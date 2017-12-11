   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

DRAGNEA:

"Susţin punctul de vedere al lui Iohannis - Legile Justiţiei, o problemă care ţine de România"

BURSA 01.02.2018
"Am apreciat foarte mult ce a spus preşedintele Iohannis. Am acelaşi punct de vedere. De fapt şi domnul Juncker a spus, poate cu alte cuvinte, acelaşi lucru. Legile Justiţiei vor fi puse în acord cu deciziile CCR", a declarat Liviu Dragnea.
     *  Jean-Claude Juncker: "Românii nu merită să fie trataţi ca cetăţeni de mâna a doua"
       Liderul PSD, Liviu Drag­nea, a declarat, ieri, că sus­ţine punctul de vedere al preşedintelui Klaus Iohannis referitor la Legile Justiţiei, precizând că este vorba de o problemă care ţine de România şi e bine să fie rezolvată în ţară.
     Liderul PSD a spus: "Am apreciat foarte mult ce a spus preşedintele Iohannis. Am acelaşi punct de vedere. De fapt şi domnul Juncker a spus, poate cu alte cuvinte, acelaşi lucru. Legile Justiţiei vor fi puse în acord cu deciziile CCR. Sunt deja două legi care au ieşit de la Curte şi se întorc la Parlament. Va urma şi a treia lege, să vedem ce decide Curtea. De asemenea, susţin acelaşi punct de vedere, că e o problemă care ţine de România şi e bine ca noi să rezolvăm aici şi sigur că vom găsi, nu avem de ce să nu găsim punctele de vedere comune pentru ca obiectivele pe care şi noi le avem şi înţeleg că toată lumea de bună credinţă le are - şi anume independenţa justiţiei să nu fie afectată. (...) Deci, nu văd de ce am avea puncte de vedere diferite".
     Întrebat în legătură cu afirmaţia preşedintelui Comisiei Europene, Jean-Claude Juncker, referitoare la faptul că dacă Legile Justiţiei rămân aşa cum au fost votate, atunci discuţia pe Schengen se va purta în alţi termeni, Dragnea a menţionat că Legile Justiţiei nu mai rămân în forma adoptată, pentru că vor fi modificate în acord cu deciziile CCR: "Dar revin la declaraţia preşedintelui Ioha­nnis, care a spus că nu crede sau va face tot ce este posibil, şi noi de altfel, ca închiderea MCV şi aderarea la Schengen să nu fie afectate de aceste legi. Mai mult decât atât, noi insistăm în continuare pe discuţii punctuale pe un articol, două, n articole care, să zicem, ar afecta independenţa justiţiei şi pe care parlamentarii din comisie şi noi în plen nu le-am observat".
     Domnia sa a subliniat că prevederile declarate neconstituţionale nu sunt fundamentale, iar restul articolelor au fost declarate con­stituţionale.
     "Acum, eu ce am citit după deciziile luate de CCR - restul articolelor care nu au fost declarate neconstituţionale au fost declarate constituţionale, ceea ce este un lucru foarte bun. Proiectele se întorc la Parlament, oricine poate ataca la CCR şi numai judecătorii Curţii ştiu exact cum să interpreteze Constituţia, în Parlament se mai poate greşi. Nu este vorba des­pre nişte prevederi fundamentale. Desigur, oricare articol este important. Aşa a fost o interpretare pe care a dat-o comisia specială şi vom repara în Parlament", a adăugat liderul PSD.
     Dragnea nu vede de ce aceste legi să fie întârziate.
     "Oricând preşedintele României are o declaraţie, o atitudine cu care eu sunt de acord, nu am avut nici înainte, nu am nici acum şi nu o să mai am nici pe viitor altă poziţie. Dacă preşedintele României are afirmaţii, poziţii, atitudini cu care nu sunt de acord, o să-mi exprim şi atunci care este părerea mea, fără nicio ezitare", a mai spus Liviu Dragnea.
     Ieri, la Bruxelles, preşedintele Iohannis a declarat că în România există "o problemă majoră" cu Legile Justiţiei şi cu Codurile penale şi că soluţia este în ţară, nu afară.
     "Avem o problemă majoră cu Legile Justiţiei şi cu Codurile în România şi aceasta trebuie să o rezolvăm în România. Degeaba aşteptăm să vină cineva din afară să ne prezinte o soluţie. Soluţia este la noi", a spus Iohannis în conferinţa comună cu preşedintele Comisiei Europene, Jean-Claude Juncker, şi comisarul european Corina Creţu.
     De asemenea, Iohannis a declarat că discuţiile privind Justiţia nu ajută dosarul Schengen, precizând că, dacă România va avea o legislaţie în domeniu modernizată şi rezonabilă, lucrurile legate de Mecanismul de Cooperare şi Verificare vor fi "uşor de rezolvat".
     *  Iohannis: Statul de drept este o chestiune vitală pentru România
     Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a declarat, ieri, că statul de drept este o chestiune vitală pentru România, subliniind că nimeni nu are îndoieli în privinţa funcţionării acestuia: "În tratate nu este prevăzut aşa ceva şi, dacă se poartă o discuţie, ea se poartă în termeni politici şi nu cred că se poate trage o concluzie pentru negocierile care vor avea loc acum. Această abordare am putut să o observ şi în cadrul PPE, care s-a exprimat foarte recent pe această chestiune şi vocea PPE contează în această ecuaţie, unde criteriul stat de drept, cel puţin acum, nu poate fi luat în considerare din foarte multe motive. Nu cred că aici se pune vreun fel de problemă pentru România, nici nu a început cineva să considere că în România nu mai funcţionează statul de drept. Nu trebuie să intrăm în panică, aşa, din oficiu şi din orice temă. Faptul că avem discuţia pe Legile Justiţiei este o chestiune care ţine de politica româ­nească şi eu sunt optimist că se poate rezolva. Statul de drept este o ches­tiune care este vitală pentru Româ­nia, dar, în acelaşi fel, şi pentru Europa şi nu a fost pus sub întrebare sau nu au fost îndoieli în această privinţă nici acasă, nici la Bruxelles".
     * Juncker: "Dacă legile justiţiei rămân aşa cum au fost adoptate de Parlament, discuţiile despre MCV şi aderarea la Schengen vor fi "în alţi termeni"
     Dacă legile din România rămân aşa cum au fost adoptate de Parlament, discuţiile despre Mecanismul de Cooperare şi Verificare şi aderarea la Schengen vor fi "în alţi termeni", locul "natural" al ţării noastre fiind în zona Schengen, a declarat, ieri, preşedintele Comisiei Eu­ropene, Jean-Claude Juncker.
     Acesta a susţinut, la Bruxelles, o conferinţă de presă comună cu preşedintele României, Klaus Iohannis.
     Juncker a vorbit despre propunerile de modificare a Legilor Justiţiei din ţara noastră, dar şi despre Mecanismul de Cooperare şi Verificare, respectiv aderarea la Schengen. "Locul natural meritat de România este în interiorul zonei Schengen şi această comisie nu va înceta până când MCV nu va fi abolit, până când România nu va fi recunoscută în mijlocul statelor Schengen", a punctat preşedintele Comisiei, citat de Agerpres.
     Totuşi, el a evidenţiat că, dacă Legile Justiţiei rămân în forma actuală, aceste discuţii se vor purta "în alţi termeni".
     "Dacă legile din România rămân aşa cum au fost adoptate de Parlament, discuţiile despre Mecanismul de Cooperare şi Verificare şi aderarea la Schengen se vor pune în alţi termeni. Aşteptăm deciziile Curţii Constituţionale şi dacă totul decurge cum trebuie, trebuie să asigurăm României locul său în spaţiul Schengen, pentru că românii nu merită să fie trataţi ca cetăţeni de mâna a doua", a evidenţiat Jean-Claude Juncker. 
 
