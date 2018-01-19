   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Piata De Capital

DOUĂ SINDICATE SE CONTESTĂ RECIPROC

Scandal legat de contractul colectiv de muncă la OMV Petrom Aviation

BURSA 26.02.2018

RAMONA RADU
 
     * Viorel Popescu, Sindicatul Operatorilor de Handling Aeronautic din România: "Contractul colectiv de muncă (CCM) a expirat la finele lui decembrie şi nu a fost negociat nici până în prezent"
     *  OMV Petrom Aviation a încheiat CCM cu Sindicatul Naţional Petrom şi aşteaptă răspunsul autorităţilor cu privire la înregistrarea acestuia
     * ITM Ilfov: "La nivelul OMV Petrom Aviation, în perioada depunerii spre înregistrare a CCM, erau două sindicate legal constituite şi reprezentative"
      * ITM Ilfov: "Motivul neînregistrării contractului colectiv de muncă a fost nerespectarea de către companie a prevederilor legale"
       OMV Petrom Aviation este în mijlocul unui scandal, legat de contractul colectiv de muncă, care a fost semnat cu Sindicatul Naţional Petrom, în condiţiile în care societatea mai are încă un sindicat reprezentativ Sindicatul Operatorilor de Hand­ling Aeronautic din România.
     Cele două sindicate se contestă reciproc, iar, în aceste condiţii, Inspecţia Muncii şi Inspectoratul Teritorial de Muncă Ilfov (ITM Ilfov) susţin că nu pot înregistra contractul colectiv de muncă, până când instanţa nu stabileşte care este sindicatul reprezentativ, din cauză că o societate nu poate avea două sindicate reprezentative simultan.
     Viorel Popescu, preşedintele Sindicatului Operatorilor de Handling Aeronautic din România, acuză compania OMV Petrom Aviation SA, că nu a negociat contractele individuale de muncă cu angajaţii săi, în vederea transferului contribuţiilor sociale de la angajator la angajat, şi nici contractul colectiv de muncă, deşi acesta nu mai este valabil din ultima zi a anului trecut.
     În replică, oficialii OMV Petrom Aviation, ne-au transmis că, în decembrie 2017, compania a negociat şi a încheiat un nou contract colectiv de muncă, cu Sindicatul Naţional Petrom (SNP), sindicat constituit la nivelul societăţii şi reprezentativ, conform documentelor transmise anterior iniţierii negocierii colective şi analizei din punct de vedere juridic.
     Reprezentanţii Inspecţiei Muncii şi ai Inspectoratului Teritorial de Muncă Ilfov (ITM Ilfov) ne-au precizat că, la nivelul societăţii OMV Petrom Aviation SA, în perioada decembrie 2017-ianuarie 2018, perioada depunerii spre înregistrare a contractului colectiv de muncă încheiat la nivel de unitate, erau două sindicate legal constituite şi reprezentative, cu hotărâri de reprezentativitate, pronunţate de instanţele judecătoreşti: Sindicatul Naţional Petrom şi Sindicatul Operatorilor de Handling Aeronautic din România şi ambele sindicate au contestat în instanţă reprezentativitatea celuilalt.
     Întrucât existenţa simultană a două sindicate reprezentative în aceeaşi unitate nu este practic posibilă, instanţele de judecată urmează să stabilească care dintre cele două sindicate îndeplineşte condiţiile de reprezentativitate, mai notează documentul transmis de către autorităţi.
     * Sindicatul Operatorilor de Handling Aeronautic din România: "OMV Petrom Aviation, sprijinit de instituţiile statului, a generat o situaţie gravă la nivelul unităţii"
     Viorel Popescu arată, în sesizarea transmisă: "Angajatorul (n.r. OMV Petrom Aviation), sprijinit de instituţiile statului, a generat o situaţie gravă la nivelul unităţii OMV Petrom Aviation S.A. (...) La data de 31.12.2017 a expirat contractul colectiv de muncă, iar nici până în prezent nu a fost negociat, unitatea funcţionând ilegal, prin încălcarea prevederilor art. 129 alin (1) din Legea dialogului social nr. 62/2011. (...) Tot în legea sus menţionată, la art. 129 alin (2) şi (3) se menţionează că iniţiativa declanşării negocierilor aparţine angajatorului respectiv, cu cel puţin 45 zile calendaristice înaintea expirării contractului existent.
     Ţinând cont că la data de 17.11.2017 s-a intrat sub incidenţa celor 45 de zile, sindicatul pe care îl reprezint avea dreptul să iniţieze declanşarea negocierilor contractului de muncă conform art. 129 alin (4).
     La data de 20.11.2017, am notificat angajatorul cu privire la declanşarea negocierilor. În urma acestei adrese de iniţiere, angajatorul avea termen imperativ de zece zile calendaristice pentru a începe negocierile. În baza art. 130 alin (1), angajatorul era obligat în cinci zile calendaristice de la data declanşării procedurilor de negociere - prevăzute de art. 129. alin (4) - să convoace toate părţile îndreptăţite în vederea negocierii contractului colectiv de muncă.
     În urma expirării termenului prevăzut la art. 130 alin (1) am sesizat Inspectoratul Teritorial de Muncă Ilfov (inspectorat la care OMV Petrom Aviation S.A. este arondat) cu privire la încălcarea prevederilor legale de către angajator depunând adresa înregistrată sub nr. 17298 din 28.11.2017 la Inspectoratul Teritorial de Muncă Ilfov.
     Sindicatul pe care îl reprezint este afiliat la Federaţia Sindicatelor Libere Independente «Energetica», federaţie reprezentativă la nivel de sector de activitate «energie, petrol - gaze şi minerit energetic».
     În urma situaţiei create de directorul general al OMV Petrom Aviation, Ticu Dragoş-Ovidiu, la nivelul unităţii, federaţia la care sindicatul pe care îl reprezint este afiliat a intervenit prin adresele 608 şi 610, înregistrate la registratura OMV Petrom Aviation S.A. la data de 29.11.2017, adrese prin care se solicită conducerii unităţii deblocarea situaţiei create la nivel de unitate".
     Sindicalistul mai precizează: "Menţionăm că angajatorul a ignorat, în totalitate, prevederile art. 130 alin. (1) din Legea dialogului social, acesta făcând abuz cu privire la declanşarea negocierilor cu un sindicat care nu are nicio legătură juridică cu unitatea OMV Petrom Aviation SA.
     Angajatorul făcând abstracţie de prevederile legale privind sentinţa civilă, având obligaţia imperativă faţă de menţiunea definitivă pentru ca aceasta să-şi producă efecte. Directorul general Ticu Dragoş-Ovidiu, neţinând cont de prevederile legale, a negociat cu un sindicat care nu are legătură cu această unitate şi a obţinut o reprezentativitate nelegală la nivelul unităţii".
     Acelaşi text mai notează: "La data de 10.01.2018, Inspectoratul Teritorial de Muncă Ilfov trimite răspunsul la adresele înaintate de Sindicatul Operatorilor de Handling Aeronautic din România, prin care ne informează că CCM-ul negociat şi înaintat spre înregistrare nu a fost înregistrat (n.r. contractul colectiv de muncă negociat cu sindicatul care nu are legături juridice cu OMV Petrom Aviation).
     Reprezentanţii Inspectoratului Teritorial de Muncă Ilfov nu ţin cont de menţiunile din notificări cu privire la conflictul de muncă declanşat la nivel de unitate, aceştia din urmă nedând curs concilierii solicitate de sindicatul pe care îl reprezint, menţionând că nu am dovedit că angajatorul refuză să negocieze CCM-ul la nivel de unitate, obstrucţionând voit sindicatul pe care îl reprezint".
     Sursa citată ne-a spus că Sindicatul Operatorilor de Handling Aeronautic din România revendică atât negocierile colective privind transferul contribuţiilor sociale de la angajator la angajat, în baza Ordonanţei de Urgenţă nr. 82/2017 pentru modificarea şi completarea unor acte normative (art.7 alin. 2), cât şi negocierile privind contractul colectiv de muncă al angajaţilor, care a expirat la data de 31 decembrie 2017.
     Sursa citată ne-a declarat: "Noi am solicitat declanşarea procedurii de conciliere.
     Autorităţile statului au tergiversat negocierile şi nu s-au implicat deloc. Cei de la ITM au, prin lege, nişte termene imperative ca să vină şi să facă concilierea. ITM Ilfov va trebui să vină să facă o conciliere, să cheme părţile la discuţii şi să ajungă la un consens, pentru ca noi, Sindicatul Operatorilor de Handling Aeronautic din România, să putem să acţionăm juridic mai departe. Ei tergiversează special această convocare a părţilor, care teoretic, era cu termen imperativ de trei zile ca să fie desemnată o persoană din partea ITM şi să stabilească în maxim şapte zile, după desemnarea acelei persoane, data la care să aibă loc şedinţa de conciliere".
     Potrivit sursei citate, Sindicatul Operatorilor de Handling Aeronautic din România este singurul sindicat de la nivelul OMV Petrom Aviation.
     * OMV Petrom Aviation: "În decembrie 2017, OMV Petrom Aviation a negociat şi a încheiat un nou contract colectiv de muncă la nivelul societăţii"
     În replică, reprezentanţii OMV Petrom Aviation ne-au transmis că, în cadrul negocierii, cu Sindicatul Naţional Petrom (SNP), a contractului colectiv de muncă, au fost prezentate, inclusiv, documentele prin care instanţa a constatat reprezentativitatea SNP la nivelul OMV Petrom Aviation SA: "În luna decembrie 2017, cu bună credinţă şi în conformitate cu prevederile legale aplicabile, OMV Petrom Aviation SA a negociat şi a încheiat un nou contract colectiv de muncă la nivelul societăţii. În cuprinsul noului contract valabil doi ani, s-a convenit cu privire la o serie de drepturi noi, precum acordarea unor prime, creşterea salariilor de bază lunare şi alte beneficii, plus beneficiile existente în contractul anterior, care la rândul lor sunt substanţiale.
     Referitor la modificările aduse Codului Fiscal privind transferul contribuţiilor sociale, la nivelul OMV Petrom Aviation SA, s-a decis să se acorde o indemnizaţie de compensare aplicată asupra tuturor drepturilor salariale pentru care se datorează contribuţii sociale, începând cu data de 1 ianuarie 2018, dată la care, în temeiul legii, contribuţiile sociale trec de la angajator la angajat.
     Referitor la stadiul contractului, la data de 29 decembrie 2017, contractul acesta a fost depus spre înregistrare la ITM Ilfov. La data de 22.01.2017, OMV Petrom Aviation a primit o adresă din partea ITM Ilfov prin care aceasta notifică faptul că a refuzat înregistrarea contractului, invocând aspecte procedurale raportate la demersurile unei alte entităţi sindicale cu privire la reprezentarea salariaţilor în negociere.
     OMV Petrom Aviation a contestat actul administrativ prin care ITM Ilfov a refuzat înregistrarea contractului, considerând că negocierea colectivă s-a derulat cu bună credinţă, într-un cadru legal, între părţile îndreptăţite la negociere".
     Compania ne-a precizat că, momentan, aşteaptă răspunsul autorităţii cu privire la înregistrarea contractului.
     * ITM Ilfov: "Adresele Sindicatului Operatorilor de Handling Aeronautic din România nu pot fi considerate sesizări privind declanşarea conflictului colectiv de muncă"
     Oficialii Inspecţiei Muncii şi ai ITM Ilfov au transmis, la solicitarea ziarului "BURSA", că, în ianuarie 2018, au comunicat Sindicatului Operatorilor de Handling Aeronautic din România faptul că nu au înregistrat contractul colectiv de muncă încheiat pentru anul 2018 la nivelul SC OMV Petrom Aviation SA: "Motivul neînregistrării contractului colectiv de muncă a fost nerespectarea de către companie a prevederilor art. 140 alin. 2 din Legea dialogului social nr. 62/2011, republicată, cu modificările şi completările ulterioare, care statuează: «Neinvitarea la negocieri a tuturor părţilor îndreptăţite să negocieze contractul colectiv de muncă constituie motiv de neînregistrare a contractului colectiv de muncă negociat»".
     În documentul semnat de autorităţi se mai precizează faptul că adresele Sindicatului Operatorilor de Handling Aeronautic din România nu pot fi considerate sesizări privind declanşarea conflictului colectiv de muncă, întrucât situaţia de fapt, în care acesta se află, nu îndeplineşte toate condiţiile legale pentru declanşarea conflictului colectiv de muncă.
     În răspunsul autorităţilor se mai menţionează că aceste aspecte au fost comunicate Sindicatului Operatorilor de Handling Aeronautic din România prin răspunsurile formulate de instituţie cu nr. 18889;17/10.01.2018 şi nr.1008;P61/1026/12.02.2018.
     "Potrivit dispoziţiilor art. 161 din Legea dialogului social nr. 62/2011, republicată, cu modificările şi completările ulterioare, «Conflictele colective de muncă pot fi declanşate în următoarele situaţii:
     a) angajatorul sau organizaţia patronală refuză să înceapă negocierea unui contract ori acord colectiv de muncă, în condiţiile în care nu are încheiat un astfel de contract sau acord ori cel anterior a încetat;
     b) angajatorul sau organizaţia patronală nu acceptă revendicările formulate de angajaţi;
     c) părţile nu ajung la o înţelegere privind încheierea unui contract sau acord colectiv de muncă până la data stabilită de comun acord pentru finalizarea negocierilor»", au mai afirmat sursele citate.
     Reprezentanţii Inspecţiei Muncii şi cei ai ITM Ilfov ne-au comunicat că deoarece Sindicatul Operatorilor de Handling Aeronautic din România transmite petiţii care au conţinut identic, prin mai multe metode (depunere la sediul instituţiei, la sediul Inspecţiei Muncii, prin e-mail, prin portalul Inspecţiei Muncii), soluţionarea acestora se îngreunează, iar în conformitate cu prevederile art. 10 alin.2 din OG nr.27/2002 privind reglementarea activităţii de soluţionare a petiţiilor, petiţia cu acelaşi conţinut se clasează. 
 
1.  Daca contractul expirat de 10 ani cum e?
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 26.02.2018, ora 07:48)  
 Justitia o da ca e buna, cea favorabila firmei?


 
.
ÎN OFERTA PUBLICĂ,
English Section
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
The Cosma family, by William Shakespeare
     Decorated by Traian Băsescu with the Star of Romania, Gunther Krichbaum, the president of the European Affairs Commission of the Bundestag, asks the president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, through a letter, not to suspend the application of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (MCV) concerning the Romanian judicial system and writes that "in the event of new attacks on the independence of the judicial system, should take into consideration initiating the procedure for the activation of article 7 of the EU treaty" (the suspension of Romania's voting rights in the EU council).  click here to read the entire article
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
Sources: "The US embassy took interest in the reference price for natural gas"
     * Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
       The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks.  click here to read the entire article
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
