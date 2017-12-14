   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

DRAGOŞ CABAT:

"Dobânzile la depozite încep să devină real negative"

BURSA 07.02.2018

EMILIA OLESCU
 
măreşte imaginea
     * Cabat: "Atât timp cât inflaţia creşte, ar trebui ca şi dobânzile la depozite să fie de 2-3%"
     * Dragoş Cabat: "Probabil că în martie-aprilie, când va creşte valoarea creditelor, băncile vor avea nevoie de lichiditate şi se vor mişca şi dobânzile la depozite"
     * Mitroi: "Soluţiile vor veni din alte părţi decât din sistemul bancar pentru banii românilor"
       Dobânzile la depozite încep să fie real negative, având în vedere că aşteptările de inflaţie pentru vara care urmează sunt de 4-5%, iar nivelul dobânzilor nu depăşeşte 1%, este de părere economistul Dragoş Cabat. Domnia sa consideră că, dacă băncile au şi comisioane de administrare sau alte tipuri de comisioane, care, de obicei, sunt mai mari decât dobânda în sine, "atunci clientul nu mai ia nimic în plus la banii pe care îi păstrează în depozitul bancar, ci dimpotrivă, încasează o sumă mai mică". În mod normal, atât timp cât inflaţia creşte, ar trebui ca şi dobânzile să fie de 2-3%, ne-a precizat Dragoş Cabat, completând: "Dobânzile la depozite se află tot la nivelul cu care ne-am obişnuit, deşi băncile dau credite mai multe. Instituţiile financiare se află într-o perioadă de aşteptare, pentru că încă nu au nevoie de lichidităţi. Probabil că în martie-aprilie, când va creşte valoarea creditelor - atât pe partea de corporate, cât şi pe individual -, băncile vor avea nevoie de lichiditate şi se vor mişca şi dobânzile la depozite. Dacă încep primele bănci din piaţă să crească dobânda, probabil că vor urma şi celelalte".
     Specialistul a menţionat că, în general, dobânda la depozite creşte mai târziu decât cea la credite: "Deşi ar fi trebuit să crească şi dobânda la depozite, văd că încă nu s-a întâmplat acest lucru".
     * Ionuţ Dumitru: "Atâta vreme cât piaţa bălteşte de lichiditate, nu ştiu dacă putem discuta de o creştere a dobânzilor la depozite"
     Avem în continuare în piaţa monetară un exces de lichiditate, vizibil şi în dobânzi, a adăugat Ionuţ Dumitru, preşedintele Consiliului Fiscal, care ne-a explicat: "Indicele ROBOR pe scadenţe mai mici de trei luni este sub dobânda de politică monetară - ROBOR la o săptămână se află la 1,23%, iar la o lună la 1,51% - ceea ce înseamnă că avem un surplus de bani în piaţa monetară. Acest lucru în mod clar ţine dobânzile la depozite destul de jos, băncile neavând o motivaţie foarte mare să plătească mai mult pentru a atrage depozite. Atâta vreme cât această lichiditate din piaţa monetară bălteşte şi avem dobânzi scăzute, nu ştiu dacă putem discuta de o creştere a dobânzilor la depozite".
     Ionuţ Dumitru subliniază că, anul trecut, când aveam lipsă de lichiditate, toată lumea a văzut acea situaţie ca fiind una temporară şi de aceea dobânzile la depozite nu au început să crească: "În perioada următoare, probabil că lichiditatea va scădea din nou şi vom reveni pe deficit. Nu putem anticipa când va fi acest moment, însă la momentul respectiv vor fi din ce în ce mai multe bănci care vor creşte şi dobânzile la depozite, pentru a atrage resurse mai mari".
     Creşterea dobânzilor este o tendinţă, apreciază şeful Consiliului Fiscal, adăugând: "Pentru moment, încă mai apar perioade de surplus sau deficit de lichiditate fără să avem o situaţie foarte clară că este pe termen lung sau scurt. Evoluţia lichidităţii din piaţă depinde foarte mult de operaţiunile Ministerului de Finanţe. În mod normal, noi credem că dobânzile îşi vor continua trendul ascendent şi că BNR va mai creşte dobânda de politică monetară".
     Banca Centrală urmează să ia, astăzi, o nouă decizie legată de dobânda cheie, iar analiştii estimează că aceasta va creşte şi în şedinţa de politică monetară de astăzi, dar şi în alte câteva şedinţe care vor avea loc în acest an, ajungând până la 3%, de la 2% - nivelul actual al ratei dobânzii de politică monetară.
     Pentru dinamica dobânzilor la depozite este foarte importantă decizia pe care BNR va trebui să o ia în această săptămână, consideră domnul Dumitru, precizând: "Şi în şedinţa anterioară, Guvernatorul Mugur Isărescu a spus că membrii conducerii BNR au avut în discuţie o decizie de sterilizare a excesului de lichiditate la dobânda de politică monetară, dar că nu au luat încă o decizie. Dacă săptămâna aceasta BNR va hotărî sau nu să sterilizeze surplusul de lichiditate la dobânda de politică monetară (adică să atragă lichiditatea care bălteşte în depozite, la dobânda de politică monetară), acest lucru va avea un impact semnificativ asupra dobânzilor efective din piaţă şi implicit şi asupra dobânzilor la depozite. Dacă BNR ar face acest lucru în momentul de faţă, atunci ROBOR nu ar avea niciun motiv să fie mai mic de 2%, chiar şi la maturităţi scurte. Acest lucru este valabil în situaţia în care BNR are un angajament clar, adică dacă se angajează să facă operaţiuni la dobânda de politică monetară, în funcţie de situaţia pieţei (dacă este deficit de lichiditate să injecteze, iar dacă este excedent să absoarbă la 2%). Când a fost deficit de bani în piaţă, Banca Centrală a injectat, acum, când este surplus de lichiditate, BNR nu atrage acest surplus, ci îl lasă să băltească în piaţă, şi de aceea dobânzile pentru scadenţe scurte s-au dus în proximitatea dobânzii la facilitatea de depozit, care este 1%".
     La credite, calculul este puţin diferit, pentru că resetarea dobânzilor nu este atât de frecventă ca la depozite, subliniază Ionuţ Dumitru. Resetarea dobânzii la depozite se face o dată la trei luni, la şase luni sau la un an, conform contractului, atrage atenţia domnia sa, adăugând că nivelul costului aferent creditelor este influenţat de ROBOR. "Dacă luăm în calcul un împrumut a cărui dobândă include ROBOR la şase luni, iar dobânda s-a resetat în decembrie, când indicele era peste 2%, atunci până în iunie dobânda va rămâne la acest nivel. În schimb, la depozite, scadenţele sunt mult mai scurte, iar dobânda este valabilă doar pentru scadenţele respective", a conchis domnul Dumitru.
     * Adrian Mitroi: "Dobânzile băncilor sunt complet inelastice şi la cerere şi la ofertă"
     Băncile păstrează dobânzile depozitelor la niveluri foarte joase, evidenţiază şi Adrian Mitroi, profesor de finanţe comportamentale, adăugând că acestea nu au dobânzi real pozitive: "Nicio bancă centrală şi nicio jurisdicţie monetară nu dă dobândă reală la maturitate sub o lună şi nici nu ne aşteptăm la dobânzi reale. Dobânzile băncilor sunt complet inelastice şi la cerere şi la ofertă. Prin credit, continuă uşor presiunea pe imobiliare, adică achiziţia de risc imobiliar". Adrian Mitroi este de părere că urmează o perioadă în care "soluţiile vor veni din alte părţi decât din sistemul bancar pentru banii românilor", respectiv din risc imobiliar, din risc bursier, din risc de maturitate, din fonduri de pensii.
     Aurul este foarte puternic legat de cotaţia dolarului şi nu mai constituie o alternativă de investiţie, ne-a mai spus specialistul, adăugând: "Dacă vrei să cumperi expunere pe o piaţă, cumperi ETF-uri (n.r. exchange-traded fund), nu mai cumperi o marfă în sine, te diversifici - şi pe commodity, şi pe gaz natural, şi pe monede etc. Nu mai vedem nici investiţii pe aur, nici pe bitcoin, care concurează cu ethereum-ul. Investitorii nu mai fac pariuri unidimensionale, ci cumpără expunere sectorială. S-a schimbat puţin modalitatea de administrare a banului".
     La 31 ianuarie 2018, dobânzile la depozitele în lei variau între 0,05% (la o lună, la BCR) şi 1,7% (la 9 luni, la Idea Bank).
     Patria Bank şi Intesa San Paolo Bank au o dobândă de 1% la o lună, în timp ce BRCI are dobânzi de 0,20% la 9 luni.
     Dobânzile pe care deponenţii le încasează la scadenţe în lei la 3 luni variază de la 0,15% la BCR la 1,25% la Intesa San Paolo Bank. La 6 luni, BRCI are cea mai mică dobândă - 0,20%, cel mai ridicat nivel fiind la Intesa San Paolo Bank - 1,50%.
     Pentru scadenţa de 12 luni, cea mai mică dobândă la depozite se regăseşte la BRCI (0,20%), iar cea mai mare la Idea Bank (2,15%).
     Pentru depozitele constituite în valută la scadenţa de o lună, Veneto Banca nu acordă dobânzi. Cel mai mare nivel de dobândă la o lună este 0,55% la dolari (OTP Bank şi Credit Europe Bank).
     Cea mai mică dobândă pentru depozitele în valută (euro şi dolari) este de 0,01%, la BCR (3 luni) şi Raiffeisen Bank (la 6 şi 12 luni). La nouă luni, Credit Agricole oferă 0,10% pentru depozitele în dolari. Nivelurile maxime de dobândă la depozitele în valută sunt înregistrate la depunerile în dolari şi ajung la 1% (Garanti Bank la trei luni), 1,20% (Garanti Bank la şase luni), 1% (Idea Bank la nouă luni), respectiv 1,40% (Marfin Bank la 12 luni). 
 
