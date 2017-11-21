   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

DUPĂ TREI ANI

Sechelele exploziei francului elveţian

BURSA 15.01.2018

EMILIA OLESCU
 
     2017 - al treilea an de luptă pentru debitorii cu credite în franci elveţieni (CHF) - le-a adus acestora noi suspine şi dezamăgiri, pe de o parte, dar şi noi speranţe, pe de altă parte.
     După zeci de proteste în faţa autorităţilor, promulgări de legi, dar şi prorogări, decizii în instanţe şi la Curtea Constituţională pro şi contra consumatorilor, controverse între bancheri, clienţi şi parlamentari, executări silite etc. - astăzi se împlinesc trei ani de când Banca Naţională a Elveţiei (SNB) a ridicat pragul de 1,2 CHF/Euro, impus în 2011. La 15 ianuarie 2015, francul elveţian (CHF) valora 4,3287 lei, de la 3,7415 lei, cu o zi înainte.
     La vremea respectivă, conducerea Băncii Naţionale a României (BNR) anunţa, că, din totalul românilor împrumutaţi la bănci, doar 5% au credite în CHF şi că noua cotaţie nu afectează "prea mult" piaţa valutară din ţara noastră.
     Cu toate acestea, persoanele împrumutate în moneda elveţiană au început să aibă probleme cu rambursarea ratelor, care au crescut simţitor.
     Iniţial, atât autorităţile, cât şi băncile care au dat credite în CHF au promis că vor adopta măsuri care să ajute la împărţirea poverii. Au şi fost câteva instituţii de credit care au lansat programe de conversie cu discount a creditelor contractate în CHF, însă şi acum clienţii se plâng că nu pot negocia cu băncile pe marginea contractelor de credit.
     * Trei legi "cu cântec"
     În primii doi ani, Parlamentul a adoptat trei legi, după discuţii îndelungate şi aprinse care au avut loc între părţile interesate. Doar că niciuna dintre ele nu a fost aplicată imediat, acestea întâmpinând diverse piedici.
     Legea insolvenţei persoanelor fizice a fost prorogată de mai multe ori, aceasta putând fi aplicată în sfârşit de la începutul lui 2018, deşi a fost aprobată încă din 2015. Cu toate că acum este în vigoare, legea este inaplicabilă din lipsă de logistică, după cum ne-au spus specialiştii din piaţă.
     O a doua lege "cu cântec" este cea care prevede conversia creditelor din CHF în altă valută la cursul acordării - atacată la Curtea Constituţională a României (CCR) şi declarată neconstituţională, la începutul anului trecut.
     Decizia CCR din februarie 2017 a fost cea mai grea palmă pe care împrumutaţii în franci elveţieni au primit-o după explozia neaşteptată a acestei monede. Preşedintele Curţii Constituţionale Valer Dorneanu şi-a motivat hotărârea subliniind două aspecte: încălcarea principiului bicameralismului şi neconcordanţa cu legislaţia europeană. Printre altele, Valer Dorneanu a menţionat că debitorii pot invoca în instanţă principiul impreviziunii.
     Ultimul proiect legislativ aprobat şi promulgat în acest domeniu este Legea dării în plată. Şi acesta a trecut pe la Curtea Constituţională, care a stabilit că cei care doresc să dea în plată imobilul pus gaj în vederea stingerii datoriei trebuie să meargă în instanţă, unde judecătorii vor fi obligaţi să constate impre-viziunea.
     În 24 februarie 2017, a fost dată prima sentinţă ce invoca impreviziunea - Judecătoria sectorului 2 stabilind împărţirea pe jumătate a poverii cursului CHF, între bancă şi client.
     În aprilie 2017, la un an de la adoptarea Legii dării în plată, avocatul Gheorghe Piperea, apărătorul clienţilor în procesele cu băncile, spunea că această lege a cizelat comportamentul băncilor.
     Câteva luni mai târziu, în decembrie anul trecut, senatorul PNL Daniel Cătălin Zamfir, preşedintele Comisiei economice, declara: "Legea dării în plată se aplică greu din cauza băncilor, care nu înţeleg că nici măcar lor nu le serveşte atitudinea arogantă pe care o afişează".
     Între timp, instanţele au continuat să pronunţe hotărâri în dosarele des-chise de clienţi în justiţie, multe decizii fiind împotriva clienţilor, dar existând şi decizii date în favoarea consumatorilor, în special cele din judeţul Gorj.
     În aceste condiţii, în mai multe ocazii, specialişti din domeniu au susţinut că instanţa are o practică neunitară, fapt pentru care există clienţi care au ajuns la Curtea Europeană pentru Drepturile Omului (CEDO), solicitând ca instanţele să dea sentinţe uniforme în procese de acelaşi tip.
     În prezent, în Parlament se află alte proiecte legislative în dezbatere, care se adresează aceluiaşi sector. În principal, este vorba despre plafonarea dobânzilor şi despre cos-tul la care debitorii şi-ar putea răs-cumpara locuinţele vândute recuperatorilor.
     Totodată, la Comisia juridică din Camera Deputaţilor se va da bătălia finală pe OUG 52/2016, privind contractele de credit oferite consumatorilor pentru bunuri imobile.
     * Cazul Andriciuc a făcut istorie în Spania, după ce a trecut prin Luxemburg
     Este demn de menţionat că una dintre speţele deschise în instanţă pe îngheţarea cursului CHF a ajuns pe masa Curţii Europene de Justiţie (CJUE), care s-a şi pronunţat în respectivul caz.
     Este vorba despre dosarul intentat de familia Andriciuc contra Băncii Româneşti, în care CJUE s-a pronunţat la data de 20 septembrie 2017. Atunci, instituţiile de credit de la noi au primit o lovitură puternică din partea Curţii Europene de Justiţie. Printre altele, Curia spune că băncile trebuie să prezinte, în contractele de credit, posibilele variaţii ale cursurilor de schimb valutar şi riscurile inerente contractării unui împrumut în monedă străină. Informaţiile instituţiilor bancare trebuie să privească nu numai posibilitatea aprecierii sau a deprecierii valutei în care a fost contractat împrumutul, ci şi impactul pe care fluctuaţiile cursului de schimb valutar şi o majorare a ratei dobânzii la împrumuturile în moneda străină îl au asupra îm-prumutului.
     După pronunţarea CJUE în cazul Andriciuc, Curtea de Apel Bucureşti a început să judece în forţă dosare pe îngheţarea CHF, până atunci îngheţate în aşteptarea deciziei instanţei europene.
     La scurt timp după hotărârea CJUE în cazul Andriciuc, aceasta a fost invocată de Instanţa Supremă din Spania într-un dosar deschis de un client împotriva Barclays Bank, ce vizează un contract de credit în yeni japonezi. Curtea Supremă de Justiţie din Spania a declarat nulă clauza de risc valutar din respectivul contract de împrumut, din cauza lipsei de informare. Motivarea Curţii spaniole invocă, de peste zece ori, criteriile din hotărâ-rea CJUE pro-nunţată în 20 sep-tembrie 2017 în cazul Andriciuc.
     În finalul motivării, se arată că sentinţa va fi notificată părţilor şi inserată în "colecţia legislativă", care este similară Monitorului Oficial de la noi, ceea ce înseamnă că decizia va face parte din jurisprudenţa spaniolă şi instanţele inferioare Curţii Supreme vor fi obligate să aplice principiul care stă la baza respectivei pronunţări.
     Cu toate acestea, Curtea de Apel Oradea a dat câştig de cauză băncii în cazul Andriciuc, ce urmează să meargă la Înalta Curte de Casaţie şi Justiţie.
     * ANPC a dat ordin Raiffeisen Bank să înceteze practicile incorecte
     Tot anul trecut, preşedintele Autorităţii Naţionale pentru Protecţia Consumatorilor (ANPC) Bogdan Pandelică a emis un Ordin de încetare a practicilor incorecte adresat Rai-ffeisen Bank. Ordinul ANPC obligă banca să-şi refacă toate contractele de credit în franci elveţieni, lei şi euro în discuţie, readucându-le la condiţiile din perioada 2006-2008, când au fost încheiate. Acest lucru presupune, printre altele, aplicarea dobânzii de la acea vreme, dar şi refacerea scadenţarului.
     Autoritatea pentru Protecţia Consumatorilor a amendat instituţia de credit cu 50.000 de lei pentru prac-tici incorecte şi a dispus încetarea aces-tora, decizia fiind luată în urma solicitărilor făcute de Guvernul Tudose şi de Administraţia Prezidenţială, care au cerut instituţiei să soluţioneze un memoriu al Grupului Clienţilor cu Credite în CHF (GCCC). Acesta face referire la apariţia în spaţiul public a unor documente interne atribuite Raiffeisen Bank, care arată strategia băncii de acordare a creditelor în franci elveţieni. Banca a contestat Ordinul ANPC. Curtea de Apel Bucureşti a suspendat Ordinul ANPC până la soluţionarea definitivă a cauzei de pe rolul justiţiei.
     Ulterior, Bogdan Pandelică a spus că va cere comisarilor ANPC să extindă controalele şi la celelalte bănci care au dat credite în CHF.
     În tot acest context, persoanele împrumutate în franci elveţieni au continuat să plătească rate la un curs crescut, situaţia produsă de decizia de acum trei ani a SNB nefiind rezolvată pentru toţi clienţii bancari afectaţi de situaţie.
     Unii dintre clienţii Bancpost cu credite în CHF au scris, pe Face-book, în primăvara anului trecut, că banca la care sunt datori le-a făcut diverse oferte de conversie în lei a împrumuturilor, cu discount la sold.
     Având o evoluţie oscilantă, francul elveţian ajunsese din nou, în luna august 2017, aproape de valorile din ianuarie 2015.
     * Zeci de procese colective pe rolul instanţelor
     Pe rolul instanţelor există peste 45 de procese de tip "class action" des-chise de ANPC împotriva băncilor, ce vizează caracterul considerat abuziv al comisionului de risc/adminis-trare, do-bânzii de referinţă variabilă; dobânzii revizuibile după politica şi discreţia băncii clauzei de schimb valutar care trece tot riscul deprecierii leului faţă de dolar, euro, CHF etc. la consumator.
     Deciziile pronunţate în cazul aces-tor tipuri de procese au efecte erga omnes, adică se extind la toate dosarele de acelaşi tip.
     Două dintre procesele în care instanţa s-a pronunţat la finalul anului trecut sunt îndreptate împotriva OTP Bank.
     Pe de o parte, ANPC a câştigat definitiv un al doilea proces colectiv cu OTP Bank, prima decizie de acest gen fiind pronunţată în vara anului 2015, împotriva aceleiaşi bănci.
     Pe de altă parte, OTP Bank Ro-mâ-nia a obţinut câştig de cauză, în decembrie 2017, într-un proces colectiv pe îngheţarea francului elveţian (CHF) la cursul de la data acordării creditelor. Decizia nu este definitivă.
     Tot anul trecut a apărut o motivare tăioasă a instanţei clujene într-un caz de îngheţare a CHF, tot într-un proces cu OTP Bank, dar de data aceasta individual. Motivarea primei sentinţe definitive de îngheţare a CHF pronunţată de Curtea de Apel Cluj este surprinzătoare, aceasta subliniind că, pentru a îndeplini criteriul transparenţei, se impune ca orice clauză inclusă într-un contract să fie redactată într-o manieră clară şi neechivocă, iar pentru înţelegerea acesteia să nu fie necesare cunoştinţe de specialitate. Printre altele, aceasta mai arată că echilibrul contractual între drepturile şi obligaţiile părţilor nu poate fi determinat într-un mod simplist, printr-o verificare sumară a câştigurilor şi pierderilor fiecăreia dintre părţile contractante, ci se impune a se stabili modalitatea în care clauza abuzivă a afectat echilibrul contractual, respectiv dacă, în economia generală a contractului, în prezenţa acestei clauze, poziţia profesionistului a fost întărită, în detrimentul con-sumatorului.
     În contextul unor decizii neunitare pronunţate de instanţele de la noi, avocatul Gheorghe Piperea îi solicită preşedintelui Klaus Iohannis o întâlnire în cadrul căreia să discute despre sis-temul nostru judiciar.
     Specialistul spune că vrea să îi prezinte lui Iohannis "situaţia gravă a celor 3 milioane de dosare civile, dubla măsură cu care operează sistemul judiciar, inclusiv în penal, sfidarea deciziilor CEDO şi ale CJUE, impredictibilitatea actului de justiţie (împănat de situaţii identice soluţionate cu hotărâri diametral opuse) şi scăderea încrederii în sistemul nostru judiciar, plus gravele consecinţe ale dublării sau triplării iminente ale costurilor creditului şi ale vânzării debitorilor către colectorii de creanţă, care execută cetăţenii români în nu mai puţin de 1,1 milioane de dosare".
     În ultimele zile, francul elveţian a mai scăzut, înregistrând, vineri, 3,9408 lei. 
 
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 12 ianuarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 3.0135
2.3713
3.0560
3.9408
0.1818
0.6227
0.2160
4.6377
5.2103
1.5029
3.4440
0.2278
0.4798
1.1120
0.0676
0.4715
1.0174
3.8247
0.3085
1.1892
0.5923
0.0601
0.3599
0.1991
2.7771
0.0391
0.1340
1.0413
0.6217
0.1197
163.8140
5.4817 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
English Section
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
14.12.2017
EXCLUSIVE:
"We don't intend to resort to violence, but we have the right to peaceful resistance"
     * "We need real and rational policy from the international community and not political tricks"
     * (Interview with his Excellency, Mr. Fuad Kokaly, the Ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest)
       The UN stated it was "extremely concerned over the risks of a violent escalation of the situation" after the decision of Donald Trump to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in a reunion of the Security Council in which the United States have appeared more isolated than ever, according to AFP.  click here to read the entire article
12.12.2017
AFTER BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE TAX ADMINISTRATION AND THE ANPC, BANKS GET INVESTIGATED BY THE COMPETITION COUNCIL
Vasilescu, NBR: "We hope that banks will come out clean from the audit of the Competition Council"
     * Chiriţoiu: "We suspect an exchange of sensitive information on the banking market"
     * Dan Suciu, NBR: "The audits of the Competition Council can't be a reason for panic whatsoever"
     * Unannounced audit at Finmedia
     * The investigated institutions are at risk of being fined 10% of their turnover
     * Vasilescu: "The NBR has nothing to do with these investigations"
       The financial banking system seems to be the focus of most of the investigation entities. After being audited by the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) and by the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC), some of the banks which operate in Romania have also been investigated by the Competition Council (CC).  click here to read the entire article
11.12.2017
THE COURT RULED THAT SOME CONTRACTS CONCLUDED BY CELL PHONE COMPANIES INCLUDE ABUSIVE CLAUSES
Paul Anghel, ANPC: "It is abnormal for some telephony operators to interpret < < unlimited > > as < < limited > >"
     * The Bucharest Court of Appeal Bucharest yesterday ruled that RCS&RDS has abusive clauses in its contracts
     * The ANPC has also won the initial lawsuit against Telekom România
     * Vodafone has lost the case in the court of last instance against the ANPC
       The Courts have decided that some contracts concluded by the telephony companies contain abusive clauses. The Court rulings were rendered last year, as well as in 2016, but the argumentations have been formulated relatively recently.  click here to read the entire article
08.12.2017
The Eurozone is just a mirage for Romania
     The hope of an accession as quick as possible by Romania to the Eurozone was dealt a heavy blow precisely on the National Day.  click here to read the entire article
06.12.2017
AFTER THE DRAFT HAD BEEN PUBLISHED IN OCTOBER
The Ministry of the Economy withdraws its royalties proposal and announces a thorough study
     * Gheorghe Şimon: "The royalties law will be voted in the Parliament in February next year"
     * Ministry of the Economy: "We will establish royalties which are fair both for the state as well as for the business sector"
     * Daniel Cătălin Zamfir, PNL: "I found out that there are companies that have never, take note, never paid even one leu in royalties to the Romanian state, even though they have been exploiting resources for over 20 years"
     * Last year, the Court of Auditors announced that Romania lost 1.4 billion dollars, because the ANRM established the oil royalties in a flawed manner
       The entire legislative package concerning the regulation of the system for the regulation of the mineral, oil and hydromineral resources will be revised and will be voted in the Parliament in February next year, Economics minister, Gheorghe Şimon, announced yesterday, after the debates of the Economic, Industries and Services Commission of the Senate.  click here to read the entire article
28.11.2017
AFTER THE TRANSACTION BETWEEN BANCA TRANSILVANIA AND BANCPOST
Ciorcilă and Treichl tied for the top spot
     * Customers with borrowers in CHF from Bancpost are waiting for a conversion program with a discount
       After moving to second spot last year in the domestic banking system, through the acquisition of Volksbank, Banca Transilvania (BT) ends up on equal footing with BCR, taking over Bancpost, from Greek group Eurobank.  click here to read the entire article
27.11.2017
The "BURSA" newspaper, awarded at the 2017 Capital Market Awards Gala
     * MAKE, BURSA: "I want the new CEO of the BSE to participate in the drafting of a new strategy for the development of capital market"
       On Thursday night, "BURSA" received the Award for the promoting of high standards of corporate governance on the capital market, as part of the 2017 Capital Market Awards Gala, organized by the Association of Brokers.  click here to read the entire article
24.11.2017
A new attempt to select a CEO for the BSE
     * Ciprian Păltineanu and Adrian Tănase, scheduled for meetings with the board
     * Both candidates seem to be closet o the group in the shareholder structure of the BSE
     * George Butunoiu is in charge of recruitment
     * The waiting list may include a few foreigners, including former BRD executive Jacek Panczyk
       According to some market sources, banker Ciprian Păltineanu and Adrian Tănase, Chief Investment Officer at NN Pensii România, will hold interviews in the beginning of next week with the Board of the BSE, after Ludwik Sobolewski's term expired in the summer.  click here to read the entire article
23.11.2017
PATRICIA SUÁREZ RAMÍREZ, THE PRESIDENT OF THE ASSOCIATION OF FINANCIAL CONSUMERS OF SPAIN:
"The decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union - a great benefit for the Spanish borrowers"
     * The head of the ASUFIN: "The ruling of the Supreme Court of Spain in which the Andriciuc case has been invoked will be part of the Spanish case law and the lower courts will be required to apply the principle that underlies this decision"
       The ruling issued by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJUE) in the Andriciuc versus Banca Românească case represents a great advantage for Spanish debtors, said Patricia Suarez Ramírez, the president of the Association of Financial Consumers in Spain (ASUFIN), as part of a response recently sent to BURSA.  click here to read the entire article
22.11.2017
Assets of Liviu Dragnea and the other defendants in the Tel Drum case seized
     * Dragnea: "Those who are against me are hiding behind institutions"
       The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Liviu Dragnea, leader of the PSD, thinks that his enemies are hiding behind some institutions, "they crucify people", and the real stake is "the blocking of the Laws concerning the Justice system".  click here to read the entire article
21.11.2017
The ECB proposes dropping the guarantee of bank deposits
     The Council of the European Union and the European Parliament have sent to the ECB, in the beginning of this year, a request concerning the sending of some proposals to revise the framework for managing crises.  click here to read the entire article
