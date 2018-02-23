   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
     A 6-a ediţie a celui mai cunoscut eveniment de încurajare a lecturii are loc pe 23 aprilie, de Ziua Internaţională a Cărţii, în Piaţa Sfântul Anton, Centrul istoric al Bucureştiului, anunţă editura Litera, într-un comunicat remis Redacţiei.
     Potrivit documentului, luni, 23 aprilie, de la ora 19.00, cititorii sunt invitaţi "să intre în universul magic al cărţilor, să citească şi să facă schimb de titluri, autori sau idei, alături de cei care an de an aleg să celebreze cartea la Noaptea Cărţilor Deschise".
     Reprezentanţii Litera precizează că designul bibliotecii "va fi unul deosebit, realizat împreună cu prietenii de la Festivalul Awake, cei care au imaginat Forest Library pe Domeniul Teleki din Gorneşti, Mureş, unde participanţii festivalului au citit din cărţile Litera".
     Totodată, editura precizează: "cine doreşte să doneze din propria bibliotecă va primi din partea Editurii Litera o carte nouă. Vom regăsi pe rafturile Magic Library la Noaptea Cărţilor Deschise o selecţie a celor mai bune colecţii Litera de ficţiune, non-ficţiune, cărţi de colorat, young adult şi cărţi pentru copii: Buzz Books, Blue Moon, Prima mea lectură, Cavalerii Pardaillan, Cele mai frumoase romane de dragoste, Agatha Christie, Lira, Carte pentru toţi, Thriller, Romanul de dragoste, Biblioteca pentru toţi copiii, Clasici Contemporani, Clasici Moderni şi altele".
     Anul acesta, în premieră, Noaptea Cărţilor Deschise va continua şi după 23 aprilie! Până miercuri, 25 aprilie, ora 24.00, va avea loc o serie de evenimente dedicate cititorilor: ateliere de lectură pentru copii, desene creative pentru adulţi şi lecturi publice. Mai multe detalii despre program şi noutăţi în timp real vor fi disponibile pe pagina de Facebook Editura Litera.
     Potrivit sursei citate, pasionaţii de literatură din întreaga lume sărbătoresc în fiecare an Ziua Internaţională a Cărţii şi a Drepturilor de Autor, eveniment organizat de UNESCO cu scopul promovării lecturii, publicării cărţilor şi a drepturilor de autor.
     În ţara noastră, evenimentul este marcat de 6 ani consecutiv, prin Noaptea Cărţilor Deschise. Alături de prieteni ai cărţilor, copii, studenţi, părinţi, bunici, Ziua Internaţională a Cărţii şi a Drepturilor de Autor a devenit "un adevărart manifest pro-cultură ale cărui ecouri au depăşit graniţele ţării - o realizare importantă pentru România, ţară pe care statisticile europene încă o plasează la coada listei la capitolele obişnuinţelor de lectură", se mai arată în comunicat.
     Anul acesta, editura colaborează cu o serie de companii, pentru a face ca evenimentul să depăşească graniţele librăriilor: FAN Courier, Idea Bank, Carlsberg România vor sponsoriza Ziua Internaţională a Cărţii şi a Drepturilor de Autor, ajutând în dăruirea cărţilor către copii
     De asemenea, Primăria Capitalei Bucureşti îşi aduce contribuţia prin Arcub.
     Printre partenerii evenimentului se mai numără: Awake, Şapte Seri, Europa FM, Bucureşti FM, Blitz, Cocor Media Channel. 
 
Bănci-Asigurări, 13:06
Euro a fost cotat la 4,6617 lei, peste referinţa de ieri
     * Dolarul a câştigat 1,09 bani în faţa monedei naţionale
     * Francul a ajuns la 3,9268 lei
     Banca Naţională a României (BNR) a anunţat, astăzi, un curs de referinţă de 4,6617 lei pentru moneda europeană, în creştere cu 0,17 bani, comparativ cu şedinţa de ieri, când euro a fost cotat la 4,66 lei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 15:57
Guvernul a stabilit ca 30 aprilie să fie zi liberă pentru bugetari
     Guvernul a stabilit, astăzi, ca 30 aprilie să fie zi liberă pentru bugetari, a anunţat purtătorul de cuvânt al Executivului, Nelu Barbu.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 15:36
BLOOMBERG:
Proprietarul British Airways ar putea prelua Norwegian Air cu trei miliarde de dolari
     IAG SA, proprietarul British Airways, ia în considerare achiziţionarea companiei norvegiene low-cost Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, valoarea tranzacţiei fiind estimată la trei miliarde de dolari, au declarat pentru Bloomberg surse care au dorit să-şi păstreze anonimatul.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 14:59
Banca Mondială şi primăria Braşov au format un parteneriat pentru dezvoltarea urbană
     Biroul Băncii Mondiale din România şi primăria municipiului Braşov au semnat astăzi un acord de servicii de asistenţă tehnică (RAS) pe baza căruia municipalitatea va fi sprijinită în vederea punerii în aplicare a unor soluţii de dezvoltare de natură să stimuleze creşterea şi să îmbunătăţească nivelul de calitate a vieţii braşovenilor, se arată într-un comunicat remis Redacţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Fonduri Europene, 14:54
Corina Creţu a discutat cu miniştrii responsabili pentru politica regională despre politica de coeziune post-2020
     Comisarul european pentru politică regională Corina Creţu a discutat viitorul politicii de coeziune în cadrul Consiliului pentru Afaceri Generale (CAG), care s-a desfăşurat astăzi, la Luxemburg, se arată într-un comunicat al Biroului de Reprezentare a Comisiei Europene în România, remis Redacţiei  click să citeşti tot articolul
Jurnal Bursier
12.04.2018
BVB
Jumătate din volum realizat cu acţiunile Electrica
     Rulajul total înregistrat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) de la mijlocul săptămânii a fost de 84,8 milioane de lei (18,2 milioane de euro), circa jumătate (51,7%)...  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele se tem de un eventual atac al SUA împotriva Siriei
     Bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, în condiţiile în care preşedintele american Donald Trump a indicat că ia în calcul să atace Siria. Analiştii spun că o acţiune militară a SUA împotriva Siriei...  click să citeşti tot articolul
11.04.2018
BVB
Rulajul cu titlurile bancare - peste jumătate din valoarea tranzacţionată pe &#171;Piaţa Regular&#187;
     * Bursa, dominată de oferta publică de cumpărare a titlurilor "Zentiva"
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost dominată, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri, de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
