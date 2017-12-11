   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

International

DONALD TRUMP:

"Nu a existat niciodată un moment mai bun pentru a începe să trăieşti visul american"

BURSA 31.01.2018

D.I
 
Donald Trump (Sursa foto: Twitter)
     Preşedintele SUA, Donald Trump, a susţinut seara trecută discursul despre Starea Naţiunii, cu ocazia căruia le-a cerut tuturor membrilor Congresului să accepte concesii reciproce şi a anunţat înăsprirea măsurilor în privinţa imigraţiei, insistând din nou asupra necesităţii zidului de la frontiera cu Mexicul şi pronuţându-se împotriva Loteriei Vizelor.
     În discusrul care a durat o oră şi 20 de minute, Donald Trump a pledat şi pentru modernizarea arsenalului nuclear invocând China şi rusia, dar şi ameninţarea nucleară nrd-coreeană.
     "Nu a existat un moment mai bun pentru a începe să trăieşti visul american", le-a spuns el congressmen-ilor.
     Preşedintele SUA a cerut naţiunii să acţioneze ca "o echipă, un popor şi o familie americană".
     Trump a făcut apel la membrii congresului să coopereze şi să îşi facă reciproc concesii, precizează news.ro.
     Totodată, liderul de la Casa Albă şi-a prezentat din nou planul de a reface drumurile învechite din America, fără a oferi prea multe detalii. El a declarat că vrea ca prin lege să fie alocate mari sume în acest scop ntr-o combinaţie între fonduri federale, statale şi locale, precum şi din contribuţii ale sectorului privat.
     "Cer ambelor părţi să lucreze împreună pentru a ne oferi o infrastructură sigură, rapidă şi modernă, de care economia are nevoie şi oe care poporul nostru o merită", a spus el.
     Donald Trump a susţinut că în mandatul său au fost create 2,4 milioane de locuri de muncă.
     În cadrul discursului, Preşedintele SUA s-a referit şi la problema imigraţiei, context în care a făcut din nou apel la Congres să colaboreze.
     În acest context, Donald Trump a venit cu o propunere care are scopul de a-i mulţumi atât pe republicani cât şi pe democraţi în ceea ce priveşte imigrarea. Preşedintele american susţine că este vorba de un "compromis care vine fix la mijloc" şi care le-ar acorda unor 1.8 milioane de imigranţi care au venit în SUA ilegal când erau copii statut legal şi chiar şansa de a deveni cetăţeni americani. În schimb, democraţii vor trebui să accepte intensificarea securităţii, construire zidului la graniţa cu Mexicul şi restricţii mai dure în ceea ce priveşte imigrarea legală.
     "E timpul pentru o reformă a acestor reguli pentru imigrare depăşite şi să ajungem în sfârşit în secolul 21 cu sistemul nostru de imigrare", a precizat Trump.
     "De peste 30 de ani, Washingtonul a încercat dar nu a reuşit să rezolve problema. Acest Congres poate în sfârşit să rezolve această situaţie", a adăugat preşedintele.
     El a menţionat din nou necesitatea zidului de la graniţa cu Mexicul, dar şi Loteria Vizelor, pe care definit-o ca un program care oferă arbitrar cărţi verzi, fără a ţine seama de abilităţi sau de siguranţa populaţiei.
     Referitor la problema migraţiei, Tump a susţinut "Un alt pilon vizează încheierea Loteriei Vizelor, un program care oferă în mod aleatoriu cărţi verzi, fără să ţină cont de merite, abilităţi sau siguranţa poporului nostru. E timpul să ne orientăm către un sistem de imigraţie bazat pe merite, care admite oameni calificaţi, care doresc să muncească şi care vor iubi şi respecta ţara noastră".
     Donald Trump a pledat pentru modernizarea şi reconstruirea arsenalului nuclear, invocând ameninţările din întreaga lume, "regimurile necinstite" şi menţionând China şi Rusia, "provocări pentru interesele, economia şi valorile", americane.
     Referitor la iniţiativa SUA de a-şi dezvolta armele nucleare, Trump a declarat: "Trebuie să ne modernizăm şi să reconstruim aresenalul nuclear. Sperăm să nu îl folosim niciodată, ci să îl facem atât de puternic încât să descurajeze orice agresiune".
     El a condamnat Coreea de Nord şi a avertizat că Phenianul va continua programul nuclear şi va ameninţa teritoriul american.
     "Ducem o campanie pentru a exercita presiunea maximă pentru a evita ca acest lucru să se întâmple", a precizat Trump.
     El a menţionat că aproape întreg teritoriul controlat cândva de Statul Islamic în Siria şi Irak a fost recuperat.
     "Ne vom continua lupta până când Statul Islamic va fi înfrânt", a dat asigurări Donald Trump.
     În cele din urmă, Donald Trump a anunţat în discurs că a semnat un ordin pentru a menţine deschisă închisoarea de la Guantanamo
     Decizia este contrară celei a preşedintelui Obama care anunţase că vrea să închidă acest centru de detenţie cât mai curând posibil. 
 
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Bănci-Asigurări, 13:08
Euro a fost cotat la 4,6582, peste referinţa de ieri
     * Dolarul a câştigat 0,26 bani în faţa monedei naţionale
     * Francul a crescut la 4,0166 lei
       Banca Naţională a României (BNR) a anunţat, astăzi, un curs de referinţă de 4,6582 lei pentru moneda europeană, în creştere cu 1,08 bani, comparativ cu şedinţa de ieri, când euro a fost cotat la 4,6474 lei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 07:47
UPDATE
Protestul sindicaliştilor din faţa Ministerului Educaţiei s-a încheiat
     * ACTUALIZARE 13:31
     Circa 100 de membri ai sindicatului din educaţie Spiru Haret au protestat astăzi, în intervalul orar 11:00 - 13:00, în faţa Ministerului Educaţiei, aceştia fiind nemulţumiţi de subfinanţarea sistemului de învăţământ, potrivit Agerpres.
     --------
     Federaţia Sindicatelor din Educaţie "Spiru Haret" va picheta, astăzi, Ministerul Educaţiei, în semn de protest faţă de comasările de clase şi de unităţi de învăţământ şi faţă de nerespectarea prevederilor legale privind drepturile salariaţilor din învăţământ.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 13:54
Guvernul a actualizat regimul de acordare a sporurilor pentru învăţământ
     Regulamentul privind stabilirea locurilor de muncă, a categoriilor de personal didactic din învăţământ, mărimea concretă a sporurilor pentru condiţii de muncă, precum şi condiţiile de acordare a acestora, a fost adoptat astăzi printr-o Hotărâre de Guvern, potrivit Gov.ro.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 13:41
EUROSTAT:
Inflaţia în zona euro a scăzut, iar şomajul s-a stabilizat
     Rata anuală a inflaţiei în zona euro a scăzut uşor în luna ianuarie 2018 până la 1,3%, de la 1,4% în luna decembrie 2017, în timp ce rata şomajului în zona euro a rămas stabilă la 8,7% în luna decembrie 2017, arată o estimare preliminară publicată astăzi de Oficiul european de statistică (Eurostat), informează Agerpres.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 13:33
Germania autorizează construcţia gazoductului Nord Stream 2
     Proiectul gazoductului Nord Stream 2 a primit autorizaţia necesară pentru construcţia şi operarea conductei în apele teritoriale ale Germaniei, precum şi în zona de coastă din jurul oraşului Lubmin, a anunţat astăzi operatorul gazoductului Nord Stream 2.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Jurnal Bursier
30.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Sectorul tehnologic european urcă datorită rezultatelor AMS
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au fluctuat ieri. Sectorul tehnologic s-a înscris pe un curs pozitiv după ce AMS AG din Elveţia a raportat un avans semnificativ al veniturilor sale.  click să citeşti tot articolul
30.01.2018
BVB
Societăţile bancare conduc topul lichidităţii
     * Salt de 7% al preţului de închidere SIF Moldova, în condiţiile în care cotaţia medie a urcat cu numai 1,7%
       Rulajul înregistrat în prima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de doar 16,15 milioane de lei, cu mult sub valoarea medie înregistrată în acest an, de circa 48,4 milioane de lei, cele...  click să citeşti tot articolul
29.01.2018
BVB
Aprecieri pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursei
     * "Deal" de 3,4 milioane de lei cu acţiunile Sphera Franchise Group
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în ultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, printr-o apreciere a majorităţii cotaţiilor, toţi indicii bursei toţi...  click să citeşti tot articolul
29.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
"Louis Vuitton" pune pe curs pozitiv bursele europene
     Bursele europene au încheiat săptămâna trecută în urcare, datorită rezultatelor financiare anunţate de unele companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
26.01.2018
BVB
Circa 63% din rulaj, realizat cu acţiunile Banca Transilvania
     * BET-NG, singurul indice în creştere
       Volumul consemnat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de circa 121,5 milioane de lei, cu mult peste valoarea medie a anului trecut, de aproximativ 47,8...  click să citeşti tot articolul
26.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele din Europa, atente la deciziile BCE
     Bursele din Europa au avut un curs mixt ieri, investitorii fiind atenţi la Banca Centrală Europeană (BCE), după ce această instituţie a decis să păstreze dobânda la minim istoric.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

English Section
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
14.12.2017
EXCLUSIVE:
"We don't intend to resort to violence, but we have the right to peaceful resistance"
     * "We need real and rational policy from the international community and not political tricks"
     * (Interview with his Excellency, Mr. Fuad Kokaly, the Ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest)
       The UN stated it was "extremely concerned over the risks of a violent escalation of the situation" after the decision of Donald Trump to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in a reunion of the Security Council in which the United States have appeared more isolated than ever, according to AFP.  click here to read the entire article
12.12.2017
AFTER BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE TAX ADMINISTRATION AND THE ANPC, BANKS GET INVESTIGATED BY THE COMPETITION COUNCIL
Vasilescu, NBR: "We hope that banks will come out clean from the audit of the Competition Council"
     * Chiriţoiu: "We suspect an exchange of sensitive information on the banking market"
     * Dan Suciu, NBR: "The audits of the Competition Council can't be a reason for panic whatsoever"
     * Unannounced audit at Finmedia
     * The investigated institutions are at risk of being fined 10% of their turnover
     * Vasilescu: "The NBR has nothing to do with these investigations"
       The financial banking system seems to be the focus of most of the investigation entities. After being audited by the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) and by the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC), some of the banks which operate in Romania have also been investigated by the Competition Council (CC).  click here to read the entire article
11.12.2017
THE COURT RULED THAT SOME CONTRACTS CONCLUDED BY CELL PHONE COMPANIES INCLUDE ABUSIVE CLAUSES
Paul Anghel, ANPC: "It is abnormal for some telephony operators to interpret < < unlimited > > as < < limited > >"
     * The Bucharest Court of Appeal Bucharest yesterday ruled that RCS&RDS has abusive clauses in its contracts
     * The ANPC has also won the initial lawsuit against Telekom România
     * Vodafone has lost the case in the court of last instance against the ANPC
       The Courts have decided that some contracts concluded by the telephony companies contain abusive clauses. The Court rulings were rendered last year, as well as in 2016, but the argumentations have been formulated relatively recently.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

