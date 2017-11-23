   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

DUPĂ SCANDALUL PRIVIND MODIFICAREA REFERINŢEI PENTRU CALCULUL REDEVENŢEI LA GAZE,

Producătorii resping acuzaţiile despre plata necorespunzătoare a redevenţelor, deşi nu îi vizau

BURSA 18.01.2018

ADINA ARDELEANU
 
     *  Senatorul liberal Daniel Zamfir a acuzat că fostul premier Mihai Tudose l-a demis pe preşedintele ANRM Gigi Dragomir, din cauză că a emis un ordin privind actualizarea metodei de calcul al redevenţei pentru gazele naturale, în conformitate cu preţul pieţei
       Asociaţia Română a Companiilor de Explorare şi Producţie Petrolieră (ROPEPCA) a respins, ieri, printr-un comunicat, acuzaţiile "grave şi nejustificate" aduse împotriva producătorilor români de gaze naturale, "acuzaţii care se referă la presupusa plată necorespunzătoare a redevenţelor pentru gazele naturale", despre care spune că sunt întâlnite "din ce în ce mai des în spaţiul public".
     "Membrii asociaţiei consideră că aceste afirmaţii nu au nicio substanţă reală, iar apariţia lor în spaţiul public poate fi explicată doar prin utilizarea unor informaţii insuficiente cu privire la procesul de calculare a re­devenţelor", a transmis ROPEPCA.
     Cel mai probabil, Asociaţia face referire la scandalul stârnit în jurul ordinului 525 din 22 decembrie, emis de ANRM, care privea schimbarea metodei de calcul al redevenţei pentru gazele naturale, astfel încât preţul de referinţă al gazelor naturale (adică preţul minim admis la tranzacţiile cu gaze naturale considerat de statul român în vederea aplicării redevenţei) urma să fie adus la nivelul la care se vând gazele pe piaţă.
     Ordinul nu a mai apărut niciodată în Monitorul Oficial.
     În schimb, senatorul liberal Daniel Zamfir a acuzat că fostul premier Mihai Tudose l-a demis, în decembrie, pe preşedintele ANRM Gigi Dragomir, din cauza acestui ordin, arătând că, în prezent, preţul de referinţă pentru calculul redevenţei la gaze este de 45,71 lei/MWh, fiind neactualizat din 2008, în condiţiile în care, în piaţă producătorii vând gazul cu 89 de lei/MWh.
     Aşadar, acuzaţiile la care pare să facă referire ROPEPCA sunt adresate în special Guvernului, şi nu producătorilor de gaze. Aceştia, cel mai probabil, au plătit redevenţele corespunzător, mai ales că preţul de referinţă nu a fost actualizat de zece ani, în ciuda faptului că acest lucru a fost impus de Curtea de Conturi încă din 2010.
     ROPEPCA transmite: "«Instrucţiunile tehnice privind preluarea şi valorificarea cantităţilor de petrol reprezentând redevenţa», aşa cum sunt ele evidenţiate în Ordinul ANRM nr. 98/1998, afirmă faptul că valoarea producţiei este determinată luând în considerare preţurile utilizate de titularii de acorduri de concesiune petrolieră în exploatarea cantităţilor proprii de petrol, preţuri care nu pot fi mai mici decât preţurile de referinţă stabilite şi comunicate trimestrial de ANRM. Cu alte cuvinte, preţul de referinţă pentru gazele naturale produse domestic publicat trimestrial de ANRM nu este altceva decât o limită minimă, sub care preţul folosit pentru calcularea redevenţelor nu poate coborî".
     Unele surse din piaţă au comentat recent pentru ziarul "BURSA": "Este adevărat că preţul de referinţă este preţul minim admis la tranzacţiile cu gaze naturale considerat de statul român în vederea aplicării redevenţei, iar producătorii plătesc redevenţă la preţul la care vând, în cazul în care acesta este mai mare. Totuşi, ei au şi contracte bilaterale, în care sunt interesaţi să folosească preţul de referinţă, în prezent neactualizat din 2008, pentru a-şi diminura redevenţele de plată".
     Harald Kraft, Preşedintele ROPEPCA, a declarat: "Subliniem faptul că industria petrolieră românească a urmat în mod strict instrucţiunile primite de la ANRM şi şi-a îndeplinit obligaţia de a plăti redevenţe, prin aplicarea în formula de calcul a redevenţelor maximul dintre preţul de referinţă stabilit de ANRM - în calitatea sa de reprezentant al Statului Român în acordurile de concesiune - şi preţul de vân­zare, conform legis­laţiei aplicabile".
     Totodată, asociaţia companiilor producătoare de petrol din România "îşi exprimă profunda dezamăgire privind maniera prin care un sector important şi funcţional al economiei româneşti este discreditat în mod public, prin afirmaţii false şi lipsite de substanţă".
     "Precizările ROPEPCA sunt nejustificate, pentru că nimeni nu a acuzat producătorii de nimic", consideră analişti din piaţă, care adaugă: "Ei plătesc atât cât li se cere. Criticile au fost la adresa ANRM, care a tărăgănat ani de zile actualizarea preţului de referinţă, şi a Guvernului, care a blocat ordinul ANRM, din decembrie 2017".
     Guvernul nu a răspuns public, până acum, acestor acuzaţii.
     Sursele apropiate situaţiei, au relatat, recent, pentru ziarul "BURSA" că, înainte de a fi emis, Ordinul respectiv a fost prezentat de ANRM la Secretariatul General al Guvernului, unde s-a lovit de opoziţia Andreei Lambru, secretar general adjunct al Guvernului: "Ulterior, ANRM a informat Corpul de Control al Prim-ministrului, pentru a obţine acordul lui Mihai Tudose. Reprezentanţii ANRM au primit OK-ul, astfel că Ordinul a fost emis şi transmis la Guvern şi spre publicare la Monitorul Oficial. Nu numai că Ordinul nu a fost publicat, dar, pe 27 decembrie, Mihai Tudose l-a sunat personal pe Gigi Dragomir şi i-a cerut retragerea Ordinului. De asemenea, premierul a sunat direct la ANRM, ca să se asigure că acest lucru se va întâmpla. După retragerea Ordinului, Mihai Tudose a decis, pe 29 decembrie, demiterea lui Dragomir, prin ordin al prim-ministrului".
     ROPEPCA reuneşte 17 dintre cei mai importanţi deţinători de acorduri de concesiune petrolieră onshore încheiate cu statul român. Membrii asociaţiei deţin majoritatea acordurilor de concesiune petrolieră pentru blocurile de explorare, dezvoltare şi producţie onshore din România, reprezentând pentru anul 2016 investiţii cumulate de 650 milioane de euro, o cifră de afaceri de aproape 2.9 miliarde de euro, contribuţii către bugetul de stat de 300 milioane de euro, responsabile pentru crearea şi menţinerea a 14.800 locuri de muncă. 
 
Jurnal Bursier
18.01.2018
BVB
O treime din lichiditate, realizată cu acţiuni "Romgaz"
     * Deal de peste 9 milioane de lei cu titluri "Banca Transilvania"
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii, printr-o evoluţie pozitivă atât în ceea ce priveşte cotaţiile...  click să citeşti tot articolul
18.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Declin pe pieţele europene, din cauza rezultatelor unor companii
     Titlurile societăţilor listate în Europa au scăzut ieri, după ce companii printre care "Burberry Group" Plc şi "Skanska" AB au raportat rezultate financiare dezamăgitoare.  click să citeşti tot articolul
17.01.2018
BVB
Rulaj de aproape 39 milioane de lei
     * Transferuri de 10,5 milioane de lei cu acţiuni "Banca Transilvania"
       Volumul înregistrat în cea de-a doua şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de 38,87 de milioane de lei, peste cel din şedinţa precedentă, de 28,5 milioane de lei, dar sub valoarea medie...  click să citeşti tot articolul
17.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene urcă pe fondul deprecierii euro
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv ieri, exportatorii din regiune fiind impulsionaţi de deprecierea euro.  click să citeşti tot articolul
16.01.2018
Fondurile NN au ajuns la o deţinere de 6,42% din MedLife
     Fondurile de pensii administrate de NN au ajuns să aibă o participaţie de 6,42% din acţiunile MedLife, în urma unui schimb, pe piaţa secundară a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti, se arată într-un raport...  click să citeşti tot articolul
16.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Lichidarea "Carillion" pune pe curs negativ bursele din Europa
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, în condiţiile în care firma britanică de construcţii "Carillion" Plc, cu 43.000 de angajaţi, a intrat în procedură de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