11.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele urcă, după ce Beijingul promite măsuri pentru deschiderea economiei Chinei
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv ieri, după ce China a promis noi măsuri pentru deschiderea economiei ţării.  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.04.2018
BVB
Acţiunile bancare conduc topul lichidităţii
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii o evoluţie preponderent negativă din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, preţul...  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Tensiunile comerciale ţin pieţele pe scădere
     Bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, după ce SUA şi China au anunţat sancţiuni vamale reciproce, alimentând temerile legate de un război comercial.  click să citeşti tot articolul
English Section
02.04.2018
FOR THE FIRST TIME AFTER THE LOSS OF 2.6 BILLION LEI OF 2014
BCR proposed the distribution of dividends
     The Romanian Commercial Bank (BCR) has proposed to shareholders the distribution of dividends of 228.12 million lei, out of the profit of 570 million lei, for last year, this being the first year with such an item on the agenda of the General Shareholder Meeting, after the huge loss of 2014, of 2.6 billion lei, caused by the high provisions and the sale of non-performing loans.  click here to read the entire article
30.03.2018
Does the National Bank of Romania still have a monetary policy strategy?
     The website of the National Bank of Romania still includes the statement that its monetary policy strategy is the direct targeting of inflation.  click here to read the entire article
28.03.2018
No investor have expressed interest in the privatization of the Sanevit Arad syringe factory
     No investor has expressed interest in the privatization of the "Sanevit 2003" disposable syringes factory of Arad, as part of the last procedure initiated by the Ministry of the Economy, which took over the company in 2012 to save ut from bankruptcy, but since then, several attempts at privatization have failed, and since 2013 the plant hasn't manufactured anything, according to News.ro.  click here to read the entire article
27.03.2018
ALEXANDRU BOTEZ, ELECTRICA SHAREHOLDER:
"Daniel Chiţoiu and ALDE are behaving as if Electrica were their own fief"
     * The Ministry of Energy has requested the election of a new Board of Directors, even though the current management was elected in October, for a four-year term
     * The company's directors are entitled to compensation in the event of their unjustified dismissal
     * Challenges in court concerning the prior elections would remain groundless
       The proposal of the Ministry of Energy that the shareholders of Electrica (EL) decide, in the General Shareholder Meeting of April 27th, the election of the members of the Board of Directors, through the cumulative vote method, for a term of four years, even though the current directors were elected in October 2017, also for four years, has caused discontent among some shareholders.  click here to read the entire article
22.03.2018
Financial crisis yellow code warning in the United States
     "The markets are turning into the markets' greatest enemy", wrote an analyst of Goldman Sachs in a note addressed to its customers, according to an article by Bloomberg, and the jump in the VIX volatility index last month "is a symptom of the financial fragility".  click here to read the entire article
19.03.2018
AS SHAREHOLDER,
Dan Paul sues "Cemacon"
     * The president of the Association of Brokers has taken the matter to the County Court of Cluj, to address the capital reduction of 2014 and the subsequent decisions of the company
     * Liviu Stoleru, CEO of Cemacon, told us on Thursday, that "no notification has been received from the company concerning such a topic"
     * The case was recorded on Friday, with the County Court of Cluj
     * BCR sold to BOF for 2 Euros the non-performing loans of 16.5 million Euros of "Cemacon" and "Ambient"
       * UPDATE 15.45 "Cemacon" confirms the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul
     "Cemacon" today sent the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a report whereby it confirms the existence of the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers. However, the officials of the company wrote that they have no details about the case.
     -------
     Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, has sued "Cemacon" (CEON), acting as shareholder, seeking the annulment of the shareholders' decision of March 24th, 2014, concerning the reduction of the share capital and of the subsequent acts, according to a notification seen by "BURSA".  click here to read the entire article
15.03.2018
THE NATIONAL BANK OF ROMANIA ISN'T COMMENTING, EVEN THOUGH BOTH COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE LISTED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
Press: "The NBR has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank"
     The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank România, according to information which appeared yesterday in the Romanian press, as well as on some foreign websites. Thus, the NBR hasn't issued an opinion on the transaction, even though the time by which it should have done so expired since back in autumn last year.  click here to read the entire article
14.03.2018
RAINER SEELE, OMV:
"We are dedicated to collaboration with Gazprom and we won't endanger our partnership"
     * OMV has a budget of 10 billion Euros for takeovers, until 2025 and it is targeting the markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific
     * Manfred Leitner: "It is unknown how the BRUA pipeline will be implemented, but I don't think that all the gas volumes of the Black Sea that get exported will only go to the West"
       OMV wants to reduce its dependence on the European market, between 2020-2025, and will focus on acquisitions in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, according to CEO Rainer Seele.  click here to read the entire article
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook