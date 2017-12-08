   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Macroeconomie

DUPĂ CE FLORIN CÎŢU A ANUNŢAT CĂ MFP SE PREGĂTEŞTE SĂ IA UN ÎMPRUMUT MARE

Finanţele infirmă contractarea unui împrumut, în condiţii de criză

BURSA 26.01.2018

A.A.
 
     *  Costurile de finanţare pentru statul român, în creştere - Ministerul Finanţelor a atras, ieri, 500 de milioane lei de la bănci, la un randament de 3,4% pe an, aproape dublu faţă de septembrie
       Ministerul Finanţelor Publice nu are în vedere contractarea niciunui împrumut de la organisme financiare internaţionale sau de la un grup de bănci private, interne sau internaţionale, în contextul unei situaţii de criză, aşa cum fals s-a promovat în spaţiul public, a transmis, aseară, instituţia.
     Precizarea a venit după ce, anterior, senatorul PNL Florin Cîţu transmisese, că, în cercurile internaţionale, se vorbeşte despre intrarea în criză a României, la jumătatea acestui an, dar şi că Ministerul Finanţelor se pregăteşte să negocieze un împrumut - "al doilea cel mai mare din istorie".
     În conformitate cu legislaţia privind datoria publică, MFP anunţă în fiecare an programul indicativ de emisiuni de titluri de stat pe piaţa internă şi externă pentru asigurarea necesităţilor de finanţare a deficitului bugetar şi refinanţare a datoriei publice, operaţiune realizată în fiecare an, a precizat MFP, adăugând: "În acest sens, Ministerul Finanţelor Publice a anunţat necesarul de finanţare pentru anul 2018 şi instrumentele pe care intenţionează să le utilizeze prin «Programul indicativ de emisiuni de titluri de stat aferent anului 2018», publicat pe site-ul MFP. Potrivit programului indicativ, MFP intenţionează finanţarea necesităţilor la nivel guvernamental prin utilizarea instrumentelor de piaţă (emisiuni de titluri de stat pe piaţa internă, emisiuni de euroobligaţiuni), emisiuni de titluri de stat pentru populaţie şi trageri aferente împrumuturilor contractate de la instituţiile financiare internaţionale.
     Totodată, Ministerul Finanţelor Publice beneficiază de un rating suveran la nivelul gradului investiţional, acceptabil tuturor mediilor investiţionale, din partea celor mai importante agenţii internaţionale de rating (Moody's, Standard & Pooor's şi Fitch), cu o perspectivă stabilă.
     De asemenea, România se situează la unul din cele mai scăzute niveluri ale datoriei publice din UE, plasându-se pe un onorabil loc 5 în acest clasament, din totalul de 28 de state UE".
     Schimbul de replici are loc într-un context în care ţara noastră se finanţează tot mai scump pe piaţa internă.
     Ministerul Finanţelor Publice (MFP) a împrumutat, ieri, 500 milioane de lei de la bănci, printr-o emisiune de obligaţiuni de stat pe 33 de luni, la un randament mediu de 3,4% pe an.
     În septembrie 2017, MFP a împrumutat tot 500 milioane de lei, printr-o emisiune de obligaţiuni de stat cu scadenţa pe 32 de luni, la un randament mediu de 1,85% pe an, de aproape două ori mai mic faţă de cel de ieri.
     Florin Cîţu a scris, ieri, pe Facebook: "Ministerul Finanţelor Publice pregăteşte echipa de negociatori pentru a contracta un împrumut mare. Al doilea că mărime din istoria României.
     Dragnea (n.r. Liviu Dragnea, preşeditele PSD) şi Vâlcov (n.r. Darius Vâlcov, fost ministru de finanţe) nu ne spun, încă, de unde vor lua împrumutul. FMI+Banca Mondială+Comisia Europeană (dobânzi mai mici, dar reforme mai dure şi control) sau un grup de bănci private cu legături strânse cu o ţară vizitată recent de Liviu Dragnea (sic!)?"
     Potrivit senatorului PNL, "criza românească" este o certitudine: "România este în criză şi deja se vorbeşte în mediile occidentale de aşa numită «criză românească» (vezi lipsa României de la Davos, bulgarii sunt acolo). Iar pentru a nu ne prăbuşi, Dragnea va lua un împrumut mare.
     Întrebarea pe care ar trebui să i-o puneţi toţi lui Liviu Dragnea: Dragnea, ai de gând să faci un referendum înainte să iei acest împrumut (al doilea ca mărime din istoria României)?"
     Florin Cîţu a lăsat să se înţeleagă că are informaţiile dintr-un document văzut la un străin. Domnia sa a arătat: "Trebuie să ştiţi adevărul. Un povestitor, care lucrează într-o instituţie într-o ţară adevărată, partener strategic al României, mi-a arătat un document. L-am citit şi sunt două concluzii importante. Una aţi mai auzit-o enunţată de mine, dar a două este informaţie bombă (n.r. împrumutul pregătit de MFP).
     Partenerii noştri strategici au dat verdictul.
     România este în criză. O criză care va ajunge la nivel de alertă la jumătatea acestui an.
     «Criza românească» (aşa se vorbeşte la Davos) se manifestă, conform partenerilor noştri în trei dimensiuni: - criză politică şi instituţională; - criză economică profundă generată de dezechilibre economice vizibile şi uşor de anticipat; - criză morală a societăţii româneşti.
     Cele trei dimensiuni ale «crizei româneşti» oferă motive de îngrijorare atât din punct de vedere al intereselor economice ale partenerilor noştri, dar şi din punct de vedere geostrategic şi al funcţionarii statului de drept.
     Îmi doresc ca măsurile sugerate de materialul respectiv să nu fie aplicate niciodată României.
     Prestaţia lamentabilă, a nu mai puţin de două guverne PSD, în doar 12 luni, a generat o profundă criză de comunicare şi credibilitate în ochii partenerilor noştri occidentali. Atacul la legile justiţiei a întregit tabloul care arată că România nu este guvernată.
     Oamenii au dreptate. Asta este şi părerea mea. PSD a generat în România anul trecut criză economică, politică şi morală. PSD nu poate guverna România!"
     În 2018, Ministerul Finanţelor va împrumuta aproximativ 48 - 50 de miliarde de lei de pe piaţa internă, similar cu nivelul propus pentru 2017, în timp ce aproximativ 4,5 - 5 miliarde de euro urmează să fie atraşi de pe pieţele externe, în creştere comparativ cu 2017, potrivit Programului indicativ de emisiuni de titluri de stat aferent anului 2018. 
 
English Section
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
14.12.2017
EXCLUSIVE:
"We don't intend to resort to violence, but we have the right to peaceful resistance"
     * "We need real and rational policy from the international community and not political tricks"
     * (Interview with his Excellency, Mr. Fuad Kokaly, the Ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest)
       The UN stated it was "extremely concerned over the risks of a violent escalation of the situation" after the decision of Donald Trump to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in a reunion of the Security Council in which the United States have appeared more isolated than ever, according to AFP.  click here to read the entire article
12.12.2017
AFTER BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE TAX ADMINISTRATION AND THE ANPC, BANKS GET INVESTIGATED BY THE COMPETITION COUNCIL
Vasilescu, NBR: "We hope that banks will come out clean from the audit of the Competition Council"
     * Chiriţoiu: "We suspect an exchange of sensitive information on the banking market"
     * Dan Suciu, NBR: "The audits of the Competition Council can't be a reason for panic whatsoever"
     * Unannounced audit at Finmedia
     * The investigated institutions are at risk of being fined 10% of their turnover
     * Vasilescu: "The NBR has nothing to do with these investigations"
       The financial banking system seems to be the focus of most of the investigation entities. After being audited by the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) and by the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC), some of the banks which operate in Romania have also been investigated by the Competition Council (CC).  click here to read the entire article
11.12.2017
THE COURT RULED THAT SOME CONTRACTS CONCLUDED BY CELL PHONE COMPANIES INCLUDE ABUSIVE CLAUSES
Paul Anghel, ANPC: "It is abnormal for some telephony operators to interpret < < unlimited > > as < < limited > >"
     * The Bucharest Court of Appeal Bucharest yesterday ruled that RCS&RDS has abusive clauses in its contracts
     * The ANPC has also won the initial lawsuit against Telekom România
     * Vodafone has lost the case in the court of last instance against the ANPC
       The Courts have decided that some contracts concluded by the telephony companies contain abusive clauses. The Court rulings were rendered last year, as well as in 2016, but the argumentations have been formulated relatively recently.  click here to read the entire article
08.12.2017
The Eurozone is just a mirage for Romania
     The hope of an accession as quick as possible by Romania to the Eurozone was dealt a heavy blow precisely on the National Day.  click here to read the entire article
