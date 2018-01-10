   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Politica

DRAGNEA:

"Nu sunt dezamăgit de ministrul Justiţiei; este un om de bună credinţă, un profesionist"

BURSA 18.02.2018

V.D
 
măreşte imaginea
     Preşedintele PSD, Liviu Dragnea, a declarat, că nu este dezamăgit de întârzierea şi poziţia adoptată de ministrul Justiţiei, Tudor Toader, cu privire la raportul referitor la DNA, el adăugând că îl consideră în continuare pe acesta "un om de bună credinţă" şi "un profesionist".
     "Eu nu sunt dezamăgit de ministrul Justiţiei, ştiu poziţiile unor colegi. Dar asta nu este un subiect care să fie decis aşa, decis foarte repede şi fără o temeinică documentare şi pregătire. Eu îl consider în continuare pe Tudorel Toader un om de bună credinţă, un profesionist, un om serios şi cred că decizia pe care o va lua, nu ştiu care va fi aceea, va fi una argumentată", a afirmat Dragnea, la Antena 3, fiind întrebat despre poziţiile critice exprimate de unii colegi din PSD referitor la întârzierea de către ministrul Justiţiei a raportului referitor la DNA.
     Totodată, Dragnea a mai spus că nu l-a văzut vreodată pe ministrul Justiţiei să anunţe sau să propună ceva "fără să aibă o argumentaţie serioasă". 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] "Nu sunt dezamăgit de ministrul Justiţiei; este un om de bună credinţă, un profesionist"

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
1.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de CETATEAN CU RANG în data de 18.02.2018, ora 08:28)  
 Domnule Presedinte Dragnea , si noi cetatenii romaniei credem in Ministrul Justitiei Tudorel Toader , credem in profesionalismul si buna credinta a dumnealui insa NU MAI CREDEM IN JUSTITIE . O justitie demna de evul mediu , instruita in sensul si stilul ALBA NEAGRA si SMEN nu poate sa mai aiba credibilitate . Atata timp cat un justitiabil este FACUT , ca sa folosesc un termen des folosit si foatre drag acestor SMENARI inca de pe scarile justitiei cum crede cineva ca poate arata o astfel de justitie . Au fost ridicati la rang de MAGISTRATI tot felul de aranjori , dar va intreb RANGUL DE CETATEAN UNDE ESTE ???. De ce rangul de cetatean este terfelit , umilit , injosit ???. Pana unde poate merge ???....ZIC CA AJUNGE !!!!.


 
2.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de CETATEAN CU RANG în data de 18.02.2018, ora 08:59)  
 Intr-o seara la un post TV doamna judecator BALTAG de la CSM recunoaste in direct ca nu prea se poate apara de aceste facaturi . Deci un judecator inghite tot ce i se da chiar daca in joc este viata si libertatea unor oameni . Asa cum un judecator trbuie crezut , de ce un justitiabil nu poate beneficia de prezumtia de nevinovatie , cu atat mai mult cu cat roiesc in jurul cauzei tot felul de interesati . INTREB CUM POATE UN JUSTITIABIL SA REZISTE IN CONDITIILE IN CARE JUDECATORUL SE PLANGE CA NU POATE SA FACA NIMIC IN FATA UNOR ASTFEL DE SITUATII ???. Vorba marei noastre actrite de revista Stela Popescu , care spunea ca atunci cand venea de la scoala mama -i pregatea masa saracacioasa si spunea ""MANANCA PENTRU CA TOT CE-TI DA MAMA ESTE BUN "" . Asa si judecatorii trebuie sa inghita tot ce primesc de la aranjori .


 
3.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de Om în data de 18.02.2018, ora 09:42)  
 Tudurel este de buna credinta si este pe faras. Ii mai dau cam doua saptamani de buna credinta.


 
Aceeasi sectiune (Politica)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
Ministrul Fifor a prezentat la Munchen priorităţile României în materie de apărare click să citeşti tot articolul
O Declaraţie simbolică de Unire cu România a fost semnată de 34 de localităţi din Republica Moldova click să citeşti tot articolul
EUGEN TEODOROVICI:
"Soluţia pentru mame, bolnavii de cancer şi concedii medicale va fi prezentată săptămâna viitoare" click să citeşti tot articolul
Protest cu portocale, în faţa Palatului Cotroceni click să citeşti tot articolul
BĂSESCU:
"A început Unirea! 34 de localităţi din Republica Moldova au votat în consiliile locale unirea cu România" click să citeşti tot articolul
RAEŢCHI (PNL):
"PSD trebuie să înţeleagă că semnalele din UE privind sancţionarea României sunt tot mai grave" click să citeşti tot articolul
DESPESCU:
"Raportul Corpului de Control al ministrului de Interne prezintă date nereale şi informaţii incomplete" click să citeşti tot articolul
OVIDIU RAEŢCHI, PNL:
"Modul în care Carmen Dan şi PSD au gestionat OUG privind pensiile de serviciu a generat panică" click să citeşti tot articolul
VICTOR PONTA:
"Eu ştiu de blaturile lui Dragnea încă din 2015 şi am refuzat să fiu părtaş" click să citeşti tot articolul
CLAUDIU NĂSUI, USR:
"Această iresponsabilitate a coaliţiei PSD-ALDE este alarmantă" click să citeşti tot articolul
Mihai Fifor a participat la Conferinţa de Securitate de la Munchen click să citeşti tot articolul
LIVIU DRAGNEA:
"Doamna prim-ministru i-a spus preşedintelui că este preocupată de situaţia din ultimele zile" click să citeşti tot articolul
Iuliana Mihaela Zobuian a fost numită director de cabinet al premierului Viorica Dăncilă click să citeşti tot articolul
Delegaţie a Camerei Deputaţilor, prezentă la Conferinţa Interparlamentară de la Sofia click să citeşti tot articolul
VICEPRIM-MINISTRUL DEZVOLTĂRII REGIONALE:
"Guvernul României încurajează investiţiile în România şi îşi propune ca obiectiv creşterea competitivităţii economice" click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
16.02.2018
BVB
Dragoş Mesaroş, Goldring: "Piaţa a reacţionat pozitiv la rezultatele bune ale companiilor"
     * Volum de 66,5 milioane de lei
       Rulajul înregistrat ieri la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a urcat la 66,55 milioane de lei (14,28 milioane de euro), cu mult peste valoarea înregistrată în şedinţa anterioară, de 24 de milioane...  click să citeşti tot articolul
16.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele din Europa urcă datorită "Airbus"
     Bursele din Europa s-au înscris pe un curs pozitiv ieri, după ce "Airbus" SE a raportat o situaţie financiară bine primită de piaţă.
     Titlurile constructorului de avioane "Airbus"...  click să citeşti tot articolul
15.02.2018
BVB
Volum de doar 24 milioane de lei
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti a încheiat şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii în teritoriul pozitiv, majoritatea cotaţiilor emitenţilor listaţi înregistrând creşteri.  click să citeşti tot articolul
15.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Cifrele privind inflaţia din SUA, în atenţia pieţelor de acţiuni
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au avut un curs mixt ieri, în condiţiile în care SUA au anunţat o creştere peste aşteptări a preţurilor de consum în ianuarie, generând temeri privind...  click să citeşti tot articolul
14.02.2018
BVB
Marcel Murgoci, Estinvest: "Piaţa a fost dominată de o stare de aşteptare"
     * Declin de 7,33% pentru acţiunile Oil Terminal
       Rulajul înregistrat în şedinţa de ieri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de circa 29,3 milioane de lei (6,29 milioane de euro), peste cel din şedinţa anterioară, de 23 de milioane de lei,...  click să citeşti tot articolul
14.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene scad din nou
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, în condiţiile în care avansul din sectorul minier şi cel al călătoriilor nu a fost suficient ca să menţină pieţele pe cursul ascendent...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 16 februarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9702
2.3824
2.9904
4.0452
0.1838
0.6256
0.2114
4.6595
5.2498
1.4962
3.5186
0.2229
0.4807
1.1207
0.0662
0.4698
0.9946
3.7306
0.3209
1.1557
0.5877
0.0581
0.3503
0.2016
2.7663
0.0394
0.1381
1.0157
0.6264
0.1193
162.9856
5.4429 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
Sources: "The US embassy took interest in the reference price for natural gas"
     * Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
       The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks.  click here to read the entire article
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook