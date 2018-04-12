   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
GALA BURSA CONSTRUCTIILOR - 2018

Investitii Personale

Duplex de 900 de mii de euro

BURSA 22.06.2018

MARIUS TIŢA
 
     Se pare că a venit vara. Şi pentru Artmark, care a organizat licitaţia dedicată aces­tui anotimp. A fost un frumos duplex care aduce, sau readuce, Iaşiul în atenţia cumpărătorilor de artă. Era să scriu colecţionarilor de artă, dar aceasta devine o noţiune cam vetustă şi golită de sens. În acest context, mă gândesc dacă drapelul-fanion, varianta de acum două secole, pus în faţa ambasadorului Marii Britanii, la întâlnirea de la Iaşi, nu o fi vreo reclamă la numita licitaţie de artă. Pentru cine a ratat faza, ambasadorul Paul Brummell al Marii Britanii se apropie de sfârşitul mandatului său în România şi a mers la Iaşi, unde a ţinut un speech la o întâlnire cu tot felul de oficiali care i-au pus, conform uzanţelor, pe masă, drapelul ţării pe care o reprezintă. Doar că drapelul britanic de la Iaşi era o variantă care nu mai funcţionează din 1801, când Irlanda s-a alăturat Regatului Unit şi a apărut şi Crucea Sfântului Andrei, roşie, pes­te cea albă. Altfel spus, fără Irlanda, era doar o cruce roşie de sub care ieşea un X mare, alb, care acum este dublat de roşu. Chiar şi într-o atmos­feră vintage, generată de evenimentul Artmark, ar fi fost greu de găsit un drapel britanic atât de vechi, ca să nu ne întrebăm cine mai produce aşa ceva şi de ce, dacă nu din ... eroare?
     Pe de altă parte, se poate spune că au şi ghinion aceşti organizatori lipsiţi de cultură generală, că şi la Constanţa au pus invers drapelul Estoniei, când erau de faţă ambii premieri, a noastră şi al lor. Nu erau decât două posibilităţi, fie cu albul în sus şi negrul în jos, fie cu negrul în sus şi albul în jos, cum era corect. A fost aleasă cea eronată, de a trebuit să aştepte toată lumea până a fost corectată amplasarea culorilor. Este, totuşi, important, dar nu aşa de grav ca atunci când ai italieni la masă şi le pui steagul Ungariei în faţă. Sau invers, desigur. Adică verde-alb-roşu, pe vertical, la italieni, şi pe orizontal, la unguri. Aceştia din urmă au o preferinţă pentru culorile puse orizontal, fapt care diferenţiază drapelul românesc, cu albastru la lance, de cel al Budapestei, unde roşu este sus.
     Să ne smulgem din fâlfâiala de steaguri şi să ne întoarcem la licitaţia Artmark de la Iaşi, desfăşurată în impunătoarea Sală a Voievozilor din fantasticul Palat al Culturii de acolo şi în salonul Le Diplomate de la Athenee Palace, în Bucureşti. În vânzare au intrat 228 de oferte, iar suma adunată, la o rată de adjudecare de vreo 72%, se apropie de 900 de mii de euro. Vedeta incontestabilă a licitaţiei a fost ciobănaşul repatriat al lui Grigorescu, pictura numită "Cântecul ciobănaşului". După cum ni s-a spus, piesa este o lucrare dinspre finalul vieţii marelui pictor, a figurat în colecţia cunoscutului dirijor George Georgescu, acum vine dintr-o colecţie privată din Franţa, dar nu ştim cum a ajuns acolo. Pânza reprezintă un tânăr ciobănaş, probabil sub 18 ani, stând relaxat picior peste picior, sub un cer ca un ochi de apă, cântând la fluier pentru doi miei care îl cam tratează cu spatele. S-a estimat un maxim de 90 de mii dar s-au obţinut 95 de mii de euro.
     Mai de la noi, de acasă, un peisaj de Nicolae Grigorescu nu a reuşit să urce decât până la 24 de mii de euro, deşi estimarea optimistă vorbea despre 35 de mii. Aşa e când nu eşti din import! Dar nu ne plângem. Un alt peisaj sensibil, "Primăvară la Posada", în care regăsim tuşa din "Cântecul ciobănaşului", nu a fost adjudecat. Era estimat la 18-25 de mii de euro. Să ne amintim că recordul de piaţă al României este de 320 de mii de euro plătiţi pentru un Grigorescu. Vânzarea record s-a petrecut în decembrie 2016, tot la Artmark. Era, aşadar, licitaţia de iarnă, cu 283 de oferte şi 1,370 de milioane de euro adunaţi. "Ţărăncuţe" sau "De la fântână" a intrat în licitaţie cu o estimare maximă de 160 de mii de euro şi nu s-a lăsat până nu a dublat-o, cu ochii şi pe nivelul de 300 de mii de euro, cât era atunci recordul pieţei noastre. Mai ales că fusese stabilit nu de Artmark, ci de Goldart, şi nu cu un Grigorescu, ci cu Luchian.
     Luchian a fost şi în recenta licitaţie de la Iaşi, şi nu oricum, ci la un nivel de 130 de mii de euro, ceea ce a fost recordul licitaţiei duplex. "Gălbenele şi ulcior" a fost prezentat pentru prima dată publicului din Iaşi, atât de sensibil la Luchian. Faptul că a stat mai bine de un secol numai în colecţii private face ca pictura respectivă să fie prezentată în premieră publicului de oriunde. Tot pentru prima dată, florile lui Luchian nu sunt în vas, ci lângă el. Lucrarea era evaluată la un maxim de 180 de mii de euro, dublul estimării Grigorescului repatriat, care vroia să ne ia faţa prin povestea sa. Dar Luchian a rămas la inima românilor iute cumpărători de artă, precum şi a "strategilor" pieţei şi a organizatorilor de licitaţii de artă.
     O altă lucrare interesantă de Luchian a fost vândută cu 47.500 de euro. "Tânără pariziancă" este semnată Lukian, cu litere mari, urmat de un S, sau un 5, între paranteze. Lukian era semnată şi pictura vândută, în aprilie 2013, cu 300 de mii de euro, şi care a stat, până la licitaţia mai sus pomenită, din decembrie 2016, în poziţia de lucrarea de artă cel mai bine vândută în Ro­mânia. Desigur, cu excepţia aşa-numitelor "lucrări de artă" de la străzi, poduri şi autostrăzi, care sunt mult mai scumpe, deşi nici nu există. În plus, "parizianca" aminteşte de dublul portret numit "Două fete", care a fost în poziţia de lider al pieţei româneşti de artă. Pictura s-a aflat, mai întâi, în colecţia Mathildei Rădoi, verişoara "voioasă şi blândă" a pictorului, căreia avea să îi picteze şi casa nou-ridicată în Bucureşti.
     Tonitza este un alt nume de succes în pictura românească şi imaginea ei pe piaţa de artă. La Iaşi s-a dat, cu 18 mii de euro, un mic portret feminin, aproape miniatural, pe care îl ştiam în muzeul mare, de la Bucureşti. Ca şi Luchian, Tonitza s-a născut în Moldova şi a devenit un nume la Bucureşti. Sunt exact cele două coordonate pe care s-a mişcat recenta licitaţie de vară a Artmark, unde s-au vândut, sau nu, piese de Pallady, Artachino, Octav Băncilă, Nicolae Vermont, Schweitzer-Cumpăna, Piliuţă, lucrări mai bune sau mai rele, şi gravuri semnate Aman, în placă. 
 
.