirmarea la zi a dobânzilor de către autorităţile cubaneze şi concilierea sumei totale datorate de către partea cubaneză, la cursul istoric dolar/rublă transferabilă (la momentul efectuării exporturilor rata de conversie era de aproximativ 1 dolar=1 rublă transferabilă), după care Guvernul României va analiza prin prisma intereselor naţionale şi vor fi demarate discuţiile des-pre modul de reglementare.
     Partea cubaneză a arătat că Republica Cuba a semnat un Protocol de rambursare a datoriei cu 14 ţări membre ale Clubului de la Paris. Textul Protocolului prevede anularea a 90% din datoria cubaneză, rambursarea se întinde pe o perioadă de 18 ani, iar dobânda este una foarte scăzută.
     De asemenea, s-a arătat că, în ceea ce priveşte datoria Cubei faţă de ţările ex-socialiste, aceasta s-a reglementat cu Rusia şi Slovacia, iar în prezent se poartă tratative cu Polonia.
     *  Din Guineea mai avem de recuperat 1.393.020 dolari
     Până în prezent, statul român a încasat, din Guineea, 2 rate şi dobânzile aferente în valoare totală de 716.961 dolari SUA, ambele scadente în anul 2008, rămânând neplătite un număr de 4 rate şi dobânzile aferente care au fost scadente în perioada 2009-2010, în sumă de 1.393.020 dolari SUA.
     În perioada de încetare a plăţilor s-au întreprins demersuri constante pentru deblocarea plăţilor atât prin intermediul reprezentanţei diplomatice din Senegal (România nu are Ambasadă în R. Guineea), cât şi printr-o întâlnire la sediul Ministerului Finanţelor Publice cu Consulul onorific din această ţară.
     Starea de securitate în Guineea a fost instabilă începând cu decembrie 2008, în urma unei lovituri de stat, apoi au fost probleme de sănătate cu virusul Ebola. Astăzi se continuă demersurile de reglementare a sumelor neîncasate conform graficului de eşalonare la plată.
     *  Creanţele din Somalia provin din livrări de echipamente pentru operaţiuni de cooperare în agricultură
     Creanţele României din Somalia provin din livrări de echipamente pentru operaţiuni de cooperare în agricultură. Plata livrărilor pe credit a fost garantată prin mai multe scrisori de garanţie emise de Ministerul Finanţelor din R.D. Somalia în anul 1980.
     Documentul MFP arată: "Recuperarea creanţelor României din această ţară nu a fost posibilă datorită îndelungatului conflict civil care a început în anul 1991 şi a durat mai bine de 20 de ani, cu consecinţe dezastruoase pentru economia statului somalez. Banca Comercială Română a intervenit în mai multe rânduri la Banca Centrală a Somaliei pentru confirmarea sumelor datorate de statul somalez, însă demersurile nu au fost urmate de nicio reacţie oficială. Întrucât evoluţiile interne din Somalia nu au permis contactarea reprezentanţilor oficiali ai autorităţilor somaleze, demersurile părţii române au fost transmise către Misiunea Permanentă a României la ONU care le-a înaintat Misiunii Permanente a Somaliei la ONU, de asemeni fără a exista vreo reacţie oficială".
     Totuşi, în septembrie 2017, minis-trul finanţelor din Guvernul Federal al Somaliei a solicitat reconfirmarea datoriei Somaliei faţă de România, care să permită finalizarea procesului de management al datoriei. Ministerul Finanţelor Publice a transmis guvernului somalez datele privind datoria Somaliei faţă de România aflate în evidenţele Băncii Comerciale Române S.A.
     Până în prezent nu s-a primit nicio reacţie din partea autorităţilor somaleze.
     *  Irak ne-a rambursat, până acum, 456,7 milioane dolari
     Statul român trebuie să încaseze, în perioada 01.01.2009 - 31.03.2028, suma de 977,1 milioane dolari SUA, având în vedere că Republica Irak beneficiază de toate cele trei etape de reducere a datoriei externe, în cuantum total de 80%, conform Minutei de înţelegere semnată în noiembrie 2004 cu statele creditoare membre ale Clubului de la Paris, scrie MFP.
     Ultima etapă de reducere a datoriei de 20% a fost condiţionată de îndeplinirea de către statul irakian a prevederilor Aranjamentului Stand-By încheiat de Irak cu Fondul Monetar Internaţional, etapă realizată de autorităţile irakiene la data de 17 decembrie 2008.
     Până la această dată, în baza Acordului bilateral, a fost încasată suma de 456,7 milioane dolari SUA reprezentând primele nouăsprezece tranşe din dobânda datorată de partea irakiană şi treisprezece rate de capital. 
 
Jurnal Bursier
31.08.2018
BVB
Rulaj de 39 milioane lei, sub media anului
     * BET-BK şi BET-NG, singurii indici pe minus
     
     Lichiditatea înregistrată în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de 39,03 milioane de lei, sub valoarea...  click să citeşti tot articolul
30.08.2018
BVB
Lichiditatea se meţine sub media anului
     Şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii a fost caracterizată printr-o evoluţie preponderent negativă a cotaţiilor bursiere, şapte dintre cei nouă indici ai Bursei de Valori Bucureşti...  click să citeşti tot articolul
29.08.2018
BVB
Aproximativ 24% din rulaj, asigurat de titlurile SNP
     * BET-FI singurul indice pe minus
     
     Lichiditatea înregistrată ieri la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a crescut la 24,07 milioane de lei (5,17 milioane de euro), peste rulajul consemnat în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.08.2018
Transelectrica, cel mai lichid emitent, la finele săptămânii trecute
     * Niciun transfer pe piaţa "deal"
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de vineri, printr-un rulaj de numai 4,47 milioane de euro, cu mult sub...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.08.2018
Politica monetară a SUA stimulează bursele europene
     Bursele din Europa au crescut uşor vineri, după ce preşedintele Federal Reserve (Fed) din SUA, Jerome Powell, a pledat pentru majorarea viitoare a dobânzilor.
     Titlurile companiei auto...  click să citeşti tot articolul
24.08.2018
BVB/ ÎN SESIUNEA DE IERI
Digi Communications, pe primul loc în topul lichidităţii
     * Prime Transaction: "Indicii au înregistrat evoluţii preponderent ascendente"
     
     Rulajul înregistrat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
