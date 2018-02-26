   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
DUPĂ CE TIMP DE TREI ANI BANII PENTRU PROMOVAREA CAPITALEI AU FOST BLOCAŢI

Taxa de promovare a Bucureştiului poate fi folosită

BURSA 16.04.2018

Adelina Toader
 
     Hotelierii din Bucureşti s-au plâns că banii din taxa de promovare turistică au stat blocaţi în conturile primăriilor de sector timp de trei ani şi nu au fost folosiţi în scopurile pentru care au fost colectaţi.
     Recent a fost adoptat un amendament la Codul Fiscal, care permite folosirea taxei de promovare a Capitalei, prin transferarea sumei colectate din conturile primăriilor de sector în contul Primăriei Generale a Capitalei.
     Călin Ile, preşedintele Federaţiei Industriei Hoteliere din România (FIHR), ne-a declarat: "Din păcate, această taxă nu a fost folosită în niciun fel, ea zăcând în conturile primăriilor de sector. Menţionăm că singura opţiune de utilizare a sumei este pentru promovarea turistică, ea fiind rezultatul colectării unei taxe speciale care, conform codului fiscal, nu poata fi folosită decât pentru scopul pentru care a fost creată".
     Potrivit Primăriei Generale, taxa specială pentru promovarea turistică a Municipiului Bucureşti se calculează prin aplicarea cotei de 1% la venitul din cazare pentru fiecare zi de sejur a turistului, valoare care nu include TVA. Conform pct. 161 alin. 3) din H.G. nr. 1/2016 pentru aprobarea Normelor metodologice de aplicare a Legii nr. 227/2015 privind Codul fiscal, cu modificările şi completările ulterioare, taxa în cauză se făcea venit la bugetul local al sectoarelor, până la adoptarea noului amendament.
     Totodată, Primăria Municipiului Bucureşti ne-a transmis, înainte de adoptarea noului amendament, că nu nu deţine informaţii referitoare la utilizarea sumelor din taxa de promovare şi nici la valoarea colectată.
     Din estimările FIHR, bazate pe datele colectate de la hotelurile din Federaţie, dar şi pe rapoartele se specialitate, cifra de afaceri realizată de hotelurile din Bucureşti ajunge, anual, la valoarea de 250 de milioane de euro astfel, suma colectată la bugetele sectoarelor ar trebui să fie de circa 2,5 milioane de euro în cazul unei colectări de 100% a acestei taxe.
     Călin Ile ne-a explicat: "La nivelul lunii aprilie 2017, la solicitarea FIHR am obţinut de la câteva dintre primăriile de sector anumite informaţii conform cărora suma existentă în acel moment în conturi era: la Sectorul 1 de 3.585.007,30 lei din 2016 şi 1.154.715,30 lei în perioada ianuarie-aprilie 2017; la Sectorul 2 - 210.411,14 lei din 2016 şi 83.494,93 lei în perioada ianuarie - aprilie 2017; la Sectorul 6 - suma de 261.176 lei din ianuarie 2016 până în aprilie 2017, iar sectoarele 3,4 şi 5 nu au răs­puns solicitărilor. Concluzia este că în 3 sectoare din cele 6, în conturi, se colectase o sumă de 5.294.000 lei, adică circa 1.175.000 euro, sumă aferentă perioadei ianuarie 2016 - aprilie 2017".
     Domnia sa a mai afirmat că promovarea Bucureştiului din perspectiva operatorilor din turism a fost aproape inexistentă: "Nu am fost prezenţi la târgurile de turism importante, iar atunci când am fost, am făcut-o la un nivel extrem de scăzut. Centrele de informare nu funcţionează, materialele sunt slabe, promovarea on-line nici nu poate fi amintită în lipsa unui portal de promovare a Capitalei şi multe alte neajunsuri care fac din Bucureşti un oraş nepromovat turistic".
     Conform datelor furnizate de Direcţia Regională de Statistică Bucureşti, în cursul anului 2016, au fost înregis­trate 1.926.919 sosiri în Bucureşti, în creştere cu 11,8% faţă de anul 2015, iar în anul 2017 au fost înregistrate 2.043.970 sosiri în Bucureşti, o creştere cu 5,73% faţă de 2016, potrivit Primăriei Capitalei.
     La finalul anului trecut, Federaţia Hotelierilor i-a transmis Primarului General al Capitalei, Gabriela Firea, o scrisoare în care îi adresa întrebarea, în numele tuturor hotelierilor din Capitală, dacă mai găseşte oportună colectarea şi pentru anul 2018 a acestei taxe de promovare, ţinând cont că până acum aceasta nu a putut fi utilizată.
     Scrisoarea FIHR preciza: "Poziţia noastră, a FIHR, este una clară - suntem pentru colectarea în continuare a acestei taxe, atâta timp cât ea va fi folosită strict pentru promovarea turistică. Daca nu vom găsi o cale prin care această taxă să contribuie la creşterea imaginii Bucureştiului ca destinaţie turistică, atâta timp cât sumele colectate vor sta fără a fi utilizate în conturile primăriilor de sector, nu vedem oportună existenţa în continuare a aces­tei taxe şi, drept urmare, solicităm CGPMB ca taxa de promovare să fie anulată. Vă asigurăm, stimată Doamnă Primar General, că rămânem des­chişi să găsim împreună o soluţie, astfel încât promovarea oraşului să devină o realitate".
     La întrebarea dacă au existat contestări până în prezent la colectarea taxei de promovare a Capitalei, PMB ne-a transmis: "La nivelul Direcţiei Cultură, Sport, Turism nu a fost înregistrată, în cursul anului 2018, nicio astfel de sesizare".
     Raluca Anghel, specialist maketing turistic, ne-a declarat că dacă 50% din sumele colectate din această taxă de promovare ar fi introduse în campanii de publicitate şi promovare a Capitalei, s-ar determina o creştere a numărului de turişti străini "cotizanţi".
     În opinia aceasteia, edilii noştri ar trebui să ştie ce este de făcut: "Noi, specialiştii în marketing, PR, publicitate, ştim că este absolut necesar ca această taxă să fie valorificată în scopul pentru care a fost colectată. Practic, judecând matematic, suma colectată anual ar putea să reprezinte un start bun în vederea creării brandului turistic al Bucureştiului, atat de inexistent la ora actuală".
     Specialistul în marketing ne-a mărturisit că este surprinsă că refuzăm, ca ţară, să învăţăm de la statele care au o experienţă în domeniul promovării turistice şi care folosesc această taxă pentru a creşte vizibilitatea destinaţiei pentru care se încasează respectiva taxă.
     Raluca Anghel a adăugat: "În func­ţie de gradul de promovare al Bucureştiului creşte exponenţial şi numărul turiştilor care plătesc această taxă, acesta este şi motivul pentru care capitale precum Parisul, Londra, Praga, Viena, Budapesta etc investesc această taxă tot în promovare, deoarece ştiu că este o investiţie care se întoarce în buzunarele municipalităţii, uneori dublu sau triplu, după caz".
     Domnia sa apreciază că taxa de promovare ar trebui să se ducă, strategic vorbind, pe de o parte în campanii de promovare online, outdoor, tv şi pe de alta ar trebui să fie direcţionată şi în partea de infrastructură turistică, atât de absentă în Capitală.
     Raluca Anghel a amintit că Bucureştiul, la nivel de organizare de evenimente corporate, nu are un spaţiu de tipul unui Convention Center, unde să se poată organiza evenimente de anvergură, evenimente care în alte state aduc sume considerabile la buget şi, nu numai.
     Specialistul în marketing a adăugat: "Practic, această taxă de promovare ar putea fi unul dintre cele mai bune lucruri pentru edilii din Bucureşti, dacă ar şti ce să facă cu ea".
     Totodată, Raluca Anghel a ţinut să precizeze că, până când taxa aceasta va fi folosită în scopul pentru care a fost colectată, nu ar fi rău dacă Primăria Bucureşti ar demara, totuşi, o serie de campanii de creştere a vizibilităţii Bucureştiului, în contextul în care suntem în Anul Centenarului, urmează Preşedinţia UE şi organizarea de meciuri ale "Euro 2020".. 

     În decursul celor doi ani, 2016 şi 2017, Primăria Capitalei ne-a transmis că a demarat, prin direcţia de specialitate - Direcţia Cultură, Sport, Turism, următoarele acţiuni în vederea promovării turismului în Municipiul Bucureşti: 
     - Asigurarea de asistenţă turistică de specialitate în mod permanent, atât în interiorul Punctului de informare Turistică - Pasaj Universitate, cât şi on-line prin e-mail-urile primite pe adresa turism@pmb.ro;
     - Informare şi promovare turistică prin achiziţionarea sau realizarea de materiale de promovare (format tipărit/audio-video/ foto) şi de obiecte promoţionale care au fost distribuite cu titlu gratuit în cadrul manifestărilor de specialitate din ţară şi străinătate la care PMB a participat în calitate de expozant, prin intermediul Centrelor de Informare Turistică - atât din Bucureşti (PIT Pasaj Universitate sau centre de informare turistică private), cât şi din ţară,  reprezentantelor teritoriale ale Minis­terului Turismului şi, după caz, distribuite către agenţii economici/ autorităţile publice care au organizat manifestări de mare amploare (conferinţe, congrese ş.a.) în oraşul Bucureşti sau au reprezentat în extern România şi, implicit, Capitala;
     - Organizarea/participarea la târguri de profil, expoziţii, misiuni de promovare, evenimente;
     - Colaborarea cu instituţiile administraţiei publice centrale şi locale, agenţii economici şi ONG-uri (de exemplu: Proiect Experience Bucharest, Festivalul Ambasadelor ş.a.);
     - Promovarea Calendarului anual/lunar de evenimente cultural - artistice realizate de PMB, instiuţii publice sau agenţi economici.
     Primăria Municipiului Bucureşti a precizat că toate aceste activităţi au fost finanţate din bugetul local al PMB.
     
     Pentru 2018, Primăria Capitalei ne-a transmis că, în ceea ce priveşte proiectele dezvoltării şi promovării des­tinaţiei turistice Bucureşti, şi-a propus să elaboreze şi să implementeze o serie de activităţi/proiecte individuale, printre care:
     - Dezvoltarea infrastructurii turistice prin identificarea şi introducerea în circuitul turistic al Bucureştiului a unor clădiri de patrimoniu, de exemplu sediul actual al PMB şi implementarea unui program de vizitare adecvat în zilele de sâmbătă şi duminică şi sărbătorile legale. "În acest sens, CGMB a aprobat deja HCGMB nr. 362/30.08.2017 privind declararea drept obiectiv turis­tic a imobilului fostului Palat al Ministerului Lucrărilor Publice, azi Palatul Administrativ al Municipiului Bucureşti", ne-a comunicat Primăria Generală.
     -    Accesabilitatea informaţiei turistice prin: dezvoltarea reţelei de puncte/centre de informare turistică; semnalizarea corespunzătoare a traseelor şi obiectivelor turistice, cu precădere a celor culturale;  actualizarea website-ului turistic şi dezvoltarea aplicaţiei mobile turistice de promovare a atracţiilor turistice ale Municipiului Bucureşti; dezvoltarea şi implementarea Serviciului integrat Ghid Turistic - accesibil apelând un număr de telefon dedicat sau prin descărcarea unei aplicaţii mobile; îmbunătăţirea informaţilor existente în aeroporturi, gări, autogări; promovarea turistică prin ghiduri, hărţi turistice, cataloage etc.
     PMB mai informează: "De asemenea, pentru promovarea Capitalei ca oraş al turismului cultural, Primăria Municipiului Bucureşti, prin Administraţia Monumentelor şi Patrimoniului Turistic, are în vedere derularea unor evenimente dedicate Anului Centenar precum: tipărirea Ghidului turistic al monumentelor bucureştene dedicate Primului Război Mondial, amenajare în incinta Arcului de Triumf a unei zone de suveniruri, realizarea expoziţiei permanente de la Arcul de Triumf,  proiect de promovare a traseului turistic «Monumente în parc» etc".
     Primăria Generală a mai precizat că a înfiinţat Compania Municipală Turistică care, în perioada următoare, va face public portofoliul de proiecte care vor contribui semnificativ la promovarea turistică a Bucureştiului. Astfel, PMB îşi propune să participe la manifestări expoziţionale de turism din ţară şi străinătate, să organizeze vizite educaţionale şi de informare, în Bucureşti, pentru reprezentanţi mass-media, turoperatori, reprezentanţi ai asociaţiilor sau organizaţiilor neguvernamentale cu activitate în turism, alţi lideri de opinie, specialişti în turism din ţară şi din străinătate şi să realizeze campanii de publicitate.
     De asemenea, Primăria ne-a anunţat că va organiza sau coorganiza evenimente/întâlniri cu reprezentanţi ai instituţiilor publice, private, organizaţiilor guvernamentale şi neguvernamentale, naţionale şi internaţionale, va realiza activităţi de publicitate prin intermediul inserţiilor publicitare (în reviste şi publicaţii de specialitate, în presa scrisă/ online), a canalelor mass-media (TV şi radio) şi on-line şi va realiza/achiziţiona materiale de prezentare şi promovare (tipărite, audio/video, foto). PMB ne-a mai transmis că va realizara şi actualizarea periodică a paginii de internet, aplicaţiilor mobile şi a reţelelor de socializare oficiale ale Municipiului Bucureşti în domeniul turismului, va organiza evenimente cu specific cultural-artistic în scopul reducerii variaţiilor sezoniere a turiştilor în Bucureşti şi va elabora o strategie de marketing pentru Municipiul Bucureşti în domeniul turismului pentru perioada 2018 - 2021. Primăria are în plan şi dezvoltarea unui serviciu integrat Ghid Turistic (accesibil apelând un număr de telefon dedicat sau prin descărcarea unei aplicaţii mobile).
     Pe de altă parte, preşedintele FIHR susţine că industria nu cunoaşte calendarul evenimentelor de promovare turistică ale Primăriei Capitalei, deoarece acesta nu a fost prezentat, ceea ce creează o mare problemă în atragerea turiştilor.

 
 
Ediţii precedente
Jurnal Bursier
16.04.2018
BVB
Cădere de 1,21% pentru BET-NG
     * Dragoş Mesaroş, Goldring: "Deprecierea cotaţiilor pieţei reprezintă o corecţie normală după creşterea din ultima perioadă"
     
     Şedinţă de tranzacţionare de la finalul săptămânii a fost...  click să citeşti tot articolul
16.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele europene au încheiat săptămâna trecută în notă pozitivă
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv vineri, deşi investitorii au fost atenţi la situaţia din Siria.  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.04.2018
Volumul coboară la 33 de milioane de lei
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut, în şedinţa de ieri, o evoluţie preponderent pozitivă din punctul de vedere al preţurilor acţiunilor, cotaţiile majorităţii emitenţilor...  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene revin pe creştere
     Acţiunile din Europa au crescut ieri, pe fondul atenuării uşoare a temerior legate de un potenţial conflict militar în Siria.  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.04.2018
BVB
Jumătate din volum realizat cu acţiunile Electrica
     Rulajul total înregistrat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) de la mijlocul săptămânii a fost de 84,8 milioane de lei (18,2 milioane de euro), circa jumătate (51,7%)...  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele se tem de un eventual atac al SUA împotriva Siriei
     Bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, în condiţiile în care preşedintele american Donald Trump a indicat că ia în calcul să atace Siria. Analiştii spun că o acţiune militară a SUA împotriva Siriei...  click să citeşti tot articolul
Curs valabil din data de 13 aprilie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9464
2.3832
3.0067
3.9301
0.1841
0.6260
0.2145
4.6611
5.3960
1.4988
3.5121
0.2305
0.4872
1.1160
0.0614
0.4491
0.9255
3.7778
0.3141
1.1070
0.6016
0.0579
0.3532
0.2084
2.7915
0.0394
0.1458
1.0285
0.6284
0.1213
162.9082
5.4971 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
