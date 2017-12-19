   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Editorial

Efectul Dunning-Kruger sau despre experţii din clasa a VII-a pe care nu-i aude nimeni în nemărginitul deşert al incompetenţei educaţionale din România

BURSA 14.02.2018

Cornel Codiţă
 
Cornel Codiţă      Ştiu, este un titlu cam lung, dar după două zeci şi mai bine de ani de formule din două, maxim, trei cuvinte, cu care mi-am înzestrat articolele, pot să deraiez şi eu... o dată! Nu aşa, gratuit, ci cît se poate de motivat. Prilejul mi l-a oferit, ca pe un dar de preţ pe care nu-l mai aştepţi de mult, o elevă de clasa a şaptea. A intrat direct pe locul întîi în topul meu 10 oameni care, în fiecare zi, mă fac să fiu, încă, mîndru aparţinător al speciei homo sapiens. Motivul? Doar atît: sunt contemporan cu ei! Curajul şi gîndirea critică au mînat-o pe Anna să ţină un mic jurnal al vieţii şcolare şi în cele din urmă să strige acolo... în agora ei... pe facebook: "Nu există materii urîte sau elev prost, ci doar profesori incompetenţi". Desigur, ea nu are de unde să ştie că, încă din clasa a VII-a, a redescoperit, prin propriile forţe, una dintre premisele esenţiale ale revoluţiei educaţionale care a început, undeva, pe la jumătatea secolului trecut, prin studiul sistematic al gravelor distorsiuni sociale şi efecte negative generate de învăţămîntul modelat după instituţiile şi soluţiile de tip "indus­trial", "de masă". Revoluţia aceasta este abia astăzi aproape de roadele depline, iar ţările-societăţile care au înţeles că structura şi valoarea intrinsecă a "zestrei educaţionale" pe care o sădesc în fiecare nouă generaţie va face şi în viitor diferenţa dintre societăţi de elită, ale dezvoltării, şi societăţi periferice, ori intrate în disoluţie, acelea au trecut deja la schimbarea din temelii a întregului angrenaj educaţional: curriculă, metodică, organizare instituţională, selecţia şi pregătirea profesorilor-profesionişti, cei ce trebuie să treacă noua zestre educaţională, fiecărei generaţii. Anna a pus diagnosticul precis şi radical a ceea ce reprezintă rădăcina răului în sistemul de învăţămînt din România şi piedica cea mai grea ce trebuie urnită din loc, pentru a deschide un drum nou, ceva mai bun, viitorului, pentru a salva de la dispariţie ceea ce ne lipseşte deja grav şi radical din societatea sărăcită de educaţie şi saturată de prostie pe care o "edificăm": "Cartea", "Ştiinţa de carte", "Iubitorii şi Ştiutorii de carte". Cum au fost primite de "autorităţi" observaţiile şi diagnosticele ei? Evident, cu o doză masivă de desconsiderare. La limită nu o băga nimeni în seamă... dar, ce să-i faci, dacă fata a adunat atîtea comentarii pozitive şi reacţii pe facebook... trebuie să zici ceva, cît eşti tu de "director", "inspector şcolar" sau "înalt funcţionar ministerial"; în plus, cu o masivă încărcătură opresivă de autoritarism bazat pe... nu-i aşa... funcţie şi vîrstă. Ceea ce interesează, aici, nu este "reacţia de prestigiu" a celor care ar fi trebuit să audă şi să vadă de mult ceea ce un copil de clasa a VII-a vede atît de clar, dar nu au putut şi cu siguranţă nici nu au vrut! Reacţia lor este cel mai bine explicată prin ceea ce se numeşte efectul Dunning-Kruger. Cei doi cercetători au stabilit, cît se poate de ştiinţific, un adevăr cu care ar trebui să operăm în fiecare zi, nu doar să reflectăm la el, dar pe care mulţi nici măcar nu îl cunosc: incompetenţii şi prin consecinţă incapabilii de performanţă şi standarde profesionale sunt ultimii în stare să îşi dea seama de propria incompetenţă!!!! Cu vorbele unuia dintre marii raţionalişti ai secolului al XX-lea, Bertrand Russell: "Unul dintre lucrurile cele mai dureroase ale timpurilor noastre este acela că cei care se simt plini de certitudini sunt proşti, iar cei care au imaginaţie şi înţelegere sunt plini de îndoieli şi indecizie".
     Cîteva lucruri mai trebuie adăugate în marginea diagnosticului pus de Anna, nu pentru a-l schimba, ori corecta, ci doar pentru a face mai evidente faţete ale problemei care, în formularea ei, rămîn mai puţin vizibile privirii critice. Mai întîi, copiii. Desigur, nu "prostia" lor este problema sau dificultatea în calea unui învăţămînt de performanţă. Există însă şi sunt vizibile şi în societatea noastră "achiziţii" educaţional-cognitive, cu care copiii se aşază deja din prima zi de şcoală în bănci şi care sunt obstacole în calea performanţei lor şcolare. Un aspect se referă la prăpastia tot mai mare dintre volumul şi calitatea zestrei cognitive cu care diferiţi copii şi categorii de copii încheie etapa preşcolară. Faptul este dovedit, aceste diferenţe nu sunt atenuate de procesul de învăţămînt, ci dimpotrivă sunt adîncite. Cu alte cuvinte, este necesară o buclă educaţională performantă, preşcolară, care este în sarcina părinţilor şi a celor din preajma copiilor mici, dar pentru ca ea să existe şi să funcţioneze în medii sociale diferite trebuie să-i pregătim "pe cei mari". În România, bucla aceasta nici măcar nu intră în consideraţiile "marilor noştri reformatori" ai învăţămîntului!!! Al doilea aspect este legat de motivaţia pentru învăţare, o achiziţie care, în acelaşi mod cu elementul cognitiv, nu poate fi lăsată doar pe seama şcolii, ci trebuie susţinută şi cultivată permanent în mediile sociale în care copiii şi adolescenţii evoluează în mod natural. La noi, aportul familial la crearea, menţinerea şi creşterea motivaţiei pentru învăţare este sub cota de avarie; cît despre şcoală, ea abia dacă mai operează instrumentele primitive ale "motivaţiei punitive", în mod evident şi necesar, din ce în ce mai puţin capabile să genereze rezultate pozitive, adică şcolari "cu drag şi dorinţă de carte".
     În sfîrşit, cel de-al treilea element al ecuaţiei menită să genereze performanţă educaţională şi, pe această cale, fundamentele sociale ale reuşitei şi dezvoltării este contribuţia "beneficiarilor" educaţionali. În mod natural, tot ceea ce înseamnă instituţii, de la administraţie publică, la afaceri-economie şi de la cercetare ştiinţifică, la cultură, ar trebui să fie interesate în cel mai înalt grad de succesul activităţilor educaţionale şi să contribuie la acesta cu mijloacele care le stau la îndemînă, ori pe care ar trebui să şi le inventeze pentru a-şi realiza şi această funcţie esenţială. Discuţia subiectului este, la noi, după două decenii şi mai bine de "reforme educaţionale" tot în stadiul de tatonări şi măsuri disparate, prea puţin semnificative ca impact. Aici, nu ajunge doar "ce poate să facă fiecare", ci este vorba despre dezvoltarea unei "culturi sociale" menită să contribuie la realizarea obiectivelor educaţionale, locale sau generale. Iar drumul este lung şi nu poate fi parcurs, decît dacă se hotărăşte să facă cineva primul pas! Mă rog, pînă atunci mai este ceva cale, dacă este să ne gîndim la faptul că "ne dă Dumnezeu" încă Preşedinţi care se laudă în faţa copiilor cu lipsa lor de performanţă şcolară şi trîmbiţează doct în faţa studenţilor că universităţile trebuie să formeze ceea ce "cere piaţa", adică tinichigii, operatori motostivuitoare şi "artişti" pentru zona, în plin proces de expansiune explozivă, a culturii de gang.
     Morala este simplă: atîta vreme cît vom lăsa "reforma" învăţămîntului pe seama celor care nu au altă grijă decît "să o pună la punct" şi să o "normalizeze" pe Anna, efectul Dunning-Kruger va face ravagii şi ne va ţine în acelaşi loc, al unei societăţi cvasi-eşuate, care se scaldă fără griji în mlaştina degradării educaţionale. 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] Efectul Dunning-Kruger sau despre experţii din clasa a VII-a pe care nu-i aude nimeni în nemărginitul deşert al incompetenţei educaţionale din România

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
1.  Va multumesc!
    (mesaj trimis de Anna în data de 14.02.2018, ora 00:37)  
 Ma bucur ca imi sustineti ipoteza!


 
2.  iubire neconditionata dascalilor mei!
    (mesaj trimis de Salomeea în data de 14.02.2018, ora 01:01)  
 Eu am avut profesori competenti si de aceea am iubit toate materiile...aveam 10 pe linie, in foaia matricola. Toti profesorii ma iubeau, sentimentul era reciproc!..nu aveam de ce sa ii critic. Asta nu o spun gratuit pentru ca e sfantul valentin..dar pe vremea mea se facea carte serios!
 La Liceul pedagogic au fost profesori de exceptie, toti ne cereau foarte mult...Am studiat 7 ani inafara tarii si am intalnit profesori foarte buni dar nu mai buni decat cei din Romania.Nu am intalnit vreun profesor care sa il depaseasa pe domnul profesor Codita...poate ca de aceea il iubesc foarte mult si il pretuiesc la fel de mult.
 Am devenit si eu inspector scolar... abia atunci am vazut si lucrurile rele din sistem. Eu am avut parte de profesori de elita!...am avut noroc! Conditia esentiala a unui profesor este sa studieze multa metodica a predarii, suficienta psihologie si pedagogie!..modulul psiho-pedagogic din facultate nu este suficient!


 
3.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 14.02.2018, ora 04:13)  
 Exista un procent covarsitor printre absoventi ,inclusiv printre cei cu studii superioare, ca invatatul se rezuma la ce faci in scoala. Daca nu sunt '' obligati '' de angajator prin diverse forme ,gen : cursuri, seminarii etc,multi nu ar mai pune mana nici macar pe vreo carte de specialitate niciodata. Motivul? Au invatat o data ,la ce le mai trebuie?
 Rolul cel mai important al unui profesor e sa nasca in elev dorinta de a invata ...
 
 '' Multi dintre oameni , decat sa invete ceva nou ,ar prefera sa le tai o mana..."Nu mai stiu cine e autorul si am mai si citat din memorie...


 
4.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de MAKE în data de 14.02.2018, ora 06:34)  
 In primul rind, profesorul bun stimuleaza formarea valorilor morale si abia in al doilea rind transfera cunostinte. Altfel, prezenta omului in rol de profesor nu ar mai fi decit o ramasita a primitivismului tehnologic. Tot de aceea, in procesul de invatamint, principala este calitatea profesorilor, iar cea a elevilor iese din discutie (desigur, daca nu avem de a face cu vreo scoala speciala sau intr-un mediu special).


 
  4.1.   desigur!  (răspuns la opinia nr. 4 )
    (mesaj trimis de Salomeea , in data de 14.02.2018, ora 08:13)
 
  Formam atitudini pe langa transferul de cunostinte si competente, mai larg!
 Orice proiect european asta trebuie sa faca, sa schimbe atitudini!


 
5.  Vive le vacance!
    (mesaj trimis de Oarecare în data de 14.02.2018, ora 08:01)  
 E trendy și cool să dăm vina pe profesori.
 Chiar nu există materii urâte și elevi proști sau complet delăsători?
 Chiar toate materiile trebuie să fie captivante pentru elevi, aceștia fiind toți, sigur, niște mici genii ascunse și neînțelese?
 Hai să ne aducem totuși aminte de timpurile în care ședeam și noi "în banca a patra, rândul de la geam".
 Ne plăceau la nebunie toate materiile și nu existau elevi cu IQ sub 100.
 Practicarea soiului ăsta de egalitarism e în pas cu vremea.
 Eh, pentru a nu mai fi ostracizați elevii proști, și pentru ca școala să nu mai fie un coșmar pentru ei, s-a trecut în unele locuri de aiurea, din câte am înțeles, la sistemul fără note, fără catalog.
 Pe când și la noi un astfel de experiment?
 Și să se facă și un referendum pentru mămicile de elevi, să se pronunțe ele cu privire la materiile urâte. Să fie eliminate! Mă refer la materii:)


 
Aceeasi sectiune (Editorial)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
Miss Ciocolata click să citeşti tot articolul
Starea de drept click să citeşti tot articolul
Criza de identitate a Europei click să citeşti tot articolul
FRISON ÎN PIAŢA FINANCIARĂ MONDIALĂ
V-am spus, doar, că vine criza!!! click să citeşti tot articolul
Alunecarea spre dictatură click să citeşti tot articolul
Efectul Lucifer sau Despre efectul de contaminare al ştirilor contrafăcute click să citeşti tot articolul
O Românie, două Românii... sau mai multe click să citeşti tot articolul
Avem un personaj... ne trebuie un autor click să citeşti tot articolul
Blackstone vrea să preia un pachet de acţiuni de peste 50% la o divizie importantă a Thomson Reuters click să citeşti tot articolul
Cipru: două probleme click să citeşti tot articolul
Înapoi spre evul mediu click să citeşti tot articolul
Să-şi vază de trebile ei Europa! click să citeşti tot articolul
STRADA, PROTESTUL, DEMOCRAŢIA click să citeşti tot articolul
Cum scăpăm de Klaus Iohannis? click să citeşti tot articolul
Post-adevărul şi tentaţia minciunii în politică click să citeşti tot articolul
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Miscellanea, 08:10
VLAD COSMA:
"Nu m-am prezentat la DNA pentru că sunt plecat în vacanţă, o să merg săptămâna viitoare"
     Fostul deputat Vlad Cosma a declarat, ieri seară, la Antena 3, că nu s-a prezentat la DNA Ploieşti, unde a fost citat ca mertor într-un dosar, pentru că a plecat în vacanţă, dar că va merge la DNA săptămâna viitoare.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 07:57
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI,
Bursele asiatice erau în creştere
     Trei din principalii indici bursieri asiatici erau în apreciere la mijlocul şedinţei de tranzacţionare de astăzi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Revista Presei, 07:27
REVISTA PRESEI 14.02.2018
     * ADEVARUL
     * Băsescu, întrebat dacă el crede că ar trebui să demisioneze Kovesi: Nu cred nimic. La Biserică se crede
     Fostul preşedinte Traian Băsescu a declarat marţi că nu a văzut înregistrările făcute de deputatul Vlad Cosma şi acuzaţiile aduse Departamentului Naţional Anticorupţie (DNA). Întrebat dacă el crede că Laura Codruţa Kovesi ar trebui să demisioneze, Băsescu a răspuns că "nu crede nimic", pentru că doar "la Biserică se crede".  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 07:10
Wall Street a închis în creştere
     Principalii indici bursieri de pe Wall Street, New York, au închis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri în apreciere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
14.02.2018
BVB
Marcel Murgoci, Estinvest: "Piaţa a fost dominată de o stare de aşteptare"
     * Declin de 7,33% pentru acţiunile Oil Terminal
       Rulajul înregistrat în şedinţa de ieri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de circa 29,3 milioane de lei (6,29 milioane de euro), peste cel din şedinţa anterioară, de 23 de milioane de lei,...  click să citeşti tot articolul
14.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene scad din nou
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, în condiţiile în care avansul din sectorul minier şi cel al călătoriilor nu a fost suficient ca să menţină pieţele pe cursul ascendent...  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.02.2018
BVB
Rulaj de doar 23 de milioane de lei
     * Dragoş Mesaroş, Goldring: "Creşterea pieţei americane şi aşteptările pozitive privind rezultatele financiare ale companiilor pentru 2017 reprezintă factorii ce au impulsionat creşterea bursei"
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a început săptămâna în teritoriu pozitiv, din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, toţi indicii Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) încheind şedinţa în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Semne de optimism pe pieţele europene
     Bursele europene au crescut ieri, după ce, în intervalul 5-9 februarie, au înregistrat cel mai puternic declin din ultimii doi ani, analiştii considerând că avansul s-a datorat tonului încurajator...  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele americane, într-una din cele mai rele săptămâni de după criza financiară
     Bursele din Statele Unite ale Americii au încheiat, vineri, una din cele mai rele săptămâni de după criza financiară izbucnită cu zece ani în urmă, în pofida faptului că acţiunile de pe Wall Street...  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.02.2018
BVB
Piaţa, dominată de oferta Purcari
     Şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la finalul săptămânii trecute a fost marcată de înregistrarea ofertei publice de vânzare pentru 49% din acţiunile companiei Purcari Wineries (WINE), care s-a...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 13 februarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9682
2.3812
3.0009
4.0413
0.1835
0.6253
0.2139
4.6572
5.2505
1.4940
3.5085
0.2276
0.4784
1.1155
0.0654
0.4691
0.9932
3.7738
0.3171
1.1452
0.5948
0.0587
0.3483
0.2030
2.7526
0.0393
0.1414
1.0274
0.6265
0.1199
161.2798
5.4732 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook