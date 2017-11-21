   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Cultura

EDUCAŢIE

Valul reformelor a ajuns şi la regulamentul de organizare al şcolilor

BURSA 11.01.2018

Octavian Dan
 
măreşte imaginea
     Ministrul Educaţiei, Liviu Marian Pop, continuă seria de modificări şi reforme într-un ritm care a reuşit să-i sperie pe toţi cei implicaţi în procesul de învăţământ. Regulamentul de organizare al şcolilor a fost schimbat înainte de terminarea vacanţei, anunţul fiind făcut... pe Facebook, de către ministru. Asociaţiile de elevi se plâng deja că nu a existat nicio consultare publică, deşi admit că printre schimbări sunt şi lucruri bune.
     "Am semnat astăzi ordinul nr. 3.027/2018 pentru modificarea şi completarea Regulamentului-cadru de organizare şi funcţionare a unităţilor de învăţământ preuniversitar (ROFUIP)", a anunţat Liviu Pop pe pagina sa de pe reţeaua de socializare menţionată mai sus. Site-ul Ministerului Educaţiei a făcut de asemenea un anunţ în acest sens, prezentând şi Ordinul de ministru prin care s-au făcut modificările şi completările Anexei - Regulament de organizare şi funcţionare a unităţilor de învăţământ preuniversitar: "Regulamentul-cadru de organizare şi funcţionare a unităţilor de învăţământ preuniversitar reglementează organizarea şi funcţionarea unităţilor de învăţământ preuniversitar, denumite în continuare unităţi de învăţământ, în cadrul sistemului de învăţământ din România, în conformitate cu prevederile legale în vigoare, şi se aplică în toate unităţile de învăţământ. Ordinul ministrului Educaţiei Naţionale nr. 3.027/2018 modifică şi completează Anexa-Regulament-cadru de organizare şi funcţionare a unităţilor de învăţământ preuniversitar la Ordinul ministrului Educaţiei Naţionale şi Cercetării Ştiinţifice nr. 5.079/2016 privind aprobarea Regulamentului-cadru de organizare şi funcţionare a unităţilor de învăţământ preuniversitar (ROFUIP)".
     Modificările sunt multiple, legate de folosirea telefoanelor în şcoli, uniforme, măsurile coercitive, reînscrierea în procesul de învăţământ, închiderea şcolilor din cauza unor epidemii, intemperii, calamităţi naturale. Astfel, pe durata orelor de curs telefoanele mobile se păstrează în locuri special amenajate din sala de clasă, setate astfel încât să nu deranjeze procesul educativ (articolul 197); rezultatul evaluării, exprimat prin calificativ, notă, punctaj etc. nu poate fi folosit ca mijloc de coerciţie, acesta reflectând strict rezultatele învăţării, conform prevederilor legale (aliniat 3, adăugat la articolul 113); la articolul 198 se adaugă un aliniat care prevede interzicerea serviciului pe şcoală sau sancţionarea elevilor care nu poartă uniforma unităţii. Elevii care sunt scutiţi medical de la ora de sport vor fi "integraţi în colectiv", profesorul urmând să le dea sarcini organizatorice, să arbitreze, cronometreze, ţină scorul (articolul 123).
     Totodată, este interzisă şi constituie abatere disciplinară implicarea elevilor sau a personalului din unitatea de învăţământ în strângerea şi/sau gestionarea fondurilor. O altă măsură se referă la faptul că personalului din învăţământ îi este interzis să încurajeze acţiuni de natură să afecteze imaginea publică a elevului şi viaţa intimă privată sau familială a acestuia sau a celorlalţi salariaţi din unitate. În document se mai menţionează că părintele sau susţinătorul legal al elevului care nu asigură şcolarizarea în perioada învăţământului obligatoriu este sancţionat, conform legislaţiei în vigoare, cu amendă cuprinsă între 100 şi 1.000 de lei ori este obligat să presteze muncă în folosul comunităţii. De asemenea, părintele sau tutorele legal al preşcolarului sau elevului din învăţământul primar are obligaţia să îl însoţească până la intrarea în unitatea de învăţământ, iar la terminarea activităţilor educative sau orelor de curs să îl preia. În cazul în care acesta nu poate să facă aşa ceva, împuterniceşte o altă persoană. O controversă este legată şi de modificarea articolului 152, care prevede mutarea unui elev de la un liceu la altul, în primul semestru al clasei a IX-a sau chiar înainte de începerea acestuia, fără respectarea condiţiilor de medie, în "condiţii medicale excepţionale". Există temerea că astfel se creează o "portiţă" pentru elevii care nu reuşesc la liceul dorit şi "la excepţional" ajung în respectiva unitate de învăţământ, chiar dacă media nu le-ar permite acest lucru. 

     Ministrul Liviu Pop a ţinut să facă precizări şi în legătură cu plata salariilor profesorilor: "Toţi angajaţii din învăţământ vor primi în 12 sau 15 Ianuarie 2018 salariile aferente lunii Decembrie 2017. În conformitate cu ordinul MFP 86/28.01.2005 completat cu ordinul MFP nr 398/7.03.2017 data de plată a salariilor pentru Ministerul Educaţiei Naţionale şi unităţile finanţate de acesta este 14 a lunii curente, pentru luna precedentă. Potrivit OUG 90/2017 s-a aprobat că plata salariilor pentru personalul din unităţile de învăţământ se va face din bugetul Ministerului Educaţiei Naţionale. Prin legea 2/2018 - Legea bugetului de stat pe anul 2018, sumele pentru plata salariilor personalului din unităţile de învăţământ au fost aprobate în bugetul MEN. Începând cu luna ianuarie MEN va transfera lunar către inspectoratele şcolare, iar apoi acestea către şcoli, sumele pentru plata salariilor. Fac precizarea că şi până în prezent au fost finanţate din bugetul MEN anumite categorii de cheltuieli pentru unităţile de învăţământ preuniversitar de stat, respectiv pentru examenele naţionale, naveta elevilor şi bursele elevilor." Cu două zile în urmă, deputatul PNL, Raluca Turcan, solicita public ca "salariile profesorilor să fie plătite la timp!": "Salariile profesorilor sunt amânate la plată din cauza nepriceperii guvernului PSD! Şcolile au primit o înştiinţare din partea Inspectoratelor prin care se stabileşte data de salariu pe 14 ale lunii, nu 9 cum era până în prezent. Această amânare poate fi prelungită. Acest lucru s-a întâmplat deoarece în luna decembrie, PSD a aprobat OUG 90/2017 prin care a stabilit că salariile profesorilor nu vor mai fi plătite din bugetele locale, ci prin Ministerul Educaţiei Naţionale. Reamintesc că o lege similară a fost semnată de Dragnea şi votată în Camera Deputaţilor, însă OUG 90/2017 a grăbit acest proces de centralizare! Prin urmare, şcolile au o dublă subordonare. În acest moment autorităţile locale nu ştiu cine este ordonatorul de credite şi din ce buget trebuie plătite salariile".

 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] Valul reformelor a ajuns şi la regulamentul de organizare al şcolilor

