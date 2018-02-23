   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
România, brand de ţară: "Alandalistan"

BURSA 11.04.2018

CORNEL CODIŢĂ
 
CORNEL CODIŢĂ      Termenul vine de la "alandala", pricipiul care, în România, domină cu autoritate şi fără excepţie întreaga construcţie şi funcţionare a spaţiului public, începînd cu instituţiile guvernării şi administraţiei publice şi terminînd cu cea mai mare parte a activităţilor conexe domeniilor menţionate, fie ele economice, sociale, culturale etc. Principiul "Alandala", în domeniul organizării, cunoaşte la noi, mai mult decît în oricare alt loc din lume, nenumărate forme de manifestare concretă, cum ar fi: "după bunul plac", "la voia întîmplării", "după cum dă Dumnezeu","claie pes­te grămadă", "aiurea-n tramvai", "cum i-a tunat", "cum i-a fulgerat", "de-a valma", "cum vrea muşchii mei" etc.
     Pentru aceia dintre cititorii noştri care au ţinut prea mult ochii închişi, în ultima vreme, de teamă să nu care cumva să dea ochii cu realitatea, ori au fost antrenaţi în cine ştie ce programe distractive de hibernare îndelungată prin criogenare, ori au întreprins voiaje de agrement dincolo de Marte, am să fac o succintă descriere a modului în care "funcţionează" lucrurile la noi, astăzi, în "Alandalistan". Desigur este vorba despre lucrurile publice. "Res publica"!
     Dacă este să te iei după anumite prevederi ale Constituţiei, viaţa publică şi guvernarea în Alandalistanul nostru sunt organizate după principiile unei democraţii şi înglobează cerinţele fundamentale ale Statului de drept şi ale respectului pentru Drepturile şi libertăţile fundamentale ale omului. Dacă este să te iei după alte prevederi ale acestei Constituţii şi după semnele cele mai evidente care indică realitatea, atunci lucrurile stau mai degrabă, dar inevitabil, alandala. Consumaţi pînă la ardere totală de imperativul separării puterilor în stat, "părinţii fondatori" au uitat să mai prevadă şi mecanismele necesare de control reciproc şi eficient între cele trei mari pietre de la moara Puterii, excutiv, legislativ, putere judecătorească. Astfel încă, fiecare dintre ele a dezvoltat, la noi, o paroxistică şi de neînfrînt înclinare spre libertate şi neatîrnare, absolute. Parlamentul poa­te să inventeze şi să aprobe ce legi vrea el, fără să consulte, ori să aibă sprijinul executivului, ori al cetăţenilor; executivul legiferează şi se scaldă într-un ocean de "ordonanţe de urgenţă" fără să-i mai pese cuiva că e vorba despre modificarea ori inventarea unor legi obişnuite, ori organice; puterea judecătorească s-a împărţit în două "regate" concurente, care abia dacă mai comunică între ele, "procurori" şi "judecători", fiecare cu agenda lui şi fiecare cu alte tipuri de relaţii în raport cu instituţiile puterii. Iar, pentru ca formula alandala să atingă puritatea absolută, întregul mecanism al guvernării este totalmente imun faţă de orice formă de ingerinţă, nici vorbă de control!, din partea celor care suportă toate consecinţele şi costurile guvernării alandala şi care, culmea, sunt presupuşi beneficiari ai actului de guvernare, cetăţenii!!! Alandala sunt însă organizate nu doar relaţiile dintre marile blocuri instituţionale ale puterii democratice, între ele, ci şi raporturile dintre instituţiile care formează ansamblul fiecărui sector, fie că este vorba despre puterea executivă, legislativă sau judecătorească. Este suficient să amintim cît de alandala sunt aşezate instituţiile numite servicii de informaţii, în raport cu celelalte instituţii ale puterii executive, astfel încît din simple unelte ale guvernării s-au transforrmat, atît de repede şi de uşor la noi, în centre independente de putere ori, mai bine spus, dependente de alte centre de putere aflate cu totul în afara capacităţii de control a instituţiilor şi a regulilor unei democraţii funcţionale. Principiul alandala nu este doar o manifestare exterioară a organizării instituţionale, ci şi dominanta gîndirii celor mai mulţi dintre cei puşi să conducă, ori să "reformeze" instituţiile publice. Cei ce vor să aibă o mostră dintre cele mai reprezentative ale acestui mod de gîndire alandala este suficient să urmărească ultimele reacţii publice ale unui domn aflat pînă nu de mult într-o funcţie înaltă care astăzi, strîns puţin cu uşa de întrebările unor parlamentari împroşcă în dreapta şi în stînga cu acuzaţii de trădare a interesului naţional, uitînd sau fără să fi ştiut vreodată că el nu este SRI-ul şi nici SRI-ul nu este instituţia care defineşte interesul naţional, ori care are privilegiul de a fi unicul său depozitar/apărător. Cursurile scurte, pe repede înainte, de democraţie elementară la care a fost expusă generaţia de plutonieri mesianici ajunsă peste noapte în vîrful instituţiei puterii din România nu a lăsat nici o urmă. Altfel, cu o brumă de cunoştinţe articulate şi de conştiinţă ar fi înţeles că el nu este şi nu a fost niciodată mai mult decît un funcţionar public, supus legilor ca oricare alt cetăţean, că ceea ce numim "interesul naţional" este un bun public care, într-o democraţie, este definit, articulat, în instituţiile şi prin procesele democratice, respectiv a cărui promovare şi "apărare" revin deopotrivă tuturor instituţilor publice şi cetăţenilor ţării, deopotrivă, nicidecum SRI-ului prin excelenţă, ori exclusiv şi cu atît mai puţin celor care se află temporar în funcţii de conducere în asemenea instituţii!!!
     Dacă mai doreşte cineva o mostră din "frumuseţile mirabile" ale Alandalistanului nostru, cel de toate zilele, atunci iaca ştirea zilei: la noi ca la nimeni, puterea şi opoziţia se prăbuşesc amîndouă în sondajele de opinie publică. Evident, fenomenul este necunoscut nu doar pe planeta Pămînt, ci şi dincolo de limitele locale ale sistemului nostru galactic. Într-o ţară cît de cît normală, cele două forţe sunt contrare şi de semn opus! Se ridică una, scade alta, ca talgerele balanţei! O explicaţie rezonabilă a ciudatului fenomen nu poate fi construită decît într-un Alandalistan matur! Cum este şi cazul nostru. Motivul pentru care "ciudăţenia" are loc este cît se poate de simplu. La noi, puterea nu guvernează, iar opoziţia nu se opune cîtuşi de puţin puterii, ci este complicea şi complementul său natural şi eficient. Ceea ce face PSD-ul de la ultimele alegeri şi pînă acum nu are nimic de a face cu guvernarea, pentru simplul motiv că guvernarea este ceva care se referă în principal şi în primul rînd la interesele cetăţenilor. Ori ceea ce fac "aleşii neamului", de cînd s-au ales, se referă exclusiv la interesele lor!! Păi, cum să se opună "opoziţia" la aşa ceva, cînd ea aşteaptă doar să preia frînele puterii ca să facă exact acelaşi lucru!!! Ori, aşa cum a mai fost cazul la noi, să îşi dea mîna cu puterea de astăzi şi să participe, conform principiului socialist, "fiecare după puteri", la aceeaşi sarabandă a abuzurilor fără de măsură şi fără de sfîrşit asupra interesului public.
     Există totuşi şi un beneficiu sigur al vieţii în Alandalistan: viaţa este cît se poate de interesantă, chiar dacă atît de periculos trăită!, şi te poţi teme de orice, dar sigur nu şi de plictiseală!
     La semnalul următor, dăm ora exactă:... .....!!! În Alandalistan? Hai, să fim serioşi! 
 
1.  Acolo este țara mea
    (mesaj trimis de Oarecare în data de 11.04.2018, ora 07:32)  
 ... Și Alandalistanul s-a ițit ca stat pe harta Ioropei în zilele loviluției din decembrie 89, odată cu celebrul îndemn la muncă: Mircea, fă-te că lucrezi!
 ... Și de atunci au început toți, instituții, comisii și comitete să "lucreze" într-o veselie, alandala, să se bage în seamă, să arate că există, asta ca să nu fie luați la ochi cum că o tândălesc, lenevesc.
 Deh, fiecare cu obiectul muncii! Dacă nu există, el trebuie creat.
 Orice să fim, Alandalistan, Păcalistan, numai Tândalistan, niet!


 
