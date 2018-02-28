   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
Apanova

Politica

DOSARUL REVOLUŢIEI

PÎCCJ: "Ion Iliescu a acceptat şi oficializat măsuri cu caracter militar"

BURSA 18.04.2018

DRAGOŞ IONIŢĂ
 
măreşte imaginea
     Fostul preşedinte Ion Iliescu s-a prezentat, ieri, la instanţa supremă, unde a fost citat pentru a i se aduce la cunoştinţă că pe numele său a fost începută urmărirea penală în dosarul "Revoluţiei", pentru infracţiuni contra umanităţii.
     Într-un comunicat dat presei tot ieri, Parchetul de pe lângă Înalta Curte de Casaţie şi Justiţie (PÎCCJ), precizeză că Ion Iliescu a acceptat şi oficializat măsuri cu caracter militar, dintre care unele au avut "un evident caracter diversionist". Instituţia mai precizează că pe numele fostului preşedinte s-a dispus extinderea şi efectuarea în continuare a urmăririi penale pentru infracţiuni contra umanităţii faţă de fos­tul preşedinte al Consiliului Frontului Salvării Naţionale (CFSN), fiind vizate fapte comise în intervalul 27 - 31 decembrie 1989, pentru care nu este necesară îndeplinirea unei condiţii prealabile de autorizare.
     Referitor la motivele deciziei de urmărire, sursa citată a punctat: "Reamintim că pentru faptele comise în intervalul 22 - 27 decembrie 1989 de către Iliescu Ion, procurorii militari au solicitat autorizarea preşedintelui României, necesitatea acestei măsuri procesuale fiind justificată de faptul că, în perioada menţionată, CFSN a acţionat ca un veritabil Guvern, membrii acestuia fiind asimilaţi unor miniştri".
     Referitor la rolul jucat de Ion Iliescu în decembrie 1989, documentul PÎCCJ notează: "Ca iniţiator şi coordonator al comandamentului unic de conducere (organism politico-militar) iar, mai apoi, în calitate de preşedinte al CFSN (care şi-a subordonat Consiliul Militar Superior), Iliescu Ion a acceptat şi oficializat măsuri cu caracter militar, dintre care unele au avut un evident caracter diversionist. Prin exercitarea autorităţii depline, Iliescu Ion ar fi putut interveni pentru stoparea fenomenului diversionist, însă nu a acţionat în acest sens. Psihoza teroristă ce a atins cote paroxistice în rândurile militarilor şi civililor înarmaţi, coroborată cu multe ordine militare ce au prezentat caracter diversionist (deplasări de trupe ale unor unităţi militare, ordonate în general pe timpul nopţii), a avut drept rezultat numeroase situaţii de foc fratricid şi de deschidere a focului asupra unor persoane ce nu des­făşurau activităţi potrivnice mişcării revoluţionare".
     Comunicatul Parchetului mai adaugă că Procurorii Secţiei Parchetelor Militare din PÎCCJ au dispus în dosarul "Revoluţiei" efectuarea în continuare a urmăririi penale, sub aspectul săvârşirii infracţiunii contra umanităţii, faţă de generalul- locotenent în rezervă Iosif Rus, la data săvârşirii faptelor comandant al Aviaţiei Militare şi membru al Consiliului Militar Superior, precum şi faţă de amiralul în rezervă Emil ("Cico") Dumitrescu Emil, la data săvârşirii faptelor căpitan rangul I.
     Potrivit procurorilor, Iosif Rus, în calitate de comandant al Aviaţiei Militare şi membru al Consiliului Militar Superior, a dat ordine cu caracter diversionist, precum cel din seara de 22 decembrie 1989, când, din proprie iniţiativă şi fără drept, a solicitat ca în sprijinul micro-garnizoanei Aeroportului Internaţional Otopeni să fie trimisă o subunitate a trupelor de Securitate.
     În acest sens, comunicatul Parchetului subliniază: "Acest ordin, dat de o persoană ce nu avea dreptul să intervină în organizarea pazei şi apărării Aeroportului Otopeni (cu plan propriu de apărare), a produs o ruptură informaţională şi de comunicare între forţele angrenate în paza şi apărarea acestui obiectiv, constituind sursa unei grave confuzii, factori esenţiali ce au creat premisele focului fratricid între militarii MApN şi cei ai trupelor de Securitate sosite în sprijin. Fără acest ordin, neregulamentar şi inutil, nu ar fi fost posibilă tragedia survenită în dimineaţa zilei de 23.12.1989, în urma căreia au decedat 48 de persoane (40 militari) şi alte 15 au fost rănite".
     Procurorii mai susţin că faţă de Iosif Rus există probe că pe 23 decembrie 1989 a dat ordin ca elicopterelor de la Regimentul 61 Elicoptere Boteni să le fie schimbate, prin revopsire, cocardele tricolore de pe fuselaj şi înlocuite cu alte însemne, de alt format geometric.
     Astfel, afirmă magistraţii PÎCCJ: "În condiţiile în care gl. lt. (r) Iosif Rus a ordonat, în mai multe rânduri, ca aparatele de zbor amintite să efectueze diverse misiuni deasupra Capitalei (TVR, Cimitirul Ghencea etc.) şi în alte zone, cu scopul combaterii presupuşilor terorişti, au fost generate confuzii şi suspiciuni întemeiate la nivelul militarilor dispuşi la sol pentru paza diverselor obiective, situaţie care a dus la deschiderea focului fratricid şi creşterea în intensitate a psihozei teroriste. De menţionat că toate afirmaţiile făcute cu privire la existenţa elementelor teroriste s-au dovedit ulterior a fi false".
     În ceea ce-l priveşte pe Emil ("Cico") Dumitrescu, din probatoriul făcut public rezultă că, îmbrăcat în ţinută militară, acesta a lansat personal prin intermediul TVR, începând din ziua de 22 decembrie, informaţii false, cu caracter diversionist, ce au avut drept efect instaurarea la nivelul întregii ţări a psihozei fenomenului terorist, ce a avut drept consecinţă pierderi de vieţi omeneşti, vătămări corporale şi lipsirea de libertate a numeroase persoane.
     În 13 aprilie, preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a dat aviz favorabil cererii procurorilor de urmărire penală pe numele lui Ion Iliescu, Petre Roman şi Gelu Voican Voiculescu, în dosarul "Revoluţiei".
     Fostul preşedinte Ion Iliescu a reacţionat faţă de decizia şefului statului, Klaus Iohannis, de a da aviz pentru urmărirea sa penală în dosarul Revoluţiei şi a spus că aceasta nu îl surprinde, dar nu vede care este cadrul legal în care se înscrie. El a afirmat că îl surprinde însă faptul că, "liberi fiind, oamenii nu mai cred că trebuie să lupte pentru libertatea lor" şi din acest motiv "au ajuns să dea lecţii de democraţie oameni care, în timpul ceauşismului, au tăcut mâlc, asta când nu puneau umărul la construirea cultului personalităţii lui Ceauşescu".
     Într-un mesaj postat vineri seară pe blogul său, Ion Iliescu a vorbit despre dosarele Revoluţiei şi Mineriadei, spunând că finalitatea lor nu mai are nicio legătură cu aflarea adevărului despre acele evenimente. De asemenea, fostul preşedinte a susţinut că el şi-a făcut partea sa de datorie, indiferent de ceea ce cred cei care caută ţapi ispăşitori pentru eşecurile lor. şi că stă "cu capul sus la judecata istoriei".
     Procurorul general Augustin Lazăr a transmis în 2 aprilie preşedintelui Klaus Iohannis o solicitare pentru încuviinţarea începerii urmăririi penale pentru infracţiuni contra umanităţii a fostului preşedinte Ion Iliescu, a fos­tului premier Petre Roman şi a fostului vicepremier Gelu Voican Voiculescu, în dosarul Revoluţiei.
     Conform Parchetului, Ion Iliescu era membru şi preşedinte al Consiliului Frontului Salvării Naţionale (din 22 decembrie 1989), organism care, de facto, a exercitat puterea executivă şi legislativă centrală, comportându-se ca un Guvern până la apariţia Decretului-Lege nr. 2 din 27 decembrie 1989, când preşedintele consiliului a primit rolul unui şef de stat, iar atribuţiile legislative ale consiliului au fost separate de cele executive, ce necesită autorizare pentru intervalul 22-27 decembrie 1989.
     În iunie 2017, PÎCCJ a anunţat că procurorii militari au finalizat cercetările în dosarul Mineriadei din 13-15 iunie 1990 şi au trimis în judecată, pentru crime împotriva umanităţii, 14 persoane, între care fostul preşedinte Ion Iliescu, fostul premier Petre Roman, fostul vicepremier Gelu Voican Voiculescu, fostul şef al SRI Virgil Măgurea­nu şi fostul lider al minerilor Miron Cozma. Procurorii Parchetului ICCJ arată în rechizitoriu că Ion Iliescu a minţit populaţia prin intermediul televizorului, cu privire la scopul demonstraţiilor din Piaţa Universităţii şi că a ordonat dotarea militarilor implicaţi în evenimente cu armament şi muniţie de război, "folosirea acestora împotriva unor civili fiind nelegală". 

     *  Urmărirea penală a lui Iliescu contează drept victorie pentru Marieş
     Teodor Marieş, preşedintele Asociaţiei 21 Decembrie a declarat pentru Ziarul BURSA cu privire la începerea urmăririi penale fostului preşedinte Ion Iliescu: "Implicarea Asociaţia 21 Decembrie în începerea urmăririi penale a fostului preşedinte, Ion Iliescu, în dosarul "Revoluţiei" a fost totală, fiind organizaţia care, în ultimii 28 de ani, s-a bătut constant pentru aflarea adevărului despre Revoluţie.
     Ion Iliescu este beneficierul numărul unu al diversiuni începută în sea­ra de 22 decembrie 1989.
     Acuza pe care o aduc şi este probată de documente este că Nicolae Ceauşescu pe 17 decembrie a declanşat indicativul de luptă "Radu cel Frumos", pentru apărarea hotarelor ţării. În mod normal, după retragerea armatei în cazărmi (care s-a făcut încă înainte de alungarea lui Ceauşescu), ar fi trebuit să fie anulat acest indicativ de luptă. Cu toate acestea, ei l-au ridicat abia după evenimentele de la Târgu Mureş, la 15 martie 1990.
     Asociaţia nu a fost acceptată ca parte nici în procesul Mineriadei. Am fost parte din proces, iniţial, după care am fost scoşi şi din nou introduşi şi iarăşi scoşi - asta în ultimii doi ani. Bănuiesc că şi în dosarul Revoluţiei se va întâmpla la fel".
     ADELINA TOADER

 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] PÎCCJ: "Ion Iliescu a acceptat şi oficializat măsuri cu caracter militar"

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Newsletter