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Aceeasi sectiune (Cultura)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
Tineri români de excepţie au fost premiaţi la Gala Studenţilor Români din Străinătate 2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
MINISTRUL EDUCAŢIEI A ÎNTOCMIT UN RAPORT DE ACTIVITATE LA ŞASE LUNI DE MANDAT
Învăţământul digitalizat - unul dintre obiectivele MEN click să citeşti tot articolul
Avem "manual unic", se caută autori! click să citeşti tot articolul
"Manualul unic" a fost adoptat de Guvern! click să citeşti tot articolul
Cartea de aur a Centenarului Marii Uniri, de Bogdan Bucur click să citeşti tot articolul
Educaţie - buget mărit, pretenţii în creştere click să citeşti tot articolul
EDUCAŢIE
Obiectiv clar: reducerea abandonului şcolar click să citeşti tot articolul
NECROLOG
Actriţa Cristina Stamate a încetat din viaţă click să citeşti tot articolul
Statuia lui Ion I. C. Brătian de la Oradea, inaugurată click să citeşti tot articolul
Sicriul cu trupul neînsufleţit al actriţei Stela Popescu a ajuns la Teatrul "Constantin Tănase" click să citeşti tot articolul
NECROLOG
Actriţa Stela Popescu a murit click să citeşti tot articolul
EDUCAŢIE
Ministrul "veşti bune": buget record pentru ultimul deceniu click să citeşti tot articolul
"Formarea" a 55.000 de profesori: 42.000.000 de euro click să citeşti tot articolul
CNC alocă 50 milioane lei pentru proiecte dedicate Centenarului Marii Uniri click să citeşti tot articolul
Realitatea crudă, mulţi elevi nu mai ajung deloc la şcoală click să citeşti tot articolul
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Politică, 10:38
PRIMĂRIA CAPITALEI:
"Taximetriştii independenţi vor să fie arondaţi la dispeceratul companiei municipale de transport"
     Administratorul Public al Municipiului Bucureşti, Sorin Chiriţă, alături de consilieri ai Primarului General şi directorii Direcţiilor Transporturi şi Juridic din cadrul Primăriei Capitalei, s-au întâlnit la sediul Municipalităţii cu reprezentanţii taximetristilor independenţi din Bucureşti, pentru a discuta despre soluţii de îmbunătăţire a serviciului public de transport local în regim de taxi, potrivit unui comunicat de presă remis Redacţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Piaţa de Capital, 10:29
Indicii BVB au deschis în creştere
     Indicii de pe Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au deschis în apreciere şedinţa de tranzacţionare de astăzi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Macroeconomie, 09:41
În luna noiembrie 2017 producţia industrială a crescut, faţă de luna precedentă, cu 0,7%
     În luna noiembrie 2017, producţia industrială (serie brută) a scăzut faţă de luna precedentă cu 0,7%, ca efect al scăderii industriei extractive (-1,7%) şi al industriei prelucrătoare (-1,2%), potrivit unui comunicat de presă al Institututlui Naţional de Statistică (INS).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 09:13
UE vrea ca cetăţenii săi să îşi păstreze drepturile de rezidenţă în Marea Britanie după Brexit
     Uniunea Europeană vrea ca cetăţenii săi să păstreze drepturile de rezidenţă în Marea Britanie după ieşirea acestei ţări din UE, în perioada de tranziţie, au spus astăzi ambasatorii celor 27 de state membre la Bruxelles, poziţie care i-ar putea deranja pe susţinătorii Brexit, transmite Reuters.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 08:40
Consiliul de securitate al ONU salută convorbirile intercoreene
     Consiliul de Securitate al ONU salută convorbirile intercoreene de ieri, sperând că acestea vor deschide calea unei denuclearizări a peninsulei, a declarat astăzi preşedintele în exerciţiu al acestui for, ambasadorul Kazahstanului, Kairat Umarov, potrivit AFP.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
11.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Creşterea randamentelor bondurilor aduce declin pe pieţele europene
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au urmat un curs descendent ieri, în contextul avansului randamentelor bondurilor.  click să citeşti tot articolul
11.01.2018
BVB
Rulajul creşte, apropiindu-se de 54 de milioane de lei
     * Indicele BET se menţine peste pragul de 8.000 de puncte
       Şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii a ieşit în evidenţă prin creşterea lichidităţii la 53,8 milioane de lei, reprezentând ziua cu cel mai mare volum înregistrat în 2018.  click să citeşti tot articolul
10.01.2018
BVB
Creştere pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursei
     * Titlurile "BRD - Groupe Societe Generale" conduc topul lichidităţii
       Piaţa şi-a continuat aprecierea demarată la începutul anului curent, cotaţiile majorităţii acţiunilor listate la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) încheind cea de-a doua şedinţă de tranzacţionare a...  click să citeşti tot articolul
10.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele europene, stimulate de date economice pozitive
     Bursele din Europa au crescut ieri, pe fondul publicării datelor privind scăderea şomajului din regiune şi al avansului cotaţiilor petroliere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
09.01.2018
BVB
Jumătate din lichiditate realizată pe piaţa "deal"
     Piaţa principală a "Bursei de Valori Bucureşti" (BVB) a fost marcată, în prima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, de o tranzacţie realizată pe piaţa "deal" cu acţiunile...  click să citeşti tot articolul
09.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele europene urcă în aşteptarea formării unui nou guvern în Germania
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv ieri, în condiţiile în care Germania pare să fie tot mai aproape de momentul în care va forma un nou guvern.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 10 ianuarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 3.0422
2.3742
3.1128
3.9618
0.1815
0.6235
0.2186
4.6434
5.2409
1.4970
3.4762
0.2279
0.4795
1.1101
0.0678
0.4726
1.0191
3.8700
0.3098
1.1914
0.5947
0.0609
0.3624
0.2007
2.7956
0.0391
0.1365
1.0536
0.6235
0.1206
164.4557
5.5191 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
14.12.2017
EXCLUSIVE:
"We don't intend to resort to violence, but we have the right to peaceful resistance"
     * "We need real and rational policy from the international community and not political tricks"
     * (Interview with his Excellency, Mr. Fuad Kokaly, the Ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest)
       The UN stated it was "extremely concerned over the risks of a violent escalation of the situation" after the decision of Donald Trump to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in a reunion of the Security Council in which the United States have appeared more isolated than ever, according to AFP.  click here to read the entire article
12.12.2017
AFTER BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE TAX ADMINISTRATION AND THE ANPC, BANKS GET INVESTIGATED BY THE COMPETITION COUNCIL
Vasilescu, NBR: "We hope that banks will come out clean from the audit of the Competition Council"
     * Chiriţoiu: "We suspect an exchange of sensitive information on the banking market"
     * Dan Suciu, NBR: "The audits of the Competition Council can't be a reason for panic whatsoever"
     * Unannounced audit at Finmedia
     * The investigated institutions are at risk of being fined 10% of their turnover
     * Vasilescu: "The NBR has nothing to do with these investigations"
       The financial banking system seems to be the focus of most of the investigation entities. After being audited by the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) and by the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC), some of the banks which operate in Romania have also been investigated by the Competition Council (CC).  click here to read the entire article
11.12.2017
THE COURT RULED THAT SOME CONTRACTS CONCLUDED BY CELL PHONE COMPANIES INCLUDE ABUSIVE CLAUSES
Paul Anghel, ANPC: "It is abnormal for some telephony operators to interpret < < unlimited > > as < < limited > >"
     * The Bucharest Court of Appeal Bucharest yesterday ruled that RCS&RDS has abusive clauses in its contracts
     * The ANPC has also won the initial lawsuit against Telekom România
     * Vodafone has lost the case in the court of last instance against the ANPC
       The Courts have decided that some contracts concluded by the telephony companies contain abusive clauses. The Court rulings were rendered last year, as well as in 2016, but the argumentations have been formulated relatively recently.  click here to read the entire article
08.12.2017
The Eurozone is just a mirage for Romania
     The hope of an accession as quick as possible by Romania to the Eurozone was dealt a heavy blow precisely on the National Day.  click here to read the entire article
06.12.2017
AFTER THE DRAFT HAD BEEN PUBLISHED IN OCTOBER
The Ministry of the Economy withdraws its royalties proposal and announces a thorough study
     * Gheorghe Şimon: "The royalties law will be voted in the Parliament in February next year"
     * Ministry of the Economy: "We will establish royalties which are fair both for the state as well as for the business sector"
     * Daniel Cătălin Zamfir, PNL: "I found out that there are companies that have never, take note, never paid even one leu in royalties to the Romanian state, even though they have been exploiting resources for over 20 years"
     * Last year, the Court of Auditors announced that Romania lost 1.4 billion dollars, because the ANRM established the oil royalties in a flawed manner
       The entire legislative package concerning the regulation of the system for the regulation of the mineral, oil and hydromineral resources will be revised and will be voted in the Parliament in February next year, Economics minister, Gheorghe Şimon, announced yesterday, after the debates of the Economic, Industries and Services Commission of the Senate.  click here to read the entire article
28.11.2017
AFTER THE TRANSACTION BETWEEN BANCA TRANSILVANIA AND BANCPOST
Ciorcilă and Treichl tied for the top spot
     * Customers with borrowers in CHF from Bancpost are waiting for a conversion program with a discount
       After moving to second spot last year in the domestic banking system, through the acquisition of Volksbank, Banca Transilvania (BT) ends up on equal footing with BCR, taking over Bancpost, from Greek group Eurobank.  click here to read the entire article
27.11.2017
The "BURSA" newspaper, awarded at the 2017 Capital Market Awards Gala
     * MAKE, BURSA: "I want the new CEO of the BSE to participate in the drafting of a new strategy for the development of capital market"
       On Thursday night, "BURSA" received the Award for the promoting of high standards of corporate governance on the capital market, as part of the 2017 Capital Market Awards Gala, organized by the Association of Brokers.  click here to read the entire article
24.11.2017
A new attempt to select a CEO for the BSE
     * Ciprian Păltineanu and Adrian Tănase, scheduled for meetings with the board
     * Both candidates seem to be closet o the group in the shareholder structure of the BSE
     * George Butunoiu is in charge of recruitment
     * The waiting list may include a few foreigners, including former BRD executive Jacek Panczyk
       According to some market sources, banker Ciprian Păltineanu and Adrian Tănase, Chief Investment Officer at NN Pensii România, will hold interviews in the beginning of next week with the Board of the BSE, after Ludwik Sobolewski's term expired in the summer.  click here to read the entire article
23.11.2017
PATRICIA SUÁREZ RAMÍREZ, THE PRESIDENT OF THE ASSOCIATION OF FINANCIAL CONSUMERS OF SPAIN:
"The decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union - a great benefit for the Spanish borrowers"
     * The head of the ASUFIN: "The ruling of the Supreme Court of Spain in which the Andriciuc case has been invoked will be part of the Spanish case law and the lower courts will be required to apply the principle that underlies this decision"
       The ruling issued by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJUE) in the Andriciuc versus Banca Românească case represents a great advantage for Spanish debtors, said Patricia Suarez Ramírez, the president of the Association of Financial Consumers in Spain (ASUFIN), as part of a response recently sent to BURSA.  click here to read the entire article
22.11.2017
Assets of Liviu Dragnea and the other defendants in the Tel Drum case seized
     * Dragnea: "Those who are against me are hiding behind institutions"
       The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Liviu Dragnea, leader of the PSD, thinks that his enemies are hiding behind some institutions, "they crucify people", and the real stake is "the blocking of the Laws concerning the Justice system".  click here to read the entire article
21.11.2017
The ECB proposes dropping the guarantee of bank deposits
     The Council of the European Union and the European Parliament have sent to the ECB, in the beginning of this year, a request concerning the sending of some proposals to revise the framework for managing crises.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook