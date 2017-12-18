   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Piata De Capital

DUPĂ ZECE ANI DE CONTRIBUŢII,

5.944,1 lei - suma totală acumulată de participantul mediu la Pilonul II de pensii private

BURSA 12.02.2018

Ramona Radu
 
măreşte imaginea
     *  Un participant mediu la Pilonul II strânsese în cont 5.944,1 lei, la 29 ianuarie 2018, din care câştigul net era de 1.143 lei, potrivit APAPR
     *  "Peste un milion de participanţi au mai mult de 10.000 de lei în cont, iar valoarea medie a unui cont este de 5.500 de lei", potrivit APAPR
     *  Primii 10% dintre participanţii la Pilonul II au aproximativ 40% din active în sistem
       Un participant mediu la Pilonul II de pensii private obligatorii (cazul tipic - vezi tabel) avea în cont, la data de 29 ianuarie 2018, suma de 5.944,1 lei şi un câştig net la zi de 1.143 lei, după ce a contribuit cu o sumă brută de 4.801,1 lei, în perioada mai 2008-ianuarie 2018, ne-au transmis reprezentanţii Asociaţiei pentru Pensiile Administrate Privat din România (APAPR).
     În cazul tipic, participantul are un salariu mediu care, acum, este cu aproximativ 10% mai mic faţă de salariul mediu pe economie, iar, istoric vorbind, probabil că salariul acestuia este cu 10-15% mai mic faţă de salariul mediu pe economie, explică APAPR.
     Datele trans­mise de către oficialii APAPR arată că participantul mediu la Pilonul II a plătit către administratorul fondului de pensii private, la care este înscris, comisioane (din contribuţia brută şi din activul net) în valoare de 237,2 lei.
     APAPR a transmis: "În situaţia participantului mediu la Pilonul II, activele existente astăzi sunt împărţite, efectiv, la numărul total de participanţi la sistemul de pensii private obligatorii.
     Acest lucru înseamnă că sunt luaţi în considerare şi cei care au contribuit mereu, lună de lună, şi cei care au avut contribuţii «aşa şi aşa», şi cei care au avut o contribuţie. Apoi, s-a făcut calculul în jos, faţă de cazul teoretic, în care un participant cu salariul mediu pe economie ar fi contribuit lună de lună la Pilonul II".
     Conform informaţiilor primite de la APAPR, câştigul net la zi al participantului la Pilonul II reprezintă diferenţa dintre activul net la zi şi contribuţia brută sau, altfel spus, diferenţa dintre suma pe care un participant o are în cont, acum, şi suma care a fost virată în numele său de către Casa Naţională de Pensii Publice.
     Reprezentanţii Asociaţiei au menţionat: "Ceea ce primeşte participantul de la CNPP şi i se virează în fond este contribuţia brută.
     Când această contribuţie intră în fond, se scade comisionul de 2,5%, iar după, pe măsură ce fondul continuă să existe, se ia în fiecare an 0,6%, sau în fiecare lună 0,05% din activ".
     Această cifră este diferită de la participant la participant, calculându-se în funcţie de cât, cum i-au fost virate contribuţiile etc., fiecăruia în parte, au mai adăugat aceştia.
     Totodată, potrivit oficialilor APAPR, un participant care are un salariu mediu brut pe economie şi care a contribuit lună de lună, de la înfiinţarea Pilonului II şi până în prezent (cazul teoretic-vezi tabel), avea la data de 29 ianuarie 2018, suma de 13.012,9 lei în cont şi un câştig net la zi de 2.502,3 lei, după ce a contribuit cu o sumă brută în valoare de 10.510,5 lei.
     Reprezentanţii APAPR ne-au explicat: "În această situaţie, vorbim despre un participant cu salariul mediu brut pe economie şi 100% contribuţii.
     Totodată, în acest caz, ne raportăm la situaţia teoretică în care acest participant ar fi contribuit lună de lună la Pilonul II, timp de 117 luni (în ultimii zece ani - din mai 2008 până în ianuarie 2018), ceea ce este puţin plauzibil, întrucât este posibil ca la unii participanţi să fi intervenit şomajul, concediul de maternitate şi aşa mai departe. Acesta este, însă, cazul ideal, teoretic".
     Participantul cu salariul mediu pe economie şi 100% contribuţii a plătit către administratorul fondului de pensii private la care este înscris comisioane din activul net şi din contribuţia brută în valoare de 519,3 lei, mai arată datele APAPR.
     În acelaşi timp, unul dintre cei mai "bogaţi" 10% dintre participanţi la Pilonul II avea în cont, la 29 ianuarie 2018, suma de 25.127,5 lei şi un câştig net la zi în valoare de 4.832,0 lei, după ce a contribuit în aceşti zece ani cu o sumă brută de 20.295,6 lei, conform APAPR (vezi tabel).
     Sursa citată a mai precizat: "Situaţia aceasta este făcută pe baza unor calcule pe care le avem de la Autoritatea de Supraveghere Financiară (ASF). Ei au publicat aceste informaţii acum câteva luni, prin octombrie-noiembrie, şi arată că primii 10% dintre participanţii la Pilonul II (circa 690.000-700.000 de oameni, la acea vreme) au aproximativ 40% din active în sistem".
     Aceşti oameni reprezintă un segment consistent, cu o acumulare mai mult decât semnificativă (din punct de vedere statistic, şi nu numai) fiind evident faptul că nu toţi cei şapte milioane de oameni se înscriu în tiparul participatului mediu - cazul tipic -, au mai adăugat sursele citate.
     *  APAPR: "La finalul lui septembrie 2017, suma acumulată în conturile participanţilor la Pilonul II se ridica la 38 de miliarde de lei"
     Potrivit datelor furnizate de APAPR, la finalul lunii septembrie 2017 în ţara noastră erau şapte mili­oane de participanţi la fondurile de pensii private din Pilonul II, iar suma acumulată în conturile acestora se ridica la 38 de miliarde de lei.
     Conform Asociaţiei, câştigul total din investiţii este de peste şapte miliarde de lei, din totalul de 38 de miliarde de lei acumulate în conturile participanţilor la Pilonul II.
     *  "În 2018, contribuţia se va calcula şi vira în acelaşi mod ca şi în perioada 2008-2017, doar că procentul diferă în sens negativ"
     Anul acesta, contribuţia la sistemul de pensii private obligatorii - Pilonul II - se va calcula şi vira în acelaşi mod ca şi în perioada 2008-2017, doar că procentul diferă în sens negativ, ne-au precizat reprezentanţii Asociaţiei pentru Pensiile Administrate Privat din România (APAPR).
     APAPR atrage, însă, atenţia că reducerea procentului de contribuţii va afecta pensiile viitoare a milioane de români.
     "Reducerea în premieră a contribuţiei de la procentul actual de 5,1% la 3,75% (în locul majorării la 6%, conform legii) transmite un semnal negativ, afectând viabilitatea pe termen lung a sistemului de pensii private. Astfel, decizia se traduce în pensii private mai mici cu cel puţin 20% pentru viitorii pensionari şi potenţial mai scăzut de finanţare a afacerilor româneşti prin intermediul pieţei de capital", notează APAPR.
     Asociaţia a mai precizat: "Peste un milion de participanţi au mai mult de 10.000 de lei în cont, iar valoarea medie a unui cont este de 5.500 de lei". 

     Contribuţiile la sistemul de pensii private obligatorii (Pilonul II) se scad din salariul brut, nu din cel net, au mai precizat oficialii APAPR.
     ______________________
     Conform cifrelor APAPR, valoarea medie a densităţii/frecvenţei contribuţiilor în sistemul de pensii private obligatorii Pilonul II, pentru ultimii zece ani, este de 63,4%.
     Reprezentanţii Asociaţiei ne-au precizat: "Acest lucru este oarecum explicabil, deoarece, în această perioadă, toţi cei care au avut măcar un CAS plătit în numele lor la Casa Naţională de Pensii Publice (CNPP) au intrat în sistem, dacă au avut vârsta potrivită (chiar dacă apoi nu au mai lucrat - ne referim aici, spre exemplu, la muncă sezonieră, la PFA, la oameni care au lucrat şi au plecat sau la care au apărut, între timp, diverse alte situaţii)".

 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] 5.944,1 lei - suma totală acumulată de participantul mediu la Pilonul II de pensii private

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 


ATENŢIE!
Orice comentariu care nu are legătură cu textul articolului dar se încadrează in tematica pieţei de capital, va fi redirijat de administrator în Forumul BURSA.
1.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 12.02.2018, ora 00:19)  
 Ne-am scos, neam scos...


 
Aceeasi sectiune (Piata De Capital)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
Brokerii: Preţul din oferta Purcari, afectat de scăderile pieţelor click să citeşti tot articolul
SIF TRANSILVAINIA - Raport curent click să citeşti tot articolul
BVB
Piaţa, dominată de oferta Purcari click să citeşti tot articolul
Guvernul a declanşat capitalizarea Poştei Române click să citeşti tot articolul
Raporate BVB 09.02.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
Raporate BVB ATS 09.02.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
Raporate BVB ATS 09.02.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
Raporate BVB 09.02.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
Indicii BVB au închis în teritoriu negativ, pe un rulaj de 45,6 milioane euro click să citeşti tot articolul
Bursa de Valori Bucureşti a înregistrat în luna ianuarie o creştere de aproape 8% click să citeşti tot articolul
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI:
Lichiditate de 3,5 milioane de euro pe BVB click să citeşti tot articolul
ROBOR la trei luni a crescut la 2,04% click să citeşti tot articolul
Indicii BVB au deschis în scădere click să citeşti tot articolul
ÎNCEPÂND CU 9 FEBRUARIE,
Acţiunile Transcom se vor tranzacţiona la categoria AeRO Standard click să citeşti tot articolul
BVB
Acţiunile BRD, vedeta şedinţei de tranzacţionare click să citeşti tot articolul
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Internaţional, 08:58
Coreea de Sud doreşte diminuarea tensiunilor militare înainte de un potenţial summit cu Nordul
     Coreea de Sud a informat, astăzi, că va încerca să organizeze mai multe reuniuni pentru familiile despărţite de războiul coreean şi că îşi propune diminuarea tensiunilor militare cu statul nord-coreean, ca primi paşi pentru a se ajunge la un summit între cele două ţări, potrivit Reuters.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 08:42
Circa 250 de persoane au protestat ieri la Bucureşti, Cluj-Napoca şi Sibiu
     Circa 250 de persoane au protestat, ieri seara, în Bucureşti, Cluj-Napoca şi Sibiu, împotriva Guvernului şi a modificărilor legilor Justiţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 08:16
Alro a înregistrat un profit net preliminar de 318 de milioane de lei, în 2017
     Alro (simbol bursier ALR), este un producător de aluminiu din Europa Continentală, care a înregistrat un profit net preliminar de 318 de milioane de lei, în 2017, în creştere faţă de anul 2016 când acesta a fost de 67 de milioane de lei, potrivit unui raport financiar al companiei, remis Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 07:57
Raportul Comisiei 2009 va fi prezentat astăzi în Parlament
     Parlamentul se reuneşte astăzi, în şedinţa comună, pentru a ascultă concluziile comisiei speciale de anchetă privind alegerile prezidenţiale din 2009.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Revista Presei, 07:16
REVISTA PRESEI 12.02.2018
     * ADEVARUL
     * Ce spunea PSD în 2016 despre transferul contribuţiilor. Dragnea: Este o bazaconie! Codrin: Vorbim clar de trădare de ţară. Dobre: E aproape fascist
     Liderii şi membrii PSD şi ALDE erau, în anul 2016, înainte de alegeri, vehemenţi împotriva transferului contribuţiilor de la angajator la angajat, pe care o calificau drept o măsură "aproape fascistă" sau "o trădare de ţară"  click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
12.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele americane, într-una din cele mai rele săptămâni de după criza financiară
     Bursele din Statele Unite ale Americii au încheiat, vineri, una din cele mai rele săptămâni de după criza financiară izbucnită cu zece ani în urmă, în pofida faptului că acţiunile de pe Wall Street...  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.02.2018
BVB
Piaţa, dominată de oferta Purcari
     Şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la finalul săptămânii trecute a fost marcată de înregistrarea ofertei publice de vânzare pentru 49% din acţiunile companiei Purcari Wineries (WINE), care s-a...  click să citeşti tot articolul
09.02.2018
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 31 IANUARIE - 7 FEBRUARIE
George Brande, Interfinbrok: "Erste Bank profită de programul de stimulare monetară cantitativă al BCE"
     Marcând un avans de 2,59%, în raport cu moneda euro, în intervalul 31 ianuarie - 7 februarie, titlurile Erste Group Bank (EBS) urcă pe primul loc al randamentelor Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB),...  click să citeşti tot articolul
09.02.2018
BVB
Acţiunile BRD, vedeta şedinţei de tranzacţionare
     * George Brande, Interfinbrok: "Există aşteptări privind randamente ridicate ale dividendelor, în cazul majorităţii companiilor importante ale bursei"
       Acţiunile BRD - Groupe Societe Generale (BRD) au fost vedeta şedinţei de tranzacţionare de ieri, transferurile cu titlurile societăţii bancare însumând 25,68 milioane de lei, reprezentând circa 60%...  click să citeşti tot articolul
09.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Rezultatele unor companii repun bursele europene pe curs negativ
     Bursele europene au scăzut ieri, investitorii fiind atenţi la rezultatele financiare ale companiilor.  click să citeşti tot articolul
08.02.2018
Adrian Simionescu, Vienna Investment Trust:/ BVB
"Creşterea bursei, pe fondul aprecierilor din pieţele externe"
     Majoritatea cotaţiilor Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au urcat în şedinţa de ieri, în contextul unui rulaj de 32,45 milioane de lei (6,68 milioane de euro), cu mult sub cel înregistrat în şedinţa...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 09 februarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9599
2.3806
3.0136
4.0511
0.1838
0.6255
0.2148
4.6561
5.2844
1.4923
3.4800
0.2291
0.4728
1.1107
0.0655
0.4670
0.9938
3.7984
0.3141
1.1558
0.6030
0.0590
0.3498
0.2023
2.7461
0.0393
0.1405
1.0341
0.6251
0.1195
160.6002
5.4950 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook