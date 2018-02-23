   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
Apanova

Strategia Nationala Anticoruptie

DOSARUL REVOLUŢIA

Lazăr cere preşedintelui urmărirea penală faţă de Ion Iliescu, Petre Roman şi Gelu Voican Voiculescu

BURSA 03.04.2018
măreşte imaginea
     * Procurorii: "Noua conducere politică şi militară instaurată după data de 22.12.1989 a determinat uciderea, rănirea prin împuşcare, vătămarea integrităţii fizice şi psihice, respectiv lipsirea de libertate a unui număr mare de persoane"
     * Până la execuţia soţilor Ceauşescu, la data de 25 decembrie 1989, au fost identificate trei tentative de lichidare fizică a acestora
     
     Procurorul general Augustin Lazăr a transmis, ieri, preşedintelui Klaus Iohannis cererea de efectuare a urmăririi penale, în dosarul Revoluţiei, în legătură cu să­vârşirea infracţiunii contra umanităţii, faţă de Ion Iliescu, Petre Roman şi Gelu Voican Voiculescu, informează PÎCCJ.
     Administraţia Prezidenţială a precizat, aseară, că cererea procurorului general Augustin Lazăr a ajuns la Cotroceni.
     Parchetul General precizează: "Procurorul general al Parchetului de pe lângă Înalta Curte de Casaţie şi Justiţie a adresat preşedintelui României o solicitare de exercitare a prerogativelor constituţionale şi legale privind cererea de urmărire penală în legătură cu săvârşirea infracţiunii contra umanităţii, prev.de art.439 alin.(1) lit.a, g, i şi k Cod penal cu aplicarea art. 5 Cod penal, faţă de: Iliescu Ion, membru şi preşedinte al Consiliului Frontului Salvării Naţionale (din 22 decembrie 1989), organism care de facto a exercitat puterea executivă şi legislativă centrală, comportându-se ca un Guvern până la apariţia Decretului-Lege nr. 2 din 27 decembrie 1989, când preşedintele consiliului a primit rolul unui şef de stat, iar atribuţiile legislative ale consiliului au fost separate de cele executive, ce necesită autorizare pentru intervalul 22-27 decembrie 1989; Roman Petre, membru al Consiliului Frontului Salvării Naţionale, din 22 decembrie 1989, numit oficial prim-ministru al Guvernului României prin Decretul nr.1 din 26 decembrie 1989, ce necesită autorizare pentru perioada 22-31 decembrie 1989; Gelu Voican Voiculescu, membru al Consiliului Frontului Salvării Naţionale din 22 decembrie 1989, numit oficial vice prim-ministru al Guvernului României prin Decretul nr. 5 din 28 decembrie 1989, ce necesită autorizare pentru perioada 22-31 decembrie 1989".
     Solicitarea procurorului general al Parchetului de pe lângă Înalta Curte de Casaţie şi Justiţie se întemeiază pe prevederile constituţionale şi legale (art. 109 alin. 2 din Constituţia României, respectiv art. 12 şi 19 din Legea nr. 115/1999), precum şi pe Decizia Curţii Constituţionale nr. 270 din 10 martie 2008.
     Prin ordonanţa din 1 noiembrie 2016, procurorii militari au dispus extinderea urmăririi penale, in rem, sub aspectul infracţiunii contra umanităţii, prevăzută de art. 439 alin. 1 lit. a, g, i şi k Codul penal cu aplic. art. 5 Cod penal.
     Din actele dosarului rezultă că pentru păstrarea puterii, prin acţiunile desfăşurate şi măsurile dispuse, noua conducere politică şi militară instaurată după data de 22.12.1989 a determinat uciderea, rănirea prin împuşcare, vătămarea integrităţii fizice şi psihice, respectiv lipsirea de libertate a unui număr mare de persoane, fapte care se circumscriu condiţiilor de tipicitate ale infracţiunii contra umanităţii.
     La începutul anului trecut, procurorii au precizat: "Situaţia premisă a infracţiunii contra umanităţii referitoare la existenţa unui atac generalizat rezultă din numărul mare de localităţi în care au avut loc incidente armate cu consecinţele menţionate anterior. Din modul în care s-a produs acest atac reiese existenţa unui plan după care s-a acţionat, plan care a urmărit crearea unei stări de confuzie în rândul forţelor armate, prin divizarea conducerii Ministerului Apărării Naţionale şi difuzarea unor ordine, rapoarte şi informaţii false, scoaterea în stradă şi înarmarea populaţiei, respectiv crearea aparenţei unui «război civil» în care să se confrunte unităţi înarmate aparţinând Ministerului Apărării Naţionale şi Ministerului de Interne sau aceluiaşi minister, în scopul preluării puterii şi legitimării noilor lideri. În realizarea acestui plan s-a apelat la Televiziunea Română care a transmis comunicate alarmiste şi uneori false, la tăierea legăturilor telefonice şi aducerea la conducerea ministerelor de forţă a unor foste cadre militare loiale noii conduceri politico-militare, cu consecinţa generării unui «război» psihologic şi mediatic care a condus la producerea a numeroase victime".
     La finalul anului trecut, Parchetul Militar anunţa că, în urma administrării de probe în dosarul "Revoluţiei", concluzia anchetatorilor este că în decembrie 1989 nu a existat vid de putere. Procurorul militar Marian Lazăr declara, într-o conferinţă de presă, că a existat o diversiune militară începând cu seara zilei de 22 decembrie 1989, aceasta fiind principala cauză a numeroaselor decese, vătămări corporale şi distrugeri.
     În plus, procurorii au identificat, inclusiv prin probe testimoniale, sursa sunetului cu efect de panică (emis la data de 21 decembrie 1989, în timpul discursului lui Nicolae Ceauşescu), care a contribuit, alături de alte elemente, la dezorganizarea mitingului din Piaţa Palatului şi declanşarea protestelor în Bucureşti.
     Totodată, procurorii susţineau că au existat diversiuni exercitate asupra cadrelor de comandă ale UM 01417 Târgovişte, locaţia unde s-a aflat cuplul Ceauşescu, dar şi ordine venite de la vârful ierarhiei militare privind eliminarea fizică a cuplului prezidenţial.
     Procurorul Marian Lazăr spunea: "Este cert faptul că diversiunea a existat, s-a manifestat complex pe mai multe planuri, fiind cauza principală a numeroaselor decese, vătămări corporale şi distrugeri survenite. Probatoriul administrat a reliefat mecanismele dezinformărilor constante, având consecinţe deosebit de grave, lansate prin intermediul TVR, Radiodifuziunii şi mijloacelor militare de comunicaţii, astfel fiind instaurată la nivel naţional binecunoscuta psihoză teroristă. De asemenea, se conturează modalitatea prin care au fost transmise o serie de ordine militare diversioniste, cu consecinţe deosebit de grave. În legătură cu aceeaşi diversiune au fost obţinute date care demonstrează că în anul 1987 forţele armate ale României au importat două tipuri de imitatoare de foc militare, respectiv imitatoare pentru armamentul de infanterie, cu foc la gura ţevii, şi imitatoare privind desantul de paraşutare. Totodată, urmare a probatoriului administrat există o mai bună înţelegere a diversiunii radio-electronice. Totodată, a fost clarificată succesiunea evenimentelor petrecute la UM 01417 Târgovişte, locaţia unde s-a aflat cuplul Ceauşescu începând cu după-amiaza zilei de 22 decembrie 1989. Probele au evidenţiat existenţa unei constante diversiuni exercitate asupra cadrelor de comandă ale acestei unităţi militare, precum şi existenţa unor ordine venite de la vârful ierarhiei militare privind eliminarea fizică a cuplului Ceauşescu".
     În plus, până la execuţia celor doi, la data de 25 decembrie 1989, au fost identificate trei tentative de lichidare fizică a acestora.
     La finalul anului trecut, fostul preşedinte Ion Iliescu afirma că, în decembrie 1989, "în România a avut loc o Revoluţie, indiferent de ceea ce se străduiesc să acrediteze cei cărora acest act de demnitate nu le este pe plac".
     * Petre Roman: "Resping categoric cererea procurorului general"
     Fostul premier Petre Roman consideră revoltătoare şi extrem de surprinzătoare cererea procurorului general Augustin Lazăr de efectuare a urmăririi penale în cazul său în dosarul Revoluţiei, susţinând că în perioada invocată nu avea nicio calitate astfel încât să poată influenţa acţiuni militare.
     Petre Roman a declarat pentru Agerpres: "Este în primul rând sentimentul de revoltă şi de totală surprindere, pentru că nu am absolut nimic de-a face cu această chestiune. Dacă în zilele acelea au fost acţiuni militare, ce calitate aveam eu ca să pot influenţa asemenea acţiuni militare? Absolut niciuna! Eram nimeni în perioada respectivă. Nu aveam niciun fel de funcţie, de nicio natură, abia în 27 decembrie am ajuns prim-ministru al României. Acesta este primul punct. În al doilea rând, au fost acţiuni militare şi am fost, spre exemplu, în seara de 21 decembrie unul dintre cei care au supravieţuit unor acţiuni militare de represiune. 39 de camarazi în zona Pieţei Universităţii au fost ucişi, au fost şi la Timişoara. Toate aceste operaţiuni militare în care eu puteam să-mi pierd viaţa cum pot fi într-un fel sau altul corelate cu ceea ce se spune în această cerere de urmărire penală? De aceea spun că este cu totul şi cu totul revoltător şi chiar absurd, dacă nu cumva este vorba de o vastă manipulare, pentru că eu nu aveam în niciun fel nicio calitate ca să intervin în vreun fel în ceea ce au fost ordinele militare, cele care au condus la nenorocirea, tragedia celor morţi, în special celor dinainte de 22 decembrie şi după 22 decembrie 1989. Nu văd niciun fel de referire la cercetarea penală privindu-i pe aceia care, din interiorul unităţilor militare, au dat ordinele respective, care au dus la acţiunile militare. Eu personal nu aveam niciun fel de calitate. Cine să asculte, dacă ar fi fost să fie, de cine? De unul dintre cei care au participat la Revoluţie? Insist şi spun că este o cerere pe care o resping categoric şi pe care o consider extrem de surprinzătoare, ca să nu zic foarte dubioasă din punctul de vedere al motivaţiilor sale".
     El a subliniat că nu avea nicio calitate pentru a da ordine la momentul respectiv: "Ştiţi câţi eram membri în Consiliul Frontului Salvării Naţionale, care s-a constituit?! (...) Eram vreo 37 şi oricum Consiliul Frontului Salvării Naţionale nu avea niciun fel de calitate în acel moment să dea ordine. Ordinele erau în instituţiile care erau - Ministerul Apărării în primul rând sau Ministerul de Interne sau mai ştiu eu ce alte instituţii. Ce legătură aveam eu cu aceste instituţii? Niciuna. Ce capacitate aveam eu de a le influenţa? Absolut niciuna".
     Petre Roman a amintit că a fost de două ori la Parchetul Militar şi a depus mărturie: "Îndelung am stat ore în şir acolo şi am povestit ce s-a întâmplat. Credeam că lucrurile sunt perfect lămurite din punctul de vedere al participării mele şi acum văd această cerere pe care o consider în cel mai bun caz cu totul surprinzătoare, dar în orice caz neconformă, nepotrivită cu ceea ce am trăit eu sau cu atât mai puţin ceea ce am făcut eu în acele zile, vorbesc de perioada 21 decembrie până la 26 decembrie 1989".
     Fostul prim-ministru nu a dorit să comenteze faptul că cererea procurorului general îi vizează şi pe Ion Iliescu şi pe Gelu Voican Voiculescu.
     În evenimentele din decembrie 1989 au murit 957 de oameni, din care peste 700 după 22 decembrie. 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] Lazăr cere preşedintelui urmărirea penală faţă de Ion Iliescu, Petre Roman şi Gelu Voican Voiculescu

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Aceeasi sectiune (Strategia Nationala Anticoruptie)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
Judecătoarea Camelia Bogdan a fost din nou exclusă din magistratură click să citeşti tot articolul
MAI:
Peste 25.000 de poliţişti, pompieri, jandarmi şi poliţişti de frontieră acţionează pentru asigurarea ordinii publice în această perioadă click să citeşti tot articolul
Poliţia Capitalei face cercetări pentru distrugere, în cazul incendiilor provocate în care opt maşini au fost distruse sau avariate click să citeşti tot articolul
SECRETARUL DE STAT ÎN MINISTERUL JUSTIŢIEI MARIANA MOŢ:
"Nu s-a renunţat la ideea construcţiei unui penitenciar la Caracal" click să citeşti tot articolul
Directorul Regiotrans şi un director din CFR au fost trimişi în judecată într-un dosar de luare de mită click să citeşti tot articolul
Edilul din Floreşti, condamnat la un an şi trei luni de închisoare cu suspendare şi interdicţie de a mai ocupa funcţii publice click să citeşti tot articolul
Alexander Adamescu, arestat la Londra click să citeşti tot articolul
DRAGNEA:
"Pachetul de legi privind achiziţiile publice va fi gata până în 15 aprilie" click să citeşti tot articolul
Alexander Adamescu a fost arestat în Marea Britanie click să citeşti tot articolul
ÎN LEGĂTURĂ CU TRANSMITEREA DOCUMENTELOR PENTRU EXTRĂDAREA LUI SEBASTIAN GHIŢĂ
Cercetare administrativă la Curtea de Apel Ploieşti click să citeşti tot articolul
MINISTERUL JUSTIŢIEI:
"Informaţiile suplimentare pentru extrădarea lui Sebastian Ghiţă - transmise autorităţilor sârbe" click să citeşti tot articolul
Manda: "Tot protocolul încheiat între Parchetul General şi SRI poate să fie declasificat şi făcut public" click să citeşti tot articolul
Mihnea Costoiu a fost trimis în judecată în dosarul privind Baza "Cutezătorii" click să citeşti tot articolul
Înalta Curte a decis rejudecarea dosarului lui Mircea şi Vlad Cosma click să citeşti tot articolul
ÎCCJ a decis rejudecarea dosarului Cosma click să citeşti tot articolul
Calendarul BURSA 2018
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
03.04.2018
BVB
Bursa consemnează cea mai redusă valoare tranzacţionată din 2018
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în prima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, o valoare a transferurilor de doar 4,39 milioane de lei (0,94 milioane de euro),...  click să citeşti tot articolul
03.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Temerile legate de un război comercial revin pe burse
     Bursele din SUA au început săptămâna în scădere, investitorii având din nou temeri legate de un război comercial, după ce China a decis să impună, începând de ieri, tarife vamale unui număr de 128...  click să citeşti tot articolul
02.04.2018
BVB
Rulajul scade la numai 5 milioane de lei
     * Depreciere de 0,63% pentru titlurile Transelectrica
     
     Volumul înregistrat în şedinţa bursieră de vineri a fost de numai 5,09 milioane de lei (1,09 milioane de euro), cu mult sub cel din...  click să citeşti tot articolul
30.03.2018
BVB
Volum de doar 34 de milioane de lei
     Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut o evoluţie negativă, în penultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, majoritatea cotaţiilor emitenţilor listaţi înregistrând scăderi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
29.03.2018
BVB
Scăderi pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursei
     * 65% din rulaj realizat prin transferul deal cu aproape 5% din SIF Oltenia
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii, un volum de 97,34 milioane de lei (20,91 milioane de euro), circa 65% din...  click să citeşti tot articolul
28.03.2018
BVB
BET-FI, singurul indice care a închis în teritoriu negativ
     Valoarea tranzacţiilor de ieri, de la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti, a fost de 44,41 milioane de lei (9,55 milioane de euro), peste nivelul din şedinţa anterioară, de aproape 35 de milioane de lei, în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 02 aprilie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.8990
2.3799
2.9308
3.9600
0.1835
0.6246
0.2136
4.6548
5.3092
1.4891
3.5515
0.2294
0.4815
1.1043
0.0658
0.4528
0.9522
3.7746
0.3194
1.1420
0.6008
0.0580
0.3579
0.2075
2.7291
0.0394
0.1443
1.0277
0.6263
0.1211
161.6449
5.4890 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
02.04.2018
FOR THE FIRST TIME AFTER THE LOSS OF 2.6 BILLION LEI OF 2014
BCR proposed the distribution of dividends
     The Romanian Commercial Bank (BCR) has proposed to shareholders the distribution of dividends of 228.12 million lei, out of the profit of 570 million lei, for last year, this being the first year with such an item on the agenda of the General Shareholder Meeting, after the huge loss of 2014, of 2.6 billion lei, caused by the high provisions and the sale of non-performing loans.  click here to read the entire article
30.03.2018
Does the National Bank of Romania still have a monetary policy strategy?
     The website of the National Bank of Romania still includes the statement that its monetary policy strategy is the direct targeting of inflation.  click here to read the entire article
28.03.2018
No investor have expressed interest in the privatization of the Sanevit Arad syringe factory
     No investor has expressed interest in the privatization of the "Sanevit 2003" disposable syringes factory of Arad, as part of the last procedure initiated by the Ministry of the Economy, which took over the company in 2012 to save ut from bankruptcy, but since then, several attempts at privatization have failed, and since 2013 the plant hasn't manufactured anything, according to News.ro.  click here to read the entire article
27.03.2018
ALEXANDRU BOTEZ, ELECTRICA SHAREHOLDER:
"Daniel Chiţoiu and ALDE are behaving as if Electrica were their own fief"
     * The Ministry of Energy has requested the election of a new Board of Directors, even though the current management was elected in October, for a four-year term
     * The company's directors are entitled to compensation in the event of their unjustified dismissal
     * Challenges in court concerning the prior elections would remain groundless
       The proposal of the Ministry of Energy that the shareholders of Electrica (EL) decide, in the General Shareholder Meeting of April 27th, the election of the members of the Board of Directors, through the cumulative vote method, for a term of four years, even though the current directors were elected in October 2017, also for four years, has caused discontent among some shareholders.  click here to read the entire article
22.03.2018
Financial crisis yellow code warning in the United States
     "The markets are turning into the markets' greatest enemy", wrote an analyst of Goldman Sachs in a note addressed to its customers, according to an article by Bloomberg, and the jump in the VIX volatility index last month "is a symptom of the financial fragility".  click here to read the entire article
19.03.2018
AS SHAREHOLDER,
Dan Paul sues "Cemacon"
     * The president of the Association of Brokers has taken the matter to the County Court of Cluj, to address the capital reduction of 2014 and the subsequent decisions of the company
     * Liviu Stoleru, CEO of Cemacon, told us on Thursday, that "no notification has been received from the company concerning such a topic"
     * The case was recorded on Friday, with the County Court of Cluj
     * BCR sold to BOF for 2 Euros the non-performing loans of 16.5 million Euros of "Cemacon" and "Ambient"
       * UPDATE 15.45 "Cemacon" confirms the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul
     "Cemacon" today sent the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a report whereby it confirms the existence of the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers. However, the officials of the company wrote that they have no details about the case.
     -------
     Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, has sued "Cemacon" (CEON), acting as shareholder, seeking the annulment of the shareholders' decision of March 24th, 2014, concerning the reduction of the share capital and of the subsequent acts, according to a notification seen by "BURSA".  click here to read the entire article
15.03.2018
THE NATIONAL BANK OF ROMANIA ISN'T COMMENTING, EVEN THOUGH BOTH COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE LISTED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
Press: "The NBR has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank"
     The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank România, according to information which appeared yesterday in the Romanian press, as well as on some foreign websites. Thus, the NBR hasn't issued an opinion on the transaction, even though the time by which it should have done so expired since back in autumn last year.  click here to read the entire article
14.03.2018
RAINER SEELE, OMV:
"We are dedicated to collaboration with Gazprom and we won't endanger our partnership"
     * OMV has a budget of 10 billion Euros for takeovers, until 2025 and it is targeting the markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific
     * Manfred Leitner: "It is unknown how the BRUA pipeline will be implemented, but I don't think that all the gas volumes of the Black Sea that get exported will only go to the West"
       OMV wants to reduce its dependence on the European market, between 2020-2025, and will focus on acquisitions in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, according to CEO Rainer Seele.  click here to read the entire article
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook